Amazing Spider-Man #19 Disney Cover Confuses More Folk Disney variant covers are confusing Marvel Comics readers and retailers, even more than usual. Amazing Spider-Man is just the latest.

The Walt Disney Company is marking its 100th anniversary in 2023, and that includes running variant cover programmes with Marvel Comics for their Disney 100 variant cover programme with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more reprising famous comic book covers under the banner of "What If?". And that means switching from the sixties to the nineties and noughties too. And they did it again in Amazing Spider-Man #19, in comic book stores yesterday. Except some have already found it confusing. One comic store points out that the front and back being so mismatched may make someone wonder what comic book they are picking up… here are the four covers to the comic.

One of those covers is not like the others, and you might not be expecting a Spider-Man comic book on the inside if you picked the Disney one up. Only if you looked on the backs…

Is there any reason Disney couldn't at least have put this cover on an issue of the Fantastic Four? It might at least have made everything a little less confusing for retailers and customers alike. I know, I know, I'm sounding like Brian Hibbs here…

