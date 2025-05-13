Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Marvel Normalising Doctor Doom in One World Under Doom #4 (Spoilers)

I love Ryan North writing Fantastic Four and One World Under Doom. And Marvel Comics for having hired a satirical comedy writer who specialises in breaking models of storytelling. And with One World Under Doom especially, text pages showing how the media of the Marvel Universe is covering the conflict, Doom having taken over the whole world under his benign dictatorship. Here's a look at tomorrow's One World Under Doom #4 ahead of Dormammu making his move.

It looks like private polling by Doom shows a steady increase in global approval for his dictatorship, with polling revealing that "When asked if Emperor Doom is making the world a better place, poll respondents who selected either "strongly agree" and "somewhat agree" rose as high as 42% in some demographics. This represents a new high-water mark…"

Economically, things are on the up with rising stock markets, lower cost goods through open borders and increased wages imposed by Doom giving a "new high in global GDP, buoyed largely by increased worker productivity. Though some business owners we spoke to decried the need to increase wages to retain talent, arguing their decreasing cost of goods isn't enough to cover the…." and a news piece states that "The Chamber of Commerce officially reversed it's position on Doom—with their endorsement reversed earlier today, pointing to his business-friendly policies of free trade and immigration reform."

But not everyone is on board, with one opinion piece in a newspaper stating "DOOM AND GLOOM. THIS CANNOT STAND. Let me begin with a confession: The speed at which Doom's rule has been accepted, even normalized, still shocks me. Am I the only one not willing to overlook the man's innumerable flaws, all of which are a matter of public knowledge? Do I really need to remind everyone of them? Apparently I must…" Though getting a response piece, "I find it revealing that the author of "This Cannot Stand" would spill so much ink on Doom's past failures, while entirely ignoring the even greater failures of the world as it was before him. He is showing us a better way, and the best we can do is to go rummaging in his closet, looking for skeletons? I recall someone once said something about glass houses and the throwing of stones. Why not judge our Emperor by what he's doing for us now, and…"

And some advice for those dealing with Doom opponents in their life, "TALKING TO OTHERS IN YOUR LIFE ABOUT DOOM. We know it can be hard when you and your loved ones are on the opposite side of a political divide: You love them, and you don't want to see them brainwashed, making the same mistake over and over again. How can you talk—really talk—to your family about Doom? The good news is, we've found that many who oppose Doom do so because they don't truly understand his policies, which is why the following talking points are so effective. Remember: speak clearly…"

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 (OF 9)

(W) Ryan North (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Ben Harvey

• Sensing vulnerability, Dormammu has attacked Earth – and only Doom stands in his way! Dormammu has banished all other heroes to a pocket dimension, leaving Doom to stand alone against the Dark Lord of Chaos.

• But on the other hand…Doom has never needed allies in order to ensure that his will is done.

• It's the ultimate showdown between two titans – with an ending you won't see coming.

• As Earth hangs in the balance, it all comes down to DOOM VERSUS DORMAMMU. RATED T+In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $4.99

