Maestro: World War M #3 Preview: A Matter of Perspective

Namor and The Abomination reflect on past villainy in this preview of Maestro: World War M #3. Are they going through Millennial Nostalgia? Don't feel bad, guys. It happens to the best of us. Check out the preview below.

Maestro: World War M #3

by Peter David & German Peralta, cover by Carlos Pacheco

Maestro clashes with the Abomination in a showdown for the ages! But Abomination is far from the only person gunning for Maestro, and when Emil Blonsky turns out to be just the opening salvo of a larger attack, can the Maestro continue to out-smash and outwit the forces that want him dead?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale May 04, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620143300311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

