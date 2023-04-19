Marvel Comics Goes For a Second Only Fools And Horses Reference A thousand years in the future, Mother Superior has seen her speech patterns go to pot in Nightcrawlers #3 from Marvel Comics.

Set in a thousand years in the future, a universe in which Mister Sinister was the central guiding force. To the extent that one of the Sinister clone siblings, Mother Superior, clearly has seen her speech patterns go to pot. How else can you explain an utterance from today's Sins Of Sinister title Nightcrawlers #3, written by Si Spurrier from Marvel Comics? A thousand years later, it's still on repeats.

"Lovely jubbly". Originating from an advertising slogan for the orange drink Jubbly, with the phrase "lubbly Jubbly", it was one of many mangled expressions uttered by Delboy played by David Jason in the eighties sitcom Only Fools And Horses by John Sullivan as an expression of delight at some event.

Like that. It's not the first time Marvel Comics creators have delved in to Only Fools And Horses. Jason Aaron has been there as well when writing Avengers and using the word "plonker".

Possibly influenced by the writer of Storm & The Brotherhood for Sins Of Sinister, Al Ewing, who co-created Horse. And may have had an intimate knowledge of Only Fools And Horses growing up. And now it's spreading.

Kieron Gillen? The "mange tout, mange tout" Marvel challenge has fallen to you now. I expect it in Immortal X-Men any day now.