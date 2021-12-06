"Magic, X-Files and Lesbians" – Not Leah Williams' New X-Men Comic

Today I have received a number of links to the Brazilian X-Men website UniversoXMen.com. Which claims that Leah Williams has announced that her next X-Men comic book to follow Trial Of Magneto will be about "Magic, X-Files and Lesbians". I'm sorry but that's just not true.

I listened, most entertainingly to the most recent House Of X – An X-Men Podcast cited in the article which does feature Leah Williams, and she did mention her next Marvel project as something she can't yet talk about but "it is my dream book, after finishing Trial Of Magneto, and I'm so excited about it." Maybe it's one of these, maybe not.

It was her upcoming creator-owned Oni Press book r(ender) that she described as "Magic, X-Files and Lesbians" – and has been doing so since it was first announced in 2018, then planned to be published in April 2019 from Lion Forge Press, drawn by Lenka Simeckova with Williams then saying "I joke about r(ender); being 'X-Files, but lesbians and magic' or 'seapunk tech noir,' but really it's a cyberpunk neo-noir story that takes place on the fraying edge between magic and technology" and that it's "the one story I've been desperately hungry to tell ever since I was a teenager. The main character's unique magical prowess is literally a dream I had when I was 14, and just never stopped thinking about."

After Lion Forge and Oni Press bought each other out, it was then meant to be published in October 2019. But that didn't happen either. Also a pandemic happened, you may recall. But looks like it may be on the books for 2022.

Either way, it's a great episode of the podcast with Leah Williams talking about her comics origin stories, a college roommate who convinced her that comics weren't just for boys by slamming Watchmen down on her desk, and who she still goes to New York Comic-Con together with. On Jonathan Hickman telling her an hour after they'd met that, with X-Factor, she'd have the hardest book to write, as it was the Death book, and dealing with both justified and unjustified social media campaigns targeted at her. Oh, and calling Emma Frost fans "Frostitutes". I had not heard that before and I kinda love it. Anyway, here is what r(ender) was originally solicited as, before the world fell apart.

R(ENDER) #1

AUG192123

(W) Leah Williams (A/CA) Lenka Simeckova

Emie Ocampo, a photographer who can capture the last images from the retina of thedeceased teams up with Natalie Bixel, a skeptical detective, to unravel a slew of unsolved murders in a neon?noir landscape. In Shops: Oct 02, 2019 SRP: $3.99

R(ENDER) #2

SEP191898

(W) Leah Williams (A/CA) Lenka Simeckova

Against all odds, Detective Bixel and Emie must work together if they want any chance at saving Wayne from his deadly slumber. But with every neon crook they travel in search for clues, another hour passes and more questions arise with no answers to the mysterious coma that's sweeping across New Delith. In Shops: Nov 06, 2019 SRP: $3.99

R(ENDER) #3 (MR)

OCT191991

(W) Leah Williams (A/CA) Lenka Simeckova

The first waster has died and in order to save the rest from the same fate, Emie and Bixel must take a nosedive into New Delith to follow the only lead they have — a mysterious note found on a new coma patient. In Shops: Dec 04, 2019 SRP: $3.99