Mark Spears & Tim Seeley in Keenspot's Full February 2026 Solicits

Mark Spears helps launch Maid Cafe and Tim Seeley brings back Lucky's Tales in Keenspot/Execution Posse Holdings' Full February 2026 solicits

Article Summary Tim Seeley revives SuperBeast Lucky in Super Thick Lucky's Tales #1, teaming up with fan-favorite creators.

Mark Spears and team launch Maid Cafe #1, a slasher horror comic with exclusive trading card collectibles.

Witchtober #1 introduces cute magical adventures from Latina superhero creator Kayden Phoenix and Renata Garcia.

Celebrate 100 years of Pooh in Pooh Bear Adventures #1, plus the return of Robot + Girl and exclusive trading cards.

Tim Seeley may be under the cosh from Magik fans right now. But in February, he is bringing back Lucky to Keenspot and Execution Posse Holdings in Tim Seeley's Super Thick Lucky's Tales #1 with Troy Dongarra, Danny Harrell and Javin Loop. As well as the launch of Aimee DeLong, Kazue Watanabe and Remy Eisu Mokhtar's Maid Cafe #1 with a help (and a polybagged trading card) from Mark Spears. And the kid-friendly Witchtober #1 by Kayden Phoenix and Renata Garcia… and a new trademark-free Pooh Bear Adventures from Matt Cole and Tessa Rose.

TIM SEELEYS SUPER THICK LUCKYS TALES #1 CVR A TIM SEELEY (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Troy Dongarra, Danny Harrell, Javin Loop (A) Various (CA) Tim Seeley

Hack/Slash creator Tim Seeley's sexiest SuperBeast returns to Keenspot, and this time she's thicker than ever! 48 pages thick, to be exact. Jam-packed with stories from Lucky's past and present, featuring some of Tim Seeley's best and most monstrous superhero creations. It's time to get Lucky! Includes bonus pull-out poster! [This is a Keenspot publication.] $7.99 2/4/2026

MAID CAFE #1 CVR A MARK SPEARS BAGGED WITH TRADING CARD (MR)

(W) Aimee DeLong, Kazue Watanabe (A) Remy Eisu Mokhtar (CA) Mark Spears

[NOTE: Covers A, B, and C are randomly bagged with one of four exclusive Maid Café trading cards featuring artwork by main cover artist Mark Spears and interior artist Remy "Eisu" Mokhtar!] A terrifying hardcore slasher horror series from the writer of Papa Duke and the artist of Marry Me! Mao's love for her chainsaw and her mounting hatred for the ungrateful men of a Maid Cafe explode in a delicious bloodbath, spilling out over a shopping center. Her fellow maids soon catch the fever of retribution, and the girls of the otherwise competing cafes, decorated in cheeky aprons, pink hair bows, and blue suede shoes, run amok through the mall's Pachinko parlors and snack shops. Join the maids in a frilly pastel uprising! [This is a co-publication with partner Keenspot.] $5.99 2/25/2026

WITCHTOBER #1 CVR A RENATA GARCIA

(W) Kayden Phoenix (A/CA) Renata Garcia

From acclaimed creator Kayden Phoenix, visionary behind the groundbreaking Latina superhero universe (A LA BRAVA)! When lonely witch-cat Majo casts a friendship spell, she conjures a zombie, a ghost, and a grim reaper cat instead! Determined to make them the coolest cats around, Majo learns that real magic is finding where you belong. [This is a co-publication with partner Keenspot.] $5.99 2/11/2026

POOH BEAR ADVENTURES #1 CVR A TESSA ROSE BAGGED WITH TRADING CARD

(W) Matt Cole (A/CA) Tessa Rose

[NOTE: All covers are bagged with one of four exclusive Pooh Bear Adventures trading cards!] Celebrate 100 years of Winnie-the-Pooh with new all-ages comic book Pooh Bear Adventures, from the talented team of Ringo-nominated writer Matt Cole and artist/educator Tessa Rose! In "The Great Woozle Chase," Pooh and Piglet find mysterious tracks in the snow leading them on a silly chase through the Hundred Acre Wood, convinced they're after "Woozles"… maybe. With playful humor and timeless charm, this fresh take honors A.A. Milne's classic stories while bringing the magic to a new generation. [This is a Keenspot publication.] $5.99 2/18/2026

ROBOT + GIRL #11 CVR A MIKE WHITE LEFT SIDE CONNECTING COVER BAGGED WITH TRADING CARD

(W/A/CA) Mike White

[NOTE: Each cover is bagged with an exclusive Robot + Girl trading card!] After being saved from a mobster hit squad by a mysterious stranger, Mari changes her appearance while Drea and Duff try to recover A.R.R.A.'s memory files. They discover some strange things on A.R.R.A. 's hard drive and while they are able to connect and upload his memory to a new robot body, they are missing one key thing… Now Mari and her newfound allies must risk everything to acquire a working power core in order to bring A.R.R.A. back online. [This is a Keenspot publication.] $5.99 2/25/2026

