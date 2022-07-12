Mark Waid's Irredeemable Returns From Boom Studios On Kickstarter

Yesterday, publisher Boom Studios dropped a pre-San Diego Comic-Con teaser proclaiming Mark Waid was still evil – a clear call back to the successful marketing campaign that launched Irredeemable back in 2009. Bleeding Cool worked out what the teaser could be for, and it looks like one of our predictions has already come true, because just a few moments ago, Boom Studios launched its third Kickstarter campaign for The Complete Irredeemable Deluxe Edition Library.

Capitalizing off the recent Netflix film announcement and the 10-year anniversary of the finale of both Irredeemable and spin-off series Incorruptible, the campaign captures not just the series originally published by Boom but for the first time, the spiritual sequel series Insufferable which was originally published by Thrillbent digitally and collected by IDW. With all three series under one roof, is it possible Waid, main artist Peter Krause, and Boom have bigger plans in store? The mysterious "major announcement about the future of the Irredeemable franchise" stretch goal listed on the campaign page, makes me think so…

The campaign is offering sets of high-end, limited edition complete hardcover editions of the three series including signed and hyper-limited edition boxed sets that include original art. Unlike other Boom original hits like BRZRKR, Something Is Killing The Children, and Once & Future, none of these series have been offered in a super deluxe premium format like this before. Editions that, if the campaign hits another stretch goal, will feature brand new cover art by artist John Cassaday.

And perhaps taking a note from Skybound and Invincible, Boom is also offering highly limited commemorative editions of the long sold-out first issues of Irredeemable, Incorruptible, and Insufferable – all featuring exclusive new cover art by artist InHyuk Lee. As Bleeding Cool has reported on a number of occasions, the Invincible #1 reprint has been, and continues to be, a hot commodity on the aftermarket with the Amazon animated series providing a hefty lift. With the potential of a Netflix film universe around the corner, will these editions provide a similar investment opportunity for savvy collectors?

While other publishers including Image, IDW, Dynamite, and Legendary have launched projects and products utilizing Kickstarter, Boom is still the most successful comic publisher on the platform with their record-breaking BRZRKR Kickstarter campaign and their second campaign for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in the top 10. Based on the response online from yesterday's teaser and the heat coming off the Netflix announcement, Boom looks to be well poised for another big campaign.