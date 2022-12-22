Marvel Comics Full March 2023 Solicits – All Of Them

Last week, Marvel Comics split up their March 2023 solicits, with the majority of the comics up for March 2023, with the rest to be filled today. So we have run the new listings at the top, including collections, then followed with what ran last week below that… and it begins with the final revelation of whatever it was that kicked off the current volume of Amazing Spider-Man and revealing just what it was that Peter Parker did that caused such ructions, as well as how Mary Jane Watson ended up as a super-powered mother of two…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI

DISNEY100 BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI

WHAT HAPPENED TO PETER AND MARY JANE?!

• It's time. This arc will answer your questions including…WHAT DID PETER DO?!

• Who caused all of this?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #22

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

• Who is this mysterious figure and what do they have to do with Peter's and Mary Jane's disappearances?!

32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

Melissa Flores & many more! (W) • Jodi Nishijima & many more! (A)

Cover by Erica D'Urso

Variant Cover by ROMY JONES • Variant Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Variant Cover by TBA • MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

HEAR THEM ROAR!

Marvel's fiercest heroines take the spotlight in an all-new Women of Marvel one-shot! Get in now for a preview of the women creators taking Marvel Comics by storm! Power Rangers scribe Melissa Flores sends America Chavez on a pulse-punching adventure! She-Hulk steers straight into the gutters, and she loves it! Silk spins a wild web through New York City! All this and more as Women of Marvel celebrates more than ten years of uplifting the characters and creators you know and love – and the ones you're about to.

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

THE X-CELLENT #1 (OF 5)

PETER MILLIGAN (W) • MICHAEL ALLRED (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY R1C0 • VARIANT COVER BY Leonardo Romero

Your favorite celebrity super villains are back! Zeitgeist is still on a mission to achieve social media godhood, no matter who he has to kill! But the spotlight won't be big enough when the next generation of the X-Statix drop in! Join Peter Milligan and Michael Allred for the final half of their mutant celebrity saga!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #1 (OF 5)

Charlie Jane Anders (W) • Enid Balám (A) • Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

Variant Cover by NAO FUJI • Variant Cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Variant Cover by GREG LAND • PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE NEW, NEW MUTANTS – WITH ALL THE CLASSIC THRILLS!

Best-selling, multiple-award-winning, generally bedazzling writer Charlie Jane Anders launches a fresh take on the beloved team, with rising star Enid Balám behind the illustrious pencils! The Shadow King. U-Men. Demon Bear. Themselves. The New Mutants have faced some of the most cunning minds in the Marvel Universe – and survived. But when someone starts building a new Lethal Legion, will Krakoa's youngest class finally be outmatched? Featuring fan-favorites like Wolfsbane and Karma alongside explosive newcomers like Escapade, this is a series you can't miss! Everything leads to the Fall of X – don't sleep on the start.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PREDATOR #1

Ed Brisson (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Variant Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS • Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL

Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

FEAR IS REBORN!

On a planet far from Earth, eight strangers find themselves in a deadly game. But this time, the Predators aren't the only ones on the hunt. Someone has the Yautja in their sites – and they've been searching for this game preserve for a long time.

Ed Brisson and Netho Diaz kicks off an explosive new series that will turn everything you thought you knew about Predators on its head!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #2 (OF 5)

DANNY LORE (W)

KAREN S. DARBOE (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

WOMEN'S HISTORY VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

The new girl in school with new powers and new problems! Turns out that Whitney may not be the friend Brielle was hoping for…but that's the least of Brielle's concerns as she discovers her powers come with a dangerous hunger. And the Daywalker himself arrives on the scene at the worst possible time…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #2 (OF 5)

JOHN JENNINGS (W)

VALENTINE DE LANDRO (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

A GHOST FROM THE PAST RETURNS!

• The Silver Surfer thought he buried his friend Al Harper years ago – but he thought wrong!

• Can the Surfer save Al from succumbing to his newfound cosmic abilities?

• And who or what transformed Al into the otherworldly Ghost Light?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #2 (OF 5)

J. Holtham (W) • Sean Damien Hill & Alberto Foche (A) • Cover by Ken Lashley

Variant Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH • Variant Cover by RON LIM

BISHOP FACES OFF AGAINST…THE X-MEN?

• What's a Bishop story without time travel? Shunted to a strange future, Lucas discovers familiar faces who will permanently alter his worldview.

• Meanwhile his students are in danger, and not just of failing his course.

• Helped by shocking allies, the anti-mutant organization Orchis has finally found a way onto Krakoa. Is this the end of the island?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #5 (OF 5)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • EDER MESSIAS (A)

Cover by RYAN BROWN

THE FINAL BATTLE!

• Peter needs to join forces with the one who taught Kraven to take Gregor down – but at what cost?

• You won't see this ending coming!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GOLD GOBLIN #5 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

• Norman's big play as a super hero is here.

• Can he STAY a hero?

• Is his return to the Green Goblin inevitable?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SABRETOOTH

& THE EXILES #5 (OF 5)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

CREED VS. CREED!

The EXILES are exiled, and it's down to CREED VS. CREED – mano a mano, claw to claw and one of this year's BIGGEST SURPRISES in X-canon!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-TREME X-MEN #5 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

Homage Variant Cover

by JUNGGEUN YOON

New Design Variant Cover

by SALVADOR LARROCA

X-TREME MEASURES!

As the battle between the wounded X-MEN and mighty GALÉRER reaches a deadly climax, the anti-mutant PURITY demonstration boils over into unbridled chaos! Can the mutants save the innocent civilians and stop the villains at the same time? And at what cost – to themselves and the city of Chicago? The epic conclusion to Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca's latest chapter of X-TREME X-MEN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #38

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

XENO'S ENDGAME –

THE OMNI-MUTANT!

It's all been leading to this – XENO's showdown with X-FORCE, and the terrible truth of their horror-show experiments! WHO, or WHAT, is the OMNI-MUTANT?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MARAUDERS #12

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ELEONORA CARLINI (A) Cover by KIM JACINTO

PREGENESIS – PART TWO!

THE PRYDE OF THE X-MEN MAKES GOOD! An origin story two BILLION years in the making as Captain Pryde and the Marauders go beyond rescue, beyond mourning, beyond human limitations, for the most historic mutant circuit ever dreamed up. It started with a mystery…and it ends with life!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WASP #3 (OF 4)

AL EWING (W) • KASIA NIE (A)

Cover by TOM REILLY

Variant Cover by ROMY JONES

WHO MADE THE WASP?

• Captured by an alliance of their oldest enemies, Janet and Nadia Van Dyne find themselves trapped in a past where a key part of their history – Henry Pym, the Ant-Man – never existed at all.

• As strange new lives play out around them, they must find their way back to the Wasp…or cease to exist entirely.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

JOE FIXIT #3 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR (A)

Cover by CULLY HAMNER

Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

Peter David's mastery of all the different layers of Hulk are in full force as Bruce Banner takes on…himself! It's Joe Fixit versus the Hulk versus Bruce Banner with Spider-Man trying to keep it all from imploding!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #15

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by Germán Peralta

THE EPIC FINALE OF JOHN RIDLEY'S GAME-CHANGING RUN!

Finally, all things must come to a head! Jhai, T'Challa's best friend and the sleeper agent whose assassination served as the catalyst for all of T'Challa's recent troubles…is alive. Not only is he alive, but he seeks to seize control of the entire world, all in the name of Wakanda! Still injured, Black Panther rushes forward to take down the man who was once his closest comrade. But T'Challa knows he must still pay his pound of flesh for his role in bringing so much strife to fruition…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

TIGER DIVISION #5 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • CREEES LEE (A)

Cover by CREEES LEE & WOO DAE SHIM

Trading Card Variant Cover by RON LIM Variant Cover by BETSY COLA

IT'S DOOMSDAY!

• Tiger Division faces a threat bigger than any they've faced before – DOCTOR DOOM!

• Meanwhile, Taegukgi's past has caught up with him, leaving him down for the count.

• With their backs against the wall, does the team have what it takes to stop Doom?

• Don't miss the EXPLOSIVE FINALE of Tiger Division's DEBUT SOLO RUN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #4 (OF 5)

EVE L. EWING (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A/C)

Variant Cover by Davi Go

With nowhere left to turn and the universe crumbling around her, Monica must look to an unexpected source to find answers – or life as she knows it will be gone forever! And as the journey continues, so do the revelations about Monica's past…for better or for worse.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #5 (OF 5)

GREG PAK (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

WORLD BROKEN!

A thousand years in the future, green-skinned Haarg, like Tala and her brother Balo, are reviled and persecuted on Planet Sakaar. So when Balo was kidnapped by an evil priestess, Tala enlisted the help of her Grandpa Cho, the Jen, and Korg of Krona to break him free. But as the priestess reveals her true endgame, only the power of Banner, the Green Scar himself, can stop her. But is that just part of the priestess' plan? Our story of prophecy, damnation and redemption comes to a shattering conclusion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SECRET INVASION #5 (OF 5)

RYAN NORTH (W)

FRANCESCO MOBILI (A)

Cover by SANFORD GREENE

• The Skrulls have tightened their envious grasp on the world as their plan creeps toward its ultimate culmination…and with Maria Hill, Nick Fury and Tony Stark off the board, all seems lost!

• The Skrulls have nuclear codes. They've got people in positions of power. But for once, they DON'T have the element of surprise.

• Twists, turns, shocking reveals and a conclusion you won't want to miss! This invasion is going out with a BANG.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PUNISHER #10

JASON AARON (W)

JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A)

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

At last, the Fist of the Beast has fully risen, and the full power of the new Punisher is unleashed upon the world. It's a bad day to be a bad guy. Meanwhile, Frank's wife, Maria, uncovers more dark secrets from the past, including more missing pieces of the Punisher's origin.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

SHE-HULK #11

RAINBOW ROWELL (W)

ANDRES GENOLET (A)

Cover by JEN BARTEL

Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

• New arc! Great jumping on point!

• A new villain starts a thieving spree through New York City and ends up face-to-green-face with Jennifer Walters, the Sensational She-Hulk!

• Also, have you noticed that this is LGY #174? You'd almost think something very special is coming!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #6

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W)

HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The end of an era. The conclusion to the story that will change the face of magic is here!

• So much has happened in the last few issues, we don't dare spoil it.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #4 (OF 5)

Jordan Ifueko (W) • Alba Glez (A)

Cover by Ken Lashley

• OMG Olivia got one of Lunella's friends… Will Lunella be next?

• The Lower East Side is crawling with Olivia's mind-controlled minions, including one of Lunella's teammates! Even super-genius Moon Girl might not be able to tackle this many problems on her own… But can she risk asking her roller derby friends for help?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO • Variant Cover by ROD REIS

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE BATTLE OF JEDHA CONTINUES!

• As Tey Sirrek defends the Temple of the Kyber, Vildar Mac is buried alive, with only his belief in the Force to keep him alive.

• But Vildar is a Jedi beset by doubts, a man scarred by a past he should've forgotten years ago.

• Who can come to his aid as the Holy City tears itself apart? The Force is with Vildar, but is he one with the Force?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #7

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant Cover by PAOLO VILLANELLI • Variant Cover by PATCH ZIRCHER

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE SIEGE OF ENLIGHTENMENT!

• Vildar, Tey and Matty are forced into a corner, with enemies closing in all around.

• But what is the secret of the hidden Jedi vault?

• And who will die in the freezing Jedha desert?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #4 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A)

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Connecting Variant Cover

by STEVEN CUMMINGS

Travel Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

Battle Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE ENDGAME GAMBIT APPROACHES!

The final moves of Lady Qi'ra's great game have begun. The Sith have been summoned, and the Fermata Cage will open… For Qi'ra, it's all or nothing.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #2 (OF 5)

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A)

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS!

• The Starros clan are on a collision course of a lifetime!

• What mysteries from Sana's past are coming home to roost?

• And whose party are they about to crash?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – JABBA'S PALACE #1

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

Connecting Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT • Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

WHO IS PLOTTING TO OVERTHROW JABBA THE HUTT?

• Jabba's palace is one of many places to find the vilest of scum and villainy relaxing, wet their whistles and indulge their vices…who would ever want that to end?

• Well, SOMEONE has Jabba in their sights!

• Beginning a series of One-Shots spotlighting the RETURN OF THE JEDI era, Marc Guggenheim (HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA) and Alessandro Miracolo (OBI-WAN) bring you a tale of Jabba's Palace you won't soon forget!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: YODA #5

JODY HOUSER (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

Variant Cover by DAVID MESSINA

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

RISE OF THE DARK SIDE!

• There is a darkness rising among the latest Jedi initiates.

• Will Master Yoda and Master Dooku be able to recognize and stop the threat?

• Or will their young students be led astray by the dark side of the Force?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #10

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W)

DAVID MESSINA (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by STEVEN CUMMINGS

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE KEYS TO THE NEXT STAR WARS

EVENT BEGIN HERE!

• Khel Tanna is after Han Solo and Chewbacca! Marshal Buck Vancto is after Han Solo and Chewbacca! Corbus is after Han Sol – well, you get the idea…

• What does the urn hold that unlocks the future of the Star Wars galaxy?

• This can't-miss issue leads into the STAR WARS event of 2023!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #32

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Variant Cover by LUKE ROSS

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE FORCE IS BROKEN?

The efforts of Lady Qi'ra and Crimson Dawn to destroy the Sith have sent deep ripples running through the Force, disrupting Luke Skywalker's connection to the deep powers of the galaxy. How far will he go to find what he has lost?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #32

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER

BY PEACH MOMOKO

Zuckuss is teetering between life and death…

• A mysterious event has put the Gand bounty hunter in a deep coma reliving his past.

• Can T'onga and 4-LOM save Zuckuss before his mind is lost?

• And before the Empire's most lethal unit hunting Valance catches up to them…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #30

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by RACHAEL STOTT

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER

BY PEACH MOMOKO

SHATTER!

• THE CONCLUSION OF THE BATTLE FOR THE SPARK ETERNAL!

• As DOCTOR APHRA fights for her life, she faces a dire question:

• Even IF she triumphs over the Spark, will there be enough left of Aphra to piece herself back together?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #32

GREG PAK (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A) • Cover by RAHZZAH

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

HANDMAIDEN NO MORE?

Few bonds in the galaxy are as strong as the sisterhood of the former handmaidens of Padmé Amidala. But all that was threatened when Sabé entered the service of Darth Vader, the man the handmaidens always believed was responsible for Padmé's death. Now Dormé, Saché, Rabé and Eirtaé are determined to save Sabé – or stop her, no matter what. But the influence of the Dark Lord is strong and dangerous – and not just to Sabé. What path will the handmaidens choose? And how does all this play into Darth Vader's true plans?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: THE CATACLYSM OF KANG HC

Written by MATT FORBECK

Cover by Iban Coello & Jesus Aburtov

Kang the Conqueror crosses the Multiverse to find the greatest weapon in any reality, and only your Super Heroes can stop him! Written by d616 System co-creator and New York Times Best Seller Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeonology) and packed with illustrations by Marvel's incredible army of artists, THE CATACLYSM OF KANG features a series of six linked adventures, one for each Rank of characters, 1 through 6. Play through with a new team each time, or form a campaign that takes players from street-level heroes to cosmic champions! The book also includes dozens of brand-new character profiles for use in your game. Your adventures in the Marvel Multiverse start now!

• Features six new adventures for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, one for each of the six Ranks of power in the game.

• The six adventures form a full campaign that heroes can play through from their origin stories all the way up to the Power Cosmic.

• Over the course of the linked adventures, the heroes uncover Kang the Conqueror's most ambitious scheme ever and must risk everything to find a way to put a stop to it!

• Contains dozens of new character profiles for use with the game, including both heroes and villains.

• Players can use the profiles of the provided heroes in each adventure, or they can use their own original creations.

256 PGS./No Rating …$59.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94856-6

Trim size: 8-3/8 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES OMNIBUS HC

ALEX ROSS TIMELESS COVER

Written by TA-NEHISI COATES & ANTHONY FALCONE

Penciled by LEINIL FRANCIS YU, ADAM KUBERT,

SEAN IZAAKSE, JASON MASTERS, NIKO WALTER,

BOB QUINN, LUCAS WERNECK, DANIEL ACUÑA,

LEONARD KIRK & MICHAEL CHO

Covers by ALEX ROSS

ON SALE JULY 2023

Acclaimed BLACK PANTHER scribe Ta-Nehisi Coates takes on the Sentinel of Liberty! For more than seventy years, Captain America has stood in stalwart defense of his country. But in the aftermath of Hydra's brief takeover of the nation, Cap is a figure of controversy — carrying a tarnished shield — and a new enemy is rising! As Steve Rogers takes on the manipulative Power Elite, will he end up as Captain of Nothing? Or does the living legend still have some allies in his corner? Framed for a crime he didn't commit, Steve is forced underground — but he's about to come out fighting! However, even as Captain America returns, so too does his greatest enemy. Can Steve marshal his forces in time to face the reborn Red Skull? Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2018) #1-30 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2018 (AVENGERS/CAPTAIN AMERICA).

696 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94847-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS CAP'S BACK COVER [DM ONLY]

696 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94848-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MCNIVEN COVER

Written by DAN SLOTT, MARC GUGGENHEIM, BOB GALE, ZEB WELLS, MARK WAID, JOE KELLY, ROGER STERN,

BRIAN REED, MATT FRACTION & STUART MOORE

Penciled by PHIL JIMENEZ, STEVE MCNIVEN,

SALVADOR LARROCA, CHRIS BACHALO, BARRY KITSON, MARCOS MARTIN, MIKE MCKONE, PAULO SIQUEIRA,

JOHN ROMITA JR., PAT OLLIFFE, PAOLO RIVERA, LEE WEEKS, MARCO SANTUCCI, JOE SUITOR & MORE

Covers by STEVE MCNIVEN & PHIL JIMENEZ

ON SALE JULY 2023

The most celebrated era in modern Spider-history, featuring a rotating who's who of comic book talents! Peter Parker puts the past behind him and sets forth on a status quo swing shift like no other — with new friends, new foes and some familiar faces. And Peter's life has never been crazier! If major changes at the Daily Bugle and the livestreaming foe Screwball weren't bad enough, the rampage of the furious Freak will have Spidey calling for help from his Avengers teammates and an all-new adventurer! Plus: "The Other Spider-Man!" Kraven's First Hunt! Norman Osborn as the face of law and order?! The dazzling debut of Jackpot! Spidey meets a president! And much more! Collecting FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2007 (SPIDER-MAN), AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #546-583, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2008) #1, SECRET INVASION: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1-3, PRESIDENTS' DAY CELEBRATION DIGITAL COMIC, SPIDER-MAN: FEAR ITSELF ONE-SHOT (2009), AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #2, SPIDER-MAN: SWING SHIFT DIRECTOR'S CUT ONE-SHOT and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #1.

1272 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95175-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JIMENEZ COVER [DM ONLY]

1272 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95176-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC GAMMILL COVER

Written by VARIOUS

Penciled by VARIOUS

Covers by KERRY GAMMILL & RICHARD HOWELL

Long before the internet, True Believers of the 1980s got the inside scoop on Marvel's upcoming projects in the pages of MARVEL AGE! Now, the first three years' worth of this fan-favorite promotional magazine are reprinted in full — a veritable treasure trove of big-name interviews, previews of the major titles of 1982-1985, behind-the-scenes features, rare house ads, stunning covers and, of course, the classic cartoons of the legendary Fred Hembeck! All this, plus an exclusive in-universe Annual story covering the length and breadth of the Marvel Universe! Get ready for a nostalgic — and insightful — trip down memory lane to the Marvel Bullpen of the 1980s! MARVEL AGE was the official Marvel news magazine of its day, and old news can still be good news! Collecting MARVEL AGE #1-34 and ANNUAL #1.

1184 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95327-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC HOWELL COVER [DM ONLY]

1184 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95328-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC YARDIN COVER

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by VALENTINE DE LANDRO, MARCO SANTUCCI, BING CANSINO, KARL MOLINE,

SEBASTIÁN FIUMARA, EMA LUPACCHINO,

PAUL DAVIDSON, DENNIS CALERO & LEONARD KIRK

Covers by DAVID YARDIN AND NICK BRADSHAW

ON SALE AUGUST 2023

As the world's only mutant detective agency, X-Factor Investigations welcomes all cases — the stranger, the better! And their latest gigs involve gods, vampires, the disappearance of the Invisible Woman and the ever-volatile state of mutant politics — lurching from a literal Utopia to a damaging Schism! But in the wake of a heartbreaking loss, the team has splintered — and Jamie Madrox begins a quest for the answers he needs to feel whole again. What does his future have in store? Meanwhile, Siryn faces the fight of her life, and a traumatized Wolfsbane returns with a baby on the way — only to learn that her ex-boyfriend, Rictor, has a new love! And will a member of X-Factor fall? It's an X-book like no other! Collecting X-FACTOR (2005) #40-50, #200-232 and #224.1; and NATION X: X-FACTOR.

1160 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95330-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC BRADSHAW COVER [DM ONLY]

1160 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95329-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/

X-MEN 2099 OMNIBUS HC LIM COVER

Written by JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, PETER DAVID,

PAT MILLS, TONY SKINNER, IAN EDGINTON,

MATTHEW MORRA, TOM PEYER, BEN RAAB & TERRY KAVANAGH

Penciled by RON LIM, JAN DUURSEMA, RICK LEONARDI, GRANT MIEHM, PAT BRODERICK, TOM MORGAN,

STEVE PUGH, JIM CALAFIORE, GREG HILDEBRANDT,

TIM HILDEBRANDT, HUMBERTO RAMOS, ERIC BATTLE & MORE

Covers by RON LIM and GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

ON SALE JULY 2023

The X-Men: Not just a job, but a heritage! In the year 2099, Xi'an Chi Xan wants Meanstreak, Krystalin, Skullfire, Metalhead, Serpentina, Junkpile and Cerebra to help rebuild Charles Xavier's century-old dream — but lies, betrayal and assassination may tear them down before they start! The gods of the Aesir and demons of the Theatre of Pain — including the sadistic Brimstone Love — are against them, but will the shape-shifting Bloodhawk join the new X-Men's cause? Halloween Jack offers more tricks than treats, the Free Radicals will Daze and confuse, the Undead rise, and the X-Nation is born! But is Xi'an truly this era's Professor X? Or will he become the X-Men's most dangerous enemy? Collecting X-MEN 2099 #1-35, SPIDER-MAN 2099 (1992) #16, RAVAGE 2099 #15, DOOM 2099 #14, PUNISHER 2099 #13, X-MEN 2099 SPECIAL #1, X-MEN 2099: OASIS and X-NATION 2099 #1-6.

1232 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95206-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN 2099 OMNIBUS HC HILDEBRANDT COVER [DM ONLY]

1232 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95207-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEW REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC DORMAN HEROES COVER

Written by JOHN WAGNER, MIKE BARON, TOM VEITCH, ANDY MANGELS, JOHN OSTRANDER, PEET JANES, RICH HEDDEN, KILIAN PLUNKETT, IAN EDGINTON & MORE

Penciled by KILIAN PLUNKETT, OLIVIER VATINE, TERRY DODSON, EDVIN BIUKOVIC, CAM KENNEDY,

JIM BAIKIE, JOHN NADEAU, RICK LEONARDI, CARLOS MEGLIA & MORE

Covers by DAVE DORMAN

The Thrawn Trilogy and the Dark Empire Trilogy — together! Years after the events of Return of the Jedi, the New Republic works to unite the galaxy — but the last of the Imperial warlords, Grand Admiral Thrawn, has returned from deep space ready to seize the galaxy for himself! Will the combined might of Luke, Leia, Han, and new allies Mara Jade and Talon Karrde be enough to stop Thrawn? Either way, the remnants of the Empire are gunning for them — including a mysteriously resurrected Emperor Palpatine! Luke will face his greatest test as he braves the dark side of the Force, but can he remain a hero in the process? Plus: The return of Boba Fett and more! Collecting STAR WARS: THE JABBA TAPE; STAR WARS: HEIR TO THE EMPIRE #1-6; STAR WARS: DARK FORCE RISING #1-6; STAR WARS: THE LAST COMMAND #1-6; STAR WARS: DARK EMPIRE #1-6; STAR WARS: DARK EMPIRE II #1-6; STAR WARS: EMPIRE'S END #1-2; STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – TWIN ENGINES OF DESTRUCTION, BOUNTY ON BAR-KOODA, WHEN THE FAT LADY SWINGS, MURDER MOST FOUL and AGENT OF DOOM; STAR WARS HANDBOOK #3; and material from STAR WARS TALES #1, #3-5, #10, #14, #20 and #22.

1280 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95179-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEW REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC DORMAN VILLAINS COVER [DM ONLY]

1280 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95180-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC CHO COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE & GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA SR., GIL KANE & ROSS ANDRU with JIM STARLIN & PAUL REINMAN

Covers by FRANK CHO & JOHN ROMITA SR.

ON SALE AUGUST 2023

The adventures of comics' most put-upon super hero, the Amazing Spider-Man, continue! Brought to you by Stan Lee, John Romita Sr., Gerry Conway, Gil Kane and Ross Andru, the saga ahead will captivate you unlike any Marvel comic has before. The Green Goblin is back! Gwen Stacy is missing! And it all leads to a confrontation atop the George Washington Bridge that will leave Peter Parker forever changed! It's the story that cemented the Green Goblin as the definition of evil — and lest you think that's the only milestone in these pages, this Omnibus also features the debut of the Punisher, the wedding of Aunt May and Doc Ock, Harry Osborn's descent into madness, and a new role for Mary Jane Watson! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #105-142, GIANT-SIZE SUPER-HEROES #1 and MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1967) #14.

976 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95257-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ROMITA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

976 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95258-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SECRET WARRIORS OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI, ALEX MALEEV,

ALESSANDRO VITTI, GIANLUCA GUGLIOTTA,

MIRKO COLAK, DAVID MARQUEZ & ED MCGUINNESS

Covers by Jim Cheung & Ed McGuinness

ON SALE AUGUST 2023

Former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury and his newly minted team of Secret Warriors uncover a conspiracy that reaches from the Oval Office to Japan — and even beyond death. When a shadow war breaks out between Leviathan and Hydra, it's up to Fury and his Warriors to take them both out. The reconstituted Howling Commandos join Fury's ranks, but tragedy waits in the wings as the conflict blossoms into an all-out war on three fronts. As Hydra and Leviathan ready for their final strikes — on each other and the world — Fury will have to make some of the grittiest life-and-death choices of his long life! Collecting MIGHTY AVENGERS (2007) #13 and #18, SECRET WARRIORS #1-28, DARK REIGN: THE LIST — SECRET WARRIORS, SIEGE: SECRET WARRIORS, and material from DARK REIGN: NEW NATION.

904 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95255-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SECRET WARRIORS OMNIBUS HC MCGUINNESS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

904 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95256-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE DEFENDERS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MILGROM COVER

Written by STEVE GERBER with BILL MANTLO, JIM STARLIN, LEN WEIN, GERRY CONWAY, ROGER SLIFER, CHRIS CLAREMONT, SCOTT EDELMAN, ARNOLD DRAKE, PAUL S. NEWMAN, STAN LEE & LARRY LIEBER

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA with JIM STARLIN, DON HECK, SAM GRAINGER, GEORGE TUSKA, GENE COLAN, BOB POWELL, ANGELO TORRES & DOUG WILDEY

Covers by AL MILGROM & GIL KANE

Collected — in complete — in this Omnibus edition, we present Steve Gerber's definitive Defenders run! Using The Defenders' unlikely cast of misfits, Gerber turned Marvel's "non-team" into a locus of innovation by deconstructing genre conventions and adding a healthy dose of absurdity. From the Elf With a Gun to Bambi and the Bozos, each storyline is a challenging critique of the era's culture, while the Headmen Saga is one of the high points in Gerber's celebrated career. They're stories that inspired a generation of creators and changed the course of comics history. This volume also boasts artwork by the stellar team of Sal Buscema and Klaus Janson and is topped off with the classic Defenders/Howard the Duck Marvel Treasury Edition. Collecting DEFENDERS (1972) #20-41 and ANNUAL #1, GIANT-SIZE DEFENDERS #3-5, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #6-7 and MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #12 — plus material from MYSTERY TALES #21, WORLD OF FANTASY #11 and TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #9.

704 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94877-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE DEFENDERS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC KANE COVER [DM ONLY]

704 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94878-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

For over thirty years, Marvel Comics has collected the seminal stories of the Marvel Universe in MARVEL MASTERWORKS – and now, 330 volumes later, Marvel is proud to welcome fans to MARVEL REMASTERWORKS! By popular demand, the ReMasterworks will be new printings of early Marvel Masterworks, now with improved restoration and expanded bonus material including scans of original art, essays and covers from other collections of the material, house ads, creator bios and more! Dedicated to Marvel fans, these are the comics that built the Marvel Comics mythology and represent Marvel's latest step in preserving its treasured history.

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 1 HC [REMASTERWORKS]

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY with DON HECK

Cover by JACK KIRBY

By popular demand! Back in hardcover, beautifully restored to match the original comics and boasting expanded bonus material! Welcome to Marvel's ReMasterworks! Gathering together to face the evil Loki, Earth's Mightiest Heroes — Iron Man, the Hulk, Ant-Man, the Wasp and Thor — formed the core of the super-team called the Avengers. But it was three issues later when Captain America returned from the frozen depths of the northern Atlantic that the Avengers truly took form! Written by Stan "The Man" Lee, and illustrated by Jack Kirby and Don Heck, here you'll find the first appearances of Kang the Conqueror, Wonder Man, the Space Phantom and Baron Zemo; the debut of the Masters of Evil; and the Hulk's departure from the team and subsequent battle with the Avengers alongside the volatile Sub-Mariner! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #1-10.

280 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95130-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 1 HC VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

280 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95131-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 1 HC [REMASTERWORKS]

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

By popular demand! Back in hardcover, beautifully restored to match the original comics and boasting expanded bonus material! Welcome to Marvel's ReMasterworks! Billed as "the Strangest Super-Heroes of All," the X-Men became one of comics' most famous franchises. Now, relive the debut of the original roster: Cyclops, Angel, Beast, Iceman and Marvel Girl! The students of Professor X, they're a teen team on a mission to create peace and brotherhood between human and mutant. But it won't be easy! In these first ten issues by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, you'll also witness the first appearances of the X-Men's archnemesis, Magneto, the Master of Magnetism; the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, including Marvel Universe mainstays Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch; and the villainous Blob and Unus the Untouchable. Plus: the reinvention of the Golden Age jungle adventurer, Ka-Zar! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #1-10.

288 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95128-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 1 HC VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

288 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95129-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL STUDIOS' MOON KNIGHT: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC

Written by JESS HARROLD

Steven Grant, a mild-mannered man who lives a mundane life, is plagued by blackouts and memories of an existence separate from his own. But after a fateful encounter, Steven learns that he shares a body with Marc Spector — a former mercenary and the ruthless avatar of Khonshu, Egyptian god of the moon and vengeance! Now, with Marc's enemies converging on them, Steven must learn how to adapt to this new life and work with his alter ego — even as other godly motives come into play. Continuing their popular ART OF series of tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated series!

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94586-2

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8



AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 4 HC

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by ED MCGUINNESS, JAVIER GARRÓN,

DALE KEOWN, LUCA MARESCA & MORE

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Jason Aaron's Avengers saga continues — from the dawn of time to the end of the world! Trapped in an icy cave millennia in the past, Tony Stark has lost most of his armor — and a good chunk of his mind. Back in the present, Earth's mightiest villains unite against a common threat: the Avengers! But even worse is an attack from within the heroes' own ranks! Mummies are rising from their graves. Secret armies march by moonlight from K'un-Lun to Wakanda to Greenwich Village. A dark god invades Asgard. And the Moon Knight is unleashed as never before! And if the Avengers can survive the Age of Khonshu, all that awaits them…is the Phoenix Force! It's searching for its latest host, and many of Marvel's most powerful figures are contenders! Who will be the new Phoenix?! Collecting AVENGERS (2018) #31-45.

352 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95013-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 5 HC

Written by MICHAEL FLEISHER

Penciled by DON PERLIN with JACK SPARLING, HERB TRIMPE & ALAN KUPPERBERG

Cover by BOB BUDIANSKY

The Marvel Masterworks are on the highway to hell with the original demon biker, the Ghost Rider Johnny Blaze — and we wouldn't have it any other way! In our fifth installment of GHOST RIDER classics — restored and reprinted in color for the first time ever — the supernatural side of the Marvel Universe is coming out of the dark! The spirit of big-rig trucker Clem Barstow does not share the road. And the first appearance of Asmodeus might mean the last appearance for GR! Meanwhile, the Tatterdemalion mixes it up with Werewolf by Night, and Moondark casts a spell that brings in the cavalry with the Night Rider! And, no, your eyes are not playing tricks on you: The Orb is back! Collecting GHOST RIDER (1973) #51-62.

304 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94935-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 5 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 345 [DM ONLY]

304 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94936-5

Trim size: 7 x 10

VENOM BY AL EWING & RAM V VOL. 3: DARK WEB TPB

Written by AL EWING & RAM V

Penciled by BRYAN HITCH

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

At the mercy of Bedlam! With Dylan Brock's life hanging in the balance, where is his father, Eddie, the original Venom? Or more accurately: when?! After the Venom symbiote's Hail Mary decision, Dylan is about to see sides of symbiosis, the Klyntar and perhaps even his own father that he never imagined! And forced to watch his son suffer from across the timestream, Eddie finds himself surrounded by enemies — alone and with no one to trust, until an unexpected ally intervenes. Suddenly, Eddie is caught in a dark web spun by Chasm and the Goblin Queen — with all his deepest fears realized! Meanwhile, Bedlam is determined to kill Dylan and Venom once and for all — unless an old friend can lend a crimson-clad hand. Collecting VENOM (2021) #11-15.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94849-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STRANGE VOL. 2: THE DOCTOR STRANGE OF DEATH TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by LEE GARBETT & MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by LEE GARBETT

What will be Clea's next move? Someone has stolen pieces of Wong's memory, and he's going to need them back to stop the Blasphemy Cartel. It's up to Wong and Bats to retrace their steps and uncover the truth about what's been taken from him — but could some memories be better off forgotten? As Clea and Wong at last uncover who is behind the zombie resurrections of deceased heroes and villains, they're going to need all the help they can get, including from the Sorcerer Supreme of Death: the Harvestman! Plus: The secrets of the Blasphemy Cartel are revealed by the unlikeliest of sources! The Cartel unleashes its deadliest weapon, but what is it? Or…who?! As one chapter closes, a new one is about to begin in the house of Strange! Collecting STRANGE (2022) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94674-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DARK WEB TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS, AL EWING, GERRY DUGGAN & SABIR PIRZADA

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, ED MCGUINNESS, BRYAN HITCH, ROD REIS & FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

The worlds of Spider-Man and the X-Men collide! Marvel's two most famous and famously wronged clones — Chasm (Ben Reilly) and the Goblin Queen (Madelyne Pryor) — are back, they've had enough of being second best and they're going to claim what's rightfully theirs! The sun is setting, and it's going to be a long night for Spidey and the X-Men. But what role does the volatile Venom play in the clones' vengeful plot? And what will become of the young hero Ms. Marvel when she ends up trapped in Limbo?! The dark web that Madelyne and Ben will spin over Manhattan is going to change the NYC skyline forever! Collecting DARK WEB #1, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #15-18, VENOM (2021) #14-15, DARK WEB: X-MEN #1-3, DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL #1-2 and DARK WEB FINALE #1.

312 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94860-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES TPB

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Penciled by PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by PASQUAL FERRY

A century into the future, not much land remains on Earth. A combination of a worsening climate and a devastating war with the Kree has left the plant's surface mostly inhospitable, with an ever-dwindling population of air-breathers and a profound lack of super heroes to protect them. Enter Namor, the Sub-Mariner, who is no longer King of Atlantis but ruler of the entire world! He may only have few friends left — but does Jim Hammond, the original 1940s Human Torch, yet live? Could Hammond hold the key to the salvation of Earth's human refugees? King Namor seeks to find out. Accompanied by Luke Cage, the Sub-Mariner sets off across what little devastated surface of Earth remains, following traces of his oldest adversary-turned-fellow Invader — and looking for answers to save his adopted subjects! Collecting NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94698-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WAKANDA TPB

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, EVAN NARCISSE, ADAM SERWER, HO CHE ANDERSON, JOHN RIDLEY

& BRANDON THOMAS

Penciled by PACO MEDINA, NATACHA BUSTOS, IBRAIM ROBERSON, SEAN DAMIEN HILL, JULIAN SHAW

& JOSÉ LUÍS

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

The Black Panther is no longer welcome in Wakanda! What is this proud nation without its king? Prepare to find out as five different fan-favorite Wakandan characters grab the spotlight! First up: Shuri proves there's a reason she too once wielded the power of the Black Panther! Then, M'Baku shows his worth as regent of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda when an old foe threatens to destroy its future! Erik Killmonger stars in a haunting story of his early days under the thumb of Ulysses Klaw! New hero Tosin must step up and defend his nation when the Abomination attacks! And how far will Okoye go to protect her country? Plus: The "History of the Black Panthers" provides, for the first time anywhere, a definitive overview of every Wakandan who has ever held the mantle! Collecting WAKANDA #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94695-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by TRADD MOORE

Penciled by TRADD MOORE

Cover by TRADD MOORE

Brace yourself for a Doctor Strange story like you've never seen! From the uncanny mind of Tradd Moore (SILVER SURFER: BLACK), the Master of the Mystic Arts stars in one of his most mind-bending adventures — now wilder than ever on the oversized pages of a Treasury Edition! Doctor Strange awakens alone in a distant world not his own. Lost of purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unravel arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lie in wait! Strange is pulled in every direction by powerful figures while millions of lives rest in the balance — including his own! Who can he trust? Can this world's deadly ritual be stopped? Or is the answer simply…blood? Heaven help us, it must be blood! Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95076-7

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

MIDNIGHT SUNS TPB

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Penciled by LUIGI ZAGARIA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

ON SALE APRIL 2023

Rise of the Midnight Suns! A dark prophecy and apocalyptic new villains with horrifying powers the likes of which Earth has never faced before, ordains a specialist team to form…and tear @#$% up! Standing in the way of the coming storm are Magik, Wolverine, Blade, Spirit Rider and Nico Minoru! But what does the terrible threat they face have to do with the Sorcerer Supreme's past? And why is Strange Academy student Zoe Laveau number one on their list? Now, the Suns must undertake the darkest and most horrifying journey imaginable to secure aid from one of the most ancient and dangerous beings in all of existence. But what terrible secret is the sorceress Agatha Harkness hiding? It's time for the dark side of the Marvel Universe to shine! Featuring Clea, Wong, Doctor Doom and more! Collecting MIDNIGHT SUNS #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94718-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS TPB

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Penciled by MARCUS TO & MICHAEL YG

Cover by DIKE RUAN

ON SALE APRIL 2023

The true origin of the Ten Rings! Shang-Chi has gained possession of some of the most powerful weapons in the universe, but so much concentrated energy has not gone unnoticed. Every bounty hunter, assassin and evil syndicate in the Marvel Universe is coming to take the Rings from him! Bad timing for Shang-Chi's old flame, Leiko Wu, to show up with a mission to rescue their old spy ally, Clive Reston. Can Shang-Chi save his friend while protecting the Ten Rings at the same time? Don't count on it! The responsibility and the truth about his deadly weapons may be too much for him to bear as the stage is set for the fight of Shang-Chi's life! The Game of Rings is afoot! Collecting SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #1-6 and SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS #1.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94835-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALL-OUT AVENGERS: TEACHABLE MOMENTS TPB

Written by DEREK LANDY

Penciled by GREG LAND

Cover by GREG LAND

Strap in for an all-new, all-adrenaline adventure that starts in the middle and races to the finish! An alien attack — a city warped — and Captain Marvel looking to the Avengers with murderous intent! Then, the Avengers are in chains, and their only hope lies with their greatest hero: Doctor Doom?! An army of Red Skulls threatens to overwhelm them, a cadre of bloodthirsty killers will hunt them, and even Spider-Man is out to get them! But who's behind this madness, altering the very fabric of reality over and over again? Something big is coming to the Marvel Universe! Take a deep breath before you open this book — because once you dive in, you won't be allowed up for air! The Avengers assemble for all-out action! Collecting ALL-OUT AVENGERS #1-5 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94701-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SAVAGE AVENGERS VOL. 2: ESCAPE FROM NUEVA YORK TPB

Written by DAVID PEPOSE

Penciled by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ON SALE MAY 2023

Ultron rules! Following their harrowing journey to the Hyborian Age, the Savage Avengers have learned that no good deed goes unpunished — not when they're stranded in the dystopia of 2099! As our shell-shocked heroes are swarmed by cybernetic soldiers, will the Punisher of 2099 prove to be the Savage Avengers' salvation — or their ultimate downfall? Trapped in a futuristic war zone ruled by the iron fist of Ultron, the Savage Avengers must embark on a high-stakes jailbreak to free the one man who could possibly bring them home. Can our time-lost heroes survive the dangers of this bold new 2099 and stop Ultron from reshaping the future in his terrifying image, or will this Deathlok-filled apocalypse prove to be the Savage Avengers' end? Collecting SAVAGE AVENGERS (2022) #6-10.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94539-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GHOST RIDER VOL. 2: SHADOW COUNTRY TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by BRENT PEEPLES, CORY SMITH & JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE APRIL 2023

Ghost Rider vs. Wolverine! 'Nuff said! There's somebody else out there like Johnny Blaze, somebody who knows what it means to suffer — to feel sickened by the pain they've inflicted on the world. His name is Logan. After the motorcycle rally at Hell's Backbone, Wolverine and Ghost Rider are brought together — but are they enemies or allies in the war against the shadow country? Meanwhile, there's a new splinter group within the F.B.I. charged with quelling the rise in supernatural activity, helmed by Agent Talia Warroad. And she's aiming to enlist the dangerous power of the Spirit of Vengeance! Plus: Still reeling from his time in Hayden's Falls, Blaze seeks the counsel of a seer named Necro the Tattooist, who uses his needle to bring dark truths to the surface about the legacy of the Ghost Rider! Collecting GHOST RIDER (2022) #6-10 and GHOST RIDER: VENGEANCE FOREVER.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94797-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC SEASON 2 VOL. 1 —

BALANCE OF THE FORCE TPB

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Penciled by ARIO ANINDITO & ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

A new chapter begins! One hundred and fifty years before the fall of Starlight, another beacon burns bright in the galaxy — a beacon of faith and spirituality. Jedha. The Pilgrim Moon. The Kyber Heart. But tensions are rising in the holy city, and dark days are to come. Jedi Vildar Mac, safe and secure in who he is and what he could be, arrives just as Jedha's fragile peace begins to crumble. With one Jedi lying dead in an ancient shrine, another takes up the murderer's trail. Who is using ancient Force powers on the streets of the holy city? Why are sacred relics going missing? And why do all roads lead to the Temple of the Whills? Collecting STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2022) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94702-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

TRIALS OF X VOL. 8 TPB

Written by TINI HOWARD, GERRY DUGGAN, BENJAMIN PERCY

& AL EWING

Penciled by MARCUS TO, JAVIER PINA, ZÉ CARLOS, ROBERT GILL

& JACOPO CAMAGNI

Cover by Joshua Cassara

ON SALE APRIL 2023

Epic conflicts add to the Trials of X! Backed into a corner, Excalibur's Betsy Braddock makes a desperate choice that will reshape Otherworld — and mutantkind — forever. The X-Men's new nemesis Doctor Stasis finally makes himself known, bringing his terrible creations to bear! The island paradise of Krakoa has no shortage of beautiful vistas, but Wolverine has his sights on the deadliest waves in the world — and a previously unknown threat that lurks in the deep! Plus: a sea change for Kid Omega and Phoebe Cuckoo — and seismic revelations for X-Force! And the cosmos shakes when the Shi'ar Imperial Guard battles the all-new Lethal Legion — with S.W.O.R.D. caught in the middle! Collecting EXCALIBUR (2019) #25, X-MEN (2021) #5, X-FORCE (2019) #25-26 and S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #9.

144 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94842-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

TRIALS OF X VOL. 9 TPB

Written by AL EWING, BENJAMIN PERCY, GERRY DUGGAN & ZEB WELLS

Penciled by JACOPO CAMAGNI, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, MATTEO LOLLI & STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by Stefano Caselli

ON SALE MAY 2023

The Trials of X are more massive than ever! As Storm battles the Lethal Legion on Mars, there are explosive problems on the Peak — and the mole inside S.W.O.R.D. stands revealed! Wolverine hunts the leviathan that lurks off the shores of Krakoa, but can even he take down a hidden creature of the deep that's bigger and stronger and older than math can figure? The Marauders have their hands full too — with Fin Fang Foom! And the Hellions might all hate one another, but Nanny loves her latest addition! Orphan-Maker, though, has other feelings — and dangerous ideas! Collecting S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #10-11, WOLVERINE (2020) #19, MARAUDERS (2019) #26 and HELLIONS #16-17.

168 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94843-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY – EXTRA! TPB

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY

Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

ON SALE MAY 2023

Spider-Man makes history! In 1962's AMAZING FANTASY #15, teenage Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider and became the amazing Spider-Man! Sixty years have passed in the real world since that event — so what would have happened if the same amount of time had passed for Peter? In celebration of an icon, Chip Zdarsky and legendary artist Mark Bagley spin a unique Spidey tale — telling the entire life story of Spider-Man from beginning to end, set against the key events of the decades through which he lived! From the Vietnam War to Secret Wars and Civil War, all the way through to what just might be a 72-year-old Spider-Man's final mission! Plus: Watch the saga unfold through the jaded eyes of jolly J. Jonah Jameson! Collecting SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY #1-6 and ANNUAL #1.

240 PGS./Rated T …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95001-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARAUDERS BY

STEVE ORLANDO VOL. 2 TPB

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Penciled by ANDREA BROCCARDO & ELEONORA CARLINI

Cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE APRIL 2023

As A.X.E. makes waves, the Marauders hold on for survival! The Progenitor has risen, and — like the rest of the world — the crew will face judgment! Who among them was able to justify their existence? Who among them failed? And just how excited is Orchis for a chance to scapegoat mutants for Earth's brush with Celestial destruction? Plus: Captain Kate Pryde promised to help mutants in need, no matter where they are or when. But can the Marauders rescue an entire civilization in the past without erasing the future? Perhaps with an assist from one of the greatest X-Men of 2099?! When the Threshold Three are revealed and take their place in Krakoa, the shocking secrets of the first mutants may upend all of history! All this…and Detective Lockheed! Collecting MARAUDERS (2022) #6-10.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93488-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-TERMINATORS TPB

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Penciled by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by Federico Vicentini

ON SALE APRIL 2023

Enter the Grindhouse of X! When Jubilee and Boom-Boom agree to take Dazzler out for a night on the town to console her after her nasty breakup, they have no idea they're about to be kidnapped and put into elaborate death traps for their efforts! What are three young women with the power to blow things up to do? Find a fourth who is not afraid of a little blood, sweat and carnage! Laura Kinney, the Wolverine, completes the quartet of deadly X-Women fighting for their lives — and more important, fighting for vengeance on the @#$%^&*!! dead man who did this to them! But just when you thought the night couldn't get any more bonkers, would you believe: vampires?! Time to make these bloodsuckers regret they ever crossed paths with the X-Terminators! Collecting X-TERMINATORS (2022) #1-5.

144 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94699-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALIEN VOL. 3: ICARUS TPB

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Penciled by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Man, machine and the most terrifying creature in the universe! It's an express elevator to hell, and you'll want to be on it! A small colony of synths has settled in secret on a backwater moon. When a company of United System soldiers comes to them for help retrieving biotechnology on a hostile planet that could be the key to saving humanity, the synths must decide whether the prospect of peace between man and machine is worth the risk of betrayal. Because "Steel Team" — the legendary, unkillable Synthetic Special Operations team — is the United Systems' only hope as they navigate the hellscape that the once-idyllic Tobler-9 has become. Since its mysterious downfall years earlier, Tobler-9 is considered one of the most hostile environments in the known universe — a place where nothing organic could possibly have survived…or could it? Collecting ALIEN (2022) #1-6.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92616-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PREDATOR BY ED BRISSON VOL. 1: DAY OF THE HUNTER TPB

Written by ED BRISSON

Penciled by KEV WALKER

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Hunt. Kill. Repeat. In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a Predator. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead – or she is. And when she crash-lands on a tundra planet, her odds of surviving are looking slim! Her only hope is to trek through the wilds to the nearest outpost. But the cold isn't the only thing she has to worry about: A Predator watches in the shadows, ready to strike! Ed Brisson (IRON FIST, GHOST RIDER) and Kev Walker (DR. STRANGE, DOCTOR APHRA) forge a violent, heartbreaking and unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga not to be missed! Collecting PREDATOR (2022) #1-6.

144 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92619-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION:

CALIFORNIA SCREAMING TPB

Volume #6 in the Avengers West Coast Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS & DANN THOMAS

Penciled by PAUL RYAN, STEVEN BUTLER, DAVE ROSS, GEORGE FREEMAN, HERB TRIMPE & MORE

Cover by PAUL RYAN

The reaper and the robot! When two of the greatest foes ever faced by Earth's Mightiest Heroes join forces, it spells doom for the West Coast Avengers! If the team can somehow triumph over the deadly duo of the Grim Reaper and Ultron, who will be left in a revamped roster? And will there be any room for the U.S.Agent? Not if Hawkeye has his way! Then, Julia "Spider-Woman" Carpenter and the Living Lightning join the fight against the diabolical Doctor Demonicus and the Pacific Overlords! The WCA and the Fantastic Four are caught in a cross-dimensional struggle, while Doctor Strange lends a mystical hand when the Night Shift raises hell! But what will the cosmic civil war known as Operation: Galactic Storm mean for the Whackos? Collecting AVENGERS WEST COAST #65-82 and ANNUAL #6.

512 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95101-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION:

FIGHTING CHANCE TPB

Volume #20 in the Captain America Epic Collections

Written by MARK GRUENWALD, ROY THOMAS, RON MARZ, FABIAN NICIEZA, HOWARD CHAYKIN

& BEN SCHWARTZ

Penciled by RIK LEVINS, M.C. WYMAN, PHIL GOSIER, DAVE HOOVER, ARVELL JONES, RICK MAYS,

BILL WYLIE, RICH BUCKLER & ANDREW CURRIE

Cover by DAVE HOOVER

Captain America fights for his life! Cap is on the hunt for the Skull — the Blazing Skull, that is! Then, Doctor Faustus' mental machinations pit Steve Rogers against his old pal Nomad! But when the Sentinel of Liberty learns that his enhanced physique is shutting down on him, his choice is simple: retire from being a hero…or die in action! But with evil masterminds plotting and dead villains rising, that's no choice at all for Captain America! Can Cap's friends dissuade him from setting the world's safety above his own? Plus: Wartime adventures with the Invaders, Bucky and the Howling Commandos! And Cap unites with Nick Fury to expose a rogue faction of S.H.I.E.L.D.! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #420-430 and ANNUAL #13, NOMAD (1992) #18-19, CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE MEDUSA EFFECT, and CAPTAIN AMERICA/NICK FURY: BLOOD TRUCE.

496 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95156-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE TPB

Volume #1 in the Spider-Gwen:

Ghost-Spider Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by JASON LATOUR, ROBBIE THOMPSON

& DENNIS HOPELESS

Penciled by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, CHRIS VISIONS, BENGAL, VANESA R. DEL REY, TANA FORD, JOËLLE JONES & NICO LEON

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ON SALE MAY 2023

On Earth-65, the radioactive spider didn't bite Peter Parker — it bit Gwen Stacy! Now, Gwen fights crime as Spider-Woman — just don't tell her father, the police chief! In the wake of SPIDER-VERSE, Gwen splits her time between school, heroism and playing in her band, the Mary Janes, while dodging NYPD lieutenant Frank Castle! But what really happened the night her world's Peter Parker died, and how does it connect to a new reptilian rampage? Gwen's troubles pile up as her world's Osborns debut and she finds herself on S.H.I.E.L.D.'s most wanted list! Can a team-up between Gwen, Silk and Jessica Drew — the Spider-Woman of the prime Marvel Universe — help Gwen learn lessons about power and responsibility? Collecting EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2014) #2, SPIDER-GWEN (2015A) #1-5, SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #1-8, SPIDER-WOMEN ALPHA, SILK (2015B) #7-8, SPIDER-WOMAN (2015) #6-7 and SPIDER-WOMEN OMEGA.

480 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94998-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS VOL. 6 TPB

Written by ANN NOCENTI, JO DUFFY, ARCHIE GOODWIN

& MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Penciled by BRET BLEVINS, BOB MCLEOD, TONY SALMONS, JAN DUURSEMA, SAL BUSCEMA, CYNTHIA MARTIN,

AL WILLIAMSON, RON FRENZ & MORE

Cover by FRANK CIROCCO

ON SALE MAY 2023

The classic Marvel era of Star Wars concludes! In the aftermath of Return of the Jedi, the heroes of the Rebellion face new challenges — and new dangers! Leia must choose between joining a new Republic government or continuing as a warrior for peace! Han Solo and Lando Calrissian find themselves in a tough spot when Chewbacca's family is threatened! Luke Skywalker is haunted by thoughts of his dead father, Darth Vader, as he faces another Dark Lord — and a new foe, the dark lady Lumiya! The Ewoks go to war! The Nagai attack! And it all culminates in a multipronged invasion of the planet Zeltros! Plus: Return to the original Marvel years in a special modern story featuring several of the era's fan-favorite characters! Collecting STAR WARS (1977) #89-107 and STAR WARS (2019) #108.

544 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95158-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: EVEN AN IMMORTAL CAN DIE TPB

Volume #9 in the Thor Epic Collections

Written by LEN WEIN & ROY THOMAS with ROGER STERN, BILL MANTLO & DON GLUT

Penciled by WALTER SIMONSON & JOHN BUSCEMA with SAL BUSCEMA, JIM STARLIN, VAL MAYERIK,

ALAN KUPPERBERG & WAYNE BORING

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

Writer Len Wein is joined by all-time great THOR artist Walter Simonson, and there's no question that what's in store will be legendary! Odin has disappeared, and Asgard needs its All-Father, so Thor ventures across the vastness of space to find him. But his quest will bring him into conflict with the Enchantress, the Executioner, the Destroyer and, of course, Loki! Then, Roy Thomas and John Buscema take up the hammer! Tapping deep into Thor's mythic roots, the duo crafts amazing adventures featuring the death of Balder, the Midgard Serpent and a new Norse Thor! Also featuring rare Thor and Hercules stories from MARVEL PREVIEW, a team-up with the Guardians of the Galaxy against Korvac, and the beginning of the epic Eternals saga! Collecting THOR (1966) #260-280 and ANNUAL #6-7, and MARVEL PREVIEW #10.

520 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94868-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: DOOM TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #15 in the Iron Man Epic Collections

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, BOB LAYTON,

DWAYNE MCDUFFIE, DANNY FINGEROTH, RANDALL FRENZ, ROY THOMAS, DANN THOMAS & MORE

Penciled by PAUL SMITH, BOB LAYTON, HERB TRIMPE,

GENE COLAN, JOHN ROMITA JR., RICH YANIZESKI,

JIM VALENTINO, TOM MORGAN & MORE

Cover by BOB LAYTON

ON SALE APRIL 2023

Iron Man and Doctor Doom face off in the future! The armored foes renew their rivalry in a future version of Camelot, where they join a reborn Arthur and Merlin in battle against some very familiar faces! Then, Loki cultivates chaos as his Acts of Vengeance pit shell-head against the Wrecker and Chemistro! Inside the armor, Tony Stark continues to come to terms with his paralysis, and the Maggia makes its move — but what is its involvement with Hydra and A.I.M.? Plus: Iron Man and Crimson Dynamo see the world through each other's eyes! Tony defends the surface when Atlantis attacks! Iron Man and Captain America join forces to face the return of Terminus! And don't forget the Dreadnoughts, Madame Masque, the Hulk and…Santa Claus?! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #245-257 and ANNUAL #10-11, and material from CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #9.

472 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95044-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: SECOND GENESIS TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #5 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT with LEN WEIN

& BILL MANTLO

Penciled by DAVE COCKRUM & JOHN BYRNE with

SAL BUSCEMA, BOB BROWN & TONY DEZUNIGA

Cover by DAVE COCKRUM

ON SALE MAY 2023

With the original X-Men captured, Professor X recruits an all-new, all-different team to take on the mantle of the Uncanny X-Men! Including Wolverine, Storm, Colossus, Nightcrawler, Banshee, Sunfire and Thunderbird, this new international cast redefined super hero teams forever. The transition from old team to new won't come easy, though: Wolverine and Cyclops clash! X-Man battles X-Man! Death and rebirth visit the team! And an old nemesis returns! Plus: the first hints of Alpha Flight and the Weapon X program, the first outer space saga with the Starjammers, and rare early X-Men adventures! With comic book titans Chris Claremont, Dave Cockrum and John Byrne at the helm, the X-Men's rise to the peak of popularity starts here! Collecting GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1; X-MEN (1963) #94-110; MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #53, #69-70 and ANNUAL #1; IRON FIST (1975) #14-15; and material from F.O.O.M. #10.

528 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95045-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY EPIC COLLECTION: EARTH SHALL OVERCOME TPB

Volume #1 in the Guardians of the Galaxy Epic Collections

Written by ARNOLD DRAKE, STEVE GERBER, ROGER STERN & MORE

Penciled by GENE COLAN, SAL BUSCEMA, DON HECK, AL MILGROM & JOHN BUSCEMA

Cover by AL MILGROM

Welcome to the 31st century! A thousand years from now, Vance Astro, Yondu, Martinex and Charlie-27 — the original Guardians of the Galaxy — rise to retake the Solar System from reptilian raiders! And soon, the greatest heroes of the present day — Captain America, Doctor Strange, the Thing, the Hulk and more — will join the Guardians in the future's greatest war! Then, as the Guardians help society rebuild, threats arise from two worlds: one of them living, the other gone mad! The Guardians meet the flame-haired Nikki and the mysterious, all-knowing Starhawk, and the team faces a baptism of fire! Plus: Thor lends a hand against the all-powerful man-machine called Korvac! Collecting MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1967) #18, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #4-5, GIANT-SIZE DEFENDERS #5, DEFENDERS (1972) #26-29, MARVEL PRESENTS #3-12 and THOR ANNUAL #6.

408 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95043-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

COSMIC GHOST RIDER BY DONNY CATES TPB

Written by DONNY CATES

Penciled by GEOFF SHAW, DYLAN BURNETT, BRIAN LEVEL & CHRIS BACHALO

Cover by RON LIM

ON SALE APRIL 2023

Thanos' newest enforcer is Marvel's most outrageous breakout character! Millennia ago he was Frank Castle, the Punisher. A deal with the devil made him the Ghost Rider. An alliance with Galactus made him cosmic. And a bargain with Thanos made him…dead?! Don't worry, Cosmic Ghost Rider has a time-travel plan for revenge — but can even Frank kill baby Thanos?! Plus: As cosmic war rages and a new hunt for Thanos begins, will Cosmic Ghost Rider answer the call and join the Guardians of the Galaxy?! Presenting all of Donny Cates' flaming-hot tales of the far-out future Frank Castle! Collecting THANOS (2016) #13-18; COSMIC GHOST RIDER (2018) #1-5; GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2019) #1-6; and material from REVENGE OF THE COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1, THANOS ANNUAL (2018) #1, THANOS LEGACY and WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3.

560 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94989-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY BY AL EWING TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by JUANN CABAL, MARCIO TAKARA,

JUAN FRIGERI, FLAVIANO, ADAM GORHAM & MORE

Cover by BRETT BOOTH

ON SALE APRIL 2023

Al Ewing brings his cosmic brand of storytelling to the Guardians of the Galaxy! Once, they were a team of misfits. Now they're a family, and they've earned their peace. But the universe is not a peaceful place — and it's only getting worse. Someone has to guard the galaxy. And for their first mission, the Guardians of the Galaxy must grapple with the vengeful gods of Olympus! Then, when the political map of the galaxy is radically redrawn, can the team handle a little peaceful diplomacy? Meanwhile, everyone thinks Peter Quill is dead — but instead, he journeys through a mythic world on the other side of reality! Knull and his symbiote dragons wreak havoc! And an expanded Guardians team faces the mystic threat of the Last Annihilation, but what is Doctor Doom doing with them?! Plus: When an old flame swims back into Rocket's life, it spells big trouble for the little furball. Collecting GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2020) #1-18, ROCKET #1-6 and material from GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL (2021) #1.

576 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94990-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL-VERSE: ROCKET & GROOT GN-TPB

Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG & JEFF LOVENESS

Penciled by SKOTTIE YOUNG, JAKE PARKER, AARON CONLEY, JAY FOSGITT, BRETT BEAN & BRIAN KESINGER

Rocket and Groot are the most lovable duo in the Marvel-Verse — and these are some of their craziest adventures! One's a furball packing firepower, and the other is a walking tree who has a unique way with words. But for all their amazing abilities, can they entertain a group of alien scouts with a campfire story? A Friday-night fight ensues when Rocket and Groot are recruited into Iron Man's intergalactic football league. Groot finds himself worshipped by alien Vikings. And when things get competitive between Rocket and Groot, they find themselves in a war zone! Plus: During a trip to Earth, Rocket has a to-do list — but Groot has a very personal mission! Collecting ROCKET RACCOON (2014) #5, ROCKET RACCOON AND GROOT #4-6 and GROOT #6.

112 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95072-9

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 3 —

AMONG US WALKS A GOLIATH GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by DON HECK

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & JACK KIRBY

With super-sized conflict within the team and colossal menaces without, Stan Lee and Don Heck made AVENGERS a nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat extravaganza! The classic stories collected in this volume include battles against Kang the Conqueror, Doctor Doom, Power Man, the Enchantress and the Atlantean warlord Attuma! And while the action will keep your pulse up, twists like the departure of Captain America will deliver drama at its deepest level. Plus: Thrill to the return of Giant-Man and the Wasp — and Hank Pym's transformation into Goliath! With first appearances of the Collector, the Swordsman and the Sons of the Serpent — not to mention the Black Widow's entrance into the Avengers' world — there's no questioning that this volume is a Marvel Masterworks! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #21-30.

216 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94895-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 3 —

AMONG US WALKS A GOLIATH GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

216 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94896-2

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 3 —

THE TRIAL OF THE GODS GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & JACK KIRBY

All hail Asgard! All hail Stan and Jack! That's right, the creative team that sparked the Marvel revolution is back to show you just how it's done with a collection of THOR classics! Experience a war against the Cobra and Mister Hyde for the life of Jane Foster, earthshaking fisticuffs between the Mighty Thor and the Incredible Hulk, the return of the Grey Gargoyle, the entrance of the Absorbing Man, Odin's trial of Thor and Loki that exiles them to the dangerous and desolate Skornheim, and the first appearance of the unstoppable Destroyer! Also featuring the fan-favorite "Tales of Asgard" backup stories revealing the origins of Marvel's Norse pantheon of heroes, villains, giants and mystic lands. Reserve your copy today – lightning doesn't strike twice! Collecting JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #110-119.

232 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94893-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 3 —

THE TRIAL OF THE GODS GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

232 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94894-8

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARCH 2023 POSTERS – ON-SALE 03/01/23!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 01/16/23!

DOCTOR STRANGE 1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-03321

IT'S JEFF 1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-03421

VENOM LETHAL PROTECTOR II 1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-03521

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS 1

BY CHOI POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-03621

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 02/20/23, ON-SALE 05/03/23

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: MAY 2023 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: MAY 2023 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 02/20/23, ON-SALE 04/05/23

MARVEL UNIVERSE APRIL POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE APRIL POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE APRIL POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE APRIL POSTER D

DOCTOR STRANGE #1

JED MACKAY (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE

TIMELESS DORMAMMU VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS DORMAMMU VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

CHANGE YOUR REALITY!

Stephen Strange is back! Reunited with Clea and Wong, it's back to business as usual for the Sorcerer Supreme. Have your children fallen into a deep nightmarish slumber? Are demonic refugees invading your home? Is your husband possessed by a satanic entity? Then call Doctor Strange! Join Jed MacKay (MOON KNIGHT, BLACK CAT) and Pasqual Ferry (NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES, SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW, THOR) as they begin a new chapter in the life of the Master of the Mystic Arts!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NIGHTCRAWLERS #2 (OF 3)

SI SPURRIER (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ANATOMY VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

100 YEARS SINCE THE SINISTER ERA BEGAN…

…WAGNERINE and her gene-spliced assassins are HOLY THIEVES, servants to a cosmic cult. Let the HEIST LITURGY be spoken! Loot the ashes of Asgard! Raid the tombs of Otherworld! Pick the pockets of the Marvel Universe and build the sacred weapon! And let us bear witness to the final fate of the First…the fallen fiend who was once known as NIGHTCRAWLER.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #2 (OF 3)

AL EWING (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ANATOMY VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

BATTLE OF THE X-PLANETS!

100 years from now, the Empire of the Red Diamond battles the Cosmic Coalition to decide the fate of a universe. One is the twisted creation of Nathaniel Essex. So is the other one. But between the two… there are rebels. Ororo lives, and her Brotherhood fights on – in an epic space battle that means life or death for everything that exists!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORAL X-MEN #2 (OF 3)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PUTTING THE "DIE" IN DIAMOND AGE!

Hail the Pax Krakoa! Or perish! But to this hell age is born a hero. Say hello (again) to Rasputin IV…but what can one good chimera do in a universe of sin? The first century of Sinister's plan has come to an end…and whether it's better or worse may depend on the symbol on your forehead.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #1 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

Design Variant Cover by JAN BAZALDUA • Variant Cover by MIKE CHOI

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ASSASSIN OR X-MAN? THE DEADLY DAYS OF X-23!

LAURA KINNEY, A.K.A. X-23, was cloned from LOGAN and trained by the Facility to be a deadly assassin. Even as she tries to put that life behind her, forces will try to drag her back – and she'll fight them tooth and claw!

Beset by NEW ENEMIES – as well as OLD FAVORITES! – and set during X-23's days as a member of X-MEN and X-FORCE, when she walked away from the island of UTOPIA to find where she truly belongs, join us for an ALL-NEW story in the fan-favorite saga of Laura Kinney!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-23 #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CRAIG KYLE & CHRISTOPHER YOST

Penciled by BILLY TAN • Cover by BILLY TAN

The full truth behind the young woman known as X-23 — who she is, where she came from and the exact nature of her relationship to Wolverine — is revealed! You think you know the story of X-23, but you have no idea! Expert geneticist Dr. Sarah Kinney has been tasked with creating a viable clone from DNA retrieved from the Weapon X project — but there's a problem, and the damage to the sample requires a creative solution. Against the express orders of her superiors, Kinney takes matters into her own hands. One way or another, subject X-23 will be brought into this world! The story of a modern-day icon begins here! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-23 (2005) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • KEI ZAMA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Women of Marvel Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Homage Variant Cover by Greg Land

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

Pink Blank Variant Cover also available

STORMBREAKERS Variant Cover by C.F. VILLA

Variant Cover by BRIAN STELFREEZE • VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

GHOST-SPIDER'S LIFE TURNS UPSIDE DOWN!

Ghost-Spider comes face-to-face with some of the deadliest Spider-Man villains, including Doc Ock, Sandman, Vulture and more! But wait… Why do they all look like…Gwen?! Writer EMILY KIM (SILK) and artist KEI ZAMA (AVENGERS MECH STRIKE) take Gwen down a twisted path as she must stop whoever is cloning her into infamous Marvel villains!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #1 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

TIMELESS VENOM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VENOM VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

BROCK VS. DOOM. 'NUFF SAID!

Venom co-creator DAVID MICHELINIE returns with a brand-new story set in the sinister symbiote's past when brains — and Spider-Man — were still on the menu! This time, he's uniting with rising star FARID KARAMI to weave an epic, blockbuster story that will take Venom from the streets of NYC to the kingdom of Latveria as EDDIE BROCK is challenged like never before! What (or WHO) will Venom need to overcome the fiercest foe in the Marvel U? One thing's for certain, this monster's bringing the mayhem!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • JUANN CABAL (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by NICK ROCHE

Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VENGEANCE REAWAKENED!

In a far-flung corner of deep space, Frank Castle has eked out a quiet existence, his days as Cosmic Ghost Rider finally behind him. But across the universe, a vicious bounty hunter is leaving a trail of bodies in his wake and his name is…Cosmic Ghost Rider?! When Frank's peaceful existence is shattered, he must suit up once more and face his most savage enemy yet – himself! Be there for the start of a sprawling space adventure with shocking twists and turns in the saga of Cosmic Ghost Rider!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLCAT #1 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ALEX LINS (A) • Cover by PERE PÉREZ

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Variant Cover by InHyuk Lee

Leaping from the pages of CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL'S IRON MAN run, Hellcat is back! Patsy is back on the west coast, living in a demon house haunted by the ghost of her mother! When someone close to Patsy's inner circle is murdered, Hellcat becomes the prime suspect! Now Patsy must prove her innocence and evade both the police and the supernatural Sleepwalkers. To add to the perils she faces, her demonic ex Daimon Hellstrom shows up and that's never a good thing. A supernatural, superhero murder mystery!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HALLOWS' EVE #1 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

TIMELESS GREEN GOBLIN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS GREEN GOBLIN VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

Spinning out of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Hallows' Eve gets her own series!

Janine Godby's world has been blown up several times in her life, but this time. she has a bag of super-powered masks and a chip on her shoulder. She's on the run from the police, but there's someone else after her too. Don't miss this breakout character break even bigger!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #66

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DAN HAINSWORTH

PAST/FUTURE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

TIMELESS ULTRON VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS ULTRON VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: PART 8 – THE FINAL BATTLE BEGINS!

In the dark heart of all that is, the battle to save the entire Multiverse is raging, featuring a cast of Avengers that staggers the imagination. Surely no foe from any universe would dare stand against such a force? Mephisto dares, as the full extent of his plan finally comes into shocking focus.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #15

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DAN HAINSWORTH

PAST/FUTURE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

TIMELESS KANG VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS KANG VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: PART 9 – THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER!

The greatest battle in the history of the Multiverse is raging, featuring Avengers from throughout time and space, countless different versions of Captain America and Iron Man and the God of Thunder. Yet somehow, it all comes down to one Starbrand and one Ghost Rider, who unfortunately are the only Avengers whose powers don't seem to be working.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

I AM IRON MAN #1 (OF 5)

MUREWA AYODELE (W) • DOTUN AKANDE (A/C)

Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant Cover by JUANN CABAL

Beneath the red and gold armor is a hopeless romantic, a genius inventor, a war hero, a billionaire, an Avenger, a person, TONY STARK. Dynamic Duo Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande (MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD, IRON MAN #25 and AVENGERS UNLIMITED) unite again to journey through the rich history of IRON MAN – telling stories never seen before that are set in iconic eras of ol' Shellhead.

No better way to celebrate Iron Man's 60TH ANNIVERSARY than getting to watch him be the Earth's mightiest hero who we love so much. Kaiju battles under the sea, alien invasions in the desert, a rescue mission in outer space, all that and more are to be expected in this new series – ideal for readers new to Iron Man and longstanding fans of the Golden Avenger.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #9 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by DON HECK

Cover by JACK KIRBY

The coming of Wonder Man! Simon Williams would one day become a stalwart Avenger and Hollywood action star. But in his classic debut, he is a brilliant inventor turned dangerous foe for the Avengers – his ionic powers making him strong enough to go toe to toe with Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Giant-Man and the Wasp! But why has the newly empowered Wonder Man allied himself with Baron Zemo and his Masters of Evil? Can the Avengers find a way to shake his loyalty? And as Earth's Mightiest Heroes are lured to the Masters' compound, will everybody make it out of this confrontation alive – or will a hero make the ultimate sacrifice? The epic story of Wonder Man begins here! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AVENGERS (1963) #9.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS: RAGE OF ULTRON – MARVEL TALES #1

RICK REMENDER (W) • JEROME OPEÑA & PEPE LARRAZ (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW • VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Ultron's full robotic rage is unleashed as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades! In AVENGERS: RAGE OF ULTRON – an original graphic novel from the blockbuster team of Rick Remender, Jerome Opeña and Pepe Larraz – a classic victory for the Avengers becomes a nightmare years later! Ultron, the homicidal artificial intelligence so long devoted to ending life on Earth, has found a new world to conquer – one with its own horrific legacy. When Titan – birthplace of Thanos – falls, Planet Ultron rises in its place! Thanos' brother, Starfox, seeks the aid of his former allies – but the Avengers he finds are radically different from the ones he once knew!

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

RED GOBLIN #2

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by InHyuk Lee

Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman • Variant Cover by TBA

WHO IS THE GOBLIN KING?!

A new GOBLIN KING reigns under the streets of New York – but who, or what, is this terrifying new leader of a resurgent GOBLIN NATION?! And why has he kidnapped Norman Osborn? And why has he siphoned off GALLONS of Osborn's goblin-serum-infused blood?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ROGUE & GAMBIT #1 (OF 5)

Stephanie Phillips (W) • Carlos GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by Steve Morris

Variant Cover by ZU ORZU • Pulp Variant Cover by MARC ASPINALL

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

TIMELESS MYSTIQUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS MYSTIQUE VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

DESTINY STRIKES YOUR FAVORITE X-MEN DUO!

Krakoa is on a precipice. Destiny alone can see what's coming – but the precog cannot act. For that, she'll need her adoptive daughter, Rogue. Husbands need not apply…but with mutant duties stealing Rogue away so much these days, Gambit is determined to make the most of the mission and put some Cajun spice back into their increasingly complicated love affair. He just has to make it out of the bar first. Powerhouse writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Millie the Spy) joins fan-favorite artist Carlos Gómez (X-Terminators, Amazing Spider-Man) for a thrill ride that'll lay bare some of Krakoa's biggest secrets!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN #1

TIM SEELEY (W) • SID KOTIAN (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ

STORMBREAKERS Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

SPIDER-MAN GETS THE FRIGHT – AND FIGHT – OF HIS LIFE!

• RAIZO KODO and the clanless vampires of the FORGIVEN scour the underworld for the most dangerous ghouls and creatures known to man…

• But when former Sorceress Supreme SALOMÉ returns with a devastatingly devious plan, these moral monsters might run into more trouble than they bargained for…

• And mixed up in the middle of it all is the one and only AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: UNFORGIVEN #1

TIM SEELEY (W) • SID KOTIAN (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

MUTANTS…OR MONSTERS?

• Beaten, broken and bruised after the destruction of SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN, the FORGIVEN desperately need a break…but, of course, there ain't no rest for the wicked.

• Body parts have mysteriously started washing up on the coast of Maine…and these extraneous organs call for help from the extraordinary X-MEN!

• But with former bloodsucker JUBILEE in tow, the team is risking more than they know…

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

MURDERWORLD: GAME OVER #1

Jim Zub & RAY FAWKES (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • Cover by Paco Medina

Variant Cover by RIAN GONZALES

The grand finale! The big prize! Bodies are piled high and only one person can win it all! Arcade's darkest game comes to a close and anything can happen…especially if Natasha Romanoff has something to say about it.

Arcade's circus-style contests have been a punchline in the past, but writers Ray Fawkes (One Soul, Constantine) and Jim Zub (AVENGERS, CONAN THE BARBARIAN) and artist Netho Diaz (THUNDERBOLTS, LEGION OF X) are here to put the "murder" back in "Murderworld." Don't miss it!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

CLOBBERIN' TIME #1 (OF 5)

STEVE SKROCE (W) • STEVE SKROCE (A/C) • Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

Variant Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD • Variant cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

It's the most clobber-filled title in the Marvel line, brought to you by the talented Steve Skroce, as Ben Grimm teams up with heroes from across the Marvel Universe! It's the Thing's greatest adventure yet, with or without the Fantastic Four. In this issue, the Hulk and Ben are stranded on a distant, ancient, alien world, where the duo must protect an ancient people against legions of Deviant hordes and ultimately face the wrath of a Celestial.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #2

Tini Howard (W) • Vasco Georgiev (A) • Cover by Erica D'Urso

Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

TWO CAPTAINS – ONE COUNTRY – AND ONE HELL OF A FIGHT!

Britain has a new champion — but don't be mistaken, she's been here for years. Morgan Le Fay is back for vengeance, and Captain Britain is first on her list! But where one captain fails, another may suffice…and Peggy Carter's got a right hook that would inspire the devil herself. Magical machinations and feral fisticuffs abound in Tini Howard and Vasco Georgiev's continuing epic!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN #6

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

• We met, possibly, the most important character in all of the Spider-Verse last issue.

• Shathra's big plan gets even bigger, and the last bit of hope is about to be crushed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #4

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

Timeless Scorpion Virgin Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS SCORPION VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

"TRIAL BY SPIDER" CONTINUES!

• Can MILES MORALES save everyone when he can't even save himself?! RABBLE's all-out assault has left SPIDER-MAN reeling, and he's about to spin his last web.

• Miles can't take much more…but Rabble's just getting started.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CARNAGE #11

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

Cover by KENDRICK "kunkka" LIM • VARIANT COVER BY Marco Mastrazzo

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

CLETUS KASADY IS BACK!

Years ago, Peter Parker spurned the Venom symbiote and it created a monster. Last summer, Cletus Kasady spurned the Carnage symbiote similarly, willingly rejecting it in favor of forcing his consciousness into the deadly "Extrembiote" armor. You've seen what happened to the Carnage symbiote in the months that followed… Now watch on in horror and discover what happened to Cletus!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #17

AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

BEDLAM AND BEYOND!

Eddie Brock has faced down many monsters in his time, but few have been as terrifying as the one born of his own rage called BEDLAM! In this issue, witness Bedlam's return to the Garden of Time, and see what's become of Eddie Brock after DARK WEB!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #4 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

TIMELESS BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS BLACK CAT VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

As Mary Jane and Black Cat's adventures through Limbo continue, they learn even more about the mysterious dimension and domain of Madelyne Pryor. But the Goblin Queen isn't the only inhabitant of the deadly space between spaces – which is a lesson Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are about to learn the hard way.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #6

NEIL GAIMAN (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A/C)

Variant Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO • Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

• Young Miracleman has been found.

• Now what?

• One Miracleman decided to destroy the world and almost did. Another Miracleman decided to rebuild the world in his own image and DID IT. What will this Miracleman do?

32 PGS./Rated MATURE …$4.99

IT'S JEFF #1

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • GURIHIRU (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

JEFF THE LANDSHARK STARS IN HIS OWN FIN-TASTIC COMIC!

Since his very first appearance, Jeff the Land Shark has flooded our hearts like an adorable tidal wave! Now the ingenious, the extraordinary, the unbearably innocent Jeff embarks on his own adventures across the Marvel Universe! You thought it was safe doing laundry or going for a leisurely swim in the pool…but no activity can protect against Jeff's cuteness! Collecting the hit Infinity Comics series from the Marvel Unlimited app, this one-shot features a brand-new cover and tail…we mean tale!

48 pgs./ONE-SHOT/RATED ALL AGES …$5.99

X-MEN #20

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON • VARIANT COVER BY Josh Cassara

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY BALDEÓN

TIMELESS DARK PHOENIX VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS DARK PHOENIX VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

LORD OF THE BROOD – PART TWO!

When the X-Men's close friend Broo became the Brood King, he gained the ability to control the savage alien race he was both a part of and so different from. Now he is experiencing his own nightmare scenario – the Brood are killing his friends, and there is nothing he can do to stop it! Featuring a connecting cover to CAPTAIN MARVEL #47!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #47

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A)

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

TIMELESS JUGGERNAUT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS JUGGERNAUT VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY Ema Luppachino

REVENGE OF THE BROOD – PART FIVE!

Overwhelmed and trapped in the Brood's backyard, Captain Marvel and her team are forced to sacrifice one of their own. But the Brood let Carol through their clutches once before, and in so doing, created one of their worst enemies. They won't make that mistake again. Featuring a connecting cover to X-MEN #20!

32 PGS./Rated T+…$3.99

WOLVERINE #31

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Marvel Icon Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI • Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

Timeless White Queen Virgin Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS WHITE QUEEN VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

WEAPONS OF X!

BEAST will stop at nothing to protect KRAKOA as he sees fit. Having lost the faith of X-FORCE and WOLVERINE, there's only one mutant McCOY can turn to – himself! Join BEAST, BEAST, BEAST and BEAST, under the leadership of BEAST, into the new Krakoan era! WEAPONS OF X begins here!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

SCARLET WITCH #3

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

INFINITY SAGA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY NABETSE ZITRO

TIMELESS MEPHISTO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS MEPHISTO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

ENTER POLARIS!

When Polaris' visit to her sister's new magic shop is interrupted by a microscopic warrior desperate for aid, Polaris and the Scarlet Witch put their own mystery on hold to help on a fantastic journey through Sub-Atomica! Meanwhile, the dark past of Wanda's enigmatic shop clerk, Darcy Lewis, comes back…with a vengeance.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #11

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

Timeless Red Skull Virgin Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS RED SKULL VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. WHITE WOLF!

With Falcon incapacitated, Sam Wilson has vowed to make the White Wolf pay – by any means necessary. White Wolf still has a few tricks up his sleeve, but will they be enough to survive Captain America's rage?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #10

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

Variant Cover by DAVID MACK

CAPTURED!

Captain America and the new Invaders are caught in the excruciating clutches of M.O.D.O.C., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Control. Can they escape before the Outer Circle completes its takeover of Manhattan – and acquires a weapon that could change the course of history? No matter what, one of them won't make it out alive…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #3 (Of 5)

PAUL LEVITZ (W) • ALAN DAVIS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

The king of the dwarfs has Mjolnir, the Lava Men are ready to erupt, and while the Avengers are all that stand between Earth and a fiery doom, Kang is picking the perfect moment to strike again.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS BEYOND #1 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • GREG LAND (A/C) • Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Someone has been manipulating the Avengers for the past several months, altering the very fabric of reality in an attempt to prepare the planet for a threat that could destroy everything. Here, now, this unseen individual is to be dragged, kicking and screaming, from the shadows and into the light – and is revealed as the Beyonder! Something big is coming to the Marvel Universe…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #4

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY BOB LAYTON

Variant Cover by Arthur Adams • Variant Cover by Iban Coello

TIMELESS LEGACY MANDARIN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS LEGACY MANDARIN VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

GENIUS, BILLIONAIRE, PLAYBOY…MADMAN?!

• Tony Stark has met his dark counterpart, and his name is Feilong!

• This mutant-hating industrialist is the new owner of Stark Unlimited, and that includes all of Tony's tech!

• Can a furious Tony keep his cool, or will vengeance get the better of him?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #5

RYAN NORTH (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS • VARIANT COVER BY Chris Bachalo

TIMELESS SUPER SKRULL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS SUPER SKRULL VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

• The Fantastic Four are reunited and all is well…until their convoy is interrupted by NICK SCRATCH and SALEM'S SEVEN!

• It's an all-out magical BATTLE for SURVIVAL right there on the highway, and the Fantastic Four 100% fail to win it. That's right! This solicit isn't going the way you thought it would!

• As the truth of what happened is puzzled out, Reed, Sue, Ben, Johnny and Alicia all realize that something more sinister has taken place, and their only hope of undoing it is an impromptu voyage into the unknown…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #5

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MARTIN COCCOLO (A/C)

SLAPSTICK VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CARNAGE BREAKS LOOSE!

Oh – did we not mention that the thing growing inside of Wade was Carnage? Because it is. And he's extremely done with hitching a ride with Wade and WANTS OUT NOW. Brace yourself, Wade – you're about to get ripped a new one!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #21

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • COVER by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by ALEX HORLEY

A sinister pied piper plays a deadly tune – one that spells death and chaos to all who hear it! Moon Knight and his companions are put in an impossible situation: How do you fight someone whose will is not their own?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #12

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Cory Smith (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by TBA

BLOOD BROTHERS!

Danny Ketch is back – as this new, highway-melting chapter of Ghost Rider kicks into gear – so get ready for one HELL of a reunion. Both he and Johnny have changed significantly, and they'll hardly recognize one another as their paths converge to war!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HULK #13

RYAN OTTLEY (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

TIMELESS LEADER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS LEADER VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

• After so much time suppressed deep within the Hulk's mind, Titan has emerged. And he's looking for a fight.

• And as Bruce unravels the true source – the true identity – of Titan, he knows destruction is the only option.

• So the Mind Palace must come down. But Bruce will need the help of some trusted friends to do it.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #32

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY Nick Bradshaw

THOR VS. DOCTOR DOOM!

It's THOR against DOOM in a battle of wits, morals and, of course…might! Doom's latest plot lies deep in Asgard's history. And nothing, not even time itself, will stop him from getting what he wants…except maybe for Thor, who must pursue him to protect reality itself!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #9

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A) • COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY JUNI BA • TIMELESS ELEKTRA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS ELEKTRA VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

For over three years, Daredevil's life has been a living hell – between the Stromwyns, the Hand and his time incarcerated and exposed to ReCID. Now all of those dangerous forces are coming together and threatening everything Matt Murdock holds dear!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 01/30/23, ON-SALE 03/01/23

AVENGERS #66

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #10

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1

GHOST RIDER #12

HALLOWS' EVE #1

I AM IRON MAN #1

MURDERWORLD: GAME OVER #1

ROGUE & GAMBIT #1

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1

SPIDER-MAN #6

SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN #1

STAR WARS #32

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #10

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #4

VENOM #17

X-FORCE #38

FOC 02/06/23, ON-SALE 03/08/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21

BLACK PANTHER #15

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #2

FANTASTIC FOUR #5

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #4

MOON KNIGHT #21

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #1

NIGHTCRAWLERS #2 [SIN]

PREDATOR #1

SCARLET WITCH #3

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #2

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #32

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #2

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6

X-23 #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #1

X-MEN #20

FOC 02/13/23, ON-SALE 03/15/23

AVENGERS FOREVER #15

AVENGERS: RAGE OF ULTRON – MARVEL TALES #1

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #3

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #2

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #11

CAPTAIN MARVEL #47

GOLD GOBLIN #5

HELLCAT #1

HULK #13

IMMORAL X-MEN #2 [SIN]

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #4

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #4

RED GOBLIN #2

SECRET INVASION #5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #30

STAR WARS: YODA #5

WOLVERINE #31

THE X-CELLENT #1

FOC 02/20/23, ON-SALE 03/22/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #22

AVENGERS #9 FACSIMILE EDITION

CARNAGE #11

DOCTOR STRANGE #1

JOE FIXIT #3

MARAUDERS #12

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #4

PUNISHER #10

SHE-HULK #11

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #5

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #32

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #7

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #2 [SIN]

TIGER DIVISION #5

WASP #3

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

X-TREME X-MEN #5

FOC 02/27/23, ON-SALE 03/29/23

AVENGERS BEYOND #1

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #2

CLOBBERIN' TIME #1

DAREDEVIL #9

DEADPOOL #5

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #4

IT'S JEFF #1

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #6

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #5

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #5

STAR WARS: THE RETURN OF THE JEDI – JABBA'S PALACE #1

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #6

THOR #32

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #1

X-MEN: UNFORGIVEN #1

COLLECTIONS

FOC 01/30/23

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 4 HC (ON SALE 07/12/23)

GHOST RIDER VOL. 2: SHADOW COUNTRY TPB (ON SALE 04/12/23)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY EPIC COLLECTION:

EARTH SHALL OVERCOME TPB (ON SALE 04/12/23)

MARAUDERS BY STEVE ORLANDO VOL. 2 TPB (ON SALE 04/12/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 1 HC [REMASTERWORKS]

(ON SALE 07/12/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 1 HC VARIANT

[REMASTERWORKS] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/12/23)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 3 –

THE TRIAL OF THE GODS GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 04/12/23)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 3 –

THE TRIAL OF THE GODS GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

(ON SALE 04/12/23)

PREDATOR VOL. 1: DAY OF THE HUNTER TPB (ON SALE 04/12/23)

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS TPB (ON SALE 04/12/23)

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JIMENEZ COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/12/23)

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

MCNIVEN COVER (ON SALE 07/12/23)

THE DEFENDERS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC KANE COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 07/12/23)

THE DEFENDERS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MILGROM COVER

(ON SALE 07/12/23)

FOC 02/06/23

AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION:

CALIFORNIA SCREAMING TPB (ON SALE 04/19/23)

COSMIC GHOST RIDER BY DONNY CATES TPB (ON SALE 04/19/23)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY BY AL EWING TPB (ON SALE 04/19/23)

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: DOOM TPB [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 04/19/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 5 HC

(ON SALE 07/19/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 5 HC VARIANT

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/19/23)

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: THE CATACLYSM

OF KANG HC (ON SALE 07/19/23)

MARVEL-VERSE: ROCKET & GROOT GN-TPB (ON SALE 04/19/23)

TRIALS OF X VOL. 8 TPB (ON SALE 04/19/23)

X-MEN 2099 OMNIBUS HC HILDEBRANDT COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 07/19/23)

X-MEN 2099 OMNIBUS HC LIM COVER (ON SALE 07/19/23)

FOC 02/13/23

ALL-OUT AVENGERS: TEACHABLE MOMENTS TPB (ON SALE 04/26/23)

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS

CAP'S BACK COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/26/23)

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS COVER (ON SALE 07/26/23)

MARVEL STUDIOS' MOON KNIGHT: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC

(ON SALE 07/26/23)

MIDNIGHT SUNS TPB (ON SALE 04/26/23)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEW REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

DORMAN HEROES COVER (ON SALE 07/26/23)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEW REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

DORMAN VILLAINS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/26/23)

STRANGE VOL. 2: THE DOCTOR STRANGE OF DEATH TPB

(ON SALE 04/26/23)

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: EVEN AN IMMORTAL CAN DIE TPB

(ON SALE 04/26/23)

VENOM BY AL EWING & RAM V VOL. 3 TPB (ON SALE 04/26/23)

X-TERMINATORS TPB (ON SALE 04/26/23)

FOC 02/20/23

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: FIGHTING CHANCE TPB

(ON SALE 05/03/23)

DARK WEB TPB (ON SALE 05/03/23)

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE TREASURY EDITION TPB

(ON SALE 08/02/23)

MARVEL AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC GAMMILL COVER

(ON SALE 08/02/23)

MARVEL AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC HOWELL COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 08/02/23)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 3 –

AMONG US WALKS A GOLIATH GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 05/03/23)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 3 – AMONG

US WALKS A GOLIATH GN-TPB ROMERO COVER (ON SALE 05/03/23)

SECRET WARRIORS OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG COVER [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 08/02/23)

SECRET WARRIORS OMNIBUS HC MCGUINNESS COVER

[NEW PRINTING] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/02/23)

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE TPB (ON SALE 05/03/23)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC SEASON TWO VOL. 1 –

BALANCE OF THE FORCE TPB (ON SALE 05/03/23)

WAKANDA TPB (ON SALE 05/03/23)

FOC 02/27/23

ALIEN VOL. 3: ICARUS TPB (ON SALE 05/10/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 1 HC

[REMASTERWORKS] (ON SALE 08/09/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 1 HC VARIANT

[REMASTERWORKS] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/09/23)

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES TPB

(ON SALE 05/10/23)

SAVAGE AVENGERS VOL. 2: ESCAPE FROM NUEVA YORK TPB

(ON SALE 05/10/23)

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY – EXTRA! TPB (ON SALE 05/10/23)

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL

YEARS VOL. 6 TPB (ON SALE 05/10/23)

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC CHO COVER

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 08/09/23)

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ROMITA COVER

[NEW PRINTING] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/09/23)

TRIALS OF X VOL. 9 TPB (ON SALE 05/10/23)

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC YARDIN

REGENESIS COVER (ON SALE 08/09/23)

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC YARDIN

TEAM COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/09/23)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: SECOND GENESIS TPB [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 05/10/23)