The King In Black Impacts Whole Marvel Universe and Venom's Future.

Today's Free Comic Book Day Spider-Man/Venom title was printed in February. It was intended to be the first appearance of the new character Virus, who looks like Venom crossed with Cable or Deadpool while using the tools of the Green Goblin. The problem is, that Venom #26, published last week, continued the story in this week's Free Comic Book Day title, which has finally reached the comic book stores. So is this the first appearance of Virus, from Free Comic Book Day?

Or is this, from Venom #26? Collectors, who care about this sort of thing really want to know.

There's also a big revelation at the back from the editors – or rather it would have been a big evaluation back in May. But it's the end of July now, so we already know… still, let's give them their moment in the sun. And maybe, they might have something else to say…

Sorry, Devin, but there's no way you can top that… Can't I, Nick? CAN'T I?! Because there's a little story that Donny. Ryan and the entire VENOM team are cooking up that goes by the name of THE KING IN BLACK!

What exactly THE KING IN BLACK is, I can't quite say just yet. But I CAN confirm that it's being written by Donny Cates, penciled by Ryan Stegman, inked by JP Mayer and colored by Frank Martin RIGHT NOW! We've laid several clues about what the future looks like for Eddie Brock, and it's all leading to THE KING IN BLACK. But what we haven't shared is that it's not ONLY going to affect Eddie's future. THE KING IN BLACK will have a drastic and terrifying impact on the Marvel Universe and will certainly leave Eddie Brock changed FOREVER! (I know we say that a lot, but hey, have Cates, Stegman, Mayer and Martin let you down yet?) Suffice it to say, if you thought ABSOLUTE CARNAGE was crazy, wait'll you see what we've got in store for this fall. Whoa. That's… WOW. I swear, has there been a better time to be a Web-Head? Nick and Davin 2.12.2020

