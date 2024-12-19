Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: March 2025, Solicits

Marvel Comics March 2025 Solicits and Solicitations In Full

Marvel Comics March 2025 Solicits and Solicitations in full, from Godzilla Vs The Fantastic Four to X-Men versus... each other.

Article Summary Exciting new comic series include Godzilla vs. Marvel Heroes and X-Men's internal showdown.

Doctor Doom rules in "One World Under Doom," challenging Earth's mightiest heroes.

Marvel revives iconic issues with facsimile editions, including "Fantastic Four" and "X-Men."

Upcoming collections and omnibuses bring classic storylines back to the forefront.

Marvel Comics March 2025 Solicits and Solicitations in full, from Godzilla Vs The Fantastic Four to X-Men versus… each other.

GODZILLA VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Ryan North (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A) • Cover by Adam Kubert

VERSUS VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

MONSTER HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

KING OF THE MONSTERS HOMAGE VARIANT BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

MARVEL'S GREATEST HEROES MUST FIGHT GODZILLA FROM ACCROSS THE ERAS!

THE BATTLE OF THE CENTURY STARTS HERE!

The start of six sensational, action-packed issues with MARVEL HEROES battling THE KING OF THE MONSTERS from its many different eras! How will GODZILLA'S lore mix with the MIGHT MARVEL UNIVERSE? Find out as history is twisted when icons like the FANTASTIC FOUR, SPIDER-MAN, HULK, X-MEN and THOR go face off against one of the greatest monsters of all time!

This issue, witness a threat never before seen as KING GHIDORAH descends upon the Earth with the POWER COSMIC as GALACTUS' newest HERALD! Can the FANTASTIC FOUR stop him from destroying New York along with the rest of the planet? It's a CITY SMASHING SPECTACULAR as GODZILLA with the help of the SILVER SURFER join forces to stop the world from certain annihilation! A must for MARVEL and GODZILLA FANS!

ROUND 1 IN A SERIES OF 6 ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 (OF 9)

Ryan North (W) • R.B. Silva (A) • Cover by Ben Harvey

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA

VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA • VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY

DOOMASAUR VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Doctor Doom has taken over the world, and Earth's mightiest heroes have failed twice: first to stop him, and now to overthrow him. But the Fantastic Four know Doom better than anyone, which makes them ideally suited to take on Earth's new Emperor…except for the fact that he knows THEM just as well. As Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and Sue and Johnny Storm prepare to face down Doom at the United Nations, Doom pays a secret visit to speak to the only person on Earth who holds both his favor, his respect…and his love. But can Valeria Richards change her uncle's mind? And if she fails, what will stop Doom from visiting a shocking fate on the Fantastic Four that not even he can undo?

And, as the Avengers reel from their losses, the course of the Marvel Universe will change – and Marvel's First Family won't be the same!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DOOM'S DIVISION #1 (of 5)

YOON HA LEE (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) • Cover by CREEES LEE

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

TEAM-UP VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

TIGER DIVISION ROARS INTO ACTION – FOR DOOM!

Doctor Doom rules the planet! But instead of chaos, he's created world peace. Where does that leave Tiger Division, South Korea's foremost defenders? As agents of the National Intelligence Service under White Fox, they're ordered to uphold the new world order – with the help of some new team members! But not everyone is content in Doom's utopia. Tensions are high, and the stakes are higher in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM. Brought to you by YOON HA LEE, award-winning writer of the Machineries of Empire series, who made his comics debut in the X-MEN: WEDDING SPECIAL #1, and all-star artist MINKYU JUNG (DOCTOR APHRA, MS. MARVEL)!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DOOM ACADEMY #2 (OF 5)

MacKENZIE CADENHEAD (W) • PASQUAL FERRY & JOAO M.P. LEMOS (A)

COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

DOYLE DORMAMMU VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

DOYLE DORMAMMU VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

• As if the world with Dr. Doom at the wheel isn't crazy enough, Zoe finds herself sucked into a fairy-tale book.

• But not a modern, NICE fairy tale book – the old kind where the kids die and scare you, but in this case, Zoe's the kid about to die.

• Meanwhile, her friends and frenemies are looking for Zoe, but they find something even more troubling than their missing friend as Latveria's secrets start to reveal themselves.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #2 (OF 5)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • TOMMASO BIANCHI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE!

After a devastating defeat, Bucky decides to hit Doom where it hurts – and he's bringing in some old friends to do it. It's a modern-day HELLHUNTERS reunion as Bucky brings in Ghost Rider '44 for a daring train robbery! With Sharon Carter and U.S.Agent backing them up, it seems like nothing can go wrong. But it's not easy to get the jump on Doom…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #30

Ryan North (W) • Cory Smith (A) • Cover by Joshua Cassara

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Ciro Cangialosi

BLACK & WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Ciro Cangialosi

FANTASTIC THREE!

• After Ben Grimm has suffered a terrible (and very public) defeat at the hands of Doom, he's left lost, adrift – and more vulnerable than he has been in years. And when a trip to New York goes wrong and his fate suddenly turns from bad to worse, Ben has never been more vulnerable – and soon takes a shocking shortcut he won't be able to undo!

• This is one Thing and Alicia story you won't soon forget!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

RED HULK #2

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING RED HULK VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

CONNECTING THING VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

THE GREAT ESCAPE!

• THUNDERBOLT ROSS stages an escape from the "THINK TANK" where DOCTOR DOOM has imprisoned him.

• He's been underground so long the powers of the RED HULK are fading!

• He'll need the assistance of the misfit crew of MACHINE MAN, DEATHLOK and GENERAL SIMON RYKER if he's going to outsmart and outmuscle the legion of DOOMBOTS that are after them.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #1

Derek Landy (W) • Carlos Magno (A) • COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

SORCERER SUPREME NO MORE!

Doctor Doom tricked Doctor Strange into surrendering the title of Sorcerer Supreme. Now Doom is ruling the world, and Stephen Strange is…experiencing a bit of an identity crisis. Searching for purpose – and maybe revenge – he travels to Asgard to see if Thor's kingdom might be looking for a Sorcerer Supreme of its own. Loki's willing to help, but that help comes with a wicked catch, and Strange quickly realizes that becoming Asgard's top magical authority is going to be more complicated than he thought.

Derek Landy (INFINITY WATCH) joins Carlos Magno (CAPTAIN AMERICA) to send Doctor Strange in a fantastical and ambitious new direction!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #6

Spencer Ackerman (W) • Julius Ohta (A) • Cover by Yasmine Putri

VARIANT COVER BY IAN BERTRAM

INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

"STARK INSURGENT" PROLOGUE!

• The kickoff of an earth-shattering arc and a perfect jumping-on point!

• Doctor Doom is Emperor of the entire planet! And everyone is…happy about it?! Governments and populations all over kowtow to the Sorcerer Supreme, Emperor Doom, savior of the world. Even the Avengers cannot find the evil in his schemes – not yet, anyway. But Tony Stark isn't built to sit back and wait. Equipped with new, deadly armor, Iron Man will take the fight to Doom's door – alongside some unlikely allies.

• Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta turn legacy on its head for a story that will shatter Iron Man's status quo. Don't miss history in the making!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #1

Sabir Pirzada (W) • Paul Davidson (A) • Cover by Kendrick "kunkka" Lim

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHO OR WHAT IS THE SPIRIT OF VIOLENCE?!

For weeks, Johnny Blaze has been on the trail of a mysterious and dangerous new entity: THE SPIRIT OF VIOLENCE! Born of an ancient curse from forgotten magiks, the Spirit of Violence feeds on fear, blood and death – and it's got a bone to pick with GHOST RIDER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL VS. WOLVERINE: SLASH 'EM UP #1

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • ALAN ROBINSON (A) • Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

THE SNIKTS FLY AS WOLVERINE CRASHES DEADPOOL'S LATEST GIG!

• DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE are frenemies at their best, but their latest adventure might just push their healing factors (and Logan's patience) to their absolute limits – as anything that stands in their way will be slashed to ribbons! Deadpool is in MADRIPOOR for his latest mission, but not for long if Wolverine has anything to say about it! But what's his stake in Wade's merc job?

• For the first time in print, the full DEADPOOL VS. WOLVERINE Infinity Comic as one dynamite issue, just in time for April Pool's Day!

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #11

GAIL SIMONE (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

CALICO VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

CALICO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

X-MANHUNT CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

"X-MANHUNT" PART ONE!

• At the end of the Orchis War, Charles Xavier surrendered himself to the authorities and allowed himself to be imprisoned in Graymalkin Prison!

• But now something has spurred him into action, into escaping his incarceration and embarking on a mad scramble across the nation!

• What has caused Professor X to go on the run? And will his assorted pupils move to protect him, recapture him or kill him? The answer, of course, is all of the above.

• In this opening chapter, Rogue and her team of X-Men are forced to ally with their worst enemy in order to betray their most trusted friend!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NYX #9

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

X-MANHUNT CONNECTING VARIANT

COVER BY PHIL NOTO

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"X-MANHUNT" Part TWO!

• Charles Xavier is on the run, and his first stop is New York – but there are plenty of mutants in the city who want nothing to do with the most recent master plan of the disgraced Professor X!

• Will the return of their dearly departed mentor bolster the burgeoning community that calls itself NYX or tear everything they've built apart?

• What does Xavier want from the city? What is he willing to do to get what he wants? And – perhaps most alarmingly of all – who else is waiting in the wings to strike?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STORM #6

Murewa Ayodele (W) • Lucas Werneck (A)

Cover by Mateus Manhanini

X-MANHUNT CONNECTING VARIANT

COVER BY PHIL NOTO

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"X-MANHUNT" Part THREE!

• Fugitive CHARLES XAVIER seeks refuge in STORM SANCTUARY, STORM's floating home in Atlanta City, and the (Alaskan) X-MEN take notice.

• Will STORM and the X-MEN join forces with PROFESSOR X to prevent his return to prison by any means necessary, or will they fall victim to opposing views that will send X-MEN against X-MEN in a bloody brawl to the death?

• And making his FROM THE ASHES debut is the unstoppable devourer – the blue-skinned Zulu titan…MAGGOTT.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #13

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

X-MANHUNT CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

STORM VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • STORM VARIANT VIRGIN COVER BY EJIKURE

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

"X-MANHUNT" PART FOUR!

The X-Men have caught up with their erstwhile mentor Charles Xavier on his mad scramble across the country. But they aren't the only ones who've found him!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-FACTOR #8

Mark Russell (W) • Bob quinn (A) Cover by GREG LAND

X-MANHUNT CONNECTING VARIANT

COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

"X-MANHUNT" Part FIVE!

• Charles Xavier has escaped from prison, and X-Factor must track him down!

• But how will the X-Men react to X-Factor hunting their founder?

• And what will happen when Havok and Cyclops collide?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #9

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • MARCUS TO (A) Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

X-MANHUNT CONNECTING COVER

BY PHIL NOTO

FORGE VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

FORGE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

"X-MANHUNT" Part SIX!

• SAGE and PROFESSOR X go way back, to another war and another time.

• But now, in his hour of most desperate need, will Sage use her talents to aid Professor X's quest…or put a stop to his manic mission?

• The penultimate chapter of X-MANHUNT brings X-FORCE into the fray!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #7

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

X-MANHUNT – COLLATERAL DAMAGE!

With Charles Xavier on the run, EMMA FROST and KITTY PRYDE reckon with their own dreams and fears for the future of mutantkind. AXO feels pushed away from the team and pulled closer and closer to charismatic technologist Sheldon Xenos. But is Xenos who he claims to be? (Spoiler: He is not!)

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MANHUNT OMEGA #1

Gail Simone & MUREWA AYODELE (W) • GLEB MELNIKOV (A/C)

X-MANHUNT CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

PROFESSOR XAVIER VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON

X-MANHUNT FINALE!

• The X-MANHUNT concludes as Professor X reaches his destination, and his assorted pursuers, friend and foe alike, catch up with him!

• Alliances will be battle-tested, the blades of betrayals will cut deep with poisoned tips and, when the dust finally settles, Charles Xavier will have to make a tectonic-shifting choice with the fate of all mutantkind in the balance.

• The world is about to change. This time around, everyone is wide awake.

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…?

MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE AVENGERS #1

Luca Barbieri & STEVE BEHLING (W) • Alessandro Pastrovicchio (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT • VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

ANT-MAN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • ANT-MAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

AVENGERS, DUCKSGARDIANS & LOKI, OH MY!

• DONALD DUCK is THOR! MICKEY MOUSE is IRON MAN! GOOFY is THE HULK! MINNIE MOUSE and PLUTO are THE WASP and ANT-MAN!

• How did these sensational super heroes become THE MIGHTY AVENGERS, and what part does a "cake monster" and GLADSTONE-LOKI play in their origin?

• Find out in this hilarious mash-up of MARVEL'S and DISNEY'S greatest characters!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/All Ages …$4.99

THE THING #1 (of 5)

TONY FLEECS (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO • WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

THE THING CLOBBERS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

Ben Grimm may be the strongest member of the Fantastic Four, but once upon a time, he was just a scrawny kid from Yancy Street. When an unexpected visitor from his past sends him on a search for a missing child, the Thing must unravel the mystery even if that means becoming a wanted man! Get ready to see the Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed Thing versus every super-powered criminal and bounty hunter in New York City! Writer Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs) and artist Leonard Kirk (STAR WARS: THE BATTLE OF JAKKU) give a glimpse into the history of the Thing that reminds you why Ben Grimm is the heart of the Marvel Universe…and why you don't want to let him hear you say that!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NICK FURY VS. FIN FANG FOOM #1

J. Michael Straczynski (W) • Elena Casagrande (A) • Cover by Gary Frank

VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

THE HOWLING COMMANDOS TAKE ON FIN FANG FOOM!

• NICK FURY knows how to handle problems, no matter the size – but he's never faced a foe THIS big before!

• Witness the next chapter in J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI's team-up event as he is joined by Marvel Stormbreaker ELENA CASAGRANDE to bring you one of the most wild pairings in Marvel History!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WEB OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

MAT GROOM, JORDAN MORRIS, GREG PAK & CHRIS ELIOPOULOS (W)

LUCIANO VECCHIO, CHRIS ELIOPOULOS & MORE (A) • COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY Luciano Vecchio

THE WAR OF THE MULTIVERSE IS COMING!

Spider-Man and his spider-compatriots across the Spider-Verse are the guardians of the Web of Life and Destiny…but they are heading for a confrontation with the OTHER Arachnid-Multiverse of the symbiote variety when they come into conflict with the VENOMVERSE! In the buildup to that 8-fisted confrontation, meet three new Spider-Versers to see who has what it takes to fight in the web wars! Could it be Count Parker? Spider-Prowler? Or maybe Spider-Hulk? Find out inside!

32 PGS./one-shot/Rated T …$4.99

POWER MAN: TIMELESS #2 (OF 5)

Collin Kelly & JACKSON LANZING (W) • Bernard Chang (A) • Cover by Ario Anindito

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

He is unstoppable. Indestructible. Incorruptible. Immortal.

• Our solar system has never known a being as mighty as POWER MAN before, but another has just arrived.

• What has brought AEON THE KNIFE to the Milky Way?

• Can Power Man stop him without letting the VOID loose?

• And if Luke won't risk that, will the acid clouds of Venus be his tomb?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #2

Charles Soule (W) • JESÚS Saiz (A) • COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID David Baldeón • VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

THE RIGHT TO REMAIN VIOLENT!

When Eddie Brock walks into a police station and asks to be arrested, you know there's going to be some trouble. When Eddie also happens to be bonded to Carnage? It's going to be a bloody nightmare. The most lethal protector of all continues his deadly mission!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The Fantastic Four face the menace of the Miracle Man! In the third issue of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's foundational, Marvel Universe-building FF run, the First Family adopt their iconic blue uniforms – and take to the skies in the Fantasti-car! But just how long is the ever-lovin' Thing going to hide his rocky skin beneath an all-over bodysuit and helmet? Not long, when a towering monster threatens Manhattan – courtesy of the master hypnotist known as the Miracle Man! Can Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny defy his illusions and put an end to his campaign of terror? Or will the tempestuous team be torn apart? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #3.

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

Marvel is reprinting the first 12 issues of Fantastic Four as they originally appeared!

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

X-MEN #133 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

& JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

Wolverine lashes out – and the Hellfire Club bears the brunt – in a vital chapter of the Phoenix Saga! Logan may be the last X-Man standing, but he's the best there is for a reason – and he's about to prove it. But with his teammates held captive and Jean Grey having switched sides and becoming the Hellfire Club's new Black Queen, things look bleak for the X-Men. Even if Logan can find his imprisoned teammates, he has an army of Hellfire Club soldiers to fight his way through. Meanwhile, Cyclops wages a psychic battle to free Jean from the mental dominion of Mastermind. Scott Summers will give everything he's got to save the woman he loves, even if it kills him! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #133.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Marvel is reprinting the complete Death of Phoenix Saga issues as they originally appeared!

WOLVERINE #7

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A/C)

INVISIBLE! Variant Cover by David Baldeón

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT

GO FOR THE GOLD METAL!

• The ADAMANTINE saga reaches new heights, with a shock twist and surprising return you'll have to read to believe! The GOLDEN metal means death for WOLVERINE…but is it also the world's salvation?

• Collectors' note: A key appearance is contained in this issue.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WEAPON X-MEN #2

Joe Casey (W) • ChrisCross (A/C) • VARIANT COVER by STEVE SKROCE

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

BARON STRUCKER STRIKES!

An enemy from Wolverine's distant past has claimed his first victims – and one of them is Wolverine himself! And the rest of Weapon X-Men may not make it in time to save them from Strucker's insidious plans of world conquest! Introducing, for the first time anywhere – Wolverines of Mass Destruction!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #4

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A) • Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

KIMOKO variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant cover by Nabetse Zitro

X-23 Variant cover by JEEHYUNG LEE • X-23 Virgin Variant cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

WHO'S READY FOR A REVOLUTION?

• Metal arm – check. Metal claws – check. We're packed, so buckle up with BUCKY BARNES, A.K.A. THE REVOLUTION, as he and LAURA make a cross-country trek that takes them into the heart of a HYDRA plot decades in the making!

• Bucky needs to track down a renegade scientist – and who tracks better than WOLVERINE?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #3 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W)

ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA (A)

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY Lucas Werneck

MAGNETO VS. KA-ZAR!

• Can Rogue keep the peace between them long enough to uncover who is threatening the Savage Land?

• Or will the Master of Magnetism's sins claim them all?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #3 (OF 5)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • MIKE HENDERSON (A)

COVER BY IAN CHURCHILL

VARIANT COVER by DOTUN AKANDE

APRIL POOL'S DAY VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HAS CABLE'S TIME FINALLY RUN OUT?!

In the slums of Salvation Bay, a hero fights for their life as the Techno-Organic virus has claimed its latest victim. Cable and Resistance leader Avery Ryder had found comfort in each other's arms as they faced the virus together – but is that same bond strong enough to cheat death itself? And even if Cable and Avery manage to survive their shared affliction, will they be able to pull off a suicide mission in the heart of the corrupt Prime Conclave's headquarters? Only one thing's for certain – when the dust settles on this pulse-pounding issue, the fallout will shake this sci-fi love story to its very foundations!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PHOENIX #9

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

DARK GODS VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CHAOS IN THE COSMIC ORDER!

• Enemies have beset Jean Grey from the moment she first soared into space – and with THANOS channeling his mystic and psychic might against her and PERRIKUS' evil plans falling into place, it's about time for something to change…

• DON'T MISS this MUST-READ ISSUE – as the PHOENIX rises to new power and prominence in the galaxy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGIK #3

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A)

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA

• Demons have been hunting mutants abroad.

• Magik finally meets leader of the demons. Who or what is LIMINAL?

• And will Magik be able to suppress her darker impulses?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PSYLOCKE #5

ALYSSA WONG (W)

VINCENZO CARRATù (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

PSYLOCKE VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

PSYLOCKE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON

IN THE HANDS OF THE TAXONOMIST!

• Psylocke has been poisoned and captured by a deadly new threat!

• Can she escape the Taxonomist's twisted museum alive?

• And if she does, what will she do to the man who caged her like a butterfly?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #12

GAIL SIMONE (W) • GAVIN GUIDRY (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

JITTER VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

JITTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

APRIL POOL'S DAY VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The smoothest X-Man, Remy LeBeau, A.K.A. GAMBIT, is forced to face his past, as an UNSTOPPABLE force comes to collect a DEBT, whether from the Cajun's pocket or his HIDE.

• Details of Remy's life, never before revealed in this thrilling one-shot crime tale, as everyone's favorite card-thrower faces THE VIG.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #3

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

Variant Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE • Virgin Variant Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE • APRIL POOL'S DAY VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LOGAN VS. WADE!

• The knock-down, drag-out DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE fight you've been clamoring for!

• DEADPOOL is under the influence – no, not that way! A psychic force compels Deadpool into actions that aren't his own, carrying out a devastating mission that could mean the end of the world. WOLVERINE's only hope to uncover the mystery and save the planet is to beat the absolute $@#% out of Deadpool – and hey, you don't have to ask Logan twice!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #3

Chris Condon (W) • Alessandro Cappuccio (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

WOLVERINE VS. GAMBIT & KITTY PRYDE!

The Winter Soldier leads a strike against two members of the Opposition: Kitty Pryde and Gambit! But do the duo recognize the man behind the mask?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #14

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHO IS THE PROGENITOR?

• Black Panther's dangerous reliance on vibranium becomes even more volatile when an ancient spirit attacks Wakanda!

• Only the Sorcerer Supreme can help T'Challa save Wakanda – and possibly his soul – from this fiend!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #15

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI • VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

THE ULTIMATE SANDMAN ATTACKS!

• As the dust settles from the events of recent issues, Peter, MJ and the kids take a family vacation – but nowhere is safe for Ultimate Spider-Man!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #13

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

ULTIMATE ONE YEAR IN FOIL VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN SIMMONDS

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

THE MUTANT NEW WORLD ORDER?

The start of the second year of ULTIMATE X-MEN! Chaos erupts as former Children of the Atom rise up against the society that used and abused them, just as tension between Armor and Maystorm comes to a head in an explosive confrontation!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960620798501311

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

ULTIMATES #10

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NAMOR AND THE RED SKULL!

• Captain America and the Human Torch lead a team to recruit their old comrade – Namor! But they'll have to get through the Red Skull Gang first!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69

JOE KELLY (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY AMANDA CONNER • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• Spider-Man used the last of the extra lives and is done. True death.

• The X-Men are fighting among themselves, and Doctors Doom and Strange find the situation unwinnable.

• Things have never looked more bleak.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70

JOE KELLY (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO • APRIL POOL'S DAY VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONCLUDES!

• ENTER THE SPIDER-NAUT!

• But who is this unstoppable webbed-wonder?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #13

GREG WEISMAN (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A/C) VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

INTO THE LIZARD'S LAIR!

• As if the SPIDER-MEN didn't have enough to worry about with TWO ELECTROS – now the LIZARD claws his way into the fight?!

• AND these Sinister Sixers TEAMED-UP?!

• Dig deep, Pete and Miles – Billy Connors' life depends on YOU!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #4 (of 5)

Christos Gage (W) • EPIC GAPSTUR (A) Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SQUASHED LIKE A BUG?

Spider-Man's reputation is kaput after his battle with THE ENFORCERS. Now that Silvermane and his goons have the upper hand, can Spider-Man survive a second round? The prequel to the upcoming Disney+ series continues here!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #11

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • Paolo Villanelli (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY CLIFF CHIANG • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

GHOST-SPIDER BEYOND!

Gwen has something KING LOKI wants, and she'll do everything in her power to keep it from him. The god of lies and deception knows his strength lies in words over brute force, so he intends to convince Gwen to give up the artifact willingly. It's the most unlikely team-up ever as Ghost-Spider and King Loki embark on an INTERGALATIC ADVENTURE FOR THE AGES!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-BOY #17

DAN SLOTT (W) • NATHAN STOCKMAN (A) • COVER BY PACO MEDINA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI • INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

A BOY-SPIDER ONLY A MOTHER COULD LOVE!

• BOY-SPIDER could never replace SPIDER-BOY – but BRIGGS BAILEY COULD replace Bailey Briggs!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

NEW CHAMPIONS #3

Steve Foxe (W) • Ivan Fiorelli (A) • COVER BY TODD NAUCK

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIV VISION VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VIV VISION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY Saowee • REUNION VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CHAMPIONS VS. CHAMPIONS!

The New Champions adopted a name that didn't belong to them – and the previous Champions have something to say about that! But when an old enemy threatens both teams, they'll have to work together to survive – or there might be no Champions left at all!

32 PGS./Rated T …3.99

WEST COAST AVENGERS #5

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • DANNY KIM (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

FLAG-SMASHER RETURNS!

Steve Rogers' dark double takes on the West Coast Avengers, and he's out for blood. Can Iron Man and War Machine's ragtag team survive a villain who nearly conquered the whole world?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 5)

EVAN NARCISSE & GREK PAK (W) • EDER MESSIAS & VALENTINE DE LANDRO (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA • MOVIE VARIANT COVER also available

Captain America, Falcon and the unpredictable Josiah X find themselves at the mercy of the sinister forces running Eaglestar. Their escape may depend on the Red Hulk – but where do his loyalties lie?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #8

JASON LOO (W) • TON LIMA (A)

Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

THE FANGS ARE OUT!

Tortured by Lilith, separated from a mortally wounded Elsa Bloodstone and barely able to keep the beast within him at bay, things have never been worse for Jack Russell, A.K.A. THE WEREWOLF BY NIGHT! KEEP THIS RED BAND BOOK AWAY FROM THE FAINT OF HEART!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #3 (OF 5)

Erica Schultz (W) • Valentina Pinti (A)

Cover by Paulo Siqueira

VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A new serial killer is terrorizing New York! With a macabre and miserable fascination with DAREDEVIL, the crime scenes all point to a single terrifying explanation: the return of MUSE! But how could that be possible?! And what other sick and twisted happenings will follow the killer's return?!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

ALL-NEW VENOM #4

Al Ewing (W) • Carlos Gómez (A) • Cover by Adam Kubert

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELEL DELL'OTTO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

M.O.D.O.K. MADNESS!

M.O.D.O.K. gets inside the All-New Venom's head…and you won't believe how! But whose side is Madame Masque on? One thing's for sure – by the time you finish this issue, you'll be one step closer to knowing who's under the goo…Meanwhile, take a visit to S.C.A.R. HQ –-and find out what happened to Flash Thompson, Agent Anti-Venom!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

POOLUMINATI #1

Zac gorman & alexis quasarano (W) • TODD NAUCK & ENID BALÁM (A)

COVER BY TODD NAUCK • Homage Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

THE ELITE 'POOLS ASSEMBLE!

• There are those who hold power, and those who hold the secret power in the world. Those who shape the world around us, who pull the strings, unseen. They are…the POOLUMINATI. Or, wait, no, that's the Illuminati, so what the heck does the Pooluminati do? It's TOO SECRET…but WADE WILSON is ABOUT TO FIND OUT!

• The most elite DEADPOOLs across the Multiverse assemble, and they need the 616's Deadpools. But will Wade (with Ellie's help) prove himself worthy of the Pooluminati? And even if he does…will the conspiracy theory they uncover spell disaster for 'Pools everywhere?

• PLUS: A Princess and Elliepool short by by Quasarano/Balám!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

MARVEL FANFARE #15 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH & ROGER MCKENZIE

Penciled by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH & JACK SPARLING

Cover by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • APRIL POOLS VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

Just in time for April Fools' Day, enjoy the First Family dynamic of the Human Torch pranking the heck out of the Thing! Johnny Storm has always known exactly how to get Ben Grimm hot under the collar, but he's risking a clobberin' like never before in this jape-filled classic written and illustrated by the legendary Barry Windsor-Smith! Plus: Hell's Kitchen is burning, and Daredevil wants to know why! But as the Man Without Fear investigates a string of arsons, he's shocked by a face from his past! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #15.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

INFINITY WATCH #3 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • ENID BALÁM (A) • Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

ANIMATD-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The power of the INFINITY GAUNTLET has been used and the world has been rewritten.

• All of reality has been compromised, and this reality will now spread through the rest of the Marvel Universe.

• You have been warned.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SCARLET WITCH #10

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • Jacopo Camagni & RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (A)

COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Scarlet Witch's erratic protégé Amaranth has turned against her – but why? Can Wanda bring her back from the brink of madness and discover the true origin of her dangerous powers?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLHUNTERS #4 (OF 5)

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W)

Adam Gorham (A)

Cover by Jonas Scharf

Variant cover by Declan Shalvey

UNHOLY WAR!

The origin of the horrifying UNHALLOWED stands revealed along with their plan for dominion of the Earth! As most of Earth's heroes take on the threat of the Axis Powers, Ghost Rider '44 and the Hellhunters seek help from the spirit of Vengeance ZARATHOS himself! As they pursue their nemesis Felix Bruckner into the eye of his infernal storm, will their newly upgraded powers be enough to save humanity?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

TVA #4 (OF 5)

KATHARYN BLAIR (W) • Pere PÉREZ (A/C)

variant cover by Zulema Scotto Lavina

A TIME TO FIGHT!

The R&D Team is circling in on the cause of the Madness and its connection to the TVA's not-so-nonexistent Department of Deferment. But as they dig deeper into the TVA's secrets, they'll find that some dangers should never be uncovered.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #24

JED MACKAY (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

HOUSE RULES: KANG ALWAYS WINS!

• The finale of the CASINO story arc is upon us, and the Avengers are going all in!

• But can they win against players like GRANDMASTER, MYRDDIN, BLACK CAT and KANG THE CONQUEROR?

• When the chips are down, who can the Avengers trust?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #12

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • Andrea Di Vito (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

INVISIBLE! Variant cover by Todd nauck • Variant cover by Rogê Antônio

"POOLS OF BLOOD" – PART THREE!

• SPIDER-MAN VS. DEADPOOL(S) – whoever wins…well, some bad #$%& is still going to happen!

• WADE's only hope is to knock out MILES. ELLIE is having second thoughts. But can the Deadpools and their business survive without this win? Not if AGENT GAO has anything to say about it!

• The landmark POOLS OF BLOOD crossover continues here and concludes in this month's MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #31!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #31

Cody Ziglar (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • COVER BY Federico Vicentini

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY FRANY

"POOLS OF BLOOD" – PART FOUR!

• The enemy of Spider-Man's enemy is…DEADPOOL?

• But first, Spidey and the Deadpools have a score to settle.

• Should Miles Morales survive THIS fight…he'll have to face the terrifying threat pulling all these strings!

32 PGS./Rated T …3.99

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #4 (OF 5)

FRANK TIERI (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A)

Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

VARIANT COVER by TAURIN CLARKE

FANGS OF NEW YORK!

VAMPIRES, a gangster in STEAMPUNK ARMOR and a murderous CROCODILE MAN running around murdering people. Welcome to being the KINGPIN of the FIVE POINTS UNDERWORLD, VICTOR CREED – hope you survive the experience.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NAMOR #8 (of 8)

JASON AARON (W)

ALEX LINS & PAUL DAVIDSON (A)

Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

Who shall be crowned

the Last King of Atlantis?

The final battle in World War Sea sets the stage for an all-new vision of Atlantis. But where does that leave Namor? Is there a place in the oceans for the mighty Sub-Mariner?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #6

JED MACKAY (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by Davide Paratore

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A WRATHFUL GOD!

Marc Spector, A.K.A. MOON KNIGHT, has failed! With blood on his hands and a fractured team, Marc faces a sort of confessional with his god KHONSHU – who's known less for his forgiveness and more for his fists!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLVERINE #4

Benjamin Percy (W) • Raffaele Ienco (A) • Cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim

INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF • VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

THE UNFATHOMABLE DEPTHS OF HELL!

• MEPHISTO's plan drives HELLVERINE to the site of great personal tragedy – where, as DAKEN, he was drowned by WOLVERINE! This time, something far worse lurks just below the surface…!

• HELLVERINE lives, but if the demonic forces get their way, so will a Hell-born army!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #19

Saladin Ahmed (W) • Aaron Kuder (A) • Cover by John Romita Jr.

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE WAGES OF SIN!

For months, the Sins of Daredevil have been racing to catch up with him. IN THIS ISSUE, they finally do! And the cost will be higher than ever, as DAREDEVIL makes a decision that will rock the Marvel Universe! The road to the next DAREDEVIL epic starts HERE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #21

AL EWING (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON

THE EXECUTIONER RETURNS! AND THANOS AWAITS…

• The Odinson stood at a gate in a dark wood. In front of the gate stood Skurge the Executioner, bloodaxe in hand, waiting for the final battle between them.

• And if Thor won the combat, then behind that same gate stood Utgardhall, and the final death that awaited him – the death he fought for.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the door into darkness.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #23

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY MITSUHIRO ARITA

KIMOKO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

SKIN IN THE GAME!

As Charlie tries using her new skinwalker powers to make a friend, her OWN skin is stolen by a servant of Eldest…and the demonic thief aims the godskin's power at Hulk! As the nearby town burns, both Eldest and federal agencies discover Charlie's and the Hulk's location, with disastrous consequences!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALIEN: PARADISO #4 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR & PETER NGUYEN (A) • Cover by IBAN COELLO

Variant cover by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

THE BEST KILLERS IN THE GALAXY!

That's the reputation smuggler Ricky Valentine likes to cultivate, alongside his tough-as-nails bodyguard Tsula Kane. But they just met their first real competition. As xenomorphs surge through the sun-kissed streets of the planet Paradiso, Ricky and Tsula turn their knives and guns on the colonial marshals who want to lock them away. With handcuffs at one end and slavering jaws at the other, have Rickey and Tsula's colorful careers brought them to a crimson end?

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$3.99

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #2

CHARLES SOULe (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA • VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ • VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL GRASSETTI

A RETURN TO TATOOINE!

• KYLO REN seeks out the home planet of his grandfather, ANAKIN SKYWALKER!

• The young tyrant must go up against GARDULLA THE HUTT and her guards…and a RANCOR!

• What secrets of the past blow in the harsh sands of MOS ESPA?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #1

Marc Guggenheim (W) • Madibek Musabekov (A) • Cover by Rahzzah

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RAMON ROSANAS

VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

LIGHTSABER VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

LIGHTSABER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

FIRST ISSUE IN THE PREQUEL ERA!

• It begins here: MARVEL'S first series focusing on the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy: THE JEDI KNIGHTS!

• Featuring your favorite JEDI like QUI-GON JINN, OBI-WAN KENOBI, YODA and MACE WINDU alongside BRAND-NEW JEDI sure to become fan favorites!

• And who is the mysterious new villain targeting Qui-Gon Jinn?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

order using 75960621106700111

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #2 (OF 5)

JODY HOUSER (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JAN DUURSEMA

VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY • MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE FIRST ORDER STRIKES!

• REY and KYLO REN's confrontation explodes when they finally come face-to-face!

• The FIRST ORDER captures CHEWBACCA – will our heroes be able to rescue him, or is it already too late?

• With nowhere else to turn, POE DAMERON seeks out a mysterious figure from his past!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #2 (OF 5)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO • VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

THE BATTLE FOR NABOO BEGINS!

• As KEEVE TRENNIS prepares to breach the STORMWALL, the LOURNA DEE of old returns with murder on her twisted mind.

• The villainous NIHIL hold NABOO, but for how long?

• A call to arms is heard and battle lines drawn!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

NEW WARRIORS: NOVA & NIGHT THRASHER OMNIBUS HC

CHRIS MARRINAN COVER

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA, DAN SLOTT, KURT BUSIEK, STEVE MATTSSON, CHRIS MARRINAN, TOM DEFALCO,

DAVID MICHELINIE, AL MILGROM, DANNY FINGEROTH, JOEY CAVALIERI, LEN KAMINSKI & BARBARA KESEL

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, JAVIER SALTARES, DAVID BOLLER, GUY DORIAN, ART NICHOLS, TOM DERENICK, DARIO CARRASCO JR., CHRIS MARRINAN, MIKE HARRIS, PAUL RYAN, TOD SMITH, RURIK TYLER, KEVIN HOPGOOD, RON LIM, LEONARD KIRK & MORE

Covers by CHRIS MARRINAN & MARK BAGLEY

The solo adventures of two of the New Warriors' greatest heroes!

As the Warriors' old enemies, the Folding Circle, make moves in Madripoor, colliding with a crime lord named Aardwolf, Night Thrasher and his lover, Silhouette, find themselves in the middle! Thrasher comes to deadly blows with his own brother, teams up with the Black Panther and faces the fury of the Hulk, with help from Rage! Meanwhile, Nova rockets into action against foes old and new – including grudge rematches with the Corruptor and Diamondhead! Nova fights alongside the Thing, She-Hulk and Ant-Man – and is recruited by Nick Fury for a space mission that puts him at odds with the Inhumans! Plus: Thrasher and Nova share team-ups with Spider-Man! Darkhawk fights alongside the New Warriors! And Ultragirl makes her dazzling debut! Collecting NIGHT THRASHER (1993) #2-10 and #13-21, NOVA (1994) #1-5 and #8-16, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #356, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #351-358, DARKHAWK (1991) #28-29, IRON MAN (1968) #303, SPIDER-MAN: FRIENDS AND ENEMIES #1-4, ULTRAGIRL #1-3 and material from NIGHT THRASHER (1993) #1, DARKHAWK (1991) #26-27 and WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #109.

1320 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96434-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW WARRIORS: NOVA & NIGHT THRASHER OMNIBUS HC MARK BAGLEY COVER [DM ONLY]

1320 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96435-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X/RISE OF THE POWERS OF X OMNIBUS HC MARK BROOKS COVER

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, KIERON GILLEN, AL EWING, STEVE FOXE, JED MACKAY, SABIR PIRZADA,

IMAN VELLANI & FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by LUCAS WERNECK, JETHRO MORALES, STEFANO CASELLI, R.B. SILVA, LUCIANO VECCHIO,

PHIL NOTO, JOSHUA CASSARA, BERNARD CHANG, LUCA MARESCA, JUAN FRIGERI, ANDREA DI VITO,

CREEES LEE, PATCH ZIRCHER, FRANCESCO MORTARINO, SCOTT GODLEWSJKI, SCOT EATON, LAN MEDINA & MORE

Covers by MARK BROOKS, DAVID NAKAYAMA & PEPE LARRAZ

The full, shocking conclusion of the Krakoan era!

Mutantkind has never had a greater fall, from the highs of Krakoa – their own glorious nation, a place where they were safe and happy – to the lowest of lows. Now, they face two of the greatest threats to ever target them at the same time. Orchis has left them outlawed and hunted, with most of their kind missing or dead – and one of their greatest leaders, Cyclops, on trial and facing the death penalty. Meanwhile, a secret adversary has risen to power – and as hopeless as the fight to save their species might seem, it's nothing compared to the fight to save the entirety of reality. Ready or not, the time has come to make their final stand against the forces that have struck them low – across every corner of the globe and all of time itself! The Avengers join the fight! Ms. Marvel learns what it means to be an X-Man! Tony Stark and Emma Frost are the ultimate power couple! Magneto returns from the grave! A team of dearly departed X-Men undertake a vital mission! And the destiny of mutantkind is forever changed! Collecting FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #1-5, RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #1-5, X-MEN (2021) #30-34, RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #1-4, DEAD X-MEN #1-4, X-MEN FOREVER (2024) #1-4, INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #13-20, AVENGERS (2023) #12-13, MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #1-4, CABLE (2024) #1-4 and material from X-MEN (2021) #35.

1248 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95657-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X/RISE OF THE POWERS OF X OMNIBUS HC DAVID NAKAYAMA COVER [DM ONLY]

1248 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95682-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X/RISE OF THE POWERS OF X OMNIBUS HC PEPE LARRAZ COVER [DM ONLY]

1248 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96522-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE GOES TO HELL OMNIBUS HC JAE LEE COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, RENATO GUEDES,

JEFTÉ PALO, DANIEL ACUÑA, GORAN SUDŽUKA,

RON GARNEY, STEVEN SANDERS, BILLY TAN,

CARLOS PACHECO, FRANK CHO, ALAN DAVIS & MORE

Covers by JAE LEE & ARTHUR ADAMS

Jason Aaron puts Wolverine through Hell – literally!

A mysterious organization conspires to possess Wolverine's body with demons and send his soul to the underworld! Waiting for Logan are the souls of unexpected family and friends – and the Devil himself! Naturally, Wolverine plans to claw his way back out and have his revenge, but that might be exactly what the shadowy group wants! Will the final twist in its plan shatter Wolverine completely? Plus: Wolverine and Spider-Man must survive a trip through time without killing each other, Wolverine faces Cyclops in a schism over the X-Men's future and Logan returns to Japan to prevent an underworld takeover by his oldest foe! Collecting ASTONISHING SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #1-6; WOLVERINE (2010) #1-20, #5.1 and #300-304; X-MEN: SCHISM #1-5; and material from WOLVERINE: THE ROAD TO HELL.

984 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96139-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE GOES TO HELL OMNIBUS HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

984 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96138-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LARRY STROMAN COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by PETER DAVID, SCOTT LOBDELL,

FABIAN NICIEZA & MORE

Penciled by LARRY STROMAN, DALE KEOWN, JAE LEE, JOE QUESADA, KIRK JARVINEN, JIM FERN, RURIK TYLER, MARK PACELLA, CHRIS BATISTA, BUZZ, JAN DUURSEMA, TERRY SHOEMAKER & MORE

Covers by LARRY STROMAN & JOE QUESADA

Peter David's first, transformative X-FACTOR run in one volume!

Havok, Polaris, Quicksilver, Multiple Man, Wolfsbane and Strong Guy are the all-new, all-different X-Factor! Sanctioned by the government to protect humans from mutants – and vice versa – they take on threats including Mister Sinister and his Nasty Boys, the Mutant Liberation Front and…the Incredible Hulk?! But their most challenging encounter is on the couch of super-hero psychiatrist Doc Samson! Whether it's battling the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants in the shadow of Genosha or clashing with X-Force during the X-Cutioner's Song saga, this unlikely band of heroes has team chemistry like nothing you've ever seen – and a unique style of humor that makes this series a true classic! Collecting X-FACTOR (1986) #55, #70-92 and ANNUAL #7-8; INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #390-392; and material from X-FACTOR ANNUAL #5-6 and NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL #6.

848 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96370-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JOE QUESADA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

848 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96371-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN BY DEMATTEIS & BUSCEMA OMNIBUS HC SAL BUSCEMA GREEN GOBLIN COVER

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS with STEVEN GRANT, MIKE LACKEY, ANN NOCENTI, TOM DEFALCO,

DAVID MICHELINIE & MORE

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA with JAMES FRY, SCOTT MCDANIEL, JERRY BINGHAM, MIKE ZECK & MORE

Covers by SAL BUSCEMA

Two all-time Spidey greats collaborate on a thrilling era for the webbed wonder!

When Peter Parker encounters his old foe Vermin, it brings back haunting memories of one of the darkest chapters of his life! But his old friend Harry Osborn is similarly haunted, only he channels it into terrorizing Spider-Man as the Green Goblin! Brace yourself for a psychological showdown between two archfoes! And the threats don't end there! The Vulture is dying, but he's determined to go out in style! The Rhino's on a rampage, the Puma's on the prowl and Professor Power is prepared to go toe-to-toe with Spidey and the X-Men! "Maximum Carnage" unleashes symbiotic chaos, and the whispering menace Tombstone is back – more lethal than ever! Plus: The web-slinger battles the Shroud, the Foreigner, Typhoid Mary, the Scorpion and more! Collecting SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #178-216 and ANNUAL #12-14 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SOUL OF THE HUNTER.

1208 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96446-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN BY DEMATTEIS & BUSCEMA OMNIBUS HC SAL BUSCEMA RHINO COVER [DM ONLY]

1208 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96447-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 17 HC

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST with PETER B. GILLIS

Penciled by MIKE ZECK & MARK BRIGHT with SAL BUSCEMA, BRIAN POSTMAN & PAUL SMITH

Cover by MIKE ZECK

The Falcon flies solo, and Captain America takes on a new sidekick!

In this Marvel Masterworks edition, Captain America encounters two other soldiers from out of time – one from years past and one from our future. Jack Monroe, the troubled 1950s Bucky, seeks out Cap and finds someone who understands his plight and a new role as Nomad. Then, in a DeMatteis/Zeck classic, Deathlok – the reanimated cyborg super-soldier – enlists Cap in his future war. Also featuring Nick Fury and his Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the final days of a Golden Age icon, a resurgent Secret Empire and revelations about the Cosmic Cube. Finally, the Falcon takes center stage in a limited series that pits him against a malfunctioning Sentinel, Electro and a street gang that has kidnapped the president! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #281-289 and ANNUAL (1971) #7 and FALCON (1983) #1-4.

368 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96237-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 17 HC –VARIANT EDITION VOL. 381 [DM ONLY]

368 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96238-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 19 HC

Written by BILL MANTLO

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA with HERB TRIMPE

Cover by AL MILGROM

The intelligent Hulk teams with the Avengers and wars with Kang the Conqueror!

Bruce Banner has overcome his angry other half and become the Intelligent Hulk, but will the combination of brains and brawn prove to be better than a good ol' "Hulk smash!"? Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema will find out for us as they begin to explore the potential of comics' man-monster's many personalities. And who could be a better adversary for the Intelligent Hulk than the big-brained Leader? The Leader's machinations will pull the Avengers into the fray and team Hulk and She-Hulk for the first time. Then, Hulk will be ripped through time by Kang the Conqueror and go to war with M.O.D.O.K. and a resurgent A.I.M. Topping it off is a rare comic adaptation of 1982's INCREDIBLE HULK animated series! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #280-291 and ANNUAL (1968) #12 and INCREDIBLE HULK VS. QUASIMODO #1.

360 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96239-5

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 19 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 328 [DM ONLY]

360 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96240-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC DAVID YARDIN COVER

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by LEONARD KIRK, NEIL EDWARDS, PAUL DAVIDSON, CARMEN CARNERO,

CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, POP MHAN, WILL SLINEY & TODD NAUCK

Covers by DAVID YARDIN & TODD NAUCK

The final volume of Peter David's ever-evolving X-FACTOR!

As Havok and Polaris take the reins of X-Factor Investigations, the Isolationist makes his chilling return! Then, when someone or something begins eviscerating super heroes in Seattle, X-Factor is called in to investigate. A departed friend returns! Madrox investigates a suicide case that isn't what it seems! Banshee is suspected of murder! Strong Guy asks M on a date! And after discovering a long-buried secret from the past, someone will be pushed to the brink of insanity! But when hell comes to Earth, the few remaining X-Factor members make a last-ditch effort to save the world – but not all will survive the final battle! One era ends – but years later, an All-New X-Factor is formed! Led by Polaris, they use their corporate backing for the betterment of society! Collecting X-FACTOR (2005) #233-262, ALL-NEW X-FACTOR #1-20 and X-MEN LEGENDS (2021) #5-6.

1152 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96425-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC TODD NAUCK COVER [DM ONLY]

1152 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96426-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND HC

Written by JED MacKAY

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ & SARA PICHELLI

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Super heroes vs. vampires in the bloodiest Marvel event ever!

There will be (more) blood! Expanded and unexpurgated, the Red Band edition of BLOOD HUNT contains additional pages too explicit for the regular version! The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood. Earth's final night has fallen — can its greatest heroes stem the tide of blood? The broken Avengers join the fighters of the Midnight Mission and unlikely allies Bloodline and Dracula in seeking out the one man who can do something about this: Doctor Strange. But in the wake of these apocalyptic events, what is left of Earth's Sorcerer Supreme? And, even if the world can be saved, how will it be changed? Collecting BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND #1-5 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: BLOOD HUNT/X-MEN.

160 PGS./Explicit Content …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95853-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL TELEVISION'S AGATHA ALL ALONG: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC SLIPCASE

Written by JESS HARROLD

Marvel Television presents a deluxe ART OF book celebrating the highly anticipated AGATHA ALL ALONG! This volume is filled with all the features you'd expect, including a stunning gallery of never-before-seen artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team. But now, the ART OF series is better than ever, packaged in a beautiful slipcase with exclusive lithographs so you can journey down the Witches' Road alongside Agatha Harkness!

224 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96279-1

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

MARVEL ARCHIVE EDITION: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN – THE BLACK COSTUME: YEAR ONE GALLERY EDITION RON FRENZ ORIGINAL FIRST ISSUE COVER

Written by TOM DEFALCO, ROGER STERN & BOB LAYTON

Penciled by RON FRENZ, RICK LEONARDI & BOB LAYTON

Covers by CHARLES VESS & RON FRENZ

The classic saga of Peter Parker and his symbiote suit, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

When Spider-Man makes his homecoming from the super-hero Secret Wars, he returns with a miraculous new outfit: a striking black-and-white costume that morphs and responds to his very thoughts, allowing him to change back to Peter Parker at will! It also makes him stronger than ever, with an unlimited supply of webbing – ideal for taking on new threats like the Rose and the Puma! But could this miraculous article of alien clothing have a mind of its own? As the days pass, Spidey soon discovers there's more to his new costume than he at first realized: It's actually an alien symbiote, out to bond with him permanently! Featuring the Black Cat, the Fantastic Four, the Hobgoblin and a shocking revelation from Mary Jane Watson! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #252-263 FACSIMILE EDITIONS and Bonus Cover Gallery!

464 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 9781302965327

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

AVENGERS BY JED MACKAY VOL. 4: STORM TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by VALERIO SCHITI & FARID KARAMI

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Storm takes her rightful place as one of

Earth's Mightiest Heroes!

One of the most powerful X-Men finds a new home with the Avengers! But the team's roster won't be the only thing shaken up when a deadly threat sets its vengeful sights on Earth! Ororo has joined the team just in time to deal with catastrophe – and a who's who of the Marvel Universe must unite against the supreme power of Hyperion! Then, Doctor Doom puts the Avengers to the test! To prove why Doom's way is not the right way, the team will have to face their greatest threat: their own dark pasts! Plus: Storm's loyalties are quickly put to the test when the Avengers battle the X-Men! And Black Cat crosses the team's path for a cosmic caper! Collecting AVENGERS (2023) #17-23.

184 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96076-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR BY RYAN NORTH VOL. 5: ALIENS, GHOSTS AND ALTERNATE EARTHS TPB

Written by RYAN NORTH

Penciled by CARLOS GÓMEZ, IVAN FIORELLI & STEVE CUMMINGS

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Ryan North puts character first in his

refreshing take on Marvel's First Family!

When a cosmic incident from outer space threatens forty percent of the planet, the Fantastic Four will need teamwork, cleverness and an old vehicle dug out of storage to save the world – plus some super-science! Then, Earth is invaded by subatomic particles from the other side of the universe – and when Mister Fantastic discovers the horrifying truth, he finds out there are some things in the universe even he and his family's powers can't stop! And when an excursion to Latveria magically sends the FF to an alien world, survival will be difficult on a planet so unlike our own, with a civilization hundreds of years behind ours – and it doesn't get any easier when Johnny Storm hooks up with one of its residents! But what is this world's terrible secret? Plus: Ghosts, demons and the Black Knight! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #23-28.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96065-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/1

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER BY BRYAN HILL VOL. 2: GODS AND KINGS TPB

Written by BRYAN HILL

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI & CARLOS NIETO

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

The war of the kingdoms!

While T'Challa has sought to grow his power, so too have his enemies – and with access to a unique new resource, Ra and Khonshu are stronger than ever! How will Wakanda stand in its resistance against the kings of the Upper and Lower Kingdoms? And is T'Challa prepared to bear the consequences of tapping into such dangerous wells of power? As Black Panther and Storm mount a guerrilla counterstrike against Moon Knight, Killmonger and Okoye seek allies to aid their cause outside of Wakanda – and the big gun they call in is the Ultimate Sorcerer Supreme! But the source of their magic is not what it appears to be due to the Maker's reshaping of the world. What is the price of trying to master the mystic arts? Collecting ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER (2024) #7-12.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95823-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN BY EVE L. EWING VOL. 1: DUTY CALLS TPB

Written by EVE L. EWING

Penciled by CARMEN CARNERO

Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

From the ashes of the Krakoan era, Kate Pryde finds fresh purpose!

After the fall of Krakoa, Kate Pryde is trying to get as far away from all things X as she possibly can. She's just a regular bartender now. She's not getting ready to head up an all-new team of wayward young mutants. Nothing in this title but work, dating and staving off depression. That's it. No never-before-seen Exceptional X-Men to see here! Except Kate's continued attempts at living a normal, non-mutant life go laughably wrong as she finds herself in the middle of a brawl started by a couple of headstrong teens with remarkable abilities — which, of course, they're terrible at controlling. She's sworn off being anybody's teacher, mentor, professor, sensei or anything that reminds her of her old life. But will the White Queen force her hand? Collecting EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95939-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY, ERICA SCHULTZ, JED MACKAY, DECLAN SHALVEY, JUSTINA IRELAND,

YUJI KAKU, FABIAN NICIEZA & TOM WALTZ

Penciled by MANUEL GARCÍA , ROD REIS, JORGE FORNÉS, EDER MESSIAS, CREEES LEE, YUJI KAKU,

MOISES HIDALGO & KEN LASHLEY

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Illuminating lost lunar lore with past, present and future Fists of Khonshu!

Though he is among the most recent, Marc Spector is far from the first to call himself Moon Knight! The true history and depth of the legacy has been shrouded in the mystery of antiquity – until now! Featuring an awesome assembly of creators from across the industry, PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT begins with a story of the Moon Knight you know as he enacts his unique and violent vision of justice – and continues with an all-new Moon Knight from the Old Crusades and an incredible vision of a Fist of Khonshu and a crime-ridden Marvel Universe older, grittier and worse for wear than any you've seen before! Plus: More tales of Marc Spector, other incarnations of Moon Knight and even Khonshu himself! Collecting PHASES OF MOON KNIGHT #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96016-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP BY ROB LIEFELD: BLOOD OF THE DRAGON TPB

Written by ROB LIEFELD

Penciled by ROB LIEFELD

Cover by ROB LEIFELD

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld writes and draws an epic team-up!

When you need a hired hand, Deadpool is your man! But when Wade Wilson needs assistance, he's got friends (and frenemies) from across the Marvel Universe he can count on! And the return of a lost Marvel Comics character will necessitate the ultimate team-up mission – bringing Deadpool together with Major X, Crystar, Ghost-Spider, Wolverine and the Hulk! But who is Ral Dorn, and how does the Dragon Lord factor into this mission?! Join everyone's favorite Merc With A Mouth and an all-star cast of Marvel's finest as he races to obtain the Dragon Egg and save two worlds in the process! It's Rob Liefeld's Deadpool swan song, and you can be sure the superstar creator is going out swinging! Collecting DEADPOOL TEAM-UP (2024) #1-5.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96091-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by CHRIS ALLEN & SEAN HILL

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Wakanda is the ultimate hunting ground for the Predator!

You saw the Marvel Universe's most tenacious mutant go up against one of the greatest killing machines in history in PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE — and survive. Now Earth lives on in Predator lore, a planet full of the most exhilarating prey they could imagine! And the strongest weapons in the Multiverse are in their sights. When a young Predator with something to prove comes for Wakanda's vibranium, the nation's War Dogs — the Hatut Zeraze — fall like wheat. The Dora Milaje bury those bodies with their own. Princess Shuri is trapped out of reach. And the Black Panther finds his country invaded not just by the warmongering West, but by monsters from beyond the stars. Get ready for the fiercest hunters in the known universe vs. a king who might just be beast enough to stop them! Collecting PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #1-4.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96034-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: THE TOMORROW PEOPLE TPB (ON SALE 04/23/25)

Collecting the first year of Mark Millar's groundbreaking run of the X-Men in the Ultimate Universe! The world stands on the brink of genetic war. Mankind has made the first move, launching an army of giant, cybernetic executioners called Sentinels — programmed to target and eliminate the mutant DNA strand. Now, Magneto and his mutant terrorist cell are preparing to follow through on their threats of Homo sapien genocide. The only force that can prevent total annihilation: six awkward teenagers and their mentor, Charles Xavier! But the inexperienced X-Men must rely on the enigmatic and unproven Wolverine when they become pawns of the mysterious Weapon X program. Can Logan be trusted? And does he have what it takes to go it alone against the shadow-ops organization that transformed him into one of the world's most lethal killing machines? COLLECTING: Ultimate X-Men (2001) 1-12, ½

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN/LETHAL PROTECTORS TPB

Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, SABIR PIRZADA, ADAM WARREN & KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by GREG LAND, LUCA MARESCA, JOEY VASQUEZ & GURIHIRU

Cover by GREG LAND

The Venom War spells symbiotic shenanigans for Spider-Man, Silver Sable and…Jeff the Land Shark?!

Eddie Brock wants the Venom symbiote, Dylan Brock wants the Venom symbiote – but they're forgetting about the host who first brought him to Earth: Peter Parker! A lot has changed since then, and maybe Peter is in a bonding mood. That's right: Spider-Man is back in black – and this time, he's liking how it fits him! Could the winner of the Venom War be the OG? Meanwhile, Silver Sable has assembled a new Wild Pack of hyper-lethal mercenaries just in time to stand against the Zombiote horde plaguing NYC. But will Sable suit up with a symbiote of her very own? And when the madness of the Venom War interrupts Jeff the Land Shark's night of fun, will Marvel's goodest boy be able to keep his cool? Or will he give in to symbiotic temptations and become an apex predator?! Collecting VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #1-4, VENOM WAR: LETHAL PROTECTORS #1-3, VENOM WAR: FANTASTIC FOUR and VENOM WAR: IT'S JEFF.

232 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96006-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT TPB

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by EDGAR SALAZAR & MARC SILVESTRI

Cover by PHILIP TAN

At last, the untold story of Logan's most personal mission is revealed!

Decades ago, in UNCANNY X-MEN #246, Wolverine left the X-Men behind to set off into the Australian outback. What he did there has been shrouded in mystery – until now! Chris Claremont reveals what happened before Logan's classic battle with the Reavers, presenting a sinister revelation and claw-to-claw confrontations with Sabretooth and the Marauders! But even if Wolverine can survive alone against Victor Creed, Riptide, Vertigo, Scrambler, Blockbuster, Prism and the rest, he'll have to face a darker secret that will cut them all to the bone! The new limited series is collected alongside the original classic tales! Collecting WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #1-4 and UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #246 and #251.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96066-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: AHSOKA – SEASON ONE TPB

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Penciled by STEVEN CUMMINGS & GEORGES JEANTY

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

The action-packed Marvel Comics adaptation of the hit Disney+ series!

After the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka Tano stalks the galaxy for Grand Admiral Thrawn! And as a valuable prisoner escapes New Republic custody, a search for answers reunites two old friends. The villainous Morgan Elsbeth returns along with two new mysterious Force users, Baylan Skoll and his apprentice, Shin Hati. But will the Rebels be able to track down their lost comrade, Ezra Bridger? Ahsoka and General Hera Syndulla travel to New Republic shipyards and make an unexpected discovery – and Sabine Wren joins on a voyage to a distant planet! But Ahsoka will be forced to confront her past with Anakin Skywalker as the quest for Thrawn reaches beyond the limits of the galaxy! Collecting STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1-8.

256 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95891-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: VISIONS TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by TAKASHI OKAZAKI, AKI YANAGI & PEACH MOMOKO

Penciled by TAKASHI OKAZAKI & PEACH MOMOKO

COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

Two acclaimed Japanese creators reveal their incredible Visions of the galaxy far, far away!

Manga legend Takashi Okazaki continues his storytelling from the acclaimed Star Wars: Visions "The Duel," featuring the Ronin – fusing the mythology of Star Wars with elements of Feudal Japan! We know the Ronin as a fearsome Sith slayer, but who was he before? Discover the early days of the fan-favorite character! Then, acclaimed creator Peach Momoko unleashes her own visionary storytelling! Centuries after the death of a great Sith Lord, a cult has grown worshipping them…and the Dark Side. Ankok believes she is the successor to this deadly legacy! But is she truly in tune with the Force? Or is she just exploiting the people in her village? Kako and Gel are about to come face-to-face with the truth – even if it kills them! Collecting STAR WARS: VISIONS, STAR WARS: VISIONS – PEACH MOMOKO, STAR WARS: VISIONS – TAKESHI OKAZAKI and material from STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1.

120 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96429-0

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

KID VENOM: ORIGINS TPB

Written by TAIGAMI

Penciled by TAIGAMI

Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

The breakout star of DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE gets his own book!

Japan, 977. Kintaro was once just a normal young boy – until the symbiotic being Clinter bonded with him, forming Kid Venom! Together they have made their presence known to the evil symbiotes taking people hostage, but who else has their eye on Kintaro and his symbiote? New allies join forces to protect their city against the unknown! Could the mysterious item Kintaro finds hold the key to the Multiverse? If so, only Kid Venom can unlock it! But who shall stand in his way? The world of Kid Venom expands as new characters and dangers are revealed! Collecting KID VENOM: ORIGINS and KID VENOM (2024) #1-4.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95868-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EARTH X TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by ALEX ROSS & JIM KRUEGER

Penciled by JOHN PAUL LEON

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Comic-art master Alex Ross offers his dark vision of the Marvel Universe's future!

The saga begins in a world where Plague X has given everyone super-powers, and Reed Richards sets out to cure a calamity he fears he may have caused. Meanwhile, a battle-weary Captain America – the last human alive on an Earth overrun with superhumans – struggles to defeat a horrific new enemy of freedom. Along with writer Jim Krueger and artist John Paul Leon, Ross breathes life into and gives amazing detail to every facet of the EARTH X mythos – exploring the depths and heights of the Marvel Universe, from the roots of its humble beginnings to the peak of its ultimate potential! Collecting EARTH X #0-12 and #X.

472 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96291-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR VS. GALACTUS TPB

Written by STAN LEE & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY & JOHN BYRNE

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Comic-book giants present the greatest Galactus stories ever told with an introduction written by Ryan North!

The Fantastic Four face off against their biggest foe of all: the planet-devouring cosmic force of nature that is Galactus! First, the legendary pairing of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduce the World-Eater in an all-time classic tale. When the enigmatic powerhouse known as the Silver Surfer arrives on Earth, he is the herald of disaster – in the form of his master, Galactus. Can even the Fantastic Four find a way to spare their world from this unstoppable entity's awesome appetite? Then, visionary writer/artist John Byrne brings Galactus back to Earth with a deadly new herald: Terrax the Tamer! The Avengers and more heroes join the fight to save the planet, but at what cost to Marvel's First Family? Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #48-50 and #242-244.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96483-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: COURT MARTIAL TPB

Volume #12 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by JIM SHOOTER & BILL MANTLO

with J.M. DEMATTEIS, STEVEN GRANT, DAVID MICHELINIE, ALAN ZELENETZ & BOB HALL

Penciled by BOB HALL, GREG LAROCQUE

& RICK LEONARDI with GENE COLAN, AL

MILGROM, ALAN WEISS, MARK BRIGHT, ALAN KUPPERBERG & DON PERLIN

Cover by ED HANNIGAN

Personal revelations and the tragic fall of an Avenger rock the team!

It's a new era for the Avengers as the order changeth, and Jim Shooter and a host of creative luminaries force Earth's Mightiest Heroes to contend with harrowing challenges like the near-infinite power of the Molecule Man, the manipulative Moondragon and the Masters of Evil. A whole new lineup – including Hawkeye, She-Hulk and surprise inductee Tigra – changes the dynamic, but nothing could alter the field more than the court-martial one of the Avengers' own. Earth's Mightiest Heroes also face off against the Defenders in an Annual adventure. Capping off this volume is the first-ever Vision and Scarlet Witch miniseries. In it, Vizh and Wanda's attempts at suburban bliss are rocked by deep revelations, including the identity of Wanda's true father! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #210-226 and ANNUAL (1967) #11 and VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH (1982) #1-4.

528 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96050-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: MUTANT GENESIS TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #19 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, JIM LEE, WHILCE PORTACIO, FABIAN NICIEZA, PETER DAVID & LEN KAMINSKI

Penciled by TOM RANEY, WHILCE PORTACIO, KIRK JARVINEN, PAUL SMITH, ANDY KUBERT, STEVEN BUTLER,

JIM LEE, TERRY SHOEMAKER & MORE

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

The seismic ending of one era – and the beginning of another!

The original team, now called X-Factor, takes center stage when Proteus returns from the grave. But when Apocalypse strikes – infecting Cyclops' son, Nathan, with a deadly virus – Cyclops must make a bitter sacrifice! And the current X-Men return to Earth to find that Professor X's old foe the Shadow King has risen – and taken over Muir Island! It will take the combined strength of X-Factor and the X-Men to triumph – and when the dust clears, the two teams will become one! An uncanny new status quo is introduced as the reunited X-Men go back to basics, beginning with a deadly confrontation with Magneto and his fanatical Acolytes! Collecting X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #15, X-FACTOR (1986) #65-70, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #278-280, X-MEN (1991) #1-3 and material from NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL #7 and X-FACTOR ANNUAL #6.

472 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96393-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK WIDOW MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: THE ITSY-BITSY SPIDER TPB

Volume #1 in the Black Widow Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by DEVIN GRAYSON, GREG RUCKA & RICHARD MORGAN

Penciled by J.G. JONES, SCOTT HAMPTON, IGOR KORDEY, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, GORAN PARLOV & SEAN PHILLIPS

Cover by J.G. JONES

The deadly Yelena Belova lays claim to the title of Black Widow!

Natasha Romanoff has always led a life of adventure. A former Soviet spy, she defected to the West and became a super hero and an Avenger. Natasha has earned a reputation as a consummate professional, coldly efficient and as deadly as her namesake. But now, her time as Black Widow may be running out! Yelena Belova is the first student in the history of the Red Room to exceed Natasha's skills, and now she's gunning for the mantle she feels was stolen from her. Plus: A string of international killings leads Natasha back to a Russia she can barely recognize. Whoever said you can't go home again never reckoned with the Black Widow! And when Yelena's former mentor is murdered, she must go deep undercover to catch the killer! Collecting BLACK WIDOW (1999) #1-3, BLACK WIDOW (2001) #1-3, BLACK WIDOW: PALE LITTLE SPIDER #1-3, BLACK WIDOW (2004) #1-6 and BLACK WIDOW: THE THINGS THEY SAY ABOUT HER #1-6.

512 PGS./Explicit Content …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96406-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: COMING HOME TPB

Amazing Spider-Man Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

The modern era of Spidey storytelling begins here!

Uniting with returning Spidey legend John Romita Jr., J. Michael Straczynski takes Peter Parker all the way back to Midtown High – this time as a science teacher! And the introduction of an enigmatic new wall-crawler named Ezekiel raises questions surrounding Spider-Man's origin that nobody had ever thought to ask – the friendly neighborhood hero included! At the same time, Straczynski and Romita Jr. debut the murderous Morlun – a worthy addition to the ranks of Spidey's deadliest foes! The creative team delivers a powerful and unforgettable response to the tragedy of 9/11 and provides touching insight into the relationship between Peter and his Aunt May in a conversation that fans had waited decades to read. Plus: On a trip to California, Spider-Man takes on Doctor Octopus! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #30-45.

392 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96445-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: IN WADE WE TRUST TPB

Volume #5 in the Deadpool Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by BRIAN POSEHN & GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by TONY MOORE, SCOTT KOBLISH, MIKE HAWTHORNE & DECLAN SHALVEY

Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Brian Posehn and Gerry Duggan bring the funny!

Wade Wilson must take down an army of dead presidents – and things only get wilder from there! Deadpool is hired by a demon to reclaim damned souls; gets in touch with his feminine side; targets a man with aquatic powers; and teams up with the Superior Spider-Man! But when Deadpool's past in the Weapon X Program returns to haunt him, he recruits reluctant allies Wolverine and Captain America to aid him in his most shocking ordeal yet! Plus: The debut of the flashback tales Posehn and Duggan made famous, featuring Deadpool's adventures in yesteryear as Wade drowns his sorrows with Iron Man, and gets funky with Power Man and Iron Fist! Collecting DEADPOOL (2012) #1-19.

448 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96451-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE: ENEMY OF THE STATE TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by MARK MILLAR

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. & KAARE ANDREWS

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Wolverine takes on the Marvel Universe!

Wolverine has long been the X-Men's most dangerous member – but now this deadly living weapon has switched sides! Defeated by the Gorgon and brainwashed by Hydra and the Hand, Wolverine has become an agent of the ruthless ninja clan – slicing and dicing his way through S.H.I.E.L.D., the Fantastic Four and the X-Men! And his former friends and teammates will pay a high price to subdue him. As Hydra picks off superhumans one by one, and the X-Men mourn a fallen friend, S.H.I.E.L.D. works feverishly to deprogram Wolverine. Can he be turned against his former masters in time to prevent worldwide death and destruction? Collecting WOLVERINE (2003) #20-32.

352 PGS./Parental Advisory …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96290-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HUMAN TORCH: BURN TPB

Written by KARL KESEL

Penciled by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Scorching-hot solo adventures of the Fantastic Four's resident hotshot!

Johnny Storm is the youngest member of the world-famous Fantastic Four, with the powers and temperament of fire itself. He's impulsive, restless and thrill-seeking by nature – and now, his past is coming back to haunt him, big time! Years ago, after gaining his powers, Johnny soon became the most popular student at his high school – but the Big Man on Campus before then was Olympic-bound wrestler Mike Snow. The Snow/Storm rivalry reached a terrible climax when the two fought over a girl. Now a firefighter, Snow hoped he would never lay eyes on Johnny again – until one of his colleagues inexplicably bursts into flames! To solve the mystery plaguing New York's Bravest, the Human Torch will have to fight fire with fire! Collecting HUMAN TORCH (2003) #1-6.

136 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96096-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARCH 2025 POSTERS – ON-SALE 3/05/25!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 1/20/25!

GODZILLA VS. THE MARVEL UNIVERSE POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900918221

FANTASTIC FOUR #3 FACSIMILE EDITION POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900918021

FANTASTIC FOUR VS. GALACTUS POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900918121

THE THING #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900918321

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 01/27/24, ON-SALE 04/02/25

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: APRIL 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: APRIL 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 02/17/24, ON-SALE 04/02/25

MARVEL UNIVERSE APRIL 2025 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE APRIL 2025 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE APRIL 2025 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE APRIL 2025 POSTER D

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025 TITLES

FOC 01/06/25, ON-SALE 04/30/25

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: FANTASTIC FOUR/X-MEN #1

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: IRONHEART/MARVEL'S VOICES #1

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: IRON MAN & HIS AWESOME FRIENDS/SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: STAR WARS #1

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW MARCH ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE FEBRUARY PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 01/20/25, ON-SALE 03/05/25

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #1

FOC 01/27/25, ON-SALE 03/12/25

ULTIMATE X-MEN #13

COMICS

FOC 02/03/25, ON-SALE 03/05/25

ALIEN: PARADISO #4

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #1

IMMORTAL THOR #21

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE AVENGERS #1

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #6

NYX #9

SCARLET WITCH #10

SPIDER-BOY #17

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #11

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #1

STORM #6

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #13

THE THING #1

ULTIMATES #10

UNCANNY X-MEN #11

WEB OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

WOLVERINE #7

FOC 02/03/25, ON-SALE 03/19/25

GODZILLA VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 02/10/25, ON-SALE 03/12/25

ALL-NEW VENOM #4

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69

DEADPOOL #12

HELLHUNTERS #4

HELLVERINE #4

IRON MAN #6

NAMOR #8

NICK FURY VS. FIN FANG FOOM #1

PHOENIX #9

POWER MAN: TIMELESS #2

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #4

STAR WARS: THE LEGACY OF VADER #2

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #15

WEST COAST AVENGERS #5

X-FACTOR #8

X-MEN #13

X-MEN #133 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 02/10/25, ON-SALE 03/19/25

DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #3

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #8

FOC 02/10/25, ON-SALE 03/26/25

FANTASTIC FOUR #30

FOC 02/17/25, ON-SALE 03/19/25

AVENGERS #24

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #3

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #3

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #2

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #7

MAGIK #3

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #31

NEW CHAMPIONS #3

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2

PSYLOCKE #5

SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #3

TVA #4

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #14

X-FORCE #9

FOC 02/24/25, ON-SALE 03/26/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70

DAREDEVIL #19

DEADPOOL VS. WOLVERINE: SLASH 'EM UP #1

DOOM ACADEMY #2

DOOM'S DIVISION #1

INCREDIBLE HULK #23

INFINITY WATCH #3

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #4

MARVEL FANFARE #15 FACSIMILE EDITION

POOLUMINATI #1

RED HULK #2

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #3

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #2

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #2

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #2

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #3

UNCANNY X-MEN #12

WEAPON X-MEN #2

X-MANHUNT OMEGA #1

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #4

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW APRIL ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE APRIL PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 02/17/25, ON-SALE 04/02/25

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE III #1

FOC 02/24/25, ON-SALE 04/09/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

COLLECTIONS

FOC 02/03/2025

BLACK WIDOW MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE ITSY-BITSY SPIDER TPB (ON SALE 04/16/25)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY RYAN NORTH VOL. 5: ALIENS, GHOSTS

AND ALTERNATE EARTHS TPB (ON SALE 04/16/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 17 HC (ON SALE 07/16/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA

VOL. 17 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/16/25)

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER TPB (ON SALE 04/16/25)

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER BY BRYAN HILL VOL. 2:

GODS AND KINGS TPB (ON SALE 04/16/25)

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT TPB (ON SALE 04/16/25)

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC

DAVID YARDIN COVER (ON SALE 07/16/25)

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC

TODD NAUCK COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/16/25)

FOC 02/10/2025

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP BY ROB LIEFELD: BLOOD OF THE DRAGON TPB

(ON SALE 04/23/25)

MARVEL ARCHIVE EDITION: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN –

THE BLACK COSTUME: YEAR ONE GALLERY EDITION

RON FRENZ ORIGINAL FIRST ISSUE COVER (ON SALE 07/22/25)

MARVEL ARCHIVE EDITION: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN –

THE BLACK COSTUME: YEAR ONE GALLERY EDITION

CHARLES VESS HIDDEN GEM COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 07/22/25)

MARVEL ARCHIVE EDITION: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN –

THE BLACK COSTUME: YEAR ONE GALLERY EDITION

RON FRENZ ORIGINAL COLLECTION COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 07/22/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK

VOL. 19 HC (ON SALE 07/23/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK

VOL. 19 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/23/25)

NEW WARRIORS: NOVA & NIGHT THRASHER OMNIBUS HC

CHRIS MARRINAN COVER (ON SALE 07/23/25)

NEW WARRIORS: NOVA & NIGHT THRASHER OMNIBUS HC

MARK BAGLEY COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/23/25)

ULTIMATE X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: THE TOMORROW

PEOPLE TPB (ON SALE 04/23/25)

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN/LETHAL PROTECTORS TPB

(ON SALE 04/23/25)

WOLVERINE GOES TO HELL OMNIBUS HC JAE LEE COVER

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 07/23/25)

WOLVERINE GOES TO HELL OMNIBUS HC ARTHUR ADAMS

COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/23/25)

WOLVERINE: ENEMY OF THE STATE TPB [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 04/23/25)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: MUTANT GENESIS TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 04/23/25)

FOC 02/17/2025

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

COMING HOME TPB (ON SALE 04/30/25)

EARTH X TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 04/30/25)

KID VENOM: ORIGINS TPB (ON SALE 04/30/25)

MARVEL TELEVISION'S AGATHA ALL ALONG:

THE ART OF THE SERIES HC (ON SALE 04/30/25)

PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT TPB (ON SALE 04/30/25)

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN BY DEMATTEIS & BUSCEMA

OMNIBUS HC SAL BUSCEMA GREEN GOBLIN COVER

(ON SALE 07/30/25)

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN BY DEMATTEIS & BUSCEMA

OMNIBUS HC SAL BUSCEMA RHINO COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 07/30/25)

STAR WARS: AHSOKA – SEASON ONE TPB

(ON SALE 04/30/25)

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

LARRY STROMAN COVER [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 07/30/25)

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

JOE QUESADA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/30/25)

FOC 02/24/2025

AVENGERS BY JED MACKAY VOL. 4: STORM TPB

(ON SALE 05/07/25)

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: COURT MARTIAL TPB

(ON SALE 05/07/25)

BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND HC (ON SALE 08/06/25)

DEADPOOL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

IN WADE WE TRUST TPB (ON SALE 05/07/25)

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN BY EVE L. EWING VOL. 1:

DUTY CALLS TPB (ON SALE 05/07/25)

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X/RISE OF THE POWERS OF X

OMNIBUS HC MARK BROOKS COVER (ON SALE 08/06/25)

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X/RISE OF THE POWERS OF X

OMNIBUS HC DAVID NAKAYAMA COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 08/06/25)

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X/RISE OF THE POWERS OF X

OMNIBUS HC PEPE LARRAZ COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 08/06/25)

FANTASTIC FOUR VS. GALACTUS TPB (ON SALE 05/07/25)

HUMAN TORCH: BURN TPB (ON SALE 05/07/25)

STAR WARS: VISIONS TREASURY EDITION TPB

(ON SALE 08/06/25)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!