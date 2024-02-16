Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Solicits, X-Men | Tagged: Gall Of X, krakoa, May 2024, wolverine

Marvel Cancels All X-Men Comics In May 2024 Solicits & Wolverine #50

June will have a bunch of issue 1s for the X-Men. So for now, as Wolverine reaches #50, it's the end. But the moment has been prepared for...

CABLE #4 (OF 4)

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Art by SCOT EATON

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

On Sale 5/1

Time's run out—the Neocracy is at your door! As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, Cable faces both a devastating betrayal and an impossible decision! Will he be able to stem the tides of the Neocracy, or will he and the rest of the Marvel Universe be subsumed? Don't miss out on this explosive series finale!



INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #18

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by PATCH ZIRCHER

Cover by KAEL NGU

On Sale 5/1

Side by side with… Magneto! For years, the Master of Magnetism was Iron Man's greatest fear. But to take down Orchis, will Tony have to work with the X-Men's former adversary? And will a fight against every Sentinel on Earth be too much for even these two powerhouses?



X-MEN #34

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 5/1

The end is nigh! The Krakoan Age is nearly at an end…and what might be the final battle of the heroes of Krakoa! One last stop before the fall and rise come to their conclusion…and everything changes!



WOLVERINE #49

Written by VICTOR LAVALLE & BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 5/8

Armor up for the penultimate part of 'Sabretooth War!' Wolverine is powerless—but not defenseless. Forge made Logan one last invention, and with the lives of the X-Men and all mutants on the line, it's time to unleash the ultimate weapon! COLLECTORS' NOTE: Featuring the full debut of the Adamantium Armor!



X-MEN: FOREVER #3 (OF 4)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 5/8

Now… War in Krakoa! A hunt in the White Hot Room! And a heartwarming family reunion (by which we mean "possibly involving setting fire to someone's heart with a flamethrower"). Spinning out from RISE OF THE POWERS OF X and IMMORTAL X-MEN comes a must-read for the conclusion of the Krakoan Age!



X-MEN: FOREVER #4 (OF 4)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 5/15

…and forever! Our secrets, sinister or otherwise, are over. X-MEN FORVER ends with a question—after everything, do we have Hope or not? From between the pages of IMMORTAL X-MEN and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, the final secrets of the Krakoan Age are revealed here!



FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #5 (OF 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 5/22

The battle for the future! It all comes down to this: Orchis versus the X-Men, winner take the future! Orchis has pushed mutantkind to their lowest point ever, but that just means the X-Men have had to fight back like never before. Will it be enough? We continue to barrel toward the conclusion of the Krakoan Age as the two stories that are one come to an end!



WOLVERINE #50

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE, LARRY HAMA & MORE

Art by CORY SMITH, GEOFF SHAW, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, DANIEL PICCIOTTO & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 5/22

Creed vs. Logan—The final showdown! It's all come down to this: the final battle between Wolverine and Sabretooth. The Sabretooth War concludes in the way it began—a violent, bloody battle—but who will be left standing? Plus: Special short stories celebrating fifty issues of this run and 50 years of Wolverine, from legendary Logan scribes including Larry Hama, as well as a final send-off from Benjamin Percy and Javi Fernández, and some special surprises!



RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #5 (OF 5)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art and Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 5/29

The battle for all time! The X-epic concludes in a battle between those who are outside time and that which is now and forever…and the result is being decided by whether someone can ultimately make the right choice. The end of the Krakoan Age barrels our way as the two series that are one conclude!

Stay alert next month for the announcement of the grand finale milestone issue of X-MEN coming in June!

