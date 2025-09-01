Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Meals To Astonish, steve orlando

Marvel Comics Confirms Meals To Astonish #1

Bleeding Cool ran the scoop about Marvel Comics publishing Meals To Astonish last month, now confirmed by Marvel Comics. Including the C.B. Cebulski name-alike Chet Chekowski.

MEALS TO ASTONISH #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO, PAUL ESCHBACH & MORE!

Art by KEN NIIMURA, E.J. SU & MORE!

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

On Sale 12/3

DINE INTO A BRAND NEW ADVENTURE!

Daily Bugle food critic Chet Chekowski and intrepid photographer Peter Parker are headed downtown for the opening of a brand-new world class restaurant! But when Rhino interrupts the festivities, it's up to Spider-Man and his friends to save the day – and their dinner! Plus more heroic adventures that are sure to satisfy your every craving!

MEALS TO ASTONISH #1, a new one-shot by Steve Orlando, Ken Niimura and more, hits stands in December. The one-shot will also collect the T.E.S.T. Kitchen Infinity Comic, introduce "Jeff's Table," showcase Marvel-themed recipes, and more!

Foodies rejoice! This December, eat like an Avenger in MEALS TO ASTONISH #1, a culinary-focused one-shot that collects the acclaimed T.E.S.T. Kitchen Infinity Comic by Michelin Star Chef Paul Eschbach and artist E.J. Su in print for the first time AND delivers all-new adventures by writer Steve Orlando, artist Ken Niimura, and more!

"With my own secret origin, working in the wine and spirits world before comics stepped in as my main gig, MEALS TO ASTONISH feels like a perfect moment of kismet," Orlando shared. "The chance to write a Spider-Man adventure set in the food scene is one I could never pass up — the two arts, the two worlds I love the most are finally colliding in a delicious and exciting way! This is the kind of story I've been waiting for–and I can't wait for folks to dig in!"

Then, experience the T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC, which follows Chef Anna Ameyama whose dream of running her own food truck has finally come true—until it's crushed into collateral damage during an Iron Man fight! But when Tony Stark tastes the deliciousness he just devastated, he offers her a new job: as his personal chef! The best part? Anna's recipes (created by Michelin Star Chef Paul Eschbach!) are included so you'll see how surprisingly easy it is to eat like an Avenger right in your own home!

Finally, take a seat at JEFF'S TABLE! He's captured the hearts of fans, now he's going to win over your stomachs! Discover a Land Shark's appetite as Marvel's most adorable super hero gets into a mess in the kitchen!

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli and out in December.

