Marvel Comics Keeps Destroying The Statue Of Liberty Again And Again

Today sees the destruction of the Statue Of Liberty in a Marvel comic. But this is not the first time, it's the 81st anniversary.

Today sees the destruction of the Statue Of Liberty in a Marvel comic book title. But this is hardly the first time. In fact, we have our 81st anniversary of the first time Marvel destroyed that symbol of freedom, a gift from the people of France, designed by sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, built by Gustave Eiffel and dedicated in 1886. All-Winners Comics #4, published by Marvel when it was known as Timely Comics in 1942, featured the Human Torch and saw the Statue Of Liberty first destroyed by Japanese spy Moppino. And yes, it was a different time.

Cut from the Golden Age to the Silver/Bronze Age, we saw Gog destroying the Statue Of Liberty in Astonishing Tales #18 in 1973.

…, which was then repaired by the Avengers in Avengers #113, also in 1973. Which was nice and canon of them.

However, the Hulk in Incredible Hulk #206 in 1976 ripped off the torch arm. This would be the first of many times.

In Nova #6, also in 1976, Nova noted that it had been repaired, however.

It would be quite a while, though but two decades later, in Thunderbolts #1 in 1997, the Wrecking Crew did the same damage to the Torch arm…

…though the Thunderbolts helped repair the statue later.

Magneto destroyed the Statue Of Liberty and much of New York in New X-Men #147 in 2003.

Later, in Uncanny X-Men #442, in 2004, the damage had still not been repaired.

But it must have been before Sinthea Schmidt blew up just one eye of the Statue Of Liberty, which was a little minor compared to everyone else's damage, in Captain America #615 in 2011.

It also took a while to be repaired, as seen in Fear Itself: Sins Past #1 in 2011.

The statue was again destroyed in Rocket Raccoon #4 in a fight between Ricky and Kraven The Hunter in 2017,

No one knows who paid to repair it.

Laufey severely damaged the Statue of Liberty during War of the Realms #4 in 2019.

Doombots would also have a go in Amazing Spider-Man #36 in 2020.

And the Human Torch would melt the Statue Of Liberty's torch arm one last time in Fantastic Four #37 in 2021.

So today, in the Captain America Finale #1, we see Steve Rogers jogging past the statue… as the sun rises.

…so presumably, the events of Immortal Thor #1, where Thor loses control of the storm to a rival, the Toranos, The Utgard-Thor, would come later. Say, the Statue Of Liberty being destroyed has never had a double-page splash before… does that mean it will stay unrepaired for longer this time?

Maybe it will just buff out? Damn you! God damn you all to hell!

CAPTAIN AMERICA FINALE #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230956

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A/CA), Carmen Carnero

CAP'S FINAL STAND!

Captain America takes his final stand against the Outer Circle! Using information gathered from friends on the inside, Steve Rogers sets his sights on releasing the world from the Outer Circle's influence and ending the Century Game for good. The explosive conclusion to the groundbreaking story of SENTINEL OF LIBERTY is here – and you won't want to miss it!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 23, 2023 SRP: $4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230841

(W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Alex Ross

AL EWING, MARTIN COCCOLO & ALEX ROSS GIVE THE GOD OF THUNDER THE "IMMORTAL" TREATMENT! In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been called, and Hloriddi. The Gods know him as Asgard's King, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales. When injustice grips the Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot – and when the tale is done, we will know what that cost him. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR. PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.? Rated T+In Shops: Aug 23, 2023 SRP: $6.99

