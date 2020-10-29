Maddie Gallegos' Graphic Novel Match Point, From First Second in 2023

Comic book creator Maddie Gallegos graduated this year from the Savannah College of Art and Design with a major in Sequential Art and a minor in Storyboarding. She creates the webcomic J Price Soccer, (pictured below) but it's another sporting comic book that may be getting her attention in a few years. As she has already sold her first graphic novel Match Point, a middle-grade graphic novel following the growing friendship of two girls who play racquetball. I can't think of any other racquetball-related comic books, it is quite possible that this may be a first. Anybody think of any? Match Point was bought by Kirara Valdez at First Second and publication is planned for 2023.

And you can see some of the response to her news posted right here. A lot of very pleased people. Of course, before then, she and KJ have to make an online Halloween event for amphibian folk with the hashtag #frogoween for Octover 30th. Encouraging folk to posted cute Halloween inspired frog-related artwork – including newts, salamanders and other related beasties.

Kiara Valdez joined First Second as an editorial assistant in 2016 after interning at Crown, Penguin Random House, Anime News Network and Kodansha. And of 2018, is now Assistant Editor.

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. It gets its name from the impression someone gets from the very first second you experience something.

First Second launched in U.S. stores and online in May 2006 and was distributed by Macmillan in the rest of the English-speaking world, after the merger in 2010, Macmillan distributes all of the books