Mark Spears' Monsters Continues in Keenspot January 2025 Solicits

Keenspot continues to publish their big hit Mark Spears' Monsters #3 in their January 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as being a home for Exposition Posse Holdings, who are otherwise just at Lunar, as well as more Slaughter Otter from Matt Fife and Matt Rodgers.

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #3 CVR A FRANKENSTEIN

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Mark Spears (A / CA) Mark Spears

From the hit trading card series Mark Spears Monsters, superstar cover artist Mark Spears (Spawn, DC, Power Rangers) has created, written, and illustrated this spine-tingling series. In this thrilling third issue, the mysterious Slayer clashes with a formidable foe in an explosive showdown that will leave readers on the edge of their seats. Meanwhile, detectives close in on the elusive Mr. Tasker, seeking answers about a brutal murder. As tensions rise, three curious kids decide to embark on a dangerous adventure, unaware of the dark forces at play and setting the stage for a gripping and unpredictable turn of events.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

SLAUGHTER OTTER #2 CVR A MATT RODGERS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Matt Fife (A / CA) Matt Rodgers

This is it! The battle you've been waiting for! After the events of the last issue, Slaughter finds himself imprisoned, tortured and at the mercy of L.E.E.C.H. It's Slaughter Otter vs. the Leech Queen's army of disposable agents! Who wins? Who doesn't die? Who has a good time? (Answers: Slaughter, Slaughter and finally, Slaughter!)

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

PAPA DUKE #1 CVR A NAOMI GRIFFIN (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Aimee Delong (A) Gershon Villamor (CA) Naomi Griffin

In development with Sony Entertainment! Papa Duke is the feared ruler of Blood World and the psychopathic leader of the Night of the Cadillac gangs. Assisted by his fiendish disciple Ives, Papa Duke positions the beautiful Mother Vega as the ultimate goddess-queen of his domain. But first, Papa Duke and Ives must destroy everything Mother Vega cares about-including her lover Cassandra.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

STITCHES #2 (OF 3) CVR B SKULL GRIFFIN HOLOFOIL (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Anastazja Davis (A) Jayce Jan Geronga, Sergio Melegrito (CA) Todd Skull, Naomi Griffin

In development with Sony Entertainment! At the invitation of Papa Duke, Crooks and a select group of his Stitches travel to Blood World where they embrace their newfound status and perks. Partying and wreaking havoc in Blood World City, the Stitches manage to piss off nearly every gang in town.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

