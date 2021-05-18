71 Marvel Comics August 2021 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined

Welcome to the Marvel Comics August 2021 solicits and solicitations, not yet released in full, so we have Frankensteined together what is available to us right now… more as we have it!

Marvel – Date TBA:

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 5)

TOM TAYLOR, ED BRISSON, JAMES STOKOE (W)

James Stokoe, Whilce Portacio, and Phil Noto (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT, DECLAN SHALVEY

LIKE A CLASSIC BLACK & WHITE MOVIE, BUT WITH WAY MORE BLOOD!

What's black, white, and red all over? Three blood-drenched tales of violence and mayhem led by Marvel's Mirthful Mercenary himself, Deadpool! You want to see today's top talent take it to the hilt to bring you the wildest Wade Wilson adventures yet?! This is the book for you! It's as plain as black and white. And red.

August 4, 2021

Extreme Carnage: Lasher #1

(W) Clay Mcleod Chapman (A) Chris Mooneyham

WITNESS THE BIRTH OF A NEW SYMBIOTE!

Four issues into the Carnage event of the summer and the bodies just keep piling up – including some of the Venomaniacs the Mighty Marveldom know and love! But now is not a time to mourn for fallen heroes (or their symbiotes). CARNAGE is on the loose, and he's building an army…

The Immortal Hulk #49

(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett, (CA) Alex Ross (CA) ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE VARIANT COVER (AAPI COVER) by INHYUK LEE

The gate is a thing of divine power – a thing of forever. But even for the strongest one there is, it bears the warning: ABANDON HOPE, ALL YE WHO ENTER HERE.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual #1

(W) Saladin Ahmed and Jed MacKay (A) Luca Maresca and Juan Ferreyra

Miles will team up with the Magnificent Ms. Marvel series' breakout hero: AMULET! Together, they'll investigate a series of monster attacks in Brooklyn and discover a series of cursed magical objects. But who activated them, and why? And can Spider-Man and Amulet find out before the monsters take them down too? Also featuring INFINITE FURY Part 7 by Jed MacKay & Juan Ferreyra!

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY ANNUAL #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY

Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

Just like the original series, this special issue will offer a thought-provoking retrospective of the entire history of Spider-Man as if he had aged in real time since his 1962 debut, reframing Spider-Man's greatest adventures, his tragic romance with Gwen Stacy, and his most iconic villains against the backdrop of key moments from each decade. And now, readers will see Spider-Man's groundbreaking history told from a different point of view… J. Jonah Jameson will do whatever it takes to make the world see that Spider-Man is nothing but a threat and a menace. Will the decades of his obsession bear fruit for Jonah…or be his destruction?

UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL & DARCIE LITTLE BADGER

Art by DALE EAGLESHAM & DAVID CUTLER

Cover by GERALD PAREL

Design Variant Cover by DAVID CUTLER

CABLE: RELOADED #1

Writer: AL EWING

Artist: BOB QUINN

Cover by Stefano Caselli and Israel Silva THE BIG GUN IS BACK! It's a new era, in a new galaxy, that's under siege from a deadly new threat…but you can still rely on one man. Cable is locked, loaded, and landing on the deadliest planet in X-history – to steal the ultimate weapon…and stop the LAST ANNIHILATION!

AVENGERS #47 ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER HERTIAGE VARIANT COVER (AAPI COVER) by INHYUK LEE

HELLIONS #14 ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER HERTIAGE VARIANT COVER (AAPI COVER) by INHYUK LEE

X-MEN #2 ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER HERTIAGE VARIANT COVER (AAPI COVER) by INHYUK LEE

August 11, 2021

RUNAWAYS #38

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ANDRÉS GENOLET, KRIS ANKA & ADRIAN ALPHONA

Cover by KRIS ANKA

Since the very beginning, RUNAWAYS has been known for its twists – and the last few issues have revealed some of the biggest twists in the book's history. The 100th issue will be no exception and fans can expect big character redefining moments as this team of Marvel misfits embark on an exciting new era. Here's what Rowell had to say about bringing this iconic series to its 100th issue:

MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1

Written by GENE LUEN YANG, CHRISTINA STRAIN, GREG PAK, MAURENE GOO & MORE!

Art by MARCUS TO, JASON LOO, CREEES LEE, LYNNE YOSHII, MASHAL AHMED & MORE!

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1 ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE VARIANT COVER (AAPI COVER) by INHYUK LEE

This thrilling issue will take readers across the Marvel Universe with a collection of tales written and drawn by new and established Asian creators. Following in the footsteps of the mega-popular MARVEL'S VOICES: INDIGENOUS VOICES and MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY, MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1 will continue the tradition of featuring inspiring and uplifting stories reflecting "the world outside your window." These new stories will celebrate Marvel's ongoing, ever-expanding representation of the vastness of all Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Island cultures and identities, including South Korean, Chinese, and more.

The giant-sized one-shot will be full of action-packed stories told in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang continues his groundbreaking work on the Shang-Chi mythos in an all-new tale with artist Marcus To (Excalibur). Get ready for some fireworks when Generation X writer Christina Strain and artist Jason Loo catch up with everyone's favorite mutant mallrat Jubilee. Greg Pak takes secret agent Jimmy Woo on another hair-raising mission that will mark the Marvel Comics debut of artist Creees Lee. Also new to Marvel, artist Lynee Yoshii joins critically acclaimed Maurene Goo to weave another unpredictable adventure in the saga of Silk. Plus, an amazing tale starring Ms. Marvel drawn by Mashal Ahmed and more bonus surprises that will be announced at a later date.

MOON KNIGHT #2

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Moon Knight has established his territory, and the people within it are under the protection of his Midnight Mission. But what happens when those very people are turned into weapons against him? When gangs of elderly residents leave a trail of bizarre violence, Moon Knight must put his body, mind and very soul on the line to get to the bottom of it.

Winter Guard #1

(W) Ryan Cady (A) Jan Bazaldua

Red Guardian and White Widow's search for redemption, including a quest to obtain and reveal Russian state secrets, will bring them up against the current roster of the Winter Guard, which includes Russian heavy hitters like Vanguard, Crimson Dynamo, Darkstar, and the legendary bear-man known as Ursa Major.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #72 ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER HERTIAGE VARIANT COVER (AAPI COVER) by INHYUK LEE

CAPTAIN MARVEL #11 ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER HERTIAGE VARIANT COVER (AAPI COVER) by INHYUK LEE

August 18, 2021

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1

(W) Al Ewing, Jed MacKay (A) Flaviano and Juan Ferreyra

Finally see Hercules go head to head with his newest rival! Hercules has always been known as the Prince of Power…that is until a younger prince showed up to out-muscle him! With the aid of an all-powerful Infinity Stone, even a complete idiot can develop the quads, delts and abs of a Prince of Power…but why was it THIS idiot? Focus on your core, True Believers – the answers will shock you to it! Also featuring INFINITE FURY Part 7 by Jed MacKay & Juan Ferreyra!

KANG THE CONQUEROR #1 (OF 5)

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by CARLOS MAGNO & ESPEN GRUNDETJERN

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

The man called Kang the Conqueror has been a pharaoh, a villain, a warlord of the space ways, and even—on rare occasions—a hero. Across all timelines, one fact seemed absolute: Time means nothing to Kang the Conqueror. But the truth is more complex. Kang is caught in an endless cycle of creation and destruction dictated by time and previously unseen by any but the Conqueror himself. A cycle that could finally explain the enigma that is Kang. And a cycle that begins and ends with an old and broken Kang sending his younger self down a dark path…

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 (OF 5)

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

Spinning out of the stunning events of June's Hellfire Gala, THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO will deal with the aftermath of a violent death that occurs on mutantkind's big night.

A horrific murder. A horrifying revelation. A trial that will divide the new mutant nation.

This thrilling saga will threaten the Reign of X and upend the world of mutants. And with the very future of Krakoa hanging in the balance, mutantkind's relationship with the rest of the Marvel Universe may never be the same

August 25, 2021

And finally, AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 will present the startling conclusion to this unpredictable saga. Written by Jed MacKay with art by Travel Foreman, the last secret of the Infinity Stones and Infinity Stone-Bearers is revealed here. Plus, meet a brand-new character who beats Captain America and Iron Man within an inch of their lives. Also featuring INFINITE FURY Part 8 by Jed MacKay & Juan Ferreyra!



BLACK PANTHER #1

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by JUANN CABAL

Cover by ALEX ROSS

In this new ongoing series, secrets from T'Challa's past have come back to haunt him. Fresh from returning from his adventures in space, Black Panther receives an unexpected and urgent message from a Wakandan secret agent. T'Challa must race the clock not only to save his agent, but also to keep his true agenda under wraps. Because if the truth comes out, it could cost T'Challa everything…

Extreme Carnage: Riot #1

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Fran Galan (CA) Skan

Carnage may be building an army, but his ultimate goal remains shrouded in mystery. What is his endgame? And how many will he massacre to achieve it?

FANTASTIC FOUR #35

Written by DAN SLOTT, MARK WAID & JASON LOO

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., PAUL RENAUD & JASON LOO

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 8/25!

The entire Kang bloodline is out to destroy every era of the Fantastic Four! How can Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny hope to survive simultaneous attacks across their lifetimes by Rama Tut, the Scarlet Centurion, Kang the Conqueror and Kang's final descendant, the sinister Scion?! Still dealing with the repercussions of Doctor Doom's climactic wedding, the groundbreaking changes to the Fantastic Four's status quo are just beginning. Plus: Mark Waid and Paul Renaud deliver dramatic new insights into the origin of the fabulous foursome in an all-new anniversary tale and a third story written and drawn by Jason Loo in his Marvel Comics debut!

WOLVERINE #15 ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE VARIANT COVER (AAPI COVER) by INHYUK LEE

Star Wars Date TBA

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #8

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Variant Cover by GEORGES JEANTY

THE BATTLE AGAINST THE DRENGIR REACHES ITS THRILLING CLIMAX!

AVAR KRISS has gathered a team of JEDI to take the fight to the DRENGIR deep in WILD SPACE, but KEEVE TRENNIS is nowhere to be seen.

Are other forces at work on the Drengir's deathworld?

Guest-starring a host of High Republic Jedi! COHMAC VITUS! REATH SILAS! THE STAR HOPPER PADAWANS!

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5)

Charles Soule (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Wanted Poster Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Trading Card Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

WINNER TAKES ALL!

Terrifying, implacable Dark Lord of the Sith DARTH VADER has laid claim to HAN SOLO, who is frozen in carbonite.

But the great, exalted JABBA THE HUTT also believes that Solo is his property. It's the galaxy's baddest gangster versus the Empire's most powerful enforcer, and neither is backing down.

BOBA FETT is caught between a Sith and a Hutt…and it's WINNER TAKE ALL.

WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: 4-LOM & ZUCKUSS #1

DANIEL JOSE OLDER (W) • KEI ZAMA (A) • Cover by Mahmud Asrar

Variant COVER by KEI ZAMA

Variant COVER by SUPERLOG

WANTED POSTER VARIANT BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

ZUCKUSS BATTLES 4-LOM! WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TIE-IN!

Together, lethal droid 4-LOM and Gand Findsman Zuckuss make an unparalleled bounty hunting team. Yet a brutal battle with Boba Fett has divided them. Lost and alone on the crime-infested streets of Nar Shaddaa, Zuckuss faces down an utterly transformed 4-LOM…but why is his old friend out for blood? The answer may lie in the past, from an early mission that helped forge their formidable partnership. Daniel José Older and Kei Zama's one-shot is the second of four action-packed "War of the Bounty Hunters" tie-ins about the criminal underworld's most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best STAR WARS writers and illustrators in the galaxy.

STAR WARS #16

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Wanted Poster Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Variant Cover by JAN DUURSEMA

"MISSING IN ACTION"

LEIA ORGANA, CHEWBACCA and LANDO CALRISSIAN battle BOBA FETT for the ultimate prize — HAN SOLO!

But they are not the only people who have come to the remote world of JEKARA seeking the smuggler. DARTH VADER, JABBA THE HUTT and more are in the mix as well… Jedi LUKE SKYWALKER may be the Rebels' only hope…

…but WHERE is he?

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #13

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

Wanted Poster Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

"GUEST OF HONOR"

DOCTOR APHRA finds herself face-to-face with the one person she hoped she'd never see again!

For once, she might not be able to talk her way out…

Meanwhile, JUST LUCKY and ARIOLE confront a familiar presence of their own!

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #15

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Penciled by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Wanted Poster Variant by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant by CHRIS SPROUSE

WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: "THE GATHERING"

VALANCE and DENGAR travel to CANTO BIGHT as a relentless assassin stalks them!

T'ONGA starts to recruit a bounty hunter crew with some familiar — and fearsome — faces!

Plus TASU LEECH returns! But whose side is he on?

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #15

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

Wanted Poster Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

"THE ASSASSIN'S CHOICE"

Mere months ago, OCHI OF BESTOON was the assassin who dared to take on DARTH VADER himself in the fiery lava pits of MUSTAFAR.

Now Ochi serves Vader as his most loyal agent during the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS. Who is Ochi of Bestoon? What are his true goals? And how have the secrets of EXEGOL shaped him forever?

Also featuring the next great reveal about BOKKU and the Hutt Council!

Collections:

What If Vol 2 Omnibus

Howard Duck Omnibus

X-Men Hickman Omnibus

X-Men Mutant Massacre Omnibus

Fantastic Four Hickman Omnibus Vol 1

Captain America Lives Omnibus

Wolverine & X-Men Omnibus

Warlock Gallery Edition HC by Jim Starlin

New Mutants Omnibus Vol 2

Marvel Masterworks Iron Man Vol 14

Marvel Masterworks Fantastic Four Vol 23

Fantastic Four by Dan Slott Vol 2 HC

Venom by Donny Cates Vol 3

X-Men Hellfire Gala – Red Carpet Collection

X-Men Hellfire Gala TPB

Wolverine by Benjamin Percy Vol 2

SWORD by Al Ewing Vol 1

Heroes Reborn America's Mightiest Heroes Vol 1

Heroes Reborn America's Mightiest Heroes Vol 2

Carnage: Black, White and Blood Treasury Edition

Eternals Vol 1:Only Death is Eternal

Aliens Vol 1:Bloodlines TPB

Non-Stop Spider-Man Vol 1 4

Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow TPB

Amazing Spider-Man Vol 14:Chameleon Conspiracy

Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vol 5: The Clone Saga

Avengers: Mech Strike TPB

Iron Man Vol 2:Books of Korvac

Black Knight: Curse of The Ebony Blade TPB

Savage Avengers Vol 4:King in Black TPB

Black Cat Vol 5

Runaways Vol 6

Daredevil Vol 6

Uncanny X-Men: Rise & Fall of the Shi'ar Empire TPB

Incredible Hulk Epic Collection Vol 6: Crisis on Counter Earth

Fantastic Four Epic Collection Vol 1: World's Greatest Heroes Magazine

Fantastic Four Epic Collection Vol 7: Battle of the Behemoths

Strange Academy: Bright Side GN-TPB

Spider-Gwen: Deal with the Devil

Mighty Marvel Masterworks: Avengers Vol 1