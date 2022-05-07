Mad Cave Studios Let Go Editor-In-Chief Chris Sanchez

Chris Sanchez joined Mad Cave Studios back in 2018 as an Administrative Assistant. A year later he was promoted to Communications & Digital Media Manager. The same year he became an Assistant Editor, then Managing Editor, until in 2020 he became Senior Editor and then Editor In Chief of Mad Cave Studios. But that was then.

Last night he posted to Twitter "Just got let go from Mad Cave so if anyone is looking for an experienced comics editor or has a lead on a job, hit me up!" Recommendations were fast and furious:

Anthony Cleveland: Chris is an amazing editor with a detailed eye for storytelling. Would be one hell of a member to add to your team.

In recent years, Mad Cave Studios has brought to the market the likes of Nottingham (with a Free Comic Book Day edition today), as well as Battlecats, Wolvenheart, Bountiful Garden, The Last Session, the upcoming Potions, Inc and more.