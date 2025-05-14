Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Magic, Media And Missiles In Today's One World Under Doom Spoilers

Spoilers for Doctor Strange Of Asgard #3, Red Hulk #4, Thunderbolts Doomstrike #4 and One World Under Doom #4

Article Summary Doctor Doom's global dominance is normalized, with media and public opinion shifting in his favor.

Red Hulk, Thunderbolts, and One World Under Doom #4 spotlight Doom’s economic reforms and open borders.

Doom faces Dormammu alone as the fate of Earth hangs in the balance, with heroes banished elsewhere.

Resistance brews behind the scenes as characters like General Ross and Citizen V plan Doom’s downfall.

Yet again, Doctor Strange of Asgard #3, published by Marvel Comics today, has a One World Under Doom banner on the top of the cover. And once again, it has nothing to do with One World Under Doom whatsoever. Instead, it's just about Strange glomming onto a dark troll.

The other three One World Under Doom titles published by Marvel Comics today do. And back on Midgard, they are all loving the Doom media…

In Red Hulk, General Ross learns what's been going on in the world since he was captured by Doom and imprisoned in Latveria as a walking, talking strategy machine. And may have contributed to Doom's takeover.

The media is, naturally, rather positive about these developments, with One World Under Doom as "the new normal," the slogan "give Doom a chance" gaining popularity, as is Doom himself, and open borders leading to a trillion-dollar revenue boost.

Over in Thunderbolts: DoomStrike, the breakfast shows are now using "All Hail Doom" to open Good Morning Manhattan, celebrating open borders and condemning Bucky Barnes. In the main book, One World Under Doom #4, the "normalisation" of Doctor Doom continues.

With polling again showing a steady increase in global approval for his dictatorship, economically, things are on the up with rising stock markets, lower cost goods through open borders and increased wages. By the way, it would have been very easy to do a complete Trump parallel, but free healthcare, education, and open borders make for a more nuanced storyline, even through the broad brush strokes.

And it's all true. So what else is Doom up to?

Chasing naked men, of course.

Well, he has added Wakanda to his global domination…

And he is fighting Dormammu using magical tactics given familiar form, from the fantastic…

…to the uncanny…

…to the iconic. Doctor Doom is playing at Marvel superheroes, everyone. He's even doing the sounds… and "optic blast!" is just hilarious. Still, there are other weapons he could have used against Dormammu, as seen in Red Hulk.

But what may lead to Doom's downfall? Well, Dormammu is giving it his best shot…

Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the new Citizen V, is already planning for what comes after Doom…

However, General Ross is more concerned about flag placement.

So is it a war of words, magic, or nuclear weapons? Or all of the above? And will we see J Jonah Jameson's take on all this?

THUNDERBOLTS DOOMSTRIKE #4 (OF 5)

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (CA) Leinil Yu

A DINNER WITH DOOM!

• After DOCTOR DOOM's team of original Thunderbolts clashed with Bucky's team of new Thunderbolts, Bucky was captured!

• How will Doom punish the man spearheading the rebellion against him? With a lavish dinner, of course. And the dessert is deadly… RATED T+ In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $3.99 RED HULK #4

(W) Benjamin Percy (A/CA) Geoff Shaw

ENEMIES OF THE STATE!

• THUNDERBOLT ROSS, MACHINE MAN and DEATHLOK have escaped DOCTOR DOOM'S THINK TANK!

• With DOOMBOTS hunting them down, they discover that Doom has taken over the world!

• They now know they face a much larger war beyond the border, and RED HULK is ready to fight! RATED T+ In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $3.99 ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 (OF 9)

(W) Ryan North (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Ben Harvey

• Sensing vulnerability, Dormammu has attacked Earth – and only Doom stands in his way! Dormammu has banished all other heroes to a pocket dimension, leaving Doom to stand alone against the Dark Lord of Chaos.

• But on the other hand…Doom has never needed allies in order to ensure that his will is done.

• It's the ultimate showdown between two titans – with an ending you won't see coming.

• As Earth hangs in the balance, it all comes down to DOOM VERSUS DORMAMMU. RATED T+ In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $4.99 DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #3 (OF 5)

(W) Derek Landy (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Geoff Shaw

STRANGE GETS TROLLED?

• STEPHEN STRANGE, the once Earth-bound Sorcerer Supreme, is in over his head – ASGARD is about to eat him alive!

• He needs the skull of a dark troll – and in Asgard, that means wading into battle. But can Strange do what Asgard requires of him, or is his mission to become Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard doomed? RATED T+In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $3.99

