Mark Millar's Night Club – What If Vampires Wanted To Be Superheroes?

Mark Millar has posted the news to his newsletter about a new Netflix project that he created last year and is going to be getting comic book adaptations before anything goes to production, like Magic Order and King Of Spies. And has commissioned Greg Capullo, Ben Oliver and Ben Templesmith covers below to promote it.

Basic idea – What would you do if you were a teenager and got bitten by a vampire? Skulking in alleys and murdering strangers, I suspect, your last resort when you van climb walls, turn into bats or mist and move at super speed. Like me, I suspect you would mask up and become a superhero and probably bite a few of your friends so you could enjoy this together. The link has all the details of where this goes, but this is a goodie. It's going to be massive so get in on it now.

SyfyWire ran the news earlier today,

What's Night Club about? The central premise is a group of teenagers get bitten by vampires and gain all the related powers we traditionally associate with the blood suckers. Where this one diverges from most vampire stories is that these vampires decide to use their newfound gifts/curse to become superheroes. "It's such an obvious idea I'm amazed nobody has ever done it as superheroes and vampires have everything in common,"

Such an obvious idea that Kurt Busiek and Brent Anderson did it a couple of decades ago in Astro City, with The Confessor. Or Humberto Ramos' Alex Elder, star of Crimson, a 17 year old who becomes a vampire, and then becomes a superhero. And that's before you debate over the likes of Blade, Vampirella, Bloodstorm or Jubilee. Millar continues

"When I put this together as a potential TV franchise… we all really loved it and I couldn't stop seeing the comic [version] of this. I always like to do at least one volume as a comic, too. Plus, the whole story is done and we have a pile of designs sitting here," he says. "So this comic is going to be the first time anyone sees these characters when we launch in the New Year. Issue one of this is going to be their absolute first appearance."

And there's news for Magic Order Vol 2:

Volume 2 is about a guy called Victor Korne, the descendent of a black wizard who rules half the Earth 500 years ago. Now this guy's working in a bottle factory and he's tired of being kept down. He wants to assemble all the old forces and return the world to the way it was.

Magic Order Vol 2 #1 by Mark Millar and Stuart Immonen, published by Image Comics, is out on the 27th of October,