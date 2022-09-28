Marvel Comics Introduces The Opposite To The Phoenix (Spoilers)

The Phoenix Force first appeared in the X-Men comic books, possessing Jean Grey and turning her into a god-like cosmic force of retribution. Since then, other hosts have played home to the Phoenix, the Phoenix was revealed as one of the oldest cosmic entities, an immortal, indestructible, and mutable manifestation of the prime universal force of life and just as destructive.

An earlier form of her was recently revealed as the true mother of Thor.

And we have previously seen that the "heart" of the Phoenix is the White Hot Room.

And in today's Defenders Beyond #3, we get a peek behind the structure of the White Hot Room and the Phoenix itself.

But also a "balancing" force for the Phoenix. It's complete and utter opposite. And its perfect host.

Welcome to another cosmic force for the Marvel Universe, part real, part fiction, as well as its new host. Say, who is up for a bit of poetry?

Tyger Tyger, burning bright,

In the forests of the night;

What immortal hand or eye,

Could frame thy fearful symmetry? In what distant deeps or skies.

Burnt the fire of thine eyes?

On what wings dare he aspire?

What the hand, dare seize the fire? And what shoulder, & what art,

Could twist the sinews of thy heart?

And when thy heart began to beat.

What dread hand? & what dread feet? What the hammer? what the chain,

In what furnace was thy brain?

What the anvil? what dread grasp.

Dare its deadly terrors clasp? When the stars threw down their spears

And water'd heaven with their tears:

Did he smile his work to see?

Did he who made the Lamb make thee? Tyger Tyger burning bright,

In the forests of the night:

What immortal hand or eye,

Dare frame thy fearful symmetry? The Tyger by William Blake, 1794.

Burning bright…

DEFENDERS BEYOND #3 (OF 5) (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220894

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

Loki's Defenders manage to escape the Second Cosmos and the Beyonder, but Taaia is grievously wounded in the process and none of Loki's or Blue Marvel's expertise seems to be helping. Enter – the Phoenix! But what is the price of a universal

constant's aid…? RATED T+In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 SRP: $3.99