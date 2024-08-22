Marvel Comics November 2024 Solicits In Full, As Jeff Enters Venom War

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: blade, fantastic four, jeff the land shark, wolverine

Doctor Doom and Spider-Man team up in Amazing Spider-Man's new magical arc.

New thrilling series like "Aliens vs. Avengers" and "West Coast Avengers" debut.

The ultimate showdown in Venom War leaves hosts and symbiotes forever changed.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61

JOE KELLY (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO MOTURA

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO MOTURA

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN BEGIN!

• The world has changed, Dcotor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor…

• Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to…

• SPIDER-MAN?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save the world?!

• True Believer, they won't be enough…

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62

JOE KELLY (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY ALEX SAVIUK

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUE!

• Spider-Man, one death down, faces the next SCION OF CYTTORAK!

• That's right, the god Spider-Man faces is the patron of JUGGERNAUT! Juggernaut is about ten times more powerful than Spider-Man with only a fraction of Cyttorak's power!

• To quote a wise philosopher… "Uh-oh."

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #2 (OF 4)

Jonathan Hickman (W) • Esad Ribić (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

EARTH SURRENDERS?!

• Overwhelmed by xenomorphs, the survivors abandon their home planet!

• But so many are dead. So many wounded. And a terrifying few…CHANGED.

• The Avengers…must avenge.

40 PGS./Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY …$7.99

ORDER USING 75960620570700211

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • DANNY KIM (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • GALLERY VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY DANNY KIM • SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

ULTRON RETURNS…REDEEMED?

Iron Man and War Machine have put together a new team of Avengers – one that includes villains seeking a path to redemption. Their case study? Ultron – who, against all odds, seems to be walking the straight and narrow…for now. But does the success of one guarantee the success of all? Spider-Woman and Firestar have their doubts. And can any amount of heroics really absolve Ultron of his past?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #2

SPENCER ACKERMAN (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

MAN VS. MONGER!

The return of the Iron Monger! Roxxon's revealed their latest C-suite recruit. Who's in the suit? And does the appearance of the new armor have anything to do with the absolute destruction of every. Single. One. Of Tony's own suits? Forced back to basics in an offline clunker, Iron Man's reduced to raw firepower and sheer force of will. And now…A.I.M. is going to strip that away too. Another familiar face wields the knife that'll take Tony down. Iron Man is no longer invincible. Part Two of "The Stark-Roxxon War" by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Spencer Ackerman and extraordinary artist Julius Ohta!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLADE: RED BAND #2 (OF 5)

BRYAN HILL (W) • C.F. VILLA (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE BLOOD AND THE BLADE!

Still reeling from the events of BLOOD HUNT and the dramatic fallout, Blade finds himself wanting more than ever to be left away from the world – but the world, and danger, won't let the daywalker go, as he soon finds himself embroiled in a conflict and his bloodlust reignited!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #2

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by Davide Paratore

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA • VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY NAO FUJI

THE MIDNIGHT MISSION REUNITED!

After the biggest surprise comic of the summer – MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #0 – a new era has taken shape in the Midnight Mission! But what NEW threats and foes are waiting for the REBORN Marc Spector?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KAHHORI: RESHAPER OF WORLDS #1

RYAN LITTLE & MORE (W) • TBA & MORE (A)

Cover by AFUA RICHARDSON • VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE BREAKOUT CHARACTER FROM THE DISNEY+

WHAT IF…? SHOW MAKES HER COMICS DEBUT!

The Mohawk warrior Kahhori fell into Sky World and into our hearts from her first appearance fighting invaders to her home. She's already helped save all of reality from a demented Doctor Strange and secured peace in her own world… So what NOW? Co-creator and award-winning storyteller Ryan Little launches Kahhori into the 616! Featuring exciting guest stars and the comics debuts of some extraordinary creators, Marvel's Voices brings you an extra-special anthology celebrating Indigenous heritage and one of the most exciting characters to emerge from the MCU!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MINNIE BECAME CAPTAIN MARVEL #1

STEVE BEHLING & LUCA BARBIERI (W) • GIADA PERISSINOTTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

MINNIE MOUSE CAPTAIN MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

MINNIE MOUSE CAPTAIN MARVEL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSONOTTO

WHAT IS THE SECRET PAST OF MINNIE MOUSE?

• Inspired by MS. MARVEL VOL. 1 #1-4, our story finds The Chronicle newspaper reporter MINNIE MOUSE tasked with an exposé on a new hero on the scene in Duckburg, CAPTAIN MARVEL! But PEG LEG PETE – SCORPION complicates her plans with an attack on the Chronicle building!

• To make matters worse, JOHN D. ROCKERDUCK and the BEAGLE BOYS attack SCROOGE McDUCK'S money bin, and when Captain Marvel shows up to stop them, Minnie discovers an incredible secret about her past!

• What is Minnie's connection to Duckburg's sensational new hero, Captain Marvel?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/All Ages …$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #19

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, BENJAMIN PERCY, GREG PAK & TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W)

NIC KLEIN, GEOFF SHAW, LYNNE YOSHI & LAN MEDINA (A) • Cover by NIC KLEIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

CELEBRATING A HULK-SIZED ISSUE #800!

Has Hulk finally met one stronger than himself? After a crushing defeat at the hands of ELDEST, the Incredible Hulk is a slave, and the return of the Mother of Horrors is imminent! Hulk's only hope is the newly resurrected Charlie Tidwell, who takes on the SKINWALKERS OF LYCANA to save Hulk… But what ancient power did the Skinwalkers awaken within her to bring her back? Can her mysterious new power give Hulk the edge he needs to defeat both the Skinwalkers and the immortal ELDEST? PLUS: all-new tales of the extended Hulk family featuring She-Hulk, Braun and the Red Hulk!

64 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

WOLVERINE #3

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A/C)

Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS • Virgin Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

Variant Cover by Francesco Mobili • The Thing! Variant by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Stormbreakers Variant by Lucas Werneck • Variant Cover by Ken Lashley

DEPARTMENT H GOES HUNTING!

• Canada's DEPARTMENT H has their sights trained once more on WOLVERINE! Years ago, they played a role in WEAPON X and LOGAN's first assignment, but what else are they hunting now that mutants are hated and feared more than ever?

• Meanwhile, Wolverine's UNLIKELY ALLY may have just killed an innocent…and OLD ENEMIES of Wolverine's gather as more sinister machinations unfurl…

• A key issue, as the ALL-NEW villain moving against Wolverine comes into sharper focus…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PSYLOCKE #1

ALYSSA WONG (W) • VINCENZO CARRATù (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY TRAN NGUYEN • VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VARIANT COVER BY HICHAM HABCHI

PINK FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SHE WAS MADE FOR VIOLENCE!

Trained to be an assassin since birth, Kwannon chose to be an X-Man. But there are still some jobs too dirty for the X-Men. And some paths have to be walked alone. When the mission is brutal, Psylocke unsheathes her blades to punish those who prey on mutants. Exploding out of the pages of X-MEN, Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratù take Psylocke into the underbelly of the Marvel Universe, carving out her own place in a world that would rather see her under control!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-FACTOR #4

Mark Russell (W) • Bob quinn (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

CECILIA REYES VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

CECILIA REYES VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON

BENEATH THE SURFACE!

• Havok and the team race to recover the crew of a subterranean expedition beneath Death Valley!

• But who or what is waiting beneath the desert sands?

• And what does all of this have to do with Cecilia Reyes?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STORM #2

MUREWA AYODELE (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

STORM VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA • STORM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

STORM is dying. An unknown form of radiation poisoning from the OKLAHOMA INCIDENT has turned her cells into ticking time bombs. As her final hours count down, will she find a cure for her illness at NIGHT NURSE's new super-hero hospital, or will it require enchantments from DOCTOR VOODOO to save her life?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MYSTIQUE #2 (OF 5)

DECLAN SHALVEY (W) • DECLAN SHALVEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

MYSTIQUE VARIANT COVER BY FRANY

MYSTIQUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY FRANY

BROTHERHOOD BROKEN!

• With Nick Fury on her tail, Mystique seeks out an old ally from the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants.

• But is this a reunion or a trap?

• And who's caught who?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENTINELS #2 (OF 5)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W)

JUSTIN MASON (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG

VARIANT COVER BY AKA

OPERATION: SHAW!

• The Sentinels have their orders: enter an enemy nation, infiltrate a maximum-security prison and escape with Sebastian Shaw!

• Can Lockstep bring his people home safely?

• Will Shaw get the better of the new Sentinels, or does a greater shadow hang over Graymalkin Prison?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAZZLER #3 (OF 4)

JASON LOO (W) • RAFAEL LOUREIRO (A) • Cover by TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON

Variant Cover by ANNIE WU • THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

MULTIPLE MAN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Where mutant rock star LILA CHENEY goes…trouble follows! DAZZLER and Lila duet in Japan while Dazzler's mysterious nemesis continues to create havoc – and some majorly bad publicity. When Lila and Dazzler blow off some steam in the streets Tokyo, disaster strikes. Will this be the last stop for the world tour – and their lives?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #5

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

BETSY BRADDOCK VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

BETSY BRADDOCK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

Variant Cover by Adam Pollina

A DEATH ON THE TEAM?!

Attacked from all sides, with a team member's DEATH in the offing, and struggling to accomplish their mission, X-Force fights to seal the latest and worst Fracture Node threatening the Earth. Can X-Force pull through, or will they fracture and doom the world?

The most surprising X-book of the season is just heating up — if you haven't been reading it, now is the time to JUMP ABOARD!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #3

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

EMMA FROST VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

EMMA FROST VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO • TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

EMMA FROST VS KITTY PRYDE!

Kitty Pryde's determination to stay doggedly away from all things X-Men related becomes more strained by the day as EMMA FROST once again sticks her nose into things. Meanwhile, our new team is finding their rhythm. AXO, MELEE and BRONZE have officially entered the fray!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NYX #5

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI • X-23 VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA SWABY

X-23 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

They've been fired, arrested, thrown out, beaten and betrayed: NYC is putting MS. MARVEL, WOLVERINE, ANOLE, PRODIGY and SOPHIE CUCKOO through the wringer. But there's no time to rest: A riot's brewing where the machinations of THE QUIET COUNCIL and the hatred of the TRUTHSEEKERS will come to an electric collision – for the fate of every mutant in the city!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PHOENIX #5

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

PHOENIX VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

LIFE INCARNATE VERSUS ENERGY INFINITE!

Jean Grey made a human choice, and it's come back to haunt her: The Dark God Perrikus has been freed from prison and set loose on a path of death and destruction. Now the PHOENIX must take action to protect her universe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #5

GAIL SIMONE (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C)

WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

WOLVERINE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO • VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

The brutal conclusion to the RED WAVE storyline is here!

The Uncanny X-MEN face an unstoppable force of evil and death who reveals a shocking secret…but they may not survive long enough to face it! Will the next generation of young mutants stand by Rogue and her team or join the other side?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #6

GAIL SIMONE (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

ROGUE VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES • ROGUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

It's BACK TO SCHOOL for four young mutants…

…But is a rural school in Louisiana READY for this crew? Bullies, terrible lunches and classroom flirting abound…but IS one of the student body the prophesied ENDLING, who will be the last member of mutantkind? Plus – Jubilee undertakes a fateful solo mission!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #7

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH • VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

PSYLOCKE VARIANT COVER BY JOËLLE JONES

PSYLOCKE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOËLLE JONES

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

The Iron Night! What does the town of Merle, Alaska owe the X-Men? Where did the defunct Sentinel looming over the town come from? And more importantly, what was it after?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD #1

ANDREW WHEELER (W) • CAROLA BORELLI & ELEONORA CARLINI (A)

Cover by PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY AUDREY MOK

SPOTLIGHTING THE LOVEABLE PUNK!

Ellie Phimister is under arrest! When the Time Variance Authority accuses Negasonic Teenage Warhead of a crime she has yet to commit, she'll have to go on the run to stop herself before the TVA does. It all comes down to a single moment in time, a choice Future-Ellie must face… Which means Now-Ellie has one hour to find Yuki Ohara, her girlfriend from the future who she's never met, kiss her and save the Multiverse. Good thing she has allies like – wait, no. Deadpool is NOT going to be helpful. Is anyone else available?! Collecting the hit web series Marvel's Voices Infinity Comics: Negasonic Teenage Warhead #44-49 for the first time in print, plus, a brand-new story by the returning creative team!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

VENOM WAR #4 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

TEAM DYLAN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

TEAM EDDIE VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG

VENOM HORSE VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VENOMS VERSUS ZOMBIOTES!

As the war for control of the Venom symbiote rages, the threat of the zombiote hordes has only grown – and now it is impossible to ignore! But that doesn't mean the war is over…in this issue, another contender for champion is taken off the board!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM WAR #5 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

TEAM DYLAN VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

TEAM EDDIE VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VENOM HORSE VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

WHO IS THE LAST VENOM STANDING?

There is just one battle remaining in the war for control of the Venom symbiote…and the victory leaves both host and symbiote forever changed! The time is nigh to end the war, decimate all the forces arrayed against them, and set the stage for an all-new Venom the likes of which no one has ever seen!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM WAR:

DEADPOOL #3 (OF 3)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • ROB DI SALVO (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE MERC IN THE MOUTH?!

With the zombiote scourge overwhelming everything and everyone, Deadpool's back is against the wall. There's just one thing left to try…giving in to the symbiotes?!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$3.99

VENOM WAR: LETHAL

PROTECTORS #3 (OF 3)

Sabir pirzada (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by Creees Lee

Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

SHRIEK VS. THE SYMBIOTE SQUAD!

SILVER SABLE and her symbiote squad launch a desperate last-ditch plan to stop the zombiote outbreak for good! But they didn't count on a traitor in their midst – or on a living, breathing, screaming anti-symbiote weapon to escape.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: IT'S JEFF #1

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • GURIHIRU (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

WHAT'S EATING JEFF…AND WHAT'S JEFF EATING?!

That's right – the crossover event of the summer finally reaches the real star of Marvel Comics – Jeff the Land Shark! When Jeff's night of fun is interrupted by the madness of the Venom War, is Marvel's goodest boy going to be able to keep his cool? Or…will he give in to the symbiote's temptations and EAT SOMEONE'S BRAINS?!?! The team behind the hit Infinity Comic brings us an oversized all-new tale of the world's cutest predator!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/All Ages …$4.99

VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE #3 (OF 3)

TIM SEELEY & TONY FLEECS (W)

KEV WALKER (A)

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

WHERE HE GOES…DEATH FOLLOWS!

Logan thought he was keeping everyone safe by coming to this small town. He didn't know he was going to bring death with him. Now Logan stands alone against the last gasp of the symbiote outbreak – and it's his own fault. The writers behind LOCAL MAN bring us a dark quest for redemption!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$3.99

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #4 (of 4)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL GRASSETTI

POWER OR RESPONSIBILTY?

Peter Parker must make a choice – power or responsibility? What is more important? When Mary Jane's life stands on one side and the threat from the symbiote he brought to Earth stands on the other…what will he choose?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #39

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • CAFU (A/C) • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VENOM'S TIMEQUEST COMES TO AN END!

Old Man Venom's quest through time has brought him to places he never imagined he'd go – this time taking audience with a god…of lies?! That's right – you can never go wrong making a deal with Loki – especially in his most evil form! Will this be the end of Dylan Brock for good?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #10

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Sean Izaakse • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

THE BLACK PANTHER AND THE STRANGE DOCTOR?

A prison break brings unlikely aid to Wakanda, but is this new ally a reliable confidant? Or does the godly Moon Knight have more to offer?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY Corin Howell • VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHO IS THE ULTIMATE BLACK CAT?

• Tensions rise between Spider-Man and Green Goblin in the wake of recent events!

• And a new villain steps up to the plate! What is her connection to the Black Cat on Kingpin's Sinister Six?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #9

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MAYSTORM VS. SURGE IN A STATIC SKIRMISH!

• Lightning collides as Maystorm and Surge finally confront each other!

• But when Surge is left weak and drained of her power, Maystorm has even more questions…

• And must investigate the mysterious cult Surge is part of and its relationship to the mutants of the Ultimate Universe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #6

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ULTIMATES ASSEMBLE TO TAKE DOWN THE HULK!

• The entire roster of THE ULTIMATES unites for the first time in this high octane, climactic conclusion of the first arc!

• Iron Lad has a plan to defeat the Hulk, the most powerful and imposing member of the Maker's Council – but has he gotten his team in over their heads?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #4

JASON LOO (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

A SAVAGE BATTLE OF SAVAGE KINGS!

Imbued with a stronger and more terrifying bloodlust than ever before, Jack Russell – the King of All Wolves and the WEREWOLF BY NIGHT – has exiled himself to the SAVAGE LAND! Unfortunately, there's already a king…well, actually, there's an entire ROYAL FAMILY waiting for him there!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #4 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C) • Variant Cover by Felipe Massafera

Variant Cover by RYAN OTTLEY • Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

AN EYE FOR AN EYE!

Time has passed since WOLVERINE'S quest for vengeance began. But as an eye for an eye escalates through the years, revenge becomes a FAMILY AFFAIR! And this is going to be one HELL of a reunion! A shocking development in Hickman and Capullo's saga of the Wolverine that must be experienced to be believed!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #4 – RED BAND EDITION

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C) • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

HORROR HOMAGE Red Band Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

The same vicious vengeance unleashed in WOLVERINE: REVENGE #4 – only expanded and bloodier than ever in the Red Band edition featuring exclusive pages! Polybagged to contain the explicit violence!

32 PGS./EXPLICIT CONTENT …$5.99 [polybagged]

ULTRAMAN X AVENGERS #4 (OF 4)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

• The Avengers and the Ultra Guard take to the stars in pursuit of Galactus!

• Can they stop the devourer of worlds before he reaches his terrible destination? What villainous force is vital to their last-ditch plan? And which hero comes in with a surprise assist…in a giant mech? Find out in this conclusive chapter of the epic crossover event, ULTRAMAN X AVENGERS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #4 (OF 4)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CHRIS ALLEN & SEAN DAMIEN HILL (A)

Cover by KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT BY KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT BY MATEUS MANHANINI

A KING PREDATOR TAKES THE WAKANDAN THRONE?!

The invading Predator clan takes their final trophies! They think they've defeated the king of Wakanda, but they've forgotten he's not the only royalty who can wield a spear… Princess Shuri recruits a surprising ally as she infiltrates the shadows of her own city! Meanwhile, T'Challa turns the jungle to his advantage. Don't miss the conclusion of Benjamin Percy's latest Predator epic and the next step in the Predators' plans for Earth!

32 PGS./Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #262 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BOB LAYTON

Penciled by BOB LAYTON

Cover by ELIOT R. BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

Continuing a Facsimile celebration of the early days of Spider-Man's black costume, which he has now discovered is really an alien Symbiote intending to bond with him forever! Peter Parker has rid himself of his symbiotic suit that responded to his thoughts – but he might just wish he still had it when he's caught changing into his classic red-and-blues in an airport baggage room! Worse still, it's tabloid reporter Jake Jones who finds him – and manages to get a career-making photograph of Spider-Man unmasked! With his secret identity on the line, will Spidey teach this morally bankrupt journalist a lesson? You bet! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form – iconic photograph cover, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #262.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #11 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by MIKE ZECK

Cover by MIKE ZECK

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Marvel's monthly celebration of the finest super-hero crossover of them all approaches its thrilling climax! Doctor Doom has beaten the Beyonder and seized all his limitless power! Removing his mask to show his healed face, Victor Von Doom now has the ability to destroy all of his enemies with a thought – but he has other, grander plans! The assembled heroes must grapple with the decision whether to let the godlike Doom continue on his ascendant path – whatever that might hold – or strike against him while they still can! As a fateful choice is made, you won't believe the shocking ending! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS (1984) #11.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Order using 75960609816601011

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #32 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS

Penciled by MIKE ZECK

Cover by MIKE ZECK

Kraven the Hunter has claimed the ultimate victory in a vital chapter of one of the greatest Spider-Man stories ever told! Realizing his life's ambition at last, Kraven has killed and buried the Spider – but has he truly defeated the man? As the Hunter swings around New York wearing his victim's black costume, Peter Parker faces the fight of his life to claw his way out of his own grave and back to Mary Jane! The legendary team of J.M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck present a visually stunning tour de force as "Kraven's Last Hunt" reaches a major turning point. It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #32.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES #2

LUCA BLENGINO & STEVE FOXE (W) • LELIO BONACCORSO (A)

Cover by ARIANNA FLOREAN

MARVEL'S COMICS FOR KIDS CONTINUES!

First, it's lights, camera, action as Peter steps up to help MJ and his classmates with a school video starring none other than…Spider-Man?! Add in an uninvited cameo from the Spot, who crashes their set, and Spidey will be lucky to survive this school project! Then join the young web-head for a trip to the museum where Spidey must team-up with the Scarlet Witch in order to take down the meddlesome Mysterio!

Featuring two 10-page short stories, this new series is the perfect introduction to the Marvel Universe and the wall-crawling world of Spider-Man!

32 PGS./ALL AGES….$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #26

Cody Ziglar (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • COVER BY Federico Vicentini

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY AMANDA CONNER • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT SPIDER-MAN…SUIT?!

SPIDER-MAN just got a major upgrade! The new costume MIGHT save his life – or send him even deeper into an unending vampiric bloodlust! It's a gamble BLACK PANTHER reluctantly makes – if it means stopping Miles' infection (and preventing a rampaging spider-powered vampire from feeding on half of NYC)! Only they didn't count on the VULTURE getting a few upgrades of his own as well…

32 PGS./Rated T …3.99

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN II #5 (of 5)

Kaare Andrews (W) • Kaare Andrews (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

The finale of the most audacious and shocking miniseries in Spider-Man history!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #7

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • VON RANDALL (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • KRAVEN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DEADLY ATTRACTION!

Gwen has a new archenemy to add to her list – the all-new BLACK TARANTULA! He's got his web strung through all manner of crime in New York City, and it would be much easier to take him down…if it were not for the undeniable spark between them!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHASM: CURSE OF KAINE #4 (OF 4)

STEVE FOXE (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

REILLY VS. KAINE!

• A fight neither of them wanted, but thanks to Druig, it is happening.

• Neither one comes out of this unscathed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-SOCIETY #4 (OF 4)

ALEX SEGURA (W) • SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A)

Cover by PETE WOODS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The Spider-Society was defeated on their very first mission and barely any of them escaped with their lives.

• Can what is left of the Society come together and save the Multiverse?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #9

GREG WEISMAN (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

KRAVEN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The fallout from the epic first arc means a new beginning for Peter, Miles and the cast at the Coffee Bean.

• All their lives have changed, but some have changed more.

• Something else is brewing in the background that will certainly cause certain Spiders certain Problems in the certain Future.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

DAVID MICHELINIE, HAYDEN SHERMAN & G. WILLOW WILSON (W)

HAYDEN SHERMAN & MORE (A)

COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NO QUIPS, JUST TWHIPS!

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of SPIDER-MAN's black costume – "BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD"-style! Iconic AMAZING SPIDER-MAN scribe and Venom co-creator DAVID MICHELINIE returns to utterly upend the web-slinger's world! G. WILLOW WILSON teams Spidey up with the Black Cat for a heist that will challenge everything Peter believes in! And rising star HAYDEN SHERMAN's nail-biting tale sends Peter Parker on a dark, twisted journey when a foe out of his past returns hungry for vengeance – and to force Spider-Man to confront old sins!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

KID VENOM #3

TAIGAMI (W) • TAIGAMI (A/C)

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

OPEN THE PORTAL!

• KID VENOM must return the mysterious child to their universe…

• …but who stands in his way?

• KID VENOM's world is about to be ripped wide open!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-BOY #13

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A/C) • THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO • KRAVEN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF SPIDER-GIRL!

• Is she friend or foe? It's not looking good for Spider-Boy.

• This will be a fatal issue, especially once you learn about THE GOLDEN FANG and why it may mean the death of Spider-Boy AND Daredevil!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #3 (of 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

JACKET VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY Stephen Segovia

She-Hulk, Wonder Man, Lightning and Lightspeed deploy to…rescue vampires? When a new iteration of the NIGHTSTALKERS attacks a community of civilian vampires formed in New York City after the events of BLOOD HUNT, the AVENG.E.R.S. must align to protect those who they once sought to defeat!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #20

JED MACKAY (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

BLACK PANTHER: WAR JOURNAL! FREE THE PRISONERS!

• Black Panther stars in this issue as he journeys into the pocket dimension of Meridian Diadem!

• While the Avengers deal with Doctor Doom on the outside, T'Challa must rescue the prisoners trapped within the Living Prison…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL ZOMBIES:DAWN OF DECAY #3 (of 4)

THOMAS KRAJEWSKI (W)

JASON MUHR (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

FEAR IS TAKING ROOT…

…deep beneath the streets of New York City. Lured by the cries of a child, Groot and Hulk are forced to take a detour and venture into the dank subway tunnels. Unfortunately, the underground is teeming with the newly transformed, and though their appetites are large, Giant-Man's is enormous.

32 PGS./ALL AGES …$3.99

PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #4 (OF 4)

FABIAN NICIEZA & TOM WALTZ (W)

KEN LASHLEY & MOISES HIDALGO (A)

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY CHARACTER VARIANT COVER

BY KEN LASHLEY

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY KEN LASHLEY

THE FINAL PHASE!

Through this entire series, you've seen multitudes of Moon Knights exact Khonshu's vision of justice across the ages! In this final issue – behold the moon god himself, playing a part in one of the PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT for the very first time! But what part is there for a mighty and mysterious god of the Moon? And could it perhaps set the stage for the future of the Marvel Universe?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #3

SABIR PIRZADA (W) • DEVMALYA PRAMINIK (A) • Cover by Josemaria Casanovas

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

FIRE AND WATER!

Johnny Blaze has done and seen a lot of things in the Marvel Universe – but there's one place he's never been…ATLANTIS! And if you thought we didn't know about all of the sea creatures in the deep, just wait until you learn about the existence of the ATLANTEAN OCCULT!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #4 (OF 5)

ROB LIEFELD (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C) • Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

MAJOR X RETURNS – AS A MAJOR PAIN FOR DEADPOOL?!

• It had to happen – the team-up of DEADPOOL and MAJOR X! But as these badasses take care of business, just which side is Major X on?

• Rob Liefeld's penultimate DEADPOOL issue is a can't-miss tour de force that no collection can afford to be without!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DEADPOOL #8

CODY ZIGLAR & ALEXIS QUASARANO (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER by CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER by Ema Lupacchino • VARIANT COVER by Derrick Chew

Virgin Variant by Derrick Chew

IT AIN'T EASY BEING DEAD(POOL)!

Ellie Camacho, Mini Merc with a Mouth, Regenerating Teen Degenerate… It's no laughing matter wading into Wade's wide world, but Ellie and her half sister symbiote-wolf, Princess, are going to kick butt and take names now that the original 'Pool is out of the picture. And no one's going to stand in the way of their REVENGE! But if Ellie can't track down an OLD FRIEND of Deadpool's, Ellie's career just might end before it ever begins!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #15

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • Jesús Saíz (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL • THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

"THE NEW WARRIORS THREE" PART TWO!

J. Michael Straczynski revisits THOR and SPIDER-MAN! When Captain America, Spidey and Thor find themselves drawn to Broxton, Oklahoma, the trio will have to work together to find what's drawn them to the ruined town – and site of Thor's greatest shame. But what they find may prove too horrifying for even the greatest of heroes to overcome…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #17

AL EWING (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS • VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

THE GODS OF MIDGARD RISE!

• Four new gods walked the Earth, called by Thor's foes to be his death – a man of fire, a man of stone, a beast of wrath and a trickster-serpent.

• All had reason to hate the thunder god…and working together, they had the power to end an All-Father's reign.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and what broke him at last.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SCARLET WITCH #6

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK • VARIANT COVER BY Iván Talavera

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANTCOVER BY ANNIE WU • AMARANTH VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

AMARANTH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

INTRODUCING AMARANTH!

The Scarlet Witch takes on a mysterious new pupil – at Agatha Harkness' request. But where did the young sorceress known as Amaranth come from? And what could have spooked Agatha into giving up the chance to mentor her?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #15

Saladin Ahmed (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • Cover by John Romita Jr.

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

WRATH OF THE DEVIL!

For months, Matt Murdock and those closest to him have been plagued by demonic entities bound to Matt's soul! Now one of those demons has bound itself to one of the people Matt cares about MOST! (Spoiler: They're not on the cover!)

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLOOD HUNTERS #4 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

The super-vamps of the Bloodcoven have Dagger in their clutches – and her teammates in the Blood Hunters will risk it all to get her back! How far will Elsa Bloodstone, White Widow and Hallows' Eve be forced to go in order to rescue Dagger? And with the Bloodcoven's endgame in place, who will survive the experience?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CONQUEST 2099 #3 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W)

IBRAIM ROBERSON & JOSÉ LUÍS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY SCI-FI PULP POSTERS VARIANTS BY PETE WOODS

THE DARKHAWK MUST FEED!

• To stop DRACULA, SPIDER-MAN must blast into hyperspace with the help of NOVA and the RED HULK of 2099 as EARTH becomes SPIDERCIDE 2099's next target for conquest.

• As DARKHAWK is unleashed upon a system's sun, can STARLORD save the billions of lives hanging in the balance?

• Featuring the first appearance of WHITE WIDOW 2099!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #5

Rodney Barnes (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SHADOW WARRIOR!

AHSOKA confronts her past with ANAKIN SKYWALKER while HERA and her allies undertake a rescue mission!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #4

ALEX SEGURA (W) • JETHRO MORALES & LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

CHAOS REIGNS AS THE DEFIANT IMPERIAL COMES FACE-TO-FACE WITH THE HEROES OF THE NEW REPUBLIC!

• LUKE vs. a new INQUISITOR!

• The IMPERIAL SURVIVORS consolidate behind the DEFIANT IMPERIAL – putting the just-formed NEW REPUBLIC at risk!

• KES DAMERON and his team try for a daring escape – but meet an unexpected hurdle!

• The GALACTIC CIVIL WAR takes a startling twist – and bad omens arise for the future of the NEW REPUBLIC!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE #1

ALEX SEGURA (W) • STEFANO RAFFAELE & JETHRO MORALES (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY SEAN IZAAKSE

STILL REELING FROM THE EVENTS OF INSURGENCY RISES, LUKE MUST SEEK OUT A RELIC THAT COULD HOLD CLUES TO THE FUTURE OF THE JEDI ORDER!

• LUKE SKYWALKER and a new friend find themselves cornered!

• Can two Imperial powerhouses find common ground against the nascent New Republic?

• Where are Han and Chewbacca?

• The heroes find themselves saved in the nick of time – by a fan-favorite guest star and ally!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE #2

ALEX SEGURA (W) • STEFANO RAFFAELE (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

LUKE AND DOCTOR APHRA JOIN FORCES TO FIGHT OFF A SURPRISE ATTACK AS THE REMAINING IMPERIALS PLOT THEIR NEXT ATTACK!

• LUKE SKYWALKER must battle his way through a gang of Force-focused zealots!

• A faction of Imperial survivors plot to return the Empire to its past glory – and hint at a huge struggle to come!

• Can LUKE survive against a giant…swamp rat?!

• As the defiant Imperial consolidates his power and allegiances – he discovers a traitor!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: EWOKS #2

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ & LAURA BRAGA (A) • Cover by PETE WOODS

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY Dave Wachter

THE BATTLE ON ENDOR CONTINUES!

• BOUNTY HUNTERS 4-LOM & ZUCKUSS invade Bright Tree Village!

• Will WICKET and EWOK WARRIOR MEEDRO be able to defend the village?

• And who is the Red Ghost?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd.

UNCLE SCROOGE AND THE INFINITY DIME GALLERY EDITION HC ALEX ROSS COVER

Written by JASON AARON with CARL BARKS

Penciled by PAOLO MOTTURA, FRANCESCO D'IPPOLITO, VITALE MANGIATORDI, ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO & GIADA PERISSINOTTO with CARL BARKS

Covers by ALEX ROSS & J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

For the first time ever, Marvel and Disney team up to bring you the story of the ¢entury!

It's the story you never expected! One of the greatest characters in the history of comics leaps into his most epic adventure yet, in the mighty manner only Marvel can deliver! When Uncle Scrooge's fabled Money Bin gets stolen by a shocking culprit, the world's toughest duck must undertake a quest unlike any other, alongside a surprising array of allies: other versions of himself! And it's all from the imaginations of Marvel mainstay writer Jason Aaron (THOR, AVENGERS) and a cadre of celebrated Scrooge artists! Also re-presenting the classic CHRISTMAS ON BEAR MOUNTAIN, the first appearance of Scrooge McDuck, by the legendary Disney Comics creator Carl Barks! Collecting UNCLE SCROOGE AND THE INFINITY DIME #1.

96 PGS./All Ages …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96346-0

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

COSMIC X-MEN OMNIBUS HC JOHN CASSADAY COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, ED BRUBAKER, JOSS WHEDON, KELLY THOMPSON & STEVE ORLANDO

Penciled by DAVE COCKRUM, JOHN BYRNE, PAUL SMITH, JIM LEE, BILLY TAN, CLAYTON HENRY, PHILIP TAN, JOHN CASSADAY, JAN BAZALDUA, ELEONORA CARLINI & ANDREA BROCCARDO

COVERS BY JOHN CASSADAY & DAVE COCKRUM

The X-Men's greatest spacefaring adventures – starring the Shi'ar Imperial Guard,

the Starjammers and S.W.O.R.D.!

The Uncanny X-Men have a proud history of cosmic storytelling – dating back to Jean Grey's emergence as Phoenix that first caught the attention of Lilandra, Empress of the Kree! Now, vital chapters of the Phoenix saga – including fateful clashes between the X-Men and the awesome forces of the Shi'ar Imperial Guard – are collected alongside other star-spanning epics! Meet the space pirate Corsair, leader of the renegades known as the Starjammers – and the father of Cyclops and Havok! See the X-Men battle the terrifying alien Brood! Witness Carol Danvers' transformation into Binary! Watch the X-Men and S.W.O.R.D. in a desperate fight to protect Earth from destruction at the hands of the Breakworld! Tremble as the third Summers brother, Vulcan, visits his vengeance upon the Shi'ar! Join Rogue and Gambit on a honeymoon that's out of this world! And hold fast as Captain Kate Pryde sets the Marauders' sights way beyond the horizon! Collecting X-MEN(1963) #105, #107-108 and #137; UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #154-158, #161-167, #276-277 and #475-486; ASTONISHING X-MEN (2004) #19-24; GIANT-SIZE ASTONISHING X-MEN #1; MR. AND MRS. X (2018) #1-5; MARAUDERS (2022) #1-5 and material from UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #274-275.

1200 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96427-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

COSMIC X-MEN OMNIBUS HC DAVE COCKRUM COVER [DM ONLY]

1200 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96428-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SECRET WAR BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS OMNIBUS HC GABRIELE DELL'OTTO CLASSIC COSTUMES COVER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, BRENT ANDERSON & MICHAEL LARK

Covers by Gabriele Dell'Otto

Experience the darkest chapter in Marvel Universe history!

When Nick Fury discovers a disturbing connection between many of Marvel's deadliest villains, he assembles a ragtag team of the MU's most misunderstood heroes for a secret mission to do what the U.S. government could never allow – eventually leading to a super-powered blowout between a who's who of costumed crimefighters! We're talking Captain America, Daredevil, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Wolverine and more! But as they come under attack by groups of high-tech villains, will the heroes find out Nick Fury's secret? In the aftermath, Luke Cage is missing, and Jessica Jones will do whatever she can to find him. But who are the mystery men following her? And will her life ever recover from the drama of Secret War? Collecting SECRET WAR #1-5, PULSE #6-9 and SECRET WAR: FROM THE FILES OF NICK FURY.

368 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96382-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SECRET WAR BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS OMNIBUS HC Gabriele Dell'Otto SECRET WAR COSTUMES COVER [DM ONLY]

368 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96383-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC CHARLES VESS COVER

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON, DANNY FINGEROTH, PETER DAVID, DAVID MICHELINIE, LARRY LIEBER,

LEN KAMINSKI, DWIGHT ZIMMERMAN, BOB LAYTON, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, J.M. DEMATTEIS, ANN NOCENTI,

JIM SHOOTER, TONY SALMONS, ARTHUR ADAMS, TOM DEFALCO & MORE

Penciled by GREG LAROCQUE, JIM MOONEY, MIKE HARRIS, SAL BUSCEMA, GEOF ISHERWOOD, BOB MCLEOD,

MARC SILVESTRI, LARRY LIEBER, JIM FERN, DELL BARRAS, TOM MORGAN, DAVE SIMONS, STEVE GEIGER, MIKE ZECK, CYNTHIA MARTIN, RON FRENZ & MORE

COVERS BY CHARLES VESS, MIKE ZECK & GREG LAROCQUE

Spider-Man swings into his third solo ongoing series!

When MARVEL TEAM-UP came to an end, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man grabbed yet more of the spotlight in WEB OF SPIDER-MAN! Whether in his sleek black suit or classic red-and-blues, Spidey is ready to face new foes – including Magma, the Vulturions, Chance, Future Max and the Smithville Thunderbolt – as well as classic sparring partners like the Kingpin, Doctor Octopus, the Vulture and even the Hulk! Peter Parker makes a jaunt over the Atlantic for some adventures in the UK – where he foils an assassination attempt on the prime minister! Then, back on this side of the pond, he travels cross-country to retrieve a misplaced web-shooter! Plus: The all-time classic Spider-title crossover "Kraven's Last Hunt"! And Peter gets consigned to a mental hospital's Mad Dog Ward! Collecting WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #1-34 and ANNUAL #1-3, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #268 and #293-295 and PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #131-133.

1128 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96386-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MIKE ZECK COVER [DM ONLY]

1128 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96387-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC GREG LAROCQUE COVER [DM ONLY]

1128 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96453-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE/GAMBIT: VICTIMS GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by JEPH LOEB

Penciled by TIM SALE

Covers by TIM SALE

Gambit stalks the streets of London, hunting…Wolverine?!

Warrior. Ronin. Soldier. Mutant. Logan knows little of his past, save that it was fraught with pain and loss. Today, Wolverine is an X-Man – using his animal-keen senses, accelerated healing factor and razor-sharp claws to help protect a world that fears and hates mutants! Always an outsider, Gambit was shunned as a youth because of his strange, burning-red eyes. Eventually, Remy LeBeau realized he was a mutant, possessed of the ability to charge inanimate objects with explosively released biokinetic energy. A reformed thief and charming scoundrel, the ragin' Cajun always has a card up his sleeve! Now Loeb and Sale bring the X-Men's outlaw heroes to London in the wake of brutal slayings that may mark the return of the 19th-century serial killer called Jack the Ripper! Or could one of these two be the real killer? It's a fast-paced murder mystery that will keep you guessing right up until the last page! Collecting WOLVERINE/GAMBIT: VICTIMS #1-4 and material from UNCANNY X-MEN ANNUAL (1979) #18.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96288-3

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

WOLVERINE/GAMBIT: VICTIMS GALLERY EDITION HC VARIANT [DM ONLY]

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96289-0

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN OMNIBUS HC

LEINIL FRANCIS YU COVER

Written by CHARLES SOULE, ETHAN SACKS, GREG PAK & ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by STEVEN CUMMINGS, MARCO CASTIELLO, RAMON ROSANAS, RAMÓN F. BACHS,

PAOLO VILLANELLI, NATACHA BUSTOS, LEONARD KIRK, GUIU VILANOVA, RAFFAELE IENCO,

MINKYU JUNG & MORE

Covers by LEINIL FRANCIS YU & ROD REIS

The full saga of CRIMSON REIGN unites the rebels, rogues and renegades of Star Wars!

The criminal organization known as the Crimson Dawn has risen – but what is their goal, and how do they plan to achieve it? As Lady Qi'ra sends two killers – the relentless, Force-blinded Ochi of Bestoon and the mysterious, unstoppable Deathstick – to do what they do best, how will the Rebel Alliance and the Empire react to this new galactic power player? As Darth Vader hunts for anyone connected to Crimson Dawn, Luke Skywalker seeks the next step on his path to becoming a Jedi Master – and, as ever, Doctor Aphra looks to take advantage of the chaos. But with the galaxy teetering on the brink of an all-out crime war, an elite squad of Bounty Hunters is running out of time to save the one young girl who can stop the conflict! Collecting STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1-5, STAR WARS (2020) #19-25, STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #18-24, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #18-24 and STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #16-21.

744 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96184-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN OMNIBUS HC ROD REIS COVER [DM ONLY]

744 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96185-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BRIAN CHING COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by JOHN JACKSON MILLER

Penciled by BRIAN CHING, TRAVEL FOREMAN, DUSTIN WEAVER, HARVEY TOLIBAO, BONG DAZO,

SCOTT HEPBURN, ALAN ROBINSON, DEAN ZACHARY, RON CHAN & ANDREA MUTTI

Covers by BRIAN CHING & DUSTIN WEAVER

Journey back to a time of Jedi Knights as galactic peacekeepers – and of the Sith waiting in the shadows!

A long, long time ago, the Star Wars galaxy was a very different place. Welcome to the Old Republic! When young Jedi Zayne Carrick is framed for murder by his own masters, he goes on the run with three unlikely allies: con artist Marn Hierogryph, fugitive scientist Camper and bodyguard Jarael. But can they survive long enough to clear Carrick's name, uncover a conspiracy and maybe gain a bit of profit along the way? Strap in for a galaxy-spanning adventure as this ragtag group of heroes faces corrupted Jedi, deadly Mandalorians, the power of the Sith and more! Collecting STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC #1-50, STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC – WAR #1-5, STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC HANDBOOK and material from STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC/REBELLION #0.

1344 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96128-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC DUSTIN WEAVER COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1344 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96129-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DEADPOOL: BAD/BADDER BLOOD HC

Written by ROB LIEFELD, CHAD BOWERS & CHRIS SIMS

Penciled by ROB LIEFELD

Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Superstar creator Rob Liefeld returns to Deadpool for his biggest epic yet!

Wade Wilson has been shooting, stabbing and otherwise annoying people for a long time. He's made a lot of enemies. But one he can't quite place is the brutal Thumper, who keeps showing up out of the blue to pound him into jelly! What is Deadpool's past connection to this beefy face-masher? Wade has as much of a clue as you do! Maybe Domino can help uncover Thumper's secrets before Wade gets his keister kicked again? Or perhaps answers can be found in a secret mission from years ago that brought Deadpool and X-Force together! But when Thumper returns for the rematch, Wolverine and Cable step in for a daring rescue mission. Who is the mysterious, blade-brandishing Shatterstorm?! And is that…Venompool?! Collecting DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #1-4 and DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #1-5.

264 PGS./Parental Advisory …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96119-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: EXPOSED – PHOTOS FROM THE SET HC

Written by JESS HARROLD

Marvel Studios' first-ever photo book, featuring exclusive photography and a revealing

behind-the-scenes look at the production of Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

Documenting the filming of Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, this volume features never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photography, highlighting candid moments between Director Shawn Levy and key cast members including Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. This book includes insights from the on-set photographers and provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated film.

• The ultimate keepsake celebration of the landmark film Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine in a stunning dustjacketed format!

• Featuring Ryan Reynolds in his fan-favorite portrayal of Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's return to his iconic role as Wolverine – in his yellow-and-blue costume at last!

• Perfect for fans of the Merc with A Mouth, the Best There Is…or the filmmaking process!

224 PGS./Parental Advisory …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96337-8

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: AVENGERS WEST COAST VOL. 1 HC

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART with DAVID MICHELINIE

Penciled by AL MILGROM & BOB HALL with RICHARD HOWELL & KERRY GAMMILL

Cover by AL MILGROM

Driven by blockbuster sales, a new Avengers ongoing series begins here!

In the 1980s, Earth's Mightiest Heroes expanded their ranks and their range, founding the West Coast Avengers. The roster of Hawkeye, Iron Man, Wonder Man, Mockingbird and Tigra meant that the team was stocked with powerhouses and fan-favorites alike. Marvel welcomed back one of the greatest Avengers writers of all time to steer their adventures: Steve Englehart. Along with Al Milgrom and Joe Sinnott on art, he wove a massive series debut that brought in arguably his signature characters – Vision and the Scarlet Witch – in a crossover story plumbing the origins of Wonder Man and the Vision! Ultron also returns, but this new iteration of the iconic villain has a distinctly different disposition. Also featuring a double-sized Wonder Man solo adventure! Collecting WEST COAST AVENGERS (1985) #1-7, VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH (1985) #1-2 and WONDER MAN (1986) #1.

312 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96219-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: AVENGERS WEST COAST VOL. 1 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 375 [DM ONLY]

312 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96220-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH VOL. 1 HC

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART with MIKE W. BARR, ROGER McKENZIE, MICHAEL HIGGINS, BILL MANTLO, DENNIS MALLONEE & RICHARD HOWELL

Penciled by RICHARD HOWELL with AL MILGROM, SANDY PLUNKETT, RICK LEONARDI, PAUL SMITH,

RON WILSON, MIKE MIGNOLA & JOHN RIDGWAY

Cover by RICHARD HOWELL

These comics laid the groundwork for MARVEL STUDIOS' WANDAVISION and the upcoming AGATHA ALL ALONG!

The Marvel Masterworks are proud to present a massive volume collecting the adventures of the Avengers icons Vision and the Scarlet Witch! We're including not just the 1985 maxiseries that went on to inspire MARVEL STUDIOS' WANDAVISION, but also rare, never-before-reprinted stories that chronicle the couples' search for acceptance. With rich storytelling and vibrant artwork, these tales explore themes of love, duty and identity – showcasing the enduring bond between the two iconic characters. The Vision's origins are explored, while the Scarlet Witch expands her powers in new and sometimes shocking ways. But Wanda's brother Quicksilver's prejudice risks splitting their family apart. Will his choices set him on a dark path? And with Wanda's mystic pregnancy nearing term, what will Magneto's return mean for the mother-to-be? Collecting VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH (1985) #1-12; WEST COAST AVENGERS (1985) #2 and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #6, #14, #32, #48 and #58; MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #10; SOLO AVENGERS #5 and WHAT THE–?! #3.

488 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96221-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH VOL. 1 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 376 [DM ONLY]

488 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96222-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

DOOM TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & ND STEVENSON

Penciled by SANFORD GREENE & STEVE EPTING

Cover by SANFORD GREENE

In the near future, Doom alone must save the Marvel Universe!

Legendary writer Jonathan Hickman (ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN, G.O.D.S.) joins visionary artist Sanford Greene (POWER MAN AND IRON FIST) to send Doctor Doom on a journey unlike any he has undertaken before! With Valeria Richards at his side, Doom embarks on a quest to harness more power than any human has ever wielded before – in order to stop Galactus from bringing about the death of the universe! Plus: more thrilling Doctor Doom stories from the two creators – featuring the Fantastic Four and the Runaways! Collecting DOOM (2024) #1, FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #583 and RUNAWAYS (2015) #1.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96299-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: SPIDER-VERSE EXPANSION HC

Written by MATT FORBECK, MARTY FORBECK, MATT MANNING, KEVIN DILMORE & DAYTON WARD

Penciled by RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Web-crawl your way across the Web of Life and Destiny!

The SPIDER-VERSE EXPANSION takes you deep into the life of Marvel's most iconic hero, Spider-Man, and all his variants and villains from throughout the Multiverse. This expansion to the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME gives you new rules for creating Spider-heroes of your own, along with a deep dive into all the Spider-mythos. Explore new ways to build compelling supporting characters, new rules to handle symbiotes and clones and how to deal with your biggest foes (like the Sinister Six!) Plus: new equipment and dozens of new characters – including Carnage, Chasm, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, Advanced Suit Spider-Man from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and more!

256 PGS./No Rating …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94857-3

Trim size: 8-3/8 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN TPB

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS with HOWARD MACKIE

Penciled by MICHAEL STA. MARIA with DAN FRAGA

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Return to the classic era of the Amazing Spider-Man –

and discover the first Goblin!

Norman Osborn is the Green Goblin you know. But he is not the original Goblin! Learn the shocking secrets of the Proto-Goblin and its dramatic connection to the Osborn family! What role does a young Peter Parker, who is only just coming to understand his great power and responsibility, play in this unfolding of events? If Spidey can survive a run-in with his fearsome foe the Sandman, he has a terrifying encounter with the Proto-Goblin in store! J.M. DeMatteis ("Kraven's Last Hunt") delves into the mythos of classic Spider-Lore! Also includes the classic Flashback tale that introduced the Proto-Goblin! Collecting SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #1-4 and SPIDER-MAN (1990) #-1.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95753-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 10 – PHANTOMS TPB

Written by GREG PAK

Penciled by RAFFAELE IENCO, WILL SLINEY & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Ultimate power lies within Darth Vader's grasp as a

major turning point is reached!

Luke Skywalker turns to the dark side?! It is said there can be only two Sith. Currently they are the Emperor and Darth Vader. But could it someday be Palpatine and Luke? Or perhaps Vader and his son? The handmaiden Sabé will finally put Luke to the test – with Warba's life in the balance! Meanwhile, the Schism Imperial reveals its hidden hand! Sly Moore makes the biggest choice of her life! The M.A.R. Corps gains the upper hand! And Darth Vader confronts the consequences of his ruthless quest for power! Plus: Explore the earliest days and secret inner life of Anakin Skywalker with never-before-seen, revelatory stories set before, after and between the scenes of The Phantom Menace! Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #48-50 and STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL.

128 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95618-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, DUSTIN NGUYEN, GREG WEISMAN,

ERICA SCHULTZ, DAN JURGENS & MORE

Penciled by DUSTIN NGUYEN, ELENA CASAGRANDE, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, MARCELO FERREIRA,

DAN JURGENS & MORE

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Spider-Man's sensational black costume!

An all-star lineup of writers and artists assemble to spin fresh tales of Spider-Man! J.M. DeMatteis returns to the pages of "Kraven's Last Hunt" to tell a never-before-seen story of Spidey's past! J. Michael Straczynski rips Peter Parker's (and the Symbiote's) heart out! And Dustin Nguyen's stunning take on the wall-crawler will bring Spidey to uncharted heights! Greg Weisman and Javi Fernández take Peter and the Symbiote suit right to the bleeding edge! Erica Schultz and Marcelo Ferreira's Spidey shows no mercy! Legend Dan Jurgens writes and illustrates a bold new take on one of the most iconic chapters of Spider-Man's life! And much more – larger than life, in bold black, white and blood red! Collecting SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96013-1

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT TPB

Written by PREETI CHHIBBER, ASHLEY ALLEN,

STEVE FOXE, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & TOM WALTZ

Penciled by ENID BALÁM, JESÚS HERVÁS, LYNNE YOSHII, ROBERT GILL & JUAN JOSÉ RYP

COVER BY ROD REIS

Marvel's mutants survived the FALL OF X –

but now they must join the BLOOD HUNT!

Your favorite X-Men face the fight of their lives against a barrage of bloodsuckers! As darkness suffuses the world, Jubilee's past as a vampire comes back to take a big bite out of her! Magik must protect her homeland when a vampire army descends on Russia, seeking to turn it into a living hell! When her vacation in Japan is ruined, Psylocke will wield her psionic blade against creatures of legend – and a foe unlike any she's ever seen! When vampires capture mutants for hellacious experiments to boost their own power, Laura Kinney has something to say about that! And if one Wolverine isn't enough, Logan is also up to his claws in fang-faced fiends – but he has one vampire on his side as they fight their way toward a shocking showdown! Collecting X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – JUBILEE, X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – MAGIK, X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – PSYLOCKE, X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – LAURA KINNEY THE WOLVERINE and WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT #1-4.

192 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95866-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLOOD HUNT: MARVEL UNIVERSE TPB

Written by CHERYL LYNN EATON, DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Penciled by FARID KARAMI, LUIGI ZAGARIA,

ERIC GAPSTUR & DANNY EARLS

COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO

Some of Marvel's biggest names take on vampires

in the BLOOD HUNT!

The vampire onslaught of BLOOD HUNT reaches across the Marvel Universe – from Wakanda to New Orleans and beyond! Spinning directly out of events in the main series, the Black Panther finds himself transformed into a bloodsucker – and tasked with carrying out a key mission for the vampire overlord! But even a dark transformation won't keep T'Challa from his duties to Wakanda – for better or worse. Meanwhile, at the school of magic known as Strange Academy, Doyle Dormammu, Shaylee, Toth, Zoe and Germán get embroiled in an adventure that will take them around the world – and right into the center of the BLOOD HUNT action! Plus: What happens when vampires face an enemy with gamma-irradiated blood? Find out together with the Incredible Hulk! Collecting BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #1-3, STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #1-3 and HULK: BLOOD HUNT.

192 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95863-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS TPB

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by EDGAR SALAZAR & JIM LEE

Cover by PHILIP TAN

Industry titan Chris Claremont revisits one of his most famous stories to reunite Wolverine, Captain America and the Black Widow!

Return to the island-nation of Madripoor as X-Men legend Chris Claremont presents an all-new tale of Wolverine from the era originally explored in the all-time classic UNCANNY X-MEN #268! When a secret weapon brings Captain America to Madripoor, the trio team-up you've been waiting decades to see again will finally come to pass as the mission brings Logan and the Black Widow into a race against time and a multitude of foes – including the Hand and Wolverine's old enemies, Roughouse and Bloodscream! What mysterious ally holds the key to victory, and can our heroes save them in time?! You've been patient, and you're about to be rewarded – because you'll never guess where it goes! Collecting WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #1-5 and UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #268.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95224-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GET FURY TPB

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Penciled by JACEN BURROWS

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Definitive Punisher writer Garth Ennis returns to uncover more of the secret history of Frank Castle – and Nick Fury!

It's 1971, there's a war raging in Vietnam, and Nick Fury has been captured by the Viet Cong. At this moment, they don't quite understand that they have in their possession a man who knows enough secrets to damage the United States beyond comprehension. The C.I.A., however, does realize this – and they can't risk their enemy getting those secrets. So they dispatch the most deadly man in the U.S. Army: Lt. Frank Castle! The man who will one day be the Punisher is on his way to Hanoi to assassinate Fury – but Castle isn't the only party trying to get to him. Is this about to turn into a suicide mission? Collecting GET FURY #1-6.

136 PGS./Explicit Content …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91254-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT VOL. 2: IT'S ALIVE TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO & DEVMALYA PRAMANIK

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

The Midnight Mission has a key role to play in BLOOD HUNT!

For the new and vengeful Moon Knight, taking Marc Spector's name isn't enough – now he will turn his sights (and fists) on everything Marc held dear in life! But will Hunter's Moon and Tigra unmask their foe before the Marvel Universe is overrun by vampires? With more chaos on their streets than ever before and no tested leader to show them the way, the Midnight Mission must fight like hell to save New York and its people! The clock is ticking, the odds are against them and the (vampiric) stakes have never been higher! But will they succeed in their boldest offensive yet?! The entire Earth's future just might depend on it! And when the BLOOD HUNT is over, what will remain of the Mission? Collecting VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT (2024) #5-9.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95740-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IMMORTAL X-MEN VOL. 5: X-MEN FOREVER TPB

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Penciled by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Kieron Gillen answers the questions that have been haunting you since the start of IMMORTAL X-MEN!

An essential chapter of the FALL OF X ushers in the end of the Krakoan Age! How can you kill a digital god? What do you do when the Phoenix is bleeding out into nothing? Prepare to find out as war comes to Krakoa and a hunt begins in the White Hot Room! Brace yourself for a heartwarming family reunion – by which we mean one possibly involving setting fire to someone's heart with a flamethrower! The time for secrets, sinister or otherwise, is over. And it all ends with the biggest question of all: After everything, do we have Hope or not? Tying directly into the FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X comes an epic story of revelation! Collecting X-MEN: FOREVER (2024) #1-4.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95801-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 TPB

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

There's a new Symbiote on the loose in the year 2099!

Set your time circuits ahead to the techno-dystopian future of 2099 – where local hero Miguel O'Hara, A.K.A. Spider-Man, is facing a hostile takeover…of his own body! Kron Stone, the Venom of 2099, wages an all-out assault on the Alchemax corporation, and the only hope of stopping him lies with the power awakened by a top-secret project gone terribly wrong. But what must Miguel sacrifice to seal the bond with his new Symbiote? His body? His mind? His very soul?! The battle between Spider-Man and Venom soon draws the attention of Loki – and as things quickly spiral out of control, the heroes (and villains) of 2099 must rally to try to protect Nueva York…and save Miguel from himself. But it may already be too late! Collecting SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94996-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: THE SIEGE OF ASGARD TPB

Volume #2 in the Thor Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, KIERON GILLEN & PETER MILLIGAN

Penciled by MARKO DJURDJEVIC, BILLY TAN, RICH ELSON, DOUG BRAITHWAITE, MICO SUAYAN,

TOM GRINDBERG, JAMIE MCKELVIE & NIKO HENRICHON

Cover by BILLY TAN

A seismic era for Asgard as the hammer passes from one legendary writer to another!

Cataclysmic events have rocked Thor's world! So what will his friends do to help him? Meanwhile, Loki has woven his intricate scheming throughout every level of Thor's existence. From Asgard to Oklahoma, from Latveria to Hell, the Trickster has involved the likes of Doctor Doom, Hela, Norman Osborn and even Mephisto to meet his sinister goals. But when his plans spiral out of control – culminating in the Siege of Asgard and the return of an ancient evil so terrible it means certain disaster to even speak its name – it's up to Thor and his fellow Asgardians to save the day! But who, if anyone, will save Loki? And what part does Dani Moonstar of the New Mutants have to play? Collecting THOR (2007) #601-614, THOR ANNUAL (2009) #1, THOR GIANT-SIZE FINALE #1, SIEGE: LOKI #1 and NEW MUTANTS (2009) #11.

456 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95984-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: WAR OF KINGS TPB

Volume #2 in the Guardians of the Galaxy Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by DAN ABNETT & ANDY LANNING

Penciled by BRAD WALKER, WES CRAIG & MIGUEL SEPULVEDA

Cover by ALEX GARNER

The cosmos is rocked by a War of Kings – and the return of the Mad Titan!

When two absolute powerhouses, Black Bolt and Vulcan, square off – and their respective people, the Inhumans and the Shi'ar, ravage entire planets – the Guardians of the Galaxy are stuck in the middle! As new discoveries are made and old friends are betrayed, the new Guardians must stand shoulder to shoulder with cosmic legends to survive! But when the Fault, a massive rift in reality, threatens to destroy the cosmos, the bruised and battered Guardians must avert the unthinkable. As dark forces pour through, the greatest cosmic champions of the Marvel Universe line up to stop them – but will all hope lie in the oversized hands of Thanos? Collecting GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2008) #13-25, THANOS IMPERATIVE: IGNITION and THANOS IMPERATIVE #1-6.

488 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95996-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW AVENGERS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: CIVIL WAR TPB

Volume #2 in the New Avengers Modern Era Epic Collection

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by DAVID FINCH, FRANK CHO, STEVE MCNIVEN, MIKE DEODATO JR., HOWARD CHAYKIN, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, OLIVIER COIPEL, PASQUAL FERRY, PAUL SMITH, JIM CHEUNG, DAN JURGENS, ALEX MALEEV & MORE

Cover by DAVID FINCH

CIVIL WAR splits the New Avengers down the middle!

As Brian Michael Bendis' New Avengers roster is completed, who is the masked Ronin – and why has Captain America recruited this mysterious figure? In the wake of the tumultuous events of HOUSE OF M, a new threat emerges that may be impossible to stop. Canada's premier super-team, Alpha Flight, finds that out the hard way. Will the Avengers fare any better? And while Luke Cage and Jessica Jones are joined together in matrimony, the team is torn apart as CIVIL WAR breaks out across the Marvel Universe – with Iron Man and Captain America at loggerheads and everyone else forced to pick a side! Collecting NEW AVENGERS (2004) #11-25, NEW AVENGERS GUEST STARRING THE FANTASTIC FOUR #1, GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-WOMAN #1, NEW AVENGERS ANNUAL (2006) #1, NEW AVENGERS: ILLUMINATI (2006) #1 and CIVIL WAR: THE CONFESSION.

496 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95581-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: GOD LOVES, MAN KILLS TPB

Volume #10 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by PAUL SMITH, BRENT ANDERSON & FRANK MILLER with WALTER SIMONSON, JOHN ROMITA JR., MICHAEL GOLDEN & BRET BLEVINS

Cover by PAUL SMITH

One of the all-time great Marvel stories is just one part of a golden era for X-Men storytelling!

By 1982, the X-Men had become the biggest franchise in comic books. The engine driving it all was UNCANNY X-MEN, where Chris Claremont's deft character work and potent exploration of the mutant metaphor captivated readers. Claremont continued to find new dramatic heights with artist Paul Smith as they unfurled the growing romance between Kitty Pryde and Colossus, the first appearances of Callisto and the Morlocks, Rogue's debut with the team and the wedding of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor! Claremont's writing rose to find perhaps his most poignant and challenging expression in his graphic novel with artist Brent Anderson, "God Loves, Man Kills." Meanwhile, he collaborated with Frank Miller on the first Wolverine miniseries, which rocketed the character's popularity into the stratosphere! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #168-175, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #7, MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL #5 and WOLVERINE (1982) #1-4.

488 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95559-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE EMPIRE VOL. 2 TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by RANDY STRADLEY

Penciled by DAVE ROSS & DOUGLAS WHEATLEY

Cover by DAVE WILKINS

The dark times continue in a galaxy far, far away!

As the Empire strengthens its grip in the wake of Revenge of the Sith, the remaining Jedi are marked for death! Jedi Master K'Kruhk faces a battle for his life – one with deadly parallels for Bomo Greenbark and the crew of the smuggler vessel Uhumele. Meanwhile, Master Dass Jennir is down to his last credit and faces a stark choice: compromise his ideals or starve. Being a Jedi may make him an outlaw, but does being an outlaw mean he's no longer a Jedi? Darth Vader doesn't care: He's on Dass' trail either way – and so is the dread assassin Falco Sang! Collecting STAR WARS: DARK TIMES #6-17, STAR WARS: DARK TIMES – BLUE HARVEST #0 and STAR WARS: DARK TIMES – OUT OF THE WILDERNESS #1-5.

440 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96070-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE SAGA OF SAM WILSON TPB

Written by RICK REMENDER, RODNEY BARNES, TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, JACKSON LANZING & COLLIN KELLY

Penciled by CARLOS PACHECO, STUART IMMONEN, JOSHUA CASSARA, SEBASTIAN CABROL

& MATTIA DE IULIS

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Sam Wilson wields the shield! When Steve Rogers is transformed into an old man, his most trusted ally takes up the mantle as the new Captain America! But when Hydra infiltrates society, Sam and his partner, Nomad, are tested to their limits against Steve's rogues' gallery – including Sin and Baron Blood! Then, Sam returns to the guise of the Falcon, taking Patriot under his wing as his protégé. But they're on a collision course with an enemy way out of their weight class: Blackheart, demonic son of Mephisto! And when Arnim Zola launches a catastrophic attack on New York, Sam and a rejuvenated Steve both suit up as Captain America – one the Symbol of Truth and the other a Sentinel of Liberty! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2012) #25, ALL-NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA #1-6, FALCON (2017) #1-8 and CAPTAIN AMERICA (2022) #0.

376 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95663-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 4 – LET THERE BE BATTLE GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by MARIE SEVERIN with GARY FRIEDRICH

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & MARIE SEVERIN

Bruce Banner is on the run!

With the secret that he's the Incredible Hulk revealed, the law is hunting the man behind the monster. And the monster says let there be battle! Hulk rampages his way across Earth and outer space ready to fight with everyone and everything. The first such individual might give Hulk second thoughts when the cosmically powered Silver Surfer crosses his path. And when Marvel's original antihero, Namor, attempts to convince the Hulk to join him in war against the surface world, Hulk answers back with a green knuckle sandwich. Also featuring the High Evolutionary and his New Men, Hulk's new solo-series debut and punchy parody from NOT BRAND ECHH! Collecting TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #100, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #102 and material from TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #92-99 and #101 and NOT BRAND ECHH (1967) #3 and #9.

168 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95438-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 4 – LET THERE BE BATTLE GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

168 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95437-6

Trim size: 6 x 9

PSYLOCKE #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900911521

DOOM BY

SANFORD GREENE POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900911621

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #32

FACSIMILE EDITION POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900911721

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900911821

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 10/28/24, ON-SALE 01/01/25

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: JANUARY 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: JANUARY 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 10/21/24, ON-SALE 12/04/24

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2024 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2024 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2024 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2024 POSTER D

FOC 10/21/24, ON-SALE 12/04/24

AVENGERS #21

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #4

CONQUEST 2099 #4

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION #1

INFINITY WATCH #1

MARVEL HOLIDAY TALES TO ASTONISH #1

MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY #4

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #27

NYX #6

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #8

SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #2

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE #3

ULTIMATES #7

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #5 [POLYBAGGED]

WOLVERINE #4

X-FORCE #6

X-MEN #8

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW DECEMBER ON-SALE COMIC TITLES, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED DURING THE PRINTER'S HOLIDAY SHIPPING SCHEDULE.

COLLECTIONS

FOC 10/07/24

BLOOD HUNT: MARVEL UNIVERSE TPB (ON SALE 12/18/24)

DOOM TREASURY EDITION TPB (ON SALE 03/19/25)

IMMORTAL X-MEN VOL. 5: X-MEN FOREVER TPB​

(ON SALE 12/18/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: AVENGERS WEST COAST

VOL. 1 HC (ON SALE 03/19/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: AVENGERS WEST COAST

VOL. 1 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/19/25)

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME:

SPIDER-VERSE EXPANSION HC (ON SALE 03/19/25)

MARVEL STUDIOS' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: EXPOSED –

PHOTOS FROM THE SET HC (ON SALE 12/18/24)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK

VOL. 4 – LET THERE BE BATTLE GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 12/18/24)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK

VOL. 4 – LET THERE BE BATTLE GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

(ON SALE 12/18/24)

NEW AVENGERS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

CIVIL WAR TPB (ON SALE 12/18/24)

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE EMPIRE

VOL. 2 TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 12/18/24)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS

VOL. 1 HC BRIAN CHING COVER [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 03/19/25)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS

VOL. 1 HC DUSTIN WEAVER COVER

[NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/19/25)

UNCLE SCROOGE AND THE INFINITY DIME

GALLERY EDITION HC ALEX ROSS COVER

(ON SALE 03/19/25)

UNCLE SCROOGE AND THE INFINITY DIME

GALLERY EDITION HC J. SCOTT CAMPBELL COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/19/25)

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

CHARLES VESS COVER (ON SALE 03/19/25)

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

GREG LAROCQUE COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/19/25)

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

MIKE ZECK COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/19/25)

FOC 10/14/24

COSMIC X-MEN OMNIBUS HC (ON SALE 03/26/25)

COSMIC X-MEN OMNIBUS HC DAVE COCKRUM COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/26/25)

DEADPOOL: BAD/BADDER BLOOD HC (ON SALE 03/26/25)

IRON MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

STARK DISASSEMBLED TPB (ON SALE 12/11/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: VISION AND THE

SCARLET WITCH VOL. 1 HC (ON SALE 03/26/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: VISION AND THE

SCARLET WITCH VOL. 1 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 03/26/25)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED TPB

(ON SALE 12/11/24)

WOLVERINE/GAMBIT: VICTIMS GALLERY EDITION HC

(ON SALE 03/26/25)

WOLVERINE/GAMBIT: VICTIMS GALLERY EDITION HC

VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/26/25)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: GOD LOVES, MAN KILLS TPB

(ON SALE 12/25/24)

X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT TPB (ON SALE 12/25/24)

FOC 10/21/24

GET FURY TPB (ON SALE 01/01/25)

SECRET WAR BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS OMNIBUS HC

GABRIELE DELL'OTTO CLASSIC COSTUMES COVER

(ON SALE 04/02/25)

SECRET WAR BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS OMNIBUS HC

GABRIELE DELL'OTTO SECRET WARS COSTUMES COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/02/25

SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD

TREASURY EDITION TPB (ON SALE 04/02/25)

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN TPB

(ON SALE 01/01/25)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 10 –

PHANTOMS TPB (ON SALE 01/01/25)

THOR MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE SIEGE OF ASGARD TPB (ON SALE 01/01/25)

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT VOL. 2:

IT'S ALIVE TPB (ON SALE 01/01/25)

FOC 10/28/24

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE SAGA OF SAM WILSON TPB

(ON SALE 01/08/25)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY MODERN ERA

EPIC COLLECTION: WAR OF KINGS TPB (ON SALE 01/08/25)

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN OMNIBUS HC

LEINIL YU COVER (ON SALE 04/09/25)

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN OMNIBUS HC

ROD REIS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/09/25)

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 TPB (ON SALE 01/08/25)

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS TPB

(ON SALE 01/08/25)

