Marvel Asks What If Mickey Mouse Remembered Krakoa?

Amazing Spider-Man variants show Mickey Mouse and Friends reprising the X-Men Krakoan Era, raising all sorts of questions, Okay, one.

The homage cover raises quirky questions, such as the possibility of Minnie, Pluto, and Goofy being in a throuple.

Francesco D'ippolito's artwork features Mickey Mouse with Cerebro ears in this unique Marvel/Disney crossover.

Amazing Spider-Man issues explore engaging story arcs with different Disney What If variant covers.

On the cover of this month's Previews is another one of the Disney/Marvel homage covers that confuses people when they are picking up the new Amazing Spider-Man… Mickey Mouse and Friends reprising the X-Men Krakoan Era. And asking questions that Disney never wanted to be asked. Such as, based on this, are Minnie Mouse, Pluto and Goofy in a throuple? And yes, loving the Mickey Mouse Cerebro ears, courtesy of Disney and Marvel Italia artist Francesco D'ippolito. This is just a variant cover for now but with Marvel Comics publishing more What If Marvel/Disney crossovers is it just a matter of time?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63 DIPPOLITO DISNEY WHAT IF VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240593

(W) Justina Ireland (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Francesco D'ippolito

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• Spider-Man finds himself face-to-face with CYRIOS, SCION OF CYTORRAK!

• Cyrios represents the inevitability of time and takes Spider-Man on a heartbreaking tour through Peter Parker's past AND future in excruciating detail.

• How many deaths will Spider-Man spend trying to alter his past and save his future?!

RATED T In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57 CLAUDIO SCIARRONE DISNEY WHAT IF VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240759

(W) Zeb Wells (A) John Romita Jr. (CA) Claudio Sciarrone

Tombstone finds himself in prison after the brutal beatings he dished out, and also took, in the previous issue. But if you know Tombstone, you know that this is not quite the end of a story starring Lonnie Lincoln…nRated TIn Shops: Sep 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #59 PERISSONOTTO DISNEY WHAT IF VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240790

(W) Zeb Wells (A) John Romita Jr. (CA) Giada Perissinotto

The mano a mano fight that started last issue is so huge it took over the cover to here! Come see John Romita Jr. do what he does best with the most brutal fight in Spider-Man history – SPIDEY VS. TOMBSTONE! Rated TIn Shops: Oct 09, 2024 SRP: $4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 PAOLO MOTTURA DISNEY WHAT IF VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240662

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Ed McGuinness (CA) Paolo Mottura

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN BEGIN! The world has changed, Dcotor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… SPIDER-MAN?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save the world?! True Believer, they won't be enough…In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

