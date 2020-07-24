Marvel Comics Confirms The Return Of The Externals.

Marvel has confirmed the return of the Externals to the X-Men books for X Of Swords, with this teaser for Excalibur #11. Didn;t we say Excalibur was the book to watch?

In June, Bleeding Cool suggested that The Externals were returning to Marvel after being abandoned in the nineties.

First named in X-Force #10 from Fabian Nicieza, Rob Liefeld and Mark Pacella. The Externals are all mutants with the additional gift of immortality and, as expressed by Cable, they play an important role in the future and Apocalypse's rise to power. Externals typically cannot die, but seem to possess an immortal healing factor rather than invulnerability. They suffer injuries just like any other person, and can even appear dead if mortally wounded, but will eventually restore themselves to life and health. Each External was claimed to represent an intangible concept…

You can only kill an External again by running a blade through their heart. Ten swords. Ten hearts. Ten arcane energies to be absorbed. But could this also be a way in which they resurrect Kate Pryde? Could she also be an External rather than Cannonball? Could that explain how the Krakoan portals and rejuvenation rejected her? She's always been a sucker for a sword as well.

Here is the current list of Exter…. sorry, High Lords.

Absalom – despair

Burke – fortitude

Candra – guile

Crule – ferocity

Gideon – opportunity

Nicodemus – wisdom

Saul – patience

Selene – corruption

Cannonball – hope – however, Selene and more recently Cable, had stated that Cannonball is not an External.

Apocalypse – evolution or destruction – taken away by the Celestials, his status as an External is still unclear. But Powers Of X #3 named him such in the backmatter.

EXCALIBUR #11

MARVEL COMICS

MAR200915

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

BLOOD OF THE CHANGELING!

The Citadel has committed an act of war and Excalibur must respond. While they lick their wounds deep in Otherworld, Apocalypse takes steps toward his ultimate goal.

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 19, 2020

SRP: $3.99