Magneto Exposed in Planet-Sized X-Men #1 Improbable Preview

Planet-Sized X-Men #1 will the crown jewel of the next X-Men crossover event, The Hellfire Gala, in which the events of a single night will be stretched out across twelve issues, perhaps the most blatant abuse of decompressed storytelling at Marvel since "The Great One" Brian Bendis wrote an entire six-issue story arc that consisted of Spider-Man eating a single bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios.

Marvel has released a preview of Planet-Sized X-Men #1, but, whoopsie, they forgot to letter it. No problem. We put our best people on the job. Enjoy.

PLANET-SIZED X-MEN #1

APR210742

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

THEY CAME TO SLAY!

The HELLFIRE GALA rages on, but bigger things are afoot a world away. Make no mistake – this is an X-Men book drawn by superstar artist Pepe Larraz. It is absolutely the most important issue of the month.

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $4.99

About Improbable Previews

Every so often (but seemingly less so since we started this column), comic book publishers accidentally send out unlettered previews, showing us what the characters are doing but not what they're saying. What a boner! In Improbable Previews, we correct this mistake by putting the words back in, using our best guess at what they are based on decades of time wasted reading comic books. We can't guarantee 100% accuracy, of course.

