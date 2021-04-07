Marvel Announces New Moon Knight Series Bleeding Cool Told You About

Marvel has confirmed CB Cebulski's tweet confirming a Bleeding Cool scoop by announcing the creative team for the new Moon Knight series. As Bleeding Cool told you that Bleeding Cool told you about first, Jed McKay and Alessandro Cappuccio will be the writer and artist on the series. And in a special tribute to Bleeding Cool, Marvel even misspelled Cappuccio's name in the press release multiple times:

Moon Knight's New Mission…Is Justice! The Moon Knight you've been demanding by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappucio this July!

Get used to it, Allesandro. Marvel's editors aren't going to get off Twitter to proofread a freaking press release. What do you think their job is? Oh, wait…

While we're on the subject, here's some more details from that press release:

The Fist of Khonshu returns this July! Moon Knight, one of Marvel's most enigmatic and compelling heroes, is back in an all-new ongoing series written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT) and making his Marvel Comics debut, artist Alessandro Cappuccio (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers). MOON KNIGHT #1 will spin directly out of the recent "Age of Khonshu" arc in Jason Aaron's AVENGERS run and promises to be a worthy new adventure for this fascinating character. The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, his people petitioning for protection from the weird and horrible. That protection is offered by Moon Knight, who stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his people. Marc Spector, in whichever guise he dons, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god. But while Khonshu languishes in a prison that Moon Knight put him in, the white-cowled hero must still observe his duty: protecting those who travel at night. And let it be known – Moon Knight will keep the faith.

"I'm very excited to be working with Alessando (sic) Cappuccio on the continuing adventures of one of Marvel's biggest messes – Moon Knight!" said Jed MacKay in the press release, misspelling the name a second time. "In the wake of his disastrous attempt to take over the world in the 'Age of Khonshu,' Marc Spector (et al) has retreated to what he knows – busting heads on the streets. But despite betraying his god to the Avengers, the Fist of Khonshu's obligations remain the same – to protect those traveling at night. Apostate priest of the moon god, the mysterious Mr. Knight has opened the doors of his Midnight Mission, where those in fear of the weird and strange may petition for the aid of the Moon Knight! But this doesn't sit well with everyone, and hidden threats circle Marc's new start from the shadows…"

"When Tom Brevoort contacted me to work on the new MOON KNIGHT series, I couldn't believe it," added Cappuccio, or "Cappucio," as Marvel misspelled it for the third time at this point. "Debuting in Marvel Comics with one of my favorite characters is a dream come true! The story is a new beginning for Moon Knight, Jed did an excellent job as usual on the scripts and I'm delighted to be working with a professional of his caliber."

Asked for comment on once again being right, Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston told us, "pip pip." When we told him about the typos, he melted into liquid form and escaped down a nearby sewer. Suspicious!

Moon Knight #1 hits stores on July 7th.

MOON KNIGHT #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

On Sale 7/7!

Well, at least they got it right in the solicit.