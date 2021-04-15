Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal #1: AWA Unveils Variant Cover

AWA Studios will launch The Boys and Preacher creator Garth Ennis' Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal #1 on May 5th, and it has made many fans and retailers excited. Retailers Sanctum Sanctorum Comics and Slab City Comics teamed up again after a successful variant on Bryan Edward Hill's Chariot #1 in March. Both retailers decided to commission Elias Chatzoudis again — This time to capture the mischief that the main character, Marjorie, causes as she time travels through history.

Lisa Y. Wu, AWA's Marketing and PR, who leads the Retailer Exclusive Variant Program, says, "It is always a pleasure to partner up with great retailers like Stefanie Dioso (Sanctum Sanctorum) and Matt Smith (Slab City Comics) and artists like Elias. More importantly, they understand Garth's sense of humor and how much AWA Studios values and supports artists. Elias's creativity amazes me. He captured Marj's playful nature and was absolutely on point in all the sketches he presented us. In the end, we unanimously chose Marjorie puppeteering Marie Antoinette's head and her sidekick Tim's head."

Fans can get two different versions of the cover or collect both, only through Sanctum Sanctorum Comics' and Slab City Comics online. Pre-sale has already gone live:

Check out the hilarious layouts that Elias Chatzoudis presented to the retailers, Garth Ennis and AWA Studios:

France Revolution period, the head on the left is Marie's Antoinette. Ancient Egypt period, she's sitting on a throne, surrounded by gold and gems She's wearing the Royal British Crown.

Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal #1

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Andy Clarke/Mike Deodato Jr./Frank Cho

She's Marjorie Finnegan. She's a temporal criminal. What more do you need to know? Oh, all right then: all Marj wants to do is race up and down the time-lanes, stealing every shiny-gleamy-pretty-sparkly she can lay her hands on. But her larcenous trail from the Big Bang to the Ninety-fifth Reich has drawn the beady eye of the Temporal PD, whose number one Deputy Marshall is now hard on our heroine's tail – and taking things extremely personally. Worse still, Marj's worthless creep of an ex and his even scummier partners have seen an angle of their own in all this and now intend to use her time-tech to change history for their own benefit. Marj's only ally? A guy called Tim. And he's just a head. I mean, come on, what use is just a head…?!