Mark Sable & Chris Anderson Launch Satanic Panic With Chaotic Neutral

Writing professor Mark Sable, co-creator of comics Grounded, Fearless, Hazed and Unthinkable, and writer for Heroes, Supergirl, Batman, Spider-Man, Hulk, and Fantastic Four, is co-creating a new comic book with Heavy Metal's Chris Anderson. Chaotic Neutral is set amongst the Satanic Panic of Dungeons & Dragons tabletop role-playing games of the eighties.

And will launch with a Kickstarter later this month, for a 48-page first issue accompanied by its own adventure module written by Mark Sable, that can be played using most old-school fantasy games. A chick tract-style comic by Ryan Browne, with a very specific message: comic books and RPGs will ruin your life. And Chaotic Neutral Monster trading cards by Max Dunbar, Jeremy Haun, Maan House, Jeff Johnson, Tom Neely, Dan Panosian, Jim Rugg, Tim Seeley, and Kyle Strahm in the form of an uncut trading card sheet, one side with art, while the other will contain stats for a campaign.

And ahead of its launch, Bleeding Cool has an exclusive look at some of Chris Anderson's artwork and the trading cards mentioned. Take a look and see if backing the Chaotic Neutral campaign is a role you'd like to play…

