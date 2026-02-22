Mad Cave Studios May 2026 Full Solicits With Dog Tag And Babylon Cove

Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: dick tracy, Dog Tag, flash gordon, gatchaman, Joie Eisma, Mark Russell, pj holden, Rafer Roberts, Speed Racer

DOG TAG #1 (OF 6)

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) PJ Holden

Dog Tag is a fictional story about a very real war. It follows the life and thoughts of Corporal Tom Fuller through the final year of World War II as his service takes him from the invasion of Normandy to the surrender of Japan. Borrowed from real world stories and little known events of the war, Dog Tag asks big questions about the war while focusing on the heroism of the ordinary people who lived and died during the conflict.

$4.99 5/6/2026

BABYLON COVE #1 (OF 5)

(W) Rafer Roberts (A/CA) Joe Eisma

This is a story about Heather, a no-nonsense career-gal who returns to her picturesque New England hometown for the first time in a decade to attend a family funeral; Dennis, the all-American dreamboat who broke Heather's heart in high school; Charlie, the late-blooming shy boy who Heather never gave the time of day, and Karthon, the ancient demon with plans to feast on the flesh of everyone in town. If you ever wondered what would happen if Stephen King were allowed to write one of those Hallmark holiday movies…Welcome to BABYLON COVE.

$4.99 5/20/2026

SPEED RACER #8

(W) David Pepose (A) Davide Tinto (CA) Alessio Zonno

At a black-tie gala, Speed Racer's night of romance turns explosive when gangster Cruncher Block crashes the party with the monstrous Great Mammoth Car and takes Trixie hostage. As heat-seeking missiles fly and an armored tank barrels through everything in its path, Speed and Racer X launch a desperate rescue that proves just how far Speed will go for the woman he loves. Action, spectacle, and a long-teased romance collide!

$4.99 5/6/2026

FLASH GORDON #16

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Manuel Garcia (CA) Joe Quinones

NEW CREATIVE TEAM TAKES FLASH TO NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN STARS! Legendary comics writer and novelist Dan Abnett and veteran artist Manuel Garcia launch an all-new era of epic adventure! Flash Gordon is grounded! With Mongo now an impossible distance away, and Earth's governments reacting to the potential dangers of alien worlds, space travel is now reserved for the experts…and a former football player-turned-sword-wielding rabble rouser isn't making the cut. But when a huge object–a meteor? a planet?–appears on a collision path with Earth, Flash will leave the experts in the dust. With a bootleg spaceship courtesy of Doctor Zarkov and fiery backup in the form of Dale Arden, Flash blasts off on an intercept course. But the Earth Rocketry Administration isn't far behind–and astronaut Dane "Ditch" Albright is not about to let Flash Gordon steal his spotlight. A rivalry for the ages, a new alien world, and threats deadlier than ever–adventure awaits for fans new and old!

$4.99 5/6/2026

ASTRO QUANTUM #4 (OF 5)

(W) Andrea Mutti Arturo Fabra (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

Docked at the orbiting fortress of Sura-Kaiser, the PEKUOD lies broken, its crew divided, and Akhaab's obsession with the giant Pale Molok GOYAKLA, burning hotter than ever. While repairs drag on, tensions spread through the halls and bars of the orbital station: whispers of mutiny, the pull of old rivalries, and the hidden hand of Kobalt spies. For Ishmaeel, solace comes in the arms of Talya — but nightmares of the hunt return, dragging him back into the blood-soaked memory of their clash with Goyakla. A beast too cunning to be prey… and too dangerous to escape. Love, betrayal, and obsession collide as the line between trust and doom seems invisible.

$4.99 5/6/2026

TERRORBYTES #6

(W) Mark London (A/CA) Juan Doe

Lost inside a fully immersive alien VR recovered from the Roswell UFO crash, Dr. Asher wanders a dying world of bone fields, glass forests, and firefall oceans—unaware that pulling the plug would kill him in the real one. As time fractures and the inhabitants finally reach out, TERRORBYTES #6: Witch House delivers a haunting sci-fi descent into isolation, exploration, and the terrifying cost of going too far.

$4.99 5/13/2026

GATCHAMAN #18

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Chris Batista (CA) Inaki Miranda

As the Gatchaman world reels from the Phantom Ascendency's "miracles," a new Galactor hermit-crab mecha tears through a restored rainforest, forcing the Science Ninja Team into an uneasy team-up with Light, Mirror, and Veil to stop a catastrophe. Unfortuantely, trust is the most dangerous weapon of all in this escalating countdown to Miracle Day.

$4.99 5/13/2026

WAR WOLF #5 (OF 8) (MR)

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Marco Perugini (CA) David Talaski

The Bear sits before a jury of his peers, but for Thomas Bruin, that means betrayal at every turn. When your whole life is a lie, who can you trust to stand as a witness? Even if Bruin survives his fraud trial, the Sword of Damocles still hangs above him. Decades ago, he cut a deal to save his world from alien invaders—and now the terms have come due. As questions rise about Bruin's loyalties, a new Oort Commander arrives with a shocking revelation: not only is Bruin's past catching up with him, but the Commander is his son.

$4.99 5/13/2026

DICK TRACY #17

(W) Alex Segura Michael Moreci (A/CA) Geraldo Borges

DICK TRACY – A CROOK? Is the Detective in Yellow in the pocket of bloodthirsty mob boss Lips Manlis? It can't be true! But someone is out to make it at least believable – and hungering to ruin Tracy's stalwart rep. Can he – and the friends he's alienated – figure out the truth before Dick Tracy, PD becomes Dick Tracy, WANTED CRIMINAL? The latest epic issue in the acclaimed DICK TRACY series ups the noir tension as we careen toward the arc's big finale!

$4.99 5/13/2026

BARBARIAN BEHIND BARS #4 (OF 5)

(W) Elliott Kalan (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

Nothing's going well for anyone! The Barbarian: comatose in the prison infirmary! That weasel Garth: in pain after stealing the Barbarian's gem of power! The warden: fully possessed by evil! Lannie: forced to cook cheese sandwiches or die! What better time for the Barbarian to finally reveal where he came from — and why no one's likely to survive the night! The brutal, blood-bursting high fantasy prison pulp thunders towards its climax!

$4.99 5/20/2026

EXIT CITY #6

(W) Rich Douek (A/CA) Tom Derenick

In the so-called paradise of Exit City, a killer obsessed with the Vitruvian ideal is carving artists into grotesque masterpieces—removing brains, eyes, and heads in a message only Detective McCormick can decipher. But as his sleepless mind uncovers a chilling connection in Fevertea's underground art scene, the investigation turns inward—ending with his own partner pointing a gun at him.

$4.99 5/20/2026

HONOR AND CURSE ETERNAL #3

(W) Mark London (A) Jaime Infante (CA) Nick Marinkovitch

As Genshi Sakagura tracks the shadowy Order of Nine to a Long Island mansion, a brutal raid turns into a superpowered standoff when the assassin Velveteen crashes the party—killing his only lead and igniting a new war. With ancient conspiracies, fallen monarchists, and the Tengu's power rising, Honor & Curse: Eternal #3 forges a deadly alliance built on blood, secrets, and the promise of betrayal.

$4.99 5/20/2026

RACER X #7 (OF 8) CVR A FRANCESCO TOMASELI

(W) Mark Russell (A) Nuno Plati (CA) Francesco Tomaseli

Cypher City's Grand Prix is rigged from the ground up…and Racer X knows it. When mob money, secret shortcuts, and collapsing bridges turn the race into a death sentence, Racer X must race the only way he can: by going off-track and breaking the system.

$4.99 5/20/2026

REVOLUTION 9 #5

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Georgs Jeanty (CA) Georges Jeanty

A new war ignites as Revolution Velveteen 9 launches a solo assault on Kiln City, taking the fight directly to the Hand of War in a brutal reckoning years in the making. This issue marks the explosive beginning of a brand-new story arc in the Underworld Universe—featuring new creators and a no-holds-barred mission to sever the Nine Hands, one by one.

$4.99 5/27/2026

FLORIDA HIPPOPOTAMUS COCAINE MASSACRE #2 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Fred Kennedy (A/CA) James Edward Clark

The hippos are LOOSE! Yes, an entire amusement park filled with ravenous hippopotami chomping on families and destroying property values! It's a good thing Miquel Senecoza and Clarke Nebraska are on the case. Although it's a shame that Nebraska has Miquel tied to a chair while she beats him with a phone book and reveals her tragic backstory that left her hungry…for justice! So adjust your karate belts, and get ready for more daring do…Florida style!

$4.99 3/25/2026

51 #3 (OF 8) (MR)

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Jok

Viva Las Vegas! When a giant Mecha gets loose on the sunset strip Harvey and Jarrod are dispatched to deal with it and put the genie back in the bottle! But the backstory of how it got loose is more tragic than anyone imagined.

$4.99 5/27/2026

PLANET ATMOS EXORDIUM #2 (OF 9)

(W) Rob McEveety DR Bushnell (A) Andrea Cucchi (CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

Recruited by the injured Pesh Chosen to save his team's season, Addy Aker must prove herself against elite competition in qualifying races. From the determined heir of the Vulkansson dynasty to the venerable Ta'Walli Dies Young, Addy has her work cut out for her. Violence in racing—while not encouraged—is permitted, but the savage fury Addy unleashes shocks even her new allies. What darkness drives her and what eyes has she drawn to their sport? Planet Atmos: Exordium is the first entry in the Planet Atmos universe of games and stories.

$4.99 5/27/2026

EXPLOIT #3 (OF 4)

(W) Laura Hudson Tim Leong (A/CA) Emiliana Pinna

Did you know that during the Cold War, a sabotaged Soviet oil pipeline blew up, and the detonation was so large you could see it from space? That's what people say. Regardless, a new challenger approaches as the next Datum CEO claims the throne, and immediately uses it to transform fear into delicious oppression. PLUS: The Origin Story of Mr. Ipsum, an infamous '80s hacker who had root on the city power grid while your parents were learning to program a VCR. Tune in on the appropriate Wednesday for death memes, go bags, and the coldest war stories this side of Siberia. The largest non-nuclear explosion ever. That's what they say. $4.99 5/27/2026

PRETTY HATE MACHINE #2 (OF 5)

(W) Ryan ONan Tim Seeley (A) Hank La Marca (CA) Todor Hristov

Thomas has problems! Luther has butchered a police officer. But even more horrifying—Luther is right. The dying cop confirmed Thomas's father was murdered! As paranoia slips into Thomas's life on all sides, he has no idea whom he can trust. His mother? His uncle? His best friends? The girl he loves? Or the bloodthirsty demon driving him toward more slaughter? To kill, or not to kill—that is the question. $4.99 5/27/2026

IS TED OK? #4 (OF 6)

(W/A/CA) Dave Chisholm

Riding in the van of their new friend Dr. Christina Paganini, Ted and Sarah are on the run from an army of mechs courtesy of Ayn-Styne! How rude–don't they know that Ted is experiencing a major crisis of identity? After all, given the conclusion of the previous chapter, Ted wonders if he is even human at all. Meanwhile, Noah™ unveils the shocking truth about The Dome. Does the trillionaire want to lead humanity–or enslave it? Well, what would YOU do if you had a trillion dollars? $5.99 5/27/2026

