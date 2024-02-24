Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: battle of the planets, Chris Batista, comicspro, cullen bunn, gatchaman, mad cave, Mindy Lee, Steve Orlando. Kath Lobo, tommy lee edwards

Mad Cave's Gatchaman/Battle Of The Planets With Tommy Lee Edwards

Mad Cave's Gatchaman/Battle Of The Planets with Cullen Bunn, Chris Batista, Tommy Lee Edwards, Mindy Lee, Steve Orlando and Kath Lobo.

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios announces Gatchaman series for Free Comic Book Day 2024.

Gatchaman ongoing series and one-shot specials revealed; first issue due in June.

Series to explore new characters and stories within the original Gatchaman universe.

Mad Cave celebrates its tenth anniversary with extensive Gatchaman publishing lineup.

Mad Cave Studios previously announced that it had the Gatchaman/Battle Of The Planets and Flash Gordon comic book licenses. At ComicsPro, their Director of Marketing – and former Bleeding Cool writer and editor – Keith Davidsen, revealed the full details for both, getting their first outings for Free Comic Book Day.

GATCHAMAN ONGOING SERIES (May)

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Chris Batista

A mechanical terror has descended upon numerous cities and the world's greatest scientists are disappearing. Our only hope: Science Ninja Team Gatchaman! As they battle these machinations from the international terrorist organization known as Galactor, their strength, willpower, and even vehicles are pushed to the absolute limit. If they fail…who's waiting in the wings to take their place? This all-new series begins with Gatchaman #0, available as a free promotional item at participating retailers worldwide on Free Comic Book Day 2024 (Saturday, May 4) and featuring cover artist Chris Samnee. The ongoing story continues in Gatchaman #1 in June, with Cover A by Inaki Miranda, Cover B by Sanford Greene (which connects with the B covers for issues #2-5 to form a panoramic image), Cover C by Chris Batista, the Cover D Blank Sketch Cover edition, and Cover E retailer incentive by Francine Delgado. Trade paperback available in December, collecting the complete storyline from issues #0-5. Covers by Chris Batista, Francine Delgato

GATCHAMAN ONE-SHOT SPECIALS (June)

(W) Tommy Lee Edwards (A) Mindy Lee

Debuts with Gatchaman—Ken: Deathmatch, focusing on Ken the Eagle. Ken goes undercover to infiltrate an underground gambling ring where martial artists from around the globe fight to the death. There, the winners are captured and brought to a secret Galactor recruiting base. If they refuse to join, the captives are dropped in the jungle and hunted as prey for Galactor's training program. Can anyone make it out alive? The second one-shot will be Gatchaman—Jun, focusing on Jun the Swan, which will be released in November.

GATCHAMAN: GALACTOR MINISERIES

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Kath Lobo

Four-issue miniseries exploring the seedy underbelly of the Gatchaman universe. Galactor is under siege by a threat from within! After a secret attempt on his life, Berg Katse sets about to uncover a conspiracy within Galactor, born of their earliest days. Galactor's leader goes undercover to hunt, identify, and ruthlessly dispense with a revolution growing within Galactor's ranks. The masked villain Berg Katse must root out a conspiracy within Galactor, the sinister organization that plagues Science Ninja Team Gatchaman.

Chas! Pangburn, Senior Editor at Mad Cave Studios spoke of the forthcoming projects: "We're playing in the world of the original Science Ninja Team Gatchaman series that ran from 1972-1974. With 105 episodes worth of content, the series is ripe with world-building and storytelling possibilities. Our goal through an ongoing series, one-shots, and spin-offs is to further flesh out this legacy with new characters, mechas, and villains—all while paying respects to the existing continuity the series is known for. Tatsunoko graciously invited us to play with their toys, so we're pushing them to the limit. Fans, new and old, are definitely in for a treat!"

Mark Irwin, Senior Vice President of Mad Cave Studios added: "We can't wait to introduce a full publishing menu of Gatchaman titles to thrill fans wanting more of Ken, Joe, Jun, Jinpei, and Ryu. Mad Cave is going big for our tenth anniversary, and being the publishers of the Science Ninja Team is part of our Kagaku Ninpō (science ninja technique) for 2024 and beyond!"

In the meantime, stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!