Magneto Killed The Scarlet Witch – Or Was It Mystique?

Marvel Comics is teasing the upcoming Trial Of Magneto, which confirms what Bleeding Cool suspected months ago, that he would be on trial for the murder of his once-thought-daughter Wanda Maximoff, The Scarlet Witch. She came to Krakoa in SWORD #6. They were seen dancing in Way Of X #3. Her body was found in X-Factor #10. The second printing cover shows Magneto's helmet covered in blood. And Cyclops joked to Magneto's actual, daughter about her being the murderer in X-Men #1 – which was really weird.

The Scarlet Witch is dead and all eyes are on Magneto! Is the Master of Magnetism guilty in the murder of the Avenger he once thought to be his daughter, or does the true culprit still lurk on Krakoa? Find out in X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO, a new limited series written by X-Factor scribe Leah Williams and drawn by rising star Lucas Werneck. This critical chapter in Johnathan Hickman's X-Men era will divide the thriving mutant nation of Krakoa, threaten the X-Men's standing within the wider Marvel Universe, and explore the past and future of Wanda Maximoff's relationship with mutantkind. Get your first look at the mystery in the all-new X-MEN: TRIAL OF MAGNETO trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork. "When has Magneto ever allowed bureaucracy to get between himself and what's just? In the island paradise of Krakoa, safe haven and home for mutants–Magneto's hard-fought, greatest desire of seeing his people at peace and thriving has finally been achieved. But Magneto's loyalty extends only as far as it is first earned, so after the Hellfire Gala, when he learns that even a paradise could still be filled with lies…the TRIAL OF MAGNETO will begin," Williams teased when the series was first announced. Be there for the verdict for one of the greatest crimes in Marvel Comics history when X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 hits stands on August 18th.

And so we have The Trial Of Magneto which echoes the trial over genocide against Magneto in Uncanny X-Men #200 for many years ago, which also saw Sir James Jaspers, now of Otherworld, taking part. The teaser trailer for the comic book does suggest other possibilities. We begin with Rachel Summers piecing together what once was.

With Wolverine, Wolverine and Daken watching on. Their senses being used by Rachel to reconstruct the events perhaps?

A Scarlet Witch on the run – but from whom? The body found…

And so many people involved with examining the body. Watch out for The Beast, he'll probably want to turn her into some kind of cyborg butler. He does things like that now.

And just in case you thought this was a fake-out.

As much as death means anything in the land of the eternally resurrected of Krakoa. And even though she is not mutant (anymore) and would not have counted, does that fact that she fooled Cerebro before mean she was backed up anyway? The Vision gets the word…

…that he's not getting a second season of WandaVision even though Loki is. With Magneto under the charge.

Looks like he cleaned his helmet at any rate.

But of course there is some doubt.

Ah there she is, Mystique.

Currently at war with the rest of the Quiet Council, for not bringing back her wife Destiny, despite promising to do so, and enacting out Destiny';s instruction that if this were to happen, to burn Krakoa to the ground. Might this be the way she has chosen to do it? And it was Mystique seen dancing with the Scarlet Witch?

Time for a vote from the Council?

Emma Frost seems even more cool and collected than usual.

It's called autumn…

As well as a reprise of Inferno, The Trial Of Magneto and more might we also be getting X-Men…

…Vs Avengers as well? In for a penny, in for a pound?

Coming soon.

Featuring the man with the silliest hat,

Even sillier than that one.

What will the truth do?

Fancy.Anyone else in the frame?

Well, what would an Inferno be without a Mister Sinister?

Out in August. See you there. And read your Uncanny X-Men #200 by Chris Claremont and John Romita Jr first. There will be questions.



