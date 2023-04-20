Marvel Announces New Magneto Series For August Magneto first appeared in 1963 in X-Men #1. Then he died. But for his sixtieth birthday, it looks like he is returning to Marvel.

Magneto first appeared in 1963 in X-Men #1. For his sixtieth birthday, it looks like he is returning to Marvel. In the X-Men comic books, Magneto recently died at the hands of Uranos, part of the Eternals invasion and massacre of the planet Arakko. Previously, Magneto had removed his "back up" memories from Cerebro, to be more aligned to the Rings of Arakko, and so could not be revived on his death. But, with the Fall Of X underway, it looks like that may be reversed for August, when Marvel Comics will publish a new Magneto #1.

Of course, that's just supposition. It could be one of the comic books set in a popular past period that Marvel Comics has been doing rather well with of late, such as Joe Fixit, Spider-Man: Lost Hunt or X-Treme X-Men. Could it even be the upcoming X-Men comic book from Chris Claremont that was promised at the end of X-Treme X-Men? Could be.

Either way, Marvel Comics wants to have some more Magneto comic books on the shelves later this year. Soulc that be aligned with some other media plans for the man, whether on TV or film? Or is Marvel Comics realising that you really need a Magneto around the place?

Magneto #1 will be published on the 2nd of August, 2023. The creative team and further creative details will be announced sometime in the next month. Probably.

Magneto was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby as an adversary of the X-Men, but was developed by Chris Claremont to be much more complex, modelled on Menachem Begin, Malcolm X and Meir Kahane, and eventually join the X-Men. Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender have portrayed Magneto in different ages in X-Men movies. I wonder what the mighty Marvel machine has planned for the man now?