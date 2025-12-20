Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: dick tracy, Honor And Curse

Mad Cave Studios March 2026 Full Solicits: Exploit, 51, Honor & Curse

Mad Cave Studios March 2026 Full Solicits: Exploit, 51, Honor And Curse: Eternal and Dick Tracy's St Patrick's Day...

Mad Cave Studios' March 2026 solicits and solicitations line up new series and specials blending immortal ninja curses, tech satire, wild Area 51 conspiracies, and holiday-themed detective mayhem. From the return of ancient warriors in modern battles to chaotic leaks of government secrets and a green-tinged Dick Tracy St Patrick's Day Special one-shot. Honor And Curse: Eternal #1 by Mark London and Jaime Infante, Exploit #1 by Laura Hudson, Tim Leongh and Emiliana Pinna, 51 #1 by Curt Pires and Jok and the Dick Tracy St Patrick's Day Special by Alex Segura, Michael Moreci, Tim Seeley, Craig Cermak and Rebekah Isaacs.

HONOR AND CURSE ETERNAL #1 (OF 12)

(W) Mark London (A) Jaime Infante (CA) Nick Marinkovich

An immortal ninja cursed with a vengeful war spirit is forced out of hiding to protect the last descendants of his sworn family, even if it means unleashing the monster within. Six hundred years ago, ninja warrior Genshi Sakagura vanished from history—cursed with immortality and haunted by a war-hungry spirit known as the Tengu. Now living in modern-day New York, Genshi's centuries of silence shatter when a terrorist strike and a kidnapping tied to his ancient past force him back into battle. To reclaim his honor, he must once again unleash the curse he's spent lifetimes trying to contain. $4.99 3/25/2026

EXPLOIT #1 (OF 4) CVR A EMILIANA PINNA REBECCA GOOD

(W) Laura Hudson Tim Leong (A) Emiliana Pinna (CA) Emiliana Pinna Rebecca Good

Don't bury the lede. Bury your enemies. Kirby Kuo might be late to her true purpose in life–but no one would call the 30-something journalism intern out of time. When she uncovers a shocking secret about tech billionaire Cole Saxon, Kirby does what she has always wanted to do and publishes it. But the violence and vengeance that follows is like nothing she could have anticipated–pitting Kirby, her agoraphobic roommate, and the writing staff of the defunct magazine RIOT! to bring justice to a world where the rich get what they want without consequence. Exploit is a timely, biting satire of the state of the American tech oligarchy with a pop-punk edge. $4.99 3/4/2026

51 #1 (OF 8) CVR A JOK (MR)

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Jok

What if all the secrets housed in AREA 51 leaked out into the world? Who would be responsible for that mess? Who would be responsible for cleaning it up? After the President's screw-up son, Harvey, gets in trouble with the law, his dad calls in a favor and gets him assigned to THE real life Area 51 AKA Hangar 51. But it's not the thrill ride the conspiracy theorists would have you believe. Harvey spends most of his days cataloging items he's forbidden from even looking at. That all changes when Harvey and his coworkers decide to throw a rager and wake up from their bender to find that EVERY SINGLE ITEM from Hangar 51 has been stolen. Now in the deepest trouble of his life, Harvey and his ragtag crew will have to go out into the world and put the genie back in the bottle, capturing rogue aliens, stolen formula for superpowers, experimental energy weapons and all manner of insane objects. All this while slowly unraveling the simmering conspiracy behind who actually broke into Hangar 51 and the nefarious plans they have for using the objects they stole. Writer Curt Pires and artist Jok take you on a trip like you've never been to explore a conspiracy theory you won't ever believe! $6.99 3/11/2026

DICK TRACY ST PATRICKS DAY SPECIAL (ONE SHOT) CVR A GERALDO BORGES MARK ENGLERT

(W) Alex Segura Michael Moreci Tim Seeley (A) Craig Cermak Rebekah Isaacs (CA) Geraldo Borges Mark Englert

DICK TRACY'S LUCK RUNS OUT in this special St. Patrick's Day-themed one-shot. When a masked vigilante starts taking out some of the City's wealthiest – and most corrupt – citizens, Tracy and Sam must solve the crime while putting aside their own feelings. Can the new partners crack the mystery while trying to stay alive? From the team that brought you last year's acclaimed and bestselling DICK TRACY HALLOWEEN SPECIAL! Plus what's a lovelorn Acres O'Reilly to do? Can she finally shed her bad luck and get the opportunity for happiness she so deserves? $6.99 3/11/2026

