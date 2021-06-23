What's Up With Wanda Maximoff, Scarlet Witch, At Marvel? (Spoilers)

Hey Wandavision fans, it's Wanda Maximoff, Scarlet Witch time. We already looked at some of the big news breaking in today's SWORD #6 regarding the future of the Marvel Universe, and the effects that Krakoa and Arakko will have on every Marvel Comics title from the street-level to the super-cosmic. But that's not the only issue up for grabs today – there is also Wanda Maximoff, The Scarlet Witch.

Considered on Krakoa as a genocidal character who was never the mutant she presented as. The Scarlet Witch has been dubbed The Pretender and placed almost top of their War Criminals list, only second to Bolliver Trask, inventor of the Sentinels that massacred Genosha. Though Wanda removed mutant powers, rather than took lives.

Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch has had a… mixed history at Marvel Comics. First an X-Men villain, then an Avenger, then a robot's wife and mother to illusionary kids, then an insane destroyer of reality (two or three times), then an eraser of all almost all mutant powers, and now a schoolteacher. In the last few decades, the Scarlet Witch she's generally been portrayed as someone whose power got too much for her, and sent her into madness. There are very familiar tropes regarding "hysterical" women, women who have more power than they can handle. The use of the word "hysteria" comes from the Greek for "uterus", and Hippocrates' belief that madness was caused by the uterus moving around the body. This kind of trope is not uncommon for superhero comics, though Dark Phoenix is the more famous example. It was also mirrored in the TV series WandaVision, that saw Wanda Maximoff cruelly enslave a whole town into becoming helpless puppets of her own mental breakdown. Though at least she was present in the narrative, while in the House Of M rewritten reality she remained unconscious the whole time, after using the phrase "No More Mutants". In the Marvel comic books, it was also revealed that she was not, as she had thought, the daughter of Magneto. And she wasn't even a mutant, but a product of the High Evolutionary. Which saw her given a new name in the X-Men comic amongst the inhabitants of the mutant island of Krakoa.

"The Pretender". By her once-father Magneto in SWORD, but also by pretty much anyone else on the island. And the kids of Krakoa being taught her history by Adam X in X-Men. They even have call-and-responses learned.

No longer a mutant, no longer the daughter of Magneto, and even though she removed mutant powers rather than kill mutants, she has been seen as the greatest genocidal force of mutants in the Marvel Universe.

Even more so than the Sentinels which murdered an entire mutant nation. At least Wanda tried to bring all the Genoshans back.

Not that this went well. In the Marvel Universe, she is estranged from Krakoa, is currently working as a tutor in the Strange Academy and occasionally fighting alongside The Avengers. The SWORD series has repeatedly pointed out that the Krakoa relations with Wanda Maximoff may not sit well with the Skrull/Kree Empire, led by Hulkling, whose boyfriend Wiccan is the son of the Scarlet Witch, Wiccan. And that gets mentioned in SWORD today, as they are left reeling from the cosmic revelations.

But it appears that the upcoming mutant comic book, The Way Of X, by Si Spurrier and will be tackling this situation on, according to this promo page posted by Spurrier, with the song "Sing A Song Of Sixpence" rewritten as a mocking assault on Wanda.

Today's Way Of X #3 gives the "No More Mutants" event created by Scarlet Witch a new name.

"Wandageddon". But those paying close attention would see a couple daning the morning after the Hellfire Gala as Nightcrawler tries to sleep off the night before.

Because at the end of SWORD #6, Magneto gets a visitor on Krakoa.

Someone who has not yet visited, or even been seen, in the Krakoan X-Men books, aside from in Genosha.

With much to be said, learned – and danced. Now.. how does this lead too The Trial Of Magneto? It surely will.

