Marvel Comics Get Marvel Rivals Variant Covers In January

Alongside the upcoming release of Marvel Rivals, Marvel Comics will be running special variant covers on a number of their comic books.

Alongside the upcoming release of Marvel Games and NetEase Games' team-based PVP shooter game Marvel Rivals on the 6th of December, Marvel Comics will be running special variant covers on a number of their comic books being published in the month of January 2025. They will be showing the star of each comic in the fashion they appear in Marvel Rivals. With Magik, Venom, Spider-Man, Storm and Fantastic Four, featuring Galacta, daughter of Galactus.

On Sale 1/8

MAGIK #1 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

ALL-NEW VENOM #2 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

On Sale 1/15

STORM #4 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

On Sale 1/22

FANTASTIC FOUR #28 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

"Marvel Rivals is set to release for Windows, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, free-to-play with a current line up of 26 characters from Marvel Comics. Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter! Assemble an all-star Marvel squad, devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel universe! A Deep and Varied Marvel Roster Choose from a vast array of fan-favorite and cult-classic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and many more from across the Marvel Multiverse." "The merciless clash between tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099 has forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, creating new worlds and crises unknown. Now, Super Heroes and Villains from across the multiverse must fight together and against one another as disparate groups each seek to best both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities. Familiar faces become newfound foes while former enemies become the greatest of allies in Marvel Rivals!"

The game also features destructible environments, allowing players to alter the battlefield, overseen by Galacta, to their advantage. Two locations include Yggsgard, a fusion of Asgard and the world tree Yggdrasil, and Tokyo 2099.

