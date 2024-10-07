Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Image | Tagged: jupiter's legacy, Mark Millar

Mark Millar To Reveal The Horrifying Truth About Humanity

Talking to John Siuntres on his Word Balloon Podcast, Mark Millar talked about his plans for the currently published series Jupiter's Legacy Finale, with Tommy Lee Edwards for the first two issues and then Matthew Dow Smith, coming from Dark Horse Comics, with the first issue out in a couple of weeks.

As Mark Millar has something to reveal… "the story of Jupiter's Legacy… the early volumes are about the moms and dads, then it's about their children the second volume, and this is about their children, the grandchildren of the Greatest Generation. So the new volume, the one you've got right now, is kind of where they actually get together and save the world; they make it this perfect place. But just as they make it perfect, just as they solve all the world's problems, and you have this incredible Utopia, then the worst thing that ever happens happens. Because what happens is the people who created the superheroes in the first place come back. You find out what they were, why they created the superheroes, and maybe why they created the human race. So what they are, is the people behind the biggest mystery of Life, what we're doing here in the first place, who made us. That's been a big central theme in the series, like, why are we here, who made us, and why do we love our kids so much? That's what this has all been about, and we find out, I would say the most horrifying thing I've ever come up with is the idea of what the human race actually is. The relationship to superheroes, the second issue of this finale, explains everything. And it chills me so much, because I'm actually starting to think it's so well put together it might actually be true. It's really scary, you know, so we'll find out to see what people think, but I absolutely love this, and I would say to people, if you only buy one of my books, this is the book."

Given that Mark Millar has, throughout his comics, given us super people who rape their opponents, their girlfriends, and corpses, kill babies in the cot, make sisters pregnant by their brothers with fitted womb implant womb bombs, child-rapist/murderer in the body of a cartoon penguin left to babysit a newborn baby, pitched DC with the rape of Wonder Woman as a laugh, Hulk raping She-Hulk aa plot point and… well… lots of that sort of thing… he does have a lot to aim for.

Jupiter's Legacy Finale #1 by Mark Millar and Tommy Lee Edwards will be published on the 16th of October.

JUPITERS LEGACY FINALE #1 CVR A EDWARDS (MR)

DARK HORSE

JUL241081

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

The superheroes have been trapped and murdered on an alien world while the enemies of Earth, who have been watching our planet with envious eyes, launch their invasion now there's no-one to protect it. The return of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's series for an epic and shocking finale.In Shops: Oct 16, 2024 SRP: $4.99

JUPITERS LEGACY FINALE #2 (MR)

DARK HORSE

AUG241170

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

The most stunning superhero comic book you will ever read as the mystery behind the series is revealed and we discover not only the secret of the island and where the superheroes came from, but the secret origin of the human race. This is a monumental issue you can't miss.In Shops: Nov 20, 2024 SRP: $3.99

JUPITERS LEGACY FINALE #3 CVR A CARTER (MR)

DARK HORSE

OCT241117

(W) Mark Millar (A) Matthew Dow Smith (CA) Lee Carter

The human race has twenty-four hours to prepare themselves against our original masters returning from space. They've already destroyed countless worlds and remain unbeaten, but there's one thing they've never faced before-the children of the Utopian and everything they've learned. In Shops: Jan 08, 2025 SRP: $4.99

