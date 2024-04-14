Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: marv wolfman, nightwing

Marv Wolfman Returns To Nightwing This Tuesday… Literally (Spoilers)

As rumours last month by Bleeding Cool, this week Marv Wolfman, the man who turned Robin into Nightwing, returns to the character.

Last month, Bleeding Cool ran certain gossip regarding the upcoming Nightwing #113/300, out this week. Saying "And as he is gearing up to (finally) take on the Heartless in Bludhaven, Bludhaven has a couple of presents for him. One of which involves a visit to Marv And George's Pizza, the pizza joint named after the creators of Nightwing, if not Dick Grayson, Marv Wolfman and George Perez in Teen Titans. George Perez sadly passed away a couple of years ago, and so has his counterpart in the fictional pizza joint. But Marv is still with us, and Nightwing writer Tom Taylor hands over the reins for a couple of pages for Marv Wolfman to write the comic and have his fictional self, address Nightwing directly, on the fortieth anniversary of the very first Robin taking the name Nightwing as well. There may be tears. It's a real high. But that means for Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo in their final Nightwing arc to follow; there is a very long way to fall."

And so it comes to pass, as certain pages are coming to light ahead of Nightwing #113/300, out on Tuesday in a scene both featuring Marv Wolfman, and written by Marv Wolfman. And to begins with a hug.

With a picture of George Perez, smiling on, placed on the wall behind them.

And a meta-sense of pride from writer to character from across the decades… Nightwing #113/#300 is published on the 16th of April, 2024.

NIGHTWING #113 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO (#300)

(W) Tom Taylor, Michael W. Conrad (A) Various, Howard Porter (CA) Bruno Redondo

LANDMARK 300TH ISSUE! Since the 1940's, you've seen him go from acrobat to orphan; from Dick Grayson to Robin; from Robin to Nightwing. You've seen him work alongside the universe's most powerful heroes, against existence's most sinister villains. You have seen Dick Grayson do so many things, but now, in his 300th issue, you will see him…well, you'll just have to pick up the issue and find out. Join us for this legacy 300 milestone! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!