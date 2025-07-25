Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged:

SDCC: This Is How One World Under Doom Ends

SDCC: This Is How One World Under Doom Ends.... by Ryan North and R. B. Silva, as seen at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary One World Under Doom #9 concludes Ryan North and R.B. Silva's epic Marvel Comics event this November.

Doctor Doom's reign as Sorcerer Supreme ends, but his last actions will impact the Marvel Universe forever.

Marvel teases who might become the next Sorcerer Supreme, with potential successors revealed by promo art.

Ryan North promises major revelations and consequences in the final issues as Doom faces his ultimate downfall.

The Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel just concluded, as writer Ryan North revealed the cover of One World Under Doom #9, the final issue of North and R.B. Silva's event series that's defined the last year of Marvel Comics storytelling. On sale in November, Ben Harvey's cover teases Doom's fall, surrounded by the Marvel dead in a desert wasteland, but while his reign may end, Marvel Comics says that "the impact of Doom's final actions will be felt forever! What comes next? Will Doom retain the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme or will another step up to become Earth's prime mystical protector? See the potential candidates on a new promotional image by artist Devmalya Pramanik and learn more in the months ahead."

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #9 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 11/5

Sorcerer Supreme Teaser Artwork by DEVMALYA PRAMANIK

FINALE! Doom has confronted all of Earth's heroes in battle – and he's won. What's more, he's used the magical power of Sorcerer Supreme to ensure that this victory has become a fixed moment in time: a thing that will stand forever, impervious to magic or time travel alike. But unbeknownst to Doom, in that climatic moment that can now never be changed, the seeds of Doom's downfall were also fixed for all eternity. Left with an intolerable defeat that cannot be changed, Doom makes a choice he can never undo – and the rest of the world will pay his price…

"The story is in two parts," North explained. "[In the second part], you're kind of waiting for the other shoe to drop, because there's no way he's doing what he's doing without any consequences. So in the second half, you see what's going on behind the scenes."

"There is some stuff coming up that I'm very excited for," he continued. "I know issue nine is the conclusion, but issue eight has some big stuff that I'm very excited about."

