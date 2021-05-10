Did SWORD #5 Foreshadow The Trial Of Magneto?

We know now that there is a Trial Of Magneto coming in August from Marvel. by Leah Williams and Valerio Schiti. But might some of this have been set up in the recent SWORD #5? Which was written by Al Ewing but also drawn by Valerio Schiti. Let's take a peek.

We had Fabian Cortez, newly revived and newly nude, making the case against the Krakoan law "murder no man". Though Cortez had his own interpretation of that.

Which also gives Magneto a chance to make a big speech, on a topic that he is quite the expert on.

If Magneto would take the choice to commit murder, he would face the Krakoan legal consequences and take exile? What about what happened to Sabretooth? But does this foreshadow what Magneto will be tried for? Will it be for murder – the killing of a human? And could that human – no longer a mutant – be his estranged not-a-daughter-either-any-more Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff?

Did I reach too far with that one? Would Marvel kill off in the comics, their big star on the small screen? You can be the judge. More new on The Trial Of Magneto to kick off from Marvel later this week, so we are told.