Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: blade, ghost rider, October 2024, sentinels, storm

Marvel Comics October 2024 Full Solicits With Blade, Storm, And Ewoks

Marvel Comics October 2024 Full Solicits With Storm, Moon Knight, Iron Man, Ewoks, Blade, Mystique, Sentinels and Alien: Romulus

Article Summary Marvel’s October 2024 lineup includes new series for Storm, Moon Knight, Iron Man, Blade, and Mystique.

Venom War continues with multiple spin-offs, including stories featuring Wolverine, Spider-Man, and Deadpool.

Star Wars comics expand with Ewoks, Inquisitors, Ahsoka, and Battle of Jakku miniseries.

Collectors can look forward to new Marvel Omnibus editions featuring Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Doctor Strange.

Marvel Comics' solicits and solicitations for October 2024 have dropped, with issue one launches for Storm, Moon Knight, Iron Man, Ewoks, Venom War: Fantastic Four, Blade, Mystique, Sentinels, Conquest 2099, Crypt Of Shadows, Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes, Alien: Romulus and Star Wars: Battle Of Jakku.

STORM #1

MUREWA AYODELE (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A)

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK • VARIANT COVER BY JOËLLE JONES

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

GOLD FOIL VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT,

NOW HEADLINING HER OWN SOLO SERIES!

Ororo Munroe has lived many lives. She's been a thief, a goddess, an X-Man, a queen and now an Avenger! She is the most prominent, most respected and most powerful mutant on the world stage – and in that role, she intends to be a force for positive change! First up: A major meltdown at a nuclear facility in Oklahoma City draws Storm from her Sanctuary in Atlanta – and into a moral conflict that will test her iron resolve! Guest-starring X-FACTOR's FRENZY!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #1

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A)

Cover by Davide Paratore

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT

VARIANT COVER BY AKA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SILVER FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARC SPECTOR…BACK FROM THE BEYOND!

As an avatar and agent of the Egyptian God of the Moon, Khonshu, former mercenary MARC SPECTOR has died and come back to life on more than one occasion. To the ignorant, his fate beyond death's grasp may seem idyllic, but being chosen as a Fist of Khonshu comes with a heavy cost! And, like bones in a street fight, Marc Spector, and the multitudes he contains, may be about to break!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #1

SPENCER ACKERMAN (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

DEADLY FOES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY SUMIT KUMAR

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

A NEW, BRUTAL ERA BEGINS!

Roxxon and AIM team up to take on Stark Unlimited! But they're ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He's a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man is going to war! New armor, old enemies, and unbelievable twists abound in this fresh take on a fury-powered Iron Man from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Spencer Ackerman and groundbreaking artist Julius Ohta!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #38

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • CAFU (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO

OLD MAN VENOM'S TIME QUEST CONTINUES!

Old man Dylan Brock's adventure through time to bring an end to the Venom War takes him to one of the darkest places – the realm of Chthon! Can even Doctor Strange help him when confronted with the ultimate temptation of evil?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR #3 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • TEAM DYLAN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

TEAM EDDIE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY

A THREE-WAY WAR FOR THE SYMBIOTE?!

Eddie Brock! Dylan Brock! Peter Parker! Who is the ultimate host for the Venom Symbiote?! If the wrong one wins, it would spell disaster for the world – but which can save us all? The tide of the war turns here as one of the contenders is eliminated!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #3 (OF 3)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A)

COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

Variant Cover by ANNIE WU

KEEP THEIR TEETH OFF YOUR FLESH!

The Venom War is making strange bedfellows as hero and villain alike have to fight off the menace of hungry zombiotes, eager to bite and spread onto all – living and dead! She-Hulk, Hellcat, Shocker and more are among those striving to stay alive…and unbonded!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #3 (OF 3)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A)

Cover by LEIRIX

Variant Cover by JESSICA FONG

BLACK WIDOW VERSUS HER SYMBIOTE?!

Natasha may be doing everything in her power to rein in the zombiote outbreak and protect the innocent from these horrors…but who is going to protect her when her own symbiote goes bad?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: FANTASTIC FOUR #1 (OF 3)

ADAM WARREN (W) • JOEY VASQUEZ (A) • Cover by David Baldeón

VARIANT COVER BY WALT SIMONSON

FOUR MORE DRAGGED INTO THE WAR!

The Fantastic Four may not have much history with Venom – beyond helping Spider-Man capture the symbiote way back when – but when both Doctor Doom and Kang the Conqueror start getting involved in the war…now we've got the FF's attention! It's a wild battle of mad geniuses that spans thousands of years and also the space of a breath – with stakes that only the Fantastic Four could fathom!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: DEADPOOL #2 (OF 3)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • ROB DI SALVO (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

MONSTERS VS. ZOMBIOTES!

Deadpool may be trapped in a city full of zombified symbiotes and symbiotized zombies, but he's always got old friends to call on when he's against a wall! He'll face the madness with monstrous allies like Frankenstein('s Monster) and Man-Thing – not to mention Silence, Princess…and another surprise guest star you will NOT see coming!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: LETHAL PROTECTORS #2 (OF 3)

Sabir pirzada (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by Creees Lee

VARIANT COVER BY KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY LUCA MARESCA

SILVER SYMBIOTE!

The AGONY symbiote chooses its next host – SILVER SABLE! The new Wild Pack becomes a terrifying and lethal SYMBIOTE SQUAD to stop the monstrous horde of ZOMBIOTES spreading like a plague across NYC – with extreme prejudice! But can Sable and her alien partner still be trusted?! And what dangerous secret rests within their mysterious cargo?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE #2 (OF 3)

TIM SEELEY & TONY FLEECS (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

LOGAN SLASHES THROUGH THE VENOM WAR!

When Wolverine said he was the best there is, he didn't mean the best tasting…but that's not gonna stop zombiotes from trying to take a bite out of him! Plus: There are other, less healing-factor-brandishing people in danger, and Logan is not going to let that stand.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #3 (OF 3)

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

CARNAGE VS. MERIDIUS!

It has all lead up to this. Like many gods before him, in order to step into his full power, Carnage must destroy his own creator. Who will walk away from this fight? And in what form?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 4)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

PETER PARKER – KING IN BLACK!

We've seen what happens if Eddie get the symbiote… We've seen what happens when Dylan get the symbiote… Clearly, everything would work out if a great guy like Peter held onto it. Right? RIGHT?!?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLADE: RED BAND #1 (OF 5)

BRYAN HILL (W) • C.F. VILLA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. Gist • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. Gist

VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON • RED FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A NEW DAWN FOR THE DAYWALKER!

For years, BLADE has been the deadliest vampire hunter in the Marvel Universe! With an arsenal of wooden stakes, silver bullets and razor bats at his command, few have known the taste of vengeance and blood like BLADE! But after the harrowing events of BLOOD HUNT, what's left of Marvel's most infamous vampire? Did any of the vampire within Blade survive? Did any of the man? FIND OUT HERE, AT THE SKIN-SEARING DAWN OF A BLOODY NEW BLADE SAGA!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

MYSTIQUE #1 (OF 5)

DECLAN SHALVEY (W) • DECLAN SHALVEY (A/C)

WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

DEADPOOL VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Reminding the world to hate and fear her!

How do you track a subject with a history that contradicts itself? How do you stop a force whose motives change like quicksilver? How do you stop a target that can be anyone? That's the question that confronts Nick Fury as he stumbles upon a web of lies and espionage leading back to Mystique. From the ashes of Krakoa, the shape-shifting mutant terrorist returns to remind the world exactly why it hates and fears her. From award-winning creator Declan Shalvey (MOON KNIGHT), MYSTIQUE sifts through the dark underbelly of the Marvel Universe to tell a tale of action and espionage targeting Marvel's most mysterious mutant.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SENTINELS #1 (OF 5)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON

WINDOWSHADE VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADHSAW

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WHO ARE THE NEW SENTINELS?

The original Sentinel Program was human supremacy and fear coded into circuitry. But now their legacy falls into the hands of mutantkind! Powered by cutting-edge nanotech, this new generation of Sentinels protects a fragile peace between mutants and humans. But when being a Sentinel is your job – your life – is it possible to stay human? Mount up as Alex Paknadel (CARNAGE) and Justin Mason (SPIDER-PUNK) bring you a brand-new team of heroes that will take on the most heinous mutants! Their first mission: Capture Omega Red!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE #2

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A/C)

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Variant Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

Doom Variant Cover by Francesco Mobili

GODZILLA VARIANT Cover by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Marvel Comics Presents Variant Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

WHERE GOES THE WENDIGO?!

Who stalks WOLVERINE in the Canadian North? And what mysterious designs does the WENDIGO have on the Best There Is?

Logan just wants to be left alone, but a war on two fronts will evolve with an unexpected turn! Don't miss the debut of the all-new Wendigo, as the secret it hides will shape Wolverine's mission…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

AXO VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN • AXO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

Kate Pryde's continued attempts at living a normal, non-mutant life go laughably wrong as she finds herself in the middle of a brawl started by a couple of headstrong teens with remarkable abilities – which, of course, they're terrible at controlling. She's sworn off being anybody's teacher, mentor, professor, sensei or anything that reminds her of her old life. But will the White Queen force her hand?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAZZLER #2 (OF 4)

JASON LOO (W) • RAFAEL LOUREIRO (A) • Cover by TERRY DODSON AND RACHEL DODSON

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCASM WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

London Calling!

DAZZLER and her entourage travel across the pond for the next stop on her world tour. But when a live studio session goes dangerously awry, it's time for DOMINO and STRONG GUY to shine! But who is the mystery villain out to cancel Dazzler's performances – permanently?! Featuring action, heartbreak and another original set of song lyrics!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #5

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

JEAN GREY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

JEAN GREY VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

While the X-Men engage the social-media sociopath Upstarts, Kid Omega and Psylocke dive deep into the mind of a troubled mutant. Silence: Psychic Rescue in Progress! But Quentin Quire has never been good at keeping his mouth shut…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #6

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

MAGNETO VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

MAGNETO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

While the X-Men attempt to unravel the globe-spanning conspiracy arrayed against them, Temper and Magik work to investigate one closer to home. Merle, Alaska, holds more secrets than just the ones kept within the Factory, and the two mutants must leave the safety of their headquarters and hit the streets for answers.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-FORCE #4

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

TANK VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • TANK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

Variant Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

MAN-THING STRIKES AS THE NEXUS OF ALL REALITIES IS AT STAKE!

The Nexus of All Realities is in danger – meaning if X-FORCE can't seal this Fracture Node, they've got more to worry about than just one ol' Earth! What extradimensional forces stand ready to take down FORGE's team? And the Nexus' guardian, the MAN-THING – is he friend or foe? The all-new X-FORCE series continues to turn up the heat…and wait'll you see what we're cooking!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NYX #4

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • ENID BALÁM (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI • CUCKOOS VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

CUCKOOS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON

• Genius. Student. New Mutant. Young Avenger. X-Man. As PRODIGY, David Alleyne has been all these things and more – but now he faces his most difficult challenge yet.

• Facing down his past and looking his present in the eye, Prodigy must fight to understand what mutant culture really means to those left behind by Krakoa…

• …and how far he'll go to protect the mutants of New York City from a devastating – and dangerous – conspiracy of their own.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PHOENIX #4

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE

PHOENIX VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

BEWARE…THE GOD BUTCHER!

• His call has gone out across the universe: He will have his retribution. He will bring his awful vengeance to bear.

• GORR THE GOD BUTCHER is going to kill the PHOENIX.

• Plus: CAPTAIN MARVEL comes to call…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #4

GAIL SIMONE (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JESSICA FONG

NIGHTCRAWLER VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

NIGHTCRAWLER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• With one X-Man down and hell coming for the rest, ROGUE finds herself alone against a power of darkness she is completely unprepared for. No backup, no lifeline and NO WAY OUT.

• And as she fights alone, a secret of the new recruits is revealed – is one of them the ENDLING that will destroy all mutantkind?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-FACTOR #3

Mark Russell (W) • Bob quinn (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

PYRO VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO • PYRO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

X-FACTOR GOES TO THE MOON!

• A computer-controlled lunar base has gone out of control!

• How can Havok and Frenzy stop a foe that can predict the team's every move?

• And does the key to victory lie with the team's most mysterious new member: Granny Smite?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #3 (OF 5)

ROB LIEFELD (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C) • Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

DEADPOOL SMASH – OR SMASHED?!

DEADPOOL's Dragon Quest continues with the incredible HULK! But will the Green Goliath help or hinder the Merc with the Mouth's shot at the treasure?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

CONQUEST 2099 #2 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON & JOSÉ LUÍS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

SCI-FI PULP POSTERS VARIANTS BY PETE WOODS

INTRODUCING THE DEATH SPIDERS FROM DEEP SPACE!

• DRACULA'S bloody war on SPIDER-WOMAN 2099's people, the ARANEONS, has begun!

• NOVA and SPIDER-MAN battle for the fate of Spider-Woman, while the X-MEN 2099 take on another front of the battle!

• But the brutal vengeance draws forth the cosmic angel of death – the SILVER SURFER of 2099!

• Featuring the first appearance of WEB-WEAVER 2099!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CONQUEST 2099 #1 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON & JOSÉ LUÍS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

SCI-FI PULP POSTERS VARIANTS BY PETE WOODS

THE IMPALER SCORNED!

• DRACULA has conquered a world determined to quash him! Now, with an army at his back, he sets his sights on the new vampire homeworld – DOMUS DRACONUM!

• What he discovers will shatter his dark heart!!!

• What tragic event sets him on a collision course with NOVA, SPIDER-MAN…and the SPIDER-WOMAN of 2099?!

• Featuring the first appearance of SPIDERCIDE 2099!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1

BENJAMIN PERCY, STEVE FOXE, CHRIS CONDON & Jason Loo (W)

Raffael Ienco, Carlos Magno & More (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CRACKING OPEN THE CRYPT!

As All Hallows' Eve approaches, the heroes of the Marvel Universe find themselves once again facing the terrors that lie in the dark! From creatures that lurk in the deep to sinister sorcery, don't miss out as your favorite heroes get put through the wringer and are forced to face down the malevolent forces of the Marvel Universe! Pick up this terrifying tome at your own peril, True Believers!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #3 (OF 4)

JUSTINA IRELAND & YUJI KAKU (W)

YUJI KAKU & MORE! (A)

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Fall into the next PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT alongside New York Times best-selling Author JUSTINA IRELAND as she weaves a tale of an ALL-NEW avatar of Khonshu that might just eclipse every other Fist of Khonshu that came before! Plus! Don't miss the Marvel debut of manga superstar YUJI KAKU (HELL'S PARADISE) as he introduces a brand new Moon Knight with a violent past from a magical future!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #3

JASON LOO (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY JESSICA FONG • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

INTO THE SAVAGE LAND!

Beset by grief and guilt, JACK RUSSELL is an animal that cannot be trusted or stopped! With no other option, the King of All Wolves opts to drop himself into a SAVAGE LAND!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY #2 (of 4)

THOMAS KRAJEWSKI (W) • JASON MUHR (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Carlos Gómez • VARIANT COVER BY David Baldeón

THOR vs. HULK: A ZOMBIE SMACKDOWN FOR THE AGES!

Banner must get to Avengers Tower to make an antidote to the virus, but to get through the infested streets he'll have to travel as Hulk. The big green guy may be invulnerable to nasty bites, but he'd also rather smash the zombies instead of save them! Poor Groot needs to usher the uncontrollable beast through the horde, but his task is only complicated when an undead Thor shows up. If Groot wants to prevent Hulk from killing his fellow Avenger, he'll need to think fast!

32 PGS./ALL AGES …$3.99

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #3 (OF 4)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CHRIS ALLEN & SEAN DAMIEN HILL (A)

Cover by KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT BY ANDREI BRESSAN

VARIANT BY E.M. GIST • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

PREDATORS GAIN ONE OF EARTH'S DEADLIEST RESOURCES!

The Great Mound falls to the invasion! Vibranium is finally within reach of the Predator invaders. But the would-be conquerors are divided…and Wakanda knows better than most what that will do to a nation. If Shuri and T'Challa don't find a way to stop the rival Yautja clans, Wakanda will be collateral damage in a battle that began on distant stars…and the war won't stop there.

32 PGS./Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY …$4.99

GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL #1

CARLOS HERNANDEZ, FELIPE SMITH & MELISSA FLORES (W)

Daniel Bayliss, Jan Bazaldua & Moises Hidalgo (A) • COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY Gerardo Sandoval • Variant Cover by J.Gonzo

REV YOUR ENGINES AND GET READY TO RIDE!

Robbie Reyes, A.K.A. GHOST RIDER, burst into the Marvel Universe and has been blazing his own trail ever since! Celebrate Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month with three brand-new tales from a host of talented writers, including Carlos Hernandez, Melissa Flores and the return of Felipe Smith (one of Robbie's original creators), as they put Robbie through his paces and he races through the Marvel Universe! PLUS, the print debut of an ALL-NEW Ghost Rider!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #2

SABIR PIRZADA (W) • CHRIS CAMPANA (A) • Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY JUSIN MASON • VARIANT COVER BY Mark Bagley

• VENGEANCE is one of the most powerful and notorious entities in the Marvel Universe! BUT WHAT HAS RESPARKED ITS DAMNING AND WRATHFUL FLAME?! And who will be the object of its deadly gaze next?!

• MEANWHILE, Johnny Blaze finds himself in ALL THE WAY over his head – and as Vengeance's flame is just beginning to burn again, Johnny's may yet get snuffed out!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #4 (OF 4)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

SABRETOOTH. SINISTER. SLICING & DICING!

MISTER SINISTER makes his plans known. SABRETOOTH strikes. An uneasy alliance leads to a knock-down, drag-out fight the likes of which will alter WOLVERINE's plans with the X-MEN. The grand finale of Chris Claremont's untold Wolverine epic!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #3 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN • Variant Cover by ANDREI BRESSAN

Variant Cover by MARCO MASTRAZZO

TARGET: DEADPOOL AND OMEGA RED!

WOLVERINE's quest for vengeance leads him from old friends to old enemies – with death in his hands! Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo take LOGAN to the brink – setting the stage for the next unbelievable chapter. Trust us – you'll never guess where this one leads.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #3 – RED BAND EDITION

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C) • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

HORROR HOMAGE Red Band Cover by NIC KLEIN

The brutal battles of WOLVERINE: REVENGE #3 expanded with this Red Band edition featuring exclusive pages! Polybagged to contain the bloodiest issue yet!

40 PGS./EXPLICIT CONTENT …$5.99 [polybagged]

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #59

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSINOTTO

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSINOTTO

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

• The mano a mano fight that started last issue is so huge it took over the cover to here!

• Come see John Romita Jr. do what he does best with the most brutal fight in Spider-Man history – SPIDEY VS. TOMBSTONE!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR., ED McGUINNESS & MORE!

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. • VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT

VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

SPECIAL OVERSIZED FINALE!

• Zeb Wells says goodbye to the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in style with his collaborators JOHN ROMITA JR., ED McGUINNESS and some other special surprise guests.

• When one era ends though, another begins as THE EIGHT DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN gets a special prelude by JOE KELLY!

64 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN II #4 (of 5)

Kaare Andrews (W) • Kaare Andrews (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

• Ravaged by age, traumatized and now time-tossed, Peter Parker can barely function.

• Miles Morales doesn't particularly care if taking down his old friend is what is needed to save the city and possibly all of existence.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-SOCIETY #3 (OF 4)

ALEX SEGURA (W) • SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A) • Cover by PETE WOODS

VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • SPIDER-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

SPIDER-GWEN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

• WEAPON VIII stands alone against the Sinister Squadron, and it can't go well for him.

• The most brutal Spider-Book of 2024 will continue to pull no punches.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #8

GREG WEISMAN (W) • CORY SMITH (A) COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

A NEW HERO RISES!

• New story arc starts here!

• An old evil resurfaces.

• And our two Spider-Men are way out-classed.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #25

Cody Ziglar (W) • Federico Vicentini & MORE! (A)

COVER BY Federico Vicentini • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY Federico Vicentini

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI • DOOM VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

THE BLACK PANTHER COMES TO BROOKLYN!

• SPIDER-MAN is out of control! His vampiric bloodlust consumes him – just as he will consume everyone he loves to quench his unholy thirst! • No one can hope to stop this monstrous MILES MORALES…but BLACK PANTHER is about to step up to the plate.

• BONUS STORY – MILES and DEADPOOL scribe Cody Ziglar teases all-out war in Brooklyn when The Merc with a Mouth meets Miles Morales!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

CHASM: CURSE OF KAINE #3 (OF 4)

STEVE FOXE (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

• Druig, the most terrifying Eternal, has found that playing with spiders is good fun. He's taken purchase in Chasm's brain and has now set his sight on Chasm's brother Kaine.

• Chasm thought his brain couldn't be MORE fractured. He was wrong.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

AL EWING, JUSTINA IRELAND

& LEONARDO ROMERO (W)

JUANN CABAL, NETHO DIAZ

& LEONARDO ROMERO (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN

VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

GANGWAY, HEROES – THE NEW SPIDER-MAN HAS TAKEN OVER!

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of SPIDER-MAN's black costume – "BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD"-style! AL EWING (THE IMMORTAL HULK, VENOM) spills a super-secret from SECRET WARS! JUSTINA IRELAND (SANA STARROS, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE) unveils a merciless Spidey who shocks super villain and innocent alike! PLUS: Superstar LEONARDO ROMERO's dark take on the wall-crawler will leave you shaking!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #6

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Gwen's arrival on Earth-616 hasn't gone as planned. Having to keep secrets has driven a wedge between her and the other Spiders. She could use a new friend and finds one in the form of Jessica Jones!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-BOY #12

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A/C)

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

Classified

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #9

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY Mitsuhiro Arita

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE • VARIANT COVER BY MITSUHIRO ARITA

THE ULTIMATE SORCERER SUPREME?

• Magic, mysticism and metal clash! But the source of this magic is not what it appears to be, due to the Maker's reshaping of the world…

• Black Panther wrestles with this new anti-vibranium – and deals with the devastating consequences!

• What is the price of such life-bringing power? And what is the price of trying to master it?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #10

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL • VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

J. JONAH JAMESON, BEN PARKER AND THE GREEN GOBLIN COLLIDE!

• Fan-favorite duo Ben Parker and J. Jonah Jameson take center stage in this investigative mystery issue!

• But in this world of shadows and secrets, every unturned rock leads to danger…

• And they'll soon have to decide which is the greater challenge – uncovering secrets or keeping them!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #8

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY IAN BERTRAM • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHO ARE THE CHILDREN OF THE ATOM?

• What are mutants? Where do they come from? And how has the Maker's Council been keeping them under control?

• All these dark questions and more start to unravel as our heroes investigate a murder that, for some reason, the authorities keep covering up!

• And Shadow King advances his sinister plots!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #5

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW • VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE TARGETS CAPTAIN AMERICA!

• Hawkeye No More? Not for long! A new challenger approaches when an unknown civilian picks up a discarded bow and arrow – and refuses to let the Ultimates reclaim the stolen Stark Tech!

• Captain America tries to settle the dispute, leading to an action-packed brawl of arrows versus shields!

• Meanwhile, the Ultimate Hellfire Club is up to something…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #261 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by RON FRENZ

Cover by CHARLES VESS

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

Continuing a Facsimile celebration of the early days of Spider-Man's black costume, which he's now discovered is really an alien symbiote intending to bond with him forever! Peter Parker is back in his classic suit, but his problems aren't over — because Mary Jane Watson and Liz Allan are trapped at the mercy of his bitter foe the Hobgoblin! And next, the fiend is targeting Harry Osborn — but is that exactly what Spidey wanted him to do? The resulting confrontation is a doozy! Meanwhile, Peter thought the symbiote was gone from his life once and for all, safely trapped for study within the Fantastic Four's headquarters. But when it finds a way to break free, Spider-Man beware! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #261.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #10 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by BOB LAYTON

Cover by BOB LAYTON

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Marvel's monthly celebration of the finest super-hero crossover of them all continues as Doctor Doom faces Galactus in a fight to the death! In a desperate search for sustenance, the World-Eater has turned his insatiable hunger on his own ship – but as the heroes of Battleworld look on in awe at the raw energy on display, Doom has other ideas! As he claims this power for himself, the villain is transformed – and galvanized for his next battle, against the Beyonder himself! Meanwhile, tensions run high between the Avengers and X-Men, Battleworld feels the impact of a cataclysmic confrontation and Doom offers his hand in friendship to any who would aid him! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS (1984) #10.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

Order using 75960620816601011

UNCANNY X-MEN #244 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by MARC SILVESTRI • Cover by MARC SILVESTRI

VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

Re-presenting the dynamic debut of Marvel's mutant mall rat, Jubilee! Jubilation Lee is an orphaned teen, captivating crowds at a Los Angeles mall with the fireworks at her fingertips! But when the "mutant hunters extraordinaire" known as M-Squad are called in to put a stop to her antics, it's a good thing the fun-starved women of the X-Men – Dazzler, Storm, Rogue and Psylocke – decided to take an impromptu trip around the world from Australia to indulge in a little retail therapy. As the sparks really begin to fly, Jubilation's life is about to be changed forever! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #244.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #2 (of 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • SCOT EATON (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

JACKET VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO • VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH

Captain America, Hawkeye, Night Thrasher and Hercules deploy to investigate a small New England town tormented by the radioactive ghosts of Super-Apes! But are the spectral simians villains or victims? And what is the RED GHOST doing in Massachusetts?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #19

JED MACKAY (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • DOOM VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

DOOM AGAINST EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES!

• Doctor Doom puts the Avengers to the test! But what is the purpose of the Avengers?

• To prove why Doom's way is not the right way, the Avengers will have to face their greatest threat – their own dark pasts!

• Meanwhile, T'Challa embarks on a clandestine mission…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ULTRAMAN X AVENGERS #3 (OF 4)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

• It's finally here, the battle to end them all, as the fate of the cosmos hangs in the balance! In one corner – the devourer of worlds, Galactus, AND HIS NEW HERALD, ALIEN ZARAB! In the other, the assembled forces of Captain America's Avengers and Ultraman's Ultra Guard!

• But can our heroes really hope to take on such an apocalyptic threat…and even if they can, what consequences might that have for multiple universes?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NAMOR #4 (of 8)

JASON AARON (W) • ALEX LINS & PAUL DAVIDSON (A) • Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Seven Kings Battle to Rule the Seas!

War has engulfed the undersea realms, from the ruins of Old Atlantis to the sunken forests of the Seaweed Men. While in the mysterious depths of the Secret Seas, Namor's vicious past comes back to haunt him.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

THE NEW WARRIORS THREE!

J. Michael Straczynski revisits THOR and SPIDER-MAN! Still reeling from recent events at the Front Door Cabaret, Captain America needs friends now more than ever. But Spidey and Thor have problems of their own, and so the impromptu Warriors Three set out on an adventure that will either draw them closer together or drive them all insane!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #26

RYAN NORTH (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

The World's Smartest Man (Reed Richards, universally acknowledged) and the World's Hottest Man (Johnny Storm, self-proclaimed) are home alone. Their only job is to make sure nothing untoward happens to the farmhouse while everyone else is away. But when Reed develops a magic detector that goes haywire when pointed at a specific spot in their basement – and Johnny convinces him that they should absolutely start digging up any and all cursed objects they find – things quickly spiral out of control.

Will Reed and Johnny accidentally open a hellmouth underneath dear old Aunt Petunia's farmhouse? (Yes.) Will they be able to close it and fix everything before the rest of the FF return? (That's much less certain.) Ghosts and demons star in this special Halloween issue, narrated by both Johnny AND Reed!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #4 (of 4)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE WAGES OF SIN…IS DEATH!

Elektra Natchios knows better than anyone just how much blood is on her hands – but unfortunately for her, "anyone" in this case happens to be JOE GARRISON, THE NEW PUNISHER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #14

Saladin Ahmed (W) • Luigi Zagaria (A) • Cover by John Romita Jr.

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

THE REVELATIONS CONTINUE!

As answers fly like punches, Matt Murdock, Elektra Natchios and those closest to the DAREDEVILS have learned more about themselves and one another than they ever thought possible and may ever have been advisable! Now, as Matt and Elektra learn truths about each other they wish they could forget, so do others in Matt's inner circle, and mark our words, readers, the consequences will be DIRE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #18

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

HULK MUST PROTECT HIS FRIEND!

To save Charlie Tidwell, Banner has betrayed Hulk, leaving him a slave of the immortal Eldest! Meanwhile, Charlie finds a mysterious ally inside the cult of LYCANA…one who could help Charlie escape or bind her fate to the skinwalkers forever! This issue leads directly into next month's Incredible Hulk legacy #800 – don't miss it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #16

AL EWING (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

A BLAST FROM THE PAST!

• In Asgard, Thor weighed his obligations as All-Father and as Gaea's child…and what he owed to both sides of his nature.

• While on Earth, a risen evil sought new Gods to challenge the old…and found them in Thor's earliest foes.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the Radioactive Man.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEADPOOL #7

CODY ZIGLAR & ALEXIS QUASARANO (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

VARIANT COVER BY Mark Bagley • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Mark Bagley

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY AMANDA CONNER

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Classified

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

BLOOD HUNTERS #3 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • ROBERT GILL (A) • Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MESSINA

The BLOODCOVEN strikes! It's an all-out action issue as the super-vamp villains finally descend upon the BLOOD HUNTERS. Will a vampirized SPIDER-MAN on their side be enough to push back the darkness? Marvel's newest – and bloodiest – team faces their ultimate challenge!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SCARLET WITCH #5

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

HAUNTING IN HELL'S KITCHEN!

When the Scarlet Witch and Daredevil team up to exorcise a murderous spirit from the subway tunnels of Hell's Kitchen, Wanda realizes she's encountered the entity before. But will that knowledge be enough to save a train car full of possessed civilians?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GET FURY #6 (OF 6)

GARTH ENNIS (W) • JACEN BURROWS (A) Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

• You thought things were looking bleak and rough last issue.

• You were right, but things get worse for our "heroes."

32 PGS./Explicit Content…$3.99

ALIEN: ROMULUS #1

ZAC THOMPSON (W) • DANIEL PICCIOTTO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS • VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Following the theatrical release of the highly anticipated blockbuster Alien: Romulus, Marvel Comics presents an all-new story revealing secrets of the film's legendary antagonists! How did Xenomorphs find Rain, Andy and their scavenger crew? Familiar faces lurk in the shadows – and this issue shines light on them all! Horror master Zac Thompson (ABSOLUTE CARNAGE, X-MEN) and rising star Daniel Picciotto (GHOST RIDER, X-FORCE) collaborate directly with filmmakers for this must-have collector's item! See Alien: Romulus in theaters August 16th.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY …$4.99

STAR WARS: EWOKS #1 (OF 4)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ & LAURA BRAGA (A)

Cover by PETE WOODS • VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

CELEBRATING THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF CARAVAN OF COURAGE, THE EWOKS RETURN IN AN ALL-NEW MINISERIES SET AFTER THE EVENTS OF RETURN OF THE JEDI!

• A team of Imperial-led BOUNTY HUNTERS and scavengers arrive on the Forest Moon of Endor searching for a secret cache of Imperial weaponry!

• Are they prepared to face off against the battle-ready Ewoks who took down so many of their ranks?

• Who is the mysterious new warrior Ewok returning to Bright Tree village, and what is their connection to WICKET W. WARRICK?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: INQUISITORS #4 (OF 4)

Rodney Barnes (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

JEDI LEGEND TENSU RUN CONFRONTS THE INQUISITORS…AND THE DARK SIDE ITSELF!

• Seething at his INQUISITORS' failure to eliminate Jedi TENSU RUN, DARTH VADER turns up the heat – and the bodies pile up.

• While eluding his hunters, Tensu remains dedicated to rebuilding the JEDI ORDER.

• But as those close to him face greater risk, he has no choice but to face his fate head-on!

• Jaded by his pursuers' disastrous rampage, what path will Tensu take? And what will it mean for the future of the Jedi?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #4

Rodney Barnes (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

CONCEPT ART VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

FALLEN JEDI!

• Hera risks her career to help her friends, while Ahsoka and Sabine confront enemies!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #1 (OF 4)

ALEX SEGURA (W) • LEONARD KIRK & STEFANO RAFFAELE (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

IN THE WAKE OF THE BATTLE OF ENDOR, CAN LUKE, LEIA AND THE NASCENT

NEW REPUBLIC STAVE OFF AN UNEXPECTED – AND DEADLY – NEW THREAT?

• A DEFIANT IMPERIAL takes center stage – and goes on the offensive against the NEW REPUBLIC!

• LEIA makes a startling discovery in the forests of ENDOR! Who are the mysterious and deadly ACOLYTES OF THE BEYOND?!

• What is the new villain's connection to DARTH VADER? All this as the post-Return of the Jedi storytelling BEGINS!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #2 (OF 4)

ALEX SEGURA (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO SABBATINI

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

THE NEW REPUBLIC FACES DEADLY ADVERSARIES!

• MON MOTHMA and LEIA must make a difficult decision to deal with a defiant Imperial hell-bent on preserving the legacy of PALPATINE and VADER!

• LUKE hunts for a lost JEDI relic but makes a startling discovery!

• The UNDERWORLD simmers with intrigue as an unholy alliance is formed!

• A ragtag group of NEW REPUBLIC heroes sets out on a mission — and their return is not guaranteed!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #3 (OF 4)

ALEX SEGURA (W) • LEONARD KIRK & JETHRO MORALES (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

KES DAMERON FACES DEATH IN THE GRIP OF A FEARSOME IMPERIAL THREAT!

• Who is the mysterious REYNA OSKUR – and what does her influence over the DEFIANT IMPERIAL mean for the NEW REPUBLIC?

• Does the DEFIANT IMPERIAL have an INQUISITOR by his side?!

• Our villain consolidates his power – but at what cost?

• An iconic, familiar face arrives to save the captured heroes!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC KEITH POLLARD SPIDER-MAN COVER

Written by MARV WOLFMAN with BILL MANTLO & JIM STARLIN

Penciled by KEITH POLLARD & ROSS ANDRU with SAL BUSCEMA, JOHN BYRNE, JIM STARLIN, AL MILgROM & RICH BUCKLER

Covers by KEITH POLLARD

Because you demanded it, here comes the sixth web-slinging, oversized Omnibus edition of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! What does it have in store for you? Marv Wolfman's entire creative run; a bevy of rarities from F.O.O.M., like profiles on Spider-Man greats Stan Lee and John Romita Sr.; the complete 1978 MIGHTY MARVEL COMICS CALENDAR, starring Spider-Man; letters pages, house ads and original art; and, oh yeah, some of the greatest Spider-Man stories of all time. We couldn't forget Peter Parker's marriage proposal to Mary Jane (will she say "yes"?!), the Black Cat's debut, the Burglar's return, a resurgent Kingpin and a war with the underworld that brings the Punisher back to action. These are stories that prove why Spider-Man is Marvel's most enduring icon! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #181-205 and ANNUAL (1964) #12-13 and SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1.

672 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96213-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC KEITH POLLARD SPIDER-MAN VS. DOC OCK COVER [DM ONLY]

672 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96214-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DOCTOR STRANGE: MASTER OF THE MYSTIC ARTS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART, MARV WOLFMAN & GARDNER FOX with STAN LEE, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH,

ARCHIE GOODWIN, MIKE FRIEDRICH, FRANK BRUNNER & P. CRAIG RUSSELL

Penciled by FRANK BRUNNER & GENE COLAN with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, P. CRAIG RUSSELL, JIM STARLIN,

IRV WESLEY, ALFREDO ALCALA & RUDY NEBRES

Covers by FRANK BRUNNER

When Doctor Strange's first solo series ended, there was little doubt the Master of the Mystic Arts would soon return. That moment arrived in MARVEL PREMIERE, where hot new art talents illustrated tales tinged with Lovecraftian horror. Writer Steve Englehart and artist Frank Brunner then brought Doctor Strange to new heights of cosmic consciousness and other-dimensional adventure. Brunner's art mixed a deliriously lush line with psychedelic stylings, while Englehart's scripting plumbed the depths of Strange's soul. The series goes from strength to strength when artist Gene Colan returns, and the entity Eternity declares that the end-times are here. Next comes a Doc Strange-vs.-Dracula crossover and a time-traveling Occult History of America. Collecting MARVEL PREMIERE #3-14, DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #1-22 and ANNUAL (1976) #1 and TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #44.

768 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96217-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DOCTOR STRANGE: MASTER OF THE MYSTIC ARTS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY]

768 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96218-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PUNISHER BY RICK REMENDER OMNIBUS HC MIKE MCKONE COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by RICK REMENDER with MARJORIE LIU & DANIEL WAY

Penciled by JEROME OPEÑA, TAN ENG HUAT, TONY MOORE,

DAN BRERETON, ROLAND BOSCHI, JASON PEARSON

JOHN ROMITA JR., JEFTÉ PALO, PACO DIAZ,

MICHELE BERTILORENZI & MORE

Covers by MIKE MCKONE & TBA

Frank Castle has dedicated his life to killing evil men. So when former Green Goblin Norman Osborn becomes the head of U.S. security, what do you expect Frank to do? But when the Punisher's assassination attempt fails, Osborn's flunky the Hood resurrects several long-dead super villains to hunt Frank down – and Daken, twisted son of Wolverine, finally manages to kill him. But even death won't keep Frank Castle down! When the Legion of Monsters stitch his remains back together, the Punisher is reborn as the terrifying Franken-Castle! Does any humanity remain beneath this husk of a man? And can Frank regain his life with the vindictive Jigsaw Bothers waiting to kill him again? Collecting PUNISHER (2009) #1-16 and ANNUAL #1, DARK REIGN: THE LIST – PUNISHER, FRANKENCASTLE #17-21, DARK WOLVERINE #88-89 and PUNISHER: IN THE BLOOD #1-5.

760 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96354-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PUNISHER BY RICK REMENDER OMNIBUS HC DANIEL BRERETONCOVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

760 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96355-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: FATAL ATTRACTIONS OMNIBUS HC JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, PETER DAVID, J.M. DEMATTEIS,

JOE QUESADA, FABIAN NICIEZA & LARRY HAMA

Penciled by BRANDON PETERSON, JOHN ROMITA JR.,

RICHARD BENNETT, JAN DUURSEMA, ROGER CRUZ, JASON PEARSON, JOE QUESADA, CHRIS BATISTA, CHRIS BACHALO, GREG CAPULLO, ANDY KUBERT, ADAM KUBERT & MORE

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR., GREG CAPULLO & BOB LARKIN

As Magneto's Acolytes amp up their attacks on humanity, the X-teams join forces to put an end to their mad crusade once and for all. But when a mysterious disease begins creeping through the mutant community, claiming the lives of hated foe and dear friend alike, which X-Man will buckle under the strain? Matters come to a head in the most shocking way possible, culminating in a life-changing attack on Wolverine – and a showdown between Professor X and Magneto that must be seen to be believed! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #298-305, #315 and ANNUAL #17; X-FACTOR (1986) #87-92; X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #1-2; X-FORCE (1991) #25; X-MEN (1991) #25; WOLVERINE (1988) #75 and EXCALIBUR (1988) #71.

816 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96350-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: FATAL ATTRACTIONS OMNIBUS HC GREG CAPULLO COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

816 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96351-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: FATAL ATTRACTIONS OMNIBUS HC BOB LARKIN COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

816 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96350-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC STUART IMMONEN COVER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, MARK MILLAR, WARREN ELLIS & MIKE CAREY

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, STUART IMMONEN, JAE LEE, GREG LAND & MITCH BREITWEISER

COVERS BY STUART IMMONEN & JAE LEE

Reimagining Marvel's iconic quartet!

When high-school genius Reed Richards enrolls at a secret government-sponsored school for the most gifted minds in the world, he unwittingly embarks on the journey of a lifetime! And the experience will be transformative for Reed and his friends: Ben Grimm and Susan and Johnny Storm! But before they can even begin to get accustomed to their incredible new abilities, former classmate Victor Van Damme – forever altered by the same experiment – returns to exact his revenge! Plus: The nascent FF explore the N-Zone, meet Namor the Sub-Mariner and the uncanny Inhumans and discover another reality very much like their own. Is it the Marvel Universe we know and love – or home to a deadly threat set to lay waste to the Multiverse? Collecting ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR #1-32 and ANNUAL #1.

856 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96366-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JAE LEE COVER [DM ONLY]

856 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96367-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK PANTHER BY REGINALD HUDLIN OMNIBUS HC JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN & PETER MILLIGAN

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., TREVOR HAIRSINE, DAVID YARDIN, SCOT EATON, MANUEL GARCÍA,

KOI TURNBULL, MARCUS TO, FRANCIS PORTELA, ANDREA DI VITO, CAFU, JEFTÉ PALO, SALVADOR LARROCA, KEN LASHLEY, LARRY STROMAN, DENYS COWAN & MORE

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR. & ALAN DAVIS

Hollywood heavyweight Reginald Hudlin delivers one of the most influential Black Panther runs of all!

Teaming with superstar artist John Romita Jr., Reginald Hudlin begins by going right back to the start – presenting T'Challa's origin in cinematic scope! The secret history of Wakanda is revealed as Princess Shuri becomes an integral part of the Black Panther mythos! But every king needs a queen, and so T'Challa embarks on his most dangerous quest yet: to marry the love of his life, Storm of the X-Men! The wildest honeymoon ever takes the newlyweds around the globe – and beyond! Stops include Latveria, the Moon, Atlantis and a United States locked in Civil War over the Superhuman Registration Act! But when disaster strikes, Shuri must claim the cowl and fight for Wakanda as the new Black Panther! Collecting BLACK PANTHER (2005) #1-41 and ANNUAL (2008) #1, X-MEN (1991) #175-176, BLACK PANTHER (2009) #1-6, BLACK PANTHER/CAPTAIN AMERICA: FLAGS OF OUR FATHERS #1-4, BLACK PANTHER SAGA #1 and material from BLACK PANTHER ANNUAL (2018) #1.

1368 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96348-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK PANTHER BY REGINALD HUDLIN OMNIBUS HC ALAN DAVIS COVER [DM ONLY]

1368 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96349-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY NOCENTI & ROMITA JR. OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

Written by ANN NOCENTI with MARK GRUENWALD, DANNY FINGEROTH, JOHN HARKNESS,

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & MIKE BARON

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. with STEVE DITKO, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, LOUIS WILLIAMS,

SAL BUSCEMA, TODD MCFARLANE, KEITH POLLARD, CHUCK PATTON, TOM MORGAN, KEITH GIFFEN,

RICK LEONARDI, RON LIM & WHILCE PORTACIO

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Acclaimed writer Ann Nocenti begins her hugely influential Daredevil run – and her collaboration with the legendary John Romita Jr.!

The Man Without Fear's reputation is put to the test like never before in Ann Nocenti's psychologically driven take that stands as one of the all-time great eras in the storied history of DAREDEVIL – not least when artist John Romita Jr. joins to help put Matt Murdock through fresh hell! Together, they introduce the burning touch of Typhoid Mary! She's a lethally seductive assassin unleashed by the Kingpin in his latest campaign to break his enemy – and is destined to become one of DD's all-time-great foes! While Mary has demons of her own, Daredevil faces literal ones when Inferno rages in Hell's Kitchen! But that's nothing compared with locking horns with the devil himself, Mephisto! A classic era for Daredevil also features clashes with the Punisher, Wolverine and Sabretooth! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #234-266 and PUNISHER (1987) #10.

856 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96372-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY NOCENTI & ROMITA JR. OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY]

856 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96373-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE: MASTER EDITION OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC HERO COVER

Written by LEN KAMINSKI, MARK GRUENWALD, GLENN HERDLING, PETER SANDERSON, MURRAY WARD & JAMIE TOST

Penciled by KEITH POLLARD & MORE

Covers by ALEX SAVIUK, KEITH POLLARD, RICK LEONARDI & DARREN AUCK and STEVEN BUTLER & BARRY KITSON

Complete your OHOTMU Master Edition – no assembly required!

Amid the comic-book boom of the 1990s, THE OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE evolved to meet the collector frenzy – reinvented and presented as shrink-wrapped packs of looseleaf cards, hole-punched to be inserted into dedicated binders (sold separately)! Now, at long last, these fact-filled profiles are collected in Omnibus format – and to save you the work, we've put them in alphabetical order! This concluding volume presents the second half of the Marvel Universe as it stood in 1991-1993– from Machete to Zzzax and the legions of heroes, villains and teams in between! Featuring front, back and side views of all your favorite characters, many making their OHOTMU debuts! Collecting material from OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE: MASTER EDITION #1-36.

880 PGS./Rated T…$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96352-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE: MASTER EDITION OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC X-MEN COVER [DM ONLY]

880 PGS./Rated T…$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96353-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS FOREVER BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC AARON KUDER COVER

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by AARON KUDER, JIM TOWE, KEV WALKER, BRYAN HITCH, JAVIER GARRÓN & MORE

Covers by AARON KUDER & PHIL JIMENEZ

Jason Aaron's blockbuster run concludes with the biggest saga in Avengers history!

On a quest for cosmic vengeance, Ghost Rider finds himself on a ruined Earth where the great Age of Heroes never came to be. His only ally is the world's most wanted archaeologist: Tony Stark, the Invincible Ant-Man! Together, they must find more surprising champions from other realities for the looming confrontation that will assemble the mightiest heroes of Earth, the Multiverse and 1,000,000 BC! They will unite on a day like no other, to face a battle beyond all imaging. Because an army of unprecedented evil now rises – including Doom Supreme, his Multiversal Masters of Evil and a nigh-infinite army of Mephistos! But who is Avenger Prime?!

Collecting AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #1-15, AVENGERS FOREVER INFINITY COMIC #1-4, AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1, AVENGERS (2018) #63-66 and AVENGERS ASSEMBLE OMEGA #1.

592 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96112-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS FOREVER BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC PHIL JIMENEZ COVER [DM ONLY]

592 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96113-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN VOL. 18 HC

Written by DENNIS O'NEIL & BILL MANTLO with BOB HARRAS

Penciled by LUKE McDONNELL & GEORGE FREEMAN with DON PERLIN & RON FRENZ

Cover by LUKE MCDONNELL

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2025

Dennis O'Neil and Luke McDonnell's rich storytelling in the latest Marvel Masterworks is a compelling exploration of what makes a man and what makes a hero. Brought to his knees by both the bottle and Obadiah Stane, Tony Stark continues his struggle to regain control of his life. Meanwhile, James "Rhodey" Rhodes fights to rebuild the lost Stark empire, but the Iron Man armor may drive him mad first. The tension between these headstrong heroes builds until it explodes in a historic war of Iron Men. Only one man can wear the red-and-gold. Who will it be? This volume also features the never-before-reprinted solo saga of Iron Man's compatriot Jack of Hearts, revealing his mysterious origins in a cosmic quest. Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #183-192 and ANNUAL (1970) #7, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #134 and JACK OF HEARTS #1-4.

416 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96215-9

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN VOL. 18 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 374 [DM ONLY]

416 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96216-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 3 HC – REMASTERWORKS!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Covers by JACK KIRBY

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2025

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby set the standard for out-of-this-world, imaginative adventure and launched the Marvel Universe in THE FANTASTIC FOUR. With all the super-hero players in place, it's time for the FF to prove themselves against the rest of the Marvel Universe. The Thing throws down with the Hulk in a battle so huge it takes the combined might of the FF and the Avengers to stop it; the Sub-Mariner makes a play for Sue Storm; the FF tangle with the X-Men; Nick Fury appears in the story that set the table for "Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D."; and even Doctor Strange makes an ever-so-astral appearance! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #21-30.

256 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95600-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 3 HC VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

256 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95601-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

PEACH MOMOKO'S DEMON SAGA: DEMON WARS GN-TPB

Written by PEACH MOMOKO with ZACK DAVISSON

Penciled by PEACH MOMOKO

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

A unique adventure by one of the industry's biggest talents – now presented in gorgeous black and white!

Peach Momoko takes her version of the Marvel Universe to the next level! Welcome to another dimension filled with wondrous creatures: sentient samurai armor, a winged individual in a falcon mask, a mysterious panther person and a red, snakelike monster with a deadly appetite. As these incredible Yokai battle, will Mariko Yashida be forced to choose a side? When Iron Samurai clashes with Shield of Justice, their war will be anything but civil – and their cataclysmic confrontation could devastate two worlds! Meanwhile, the spirit world is divided – and Mariko finds herself caught between Phoenix and Magik! And another Yokai with incredible power has plans to paint the world scarlet! Collecting DEMON WARS: THE IRON SAMURAI, DEMON WARS: SHIELD OF JUSTICE, DEMON WARS: DOWN IN FLAMES and DEMON WARS: SCARLET SIN.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95623-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

DOCTOR STRANGE BY JED MACKAY VOL. 3: BLOOD HUNT TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by DANILO S. BEYRUTH & PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Jed MacKay continues his spellbinding saga of the Sorcerer Supreme!

In the aftermath of Doctor Strange's war with his own grizzled counterpart, General Strange, Stephen and Clea face a new ordeal: an adventure in babysitting Clea's new little sister! Meanwhile, there's something strange haunting the Sanctum Sanctorum, and Bats the Ghost Dog is on the case – but is this good boy in way over his head? And when a sentient role-playing game transforms New York City into a fantasy world, Doctor Strange must gather a new team of Secret Defenders! But even Stephen is caught unawares when a shocking enemy plunges the world into darkness, unleashing the vampiric frenzy of BLOOD HUNT! Will the Sorcerer Supreme join Earth's greatest heroes on the front lines to save the world – or is everything about to change horrifically for him and those closest to him? Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #11-18.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95480-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS BY JED MACKAY VOL. 3: BLOOD HUNT TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by FRANCESCO MORTARINO & C.F. VILLA

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Writer Jed Mackay puts the Avengers at the heart of two of Marvel's biggest events!

From the FALL OF X to BLOOD HUNT! The Avengers have hung in space over Earth, a sword of Damocles over mutantkind's enemy Orchis, for too long. But knowing they had only one chance to strike, they waited while Iron Man prepared. Now, on his signal, it is time – and the Avengers only know one way to strike: hard! But as the true extent of Orchis' Stark Sentinel program is revealed, will Earth's Mightiest Heroes fall against the metal onslaught? Then, with the Avengers under siege as vampires sink their teeth into the Marvel Universe, Steve Rogers must assemble a new roster to join the BLOOD HUNT! Quicksilver, Hawkeye, Hercules and Hazmat answer the call – but when they encounter an organized army of vampires in uniform led by a surprise villain, it gets personal! Collecting AVENGERS (2023) #12-16.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95846-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT TPB

Written by DANNY LORE & CAVAN SCOTT

Penciled by VINCENZO CARRATÙ & KEV WALKER

Cover by ROD REIS

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2024

An icon of horror rises again as BLOOD HUNT rages!

When day is night, and all is not as it appears, bitter enemies may find their interests – however briefly – aligned. And that will be true of Dracula, lord of the vampires, and Brielle Brooks, daughter of Blade! Faced with a devil's bargain of the soul, Bloodline needs a priest and a lawyer – and Daredevil has a little experience as both! But will even he know fear in a city full of bloodthirsty vampires?! Plus: One man has made it his mission to protect his nation from the bloodsucker invasion. But what does the one-man-army Joey Chapman, who now bears the mantle of Union Jack, have up his sleeves? Who will Union Jack have to face to keep London from falling? And as he paints the town blood red, what will he be willing to sacrifice to save his country? Collecting DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #1-3 and UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT #1-3.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 9781302963477

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT TPB

Written by BRYAN HILL & JASON LOO

Penciled by GERMÁN PERALTA & ADAM GORHAM

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2024

The return of the original Midnight Sons!

The uneasy alliance of supernatural adventurers once known as the Midnight Sons must band together once again to deal with the vampire threat unleashed in BLOOD HUNT! They have two Ghost Riders among their ranks, but even so they'll have a hard time trying to defeat one of their own! Plus: As BLOOD HUNT shatters lives and wreaks untold havoc across the Marvel Universe, one of those affected in a most unexpected way will be Jake Gomez, the Werewolf by Night! Imbued with new abilities, a new look and a dangerous new direction, this Werewolf by Night is unlike any you've seen or known before! Collecting MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #1-3 and WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD HUNT #1.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95862-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLOOD HUNTERS: ONCE MORE INTO THE DARKNESS TPB

Written by MARK RUSSELL, CHRISTOS GAGE, ERICA SCHULTZ, KAARE ANDREWS, ANN NOCENTI,

SEAN KELLEY MCKEEVER, JOSH TRUJILLO, FABIAN NICIEZA & MARY SANGIOVANNI

Penciled by BOB QUINN, JAVIER GARRÓN, BERNARD CHANG, DAVID BALDEÓN, ALEX LINS, ROBERT GILL, LAN MEDINA, GIADA BELVISO, PATCH ZIRCHER & MICHAEL DOWLING

Cover by GREG LAND

Your favorite Marvel heroes vs. vampires!

Discover how the shattering events of BLOOD HUNT cover the breadth of the Marvel Universe! Hawkeye is on the run, but does he have enough trick arrows in his quiver to avoid both the long arm of the law and vampires out for his blood?! And the same question applies to Kate Bishop! Man-Wolf and J. Jonah Jameson do a little father-son bonding – while also fighting for their lives against a horde of bloodsuckers! But what happens when a group of vamps get a taste of the Hulk's gamma-irradiated plasma? Plus: The vengeance of Doctor Doom! The cosmic power of the Silver Surfer! The fury of Hellcow! And with Cloak missing in action, Dagger strikes out in search of new and surprising allies. Witness the genesis of Marvel's wildest team yet: the Blood Hunters! Collecting BLOOD HUNTERS (2024) #1-4 and HALLOWS' EVE: THE BIG NIGHT.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95895-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN '97: GREAT X-PECTATIONS TPB

Written by STEVE FOXE

Penciled by SALVA Espín

Cover by TODD NAUCK

The official prelude to the critically acclaimed Disney+ animated series!

The X-Men are back – and the '90s have never looked better! In this official prelude to Marvel Animation's smash hit X-MEN '97 – created in collaboration with the showrunners – discover what Cyclops, Storm, Jean Grey, Beast, Jubilee, Rogue, Gambit, Bishop, Morph and Wolverine have been up to in the time before their return! As Jean and Scott prepare to embark on a bold new adventure, a sinister foe makes his move from the shadows, unleashing a torrent of new terror. Can an old friend turn the tide – or will it be too late to save Logan from being ripped to shreds by the savage Sabretooth?! Powerful new foes descend, shocking secrets come to light and the stage is set for the animated adventures you love! Collecting X-MEN '97 #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95491-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WEAPON X-MEN TPB

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Penciled by GREG LAND & YILDIRAY ÇINAR

Cover by DIKE RUAN

ON SALE DECEMBER 2024

Adventures across time and reality with the most bizarre team of all!

The first and greatest heroes to bear the X-Men name once traveled into their own futures and reset the course of history. Now another multiversal mystery calls them forth. And when the dust settles, one hero will remain, trapped in the present day! But when the threat grows deadlier than ever, it's time to call in the X-Men's biggest gun. Lots of him! Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, in every universe he does it in – but this job is too big for just one Logan. Wolverines from across the Multiverse converge to take on a foe even the Phoenix fears! But with friends like Zombie Wolverine, who needs enemies? Collecting ORIGINAL X-MEN #1 and WEAPON X-MEN #1-4.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95744-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GHOST RIDER VOL. 5: FINAL VENGEANCE TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by DANNY KIM

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2024

The Ghost Rider chooses a new host!

The Spirit of Vengeance has severed its connection with Johnny Blaze! Is this because the furnaces of Hell need more fuel for their fires, and Johnny's constant battle to do the right thing has become a tiresome obstacle? Or is some other evil force at work? Mysteries abound as the unmoored Spirit travels from host to surprising host – until finally settling on the Hood! Yes, Parker Robbins is back, still eager to become the dominant crime lord of his time. And when he makes his latest deal with the devil, he might just get his wish – bringing blood and vengeance to the streets! Meanwhile, Johnny's curse may be lifted at last, but he's still burdened by the compulsion to protect the innocent – even if what they need protecting from is the Ghost Rider! Collecting GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #1-6.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95707-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IMMORTAL THOR VOL. 3: THE END OF ALL SONGS TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO, VALENTINA PINTI & JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Continuing a truly epic Asgardian saga worthy of the IMMORTAL name!

Tyr has vanished, and there are whispers of cosmic forces at work. And so the children of Odin gather in their father's name to search for one of their own. Regal Thor, fierce Angela, brave Balder, swift Hermod, quiet Honir, strong Vidar, cunning Loki, even Laussa the youngest – all are there…and another beside. One whose name they fear. This is the story of the Immortal Thor…and the lost son of Odin! Then, Hercules returns to the world of Thor, seeking the Thunder God's aid in solving a mystery – but their search leaves them trapped in a realm of endless night! A great danger is caged in this dark realm: Zeus, King of the Greek Gods! When thunder meets lightning, will either survive? Meanwhile, in the sunshine of Asgard, the Enchantress waits to discuss what Thor owes her. Collecting IMMORTAL THOR #11-15.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95464-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 1: BLOOD BOND TPB

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO & ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

A new era for the Merc with a Mouth — and a gun, and a sword!

CODY ZIGLAR (Futurama, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN) has a wild ride planned for the regenerating degenerate – beginning by introducing a terrifying new villain who won't stop until he catches Wade Wilson in his Death Grip! But Deadpool has had (well, stolen) the great idea to start his own boutique mercenary agency. A startup is a lot of work though, so Wade asks Taskmaster to run it! Their first assignment? Finding out who this Death Grip is and why he's so interested in Deadpool. Their next problem? Someone has hired Crossbones to hunt them down! Plus: A surprising new recruit joins the fun, and that calls for a training montage! And Deadpool's healing factor is tested to its limits. At what point will the Merc's mouth stop growing back? Collecting DEADPOOL (2024) #1-5.

128 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95889-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III VOL. 2 – THE HUNTED TPB

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Penciled by LAURA BRAGA, JIM TOWE & MARIKA CRESTA

Cover by PHIL NOTO

The next thrilling chapter of the HIGH REPUBLIC era of STAR WARS!

Lightsabers clash as Keeve Trennis finally finds what she's been searching for in the Nihil Occlusion Zone! What is the secret of the ancient ruin? And can Keeve trust her former enemy Lourna Dee when she needs her the most? The Jedi's deepest fears manifest as a face from the past makes a shocking appearance! Keeve has gathered a band of battle-weary Jedi, pirates and wanderers – but how long will they remain united as the Children of the Storm make their move? Plus: The Nihil Minister of Advancement is revealed as Baron Boolan makes his presence known! And dive into the history of Kelnacca – the lightsaber-wielding Wookiee from hit Disney+ series THE ACOLYTE – as he makes his comic-book debut! Collecting STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2023) #6-10 and STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE – KELNACCA.

144 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95500-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED TPB

Written by JASON AARON, PEACH MOMOKO, TORUNN GRØNBEKK, DAVID PEPOSE, VICTORIA YING,

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MARC BERNARDIN, STEVE ORLANDO & FRANK TIERI

Penciled by LEONARD KIRK, PEACH MOMOKO, KLAUS JANSON, ALESSANDRO VITTI, MARIKA CRESTA, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, STEFANO RAFFAELE, PAUL DAVIDSON & DANNY EARLS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Star Wars' most iconic villain in Marvel's smash-hit monochrome anthology!

Exciting tales from a galaxy of talents featuring the Dark Lord of the Sith! Jason Aaron returns to the world of Star Wars, teaming with artist Leonard Kirk to present a new tale of terror! Peach Momoko spins a story in her signature style! Daniel Warren Johnson brings Vader to life like never before! David Pepose makes his Star Wars debut! Marc Bernardin takes Vader on a mission you won't soon forget! Frank Tieri sends the Sith lord to the planet Hoth! Steve Orlando goes cerebral with the corruption of Darth Vader's mind! Plus: More chilling tales of evil told in stark black and white – and the crimson glow of a lightsaber! Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95215-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS VOL. 9: THE PATH OF LIGHT TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by JETHRO MORALES & MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

The end of an era for the Rebel Alliance!

Leia Organa has put the galaxy's freedom before all else – including her lost love, Han Solo. But with the growing threat of the second Death Star looming over the Rebellion, should she try to save him – while she still can? Meanwhile, the last remnants of Alderaan have come under threat from an old enemy! Leia and Luke Skywalker could save these few survivors of the destroyed planet, but the princess of Alderaan must choose between her people and the Alliance itself! And as this epic run reaches its incredible conclusion, years in the future, Jedi Master Luke must teach his student Ben Solo a powerful lesson about the true balance between light and dark in a tale that touches on all eras of Star Wars history! Collecting STAR WARS (2020) #48-50.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95479-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 11: GOING GREEN TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS & MORE

Penciled by ED MCGUINNESS, TODD NAUCK & MORE

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

The return of the Green Goblin – like never before!

When Norman Osborn's sins find their way home, he shows his true color: green. But is it truly that simple? Find out as Spider-Man and the Green Goblin share a brutal fight for the ages! But if a renewed rivalry with his archnemesis wasn't enough, the Sinister Six have returned too! When it rains, it pours – and this rain is going to wash away Spidey into a world of hurt! The neighborhood is about to turn a lot less friendly as Peter Parker's ever-volatile life takes its next unexpected twist – and Spider-Man undergoes his most shocking transformation yet! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #50-54.

160 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95462-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-WOMAN BY STEVE FOXE VOL. 2: THE ASSEMBLY TPB

Written by STEVE FOXE

Penciled by IG GUARA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Spider-Woman starts a new life in San Francisco!

Brokenhearted following the shocking revelations about her son's fate, Spider-Woman decides to leave New York for a fresh start – and return to her old stomping grounds on the West Coast! But the trek across country will not be a smooth ride. And when she makes it to San Fran, Jess will clash with surprising foes like Zzzax and Angar the Screamer, while meeting some fresh faces who perhaps have the potential to become New…Champions?! But why does Jess have a sinking feeling that there's more to these teens than meets the eye? Just who exactly are the Assembly, how did they get their powers and whose side are they really on? The shocking reveals don't end there! Collecting SPIDER-WOMAN (2023) #6-10 and material from WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (2024) #1.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95888-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

JACKPOT & BLACK CAT TPB

Written by CELESTE BRONFMAN

Penciled by ERIC GAPSTUR, JOEY VAZQUEZ,

EMILIO LAISO, GIADA BELVISO, ALBA GLEZ & DAVID LOPEZ

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

The two best female characters in comics, together in one book – and you just hit the Jackpot!

Mary Jane Watson is trying her luck as Jackpot, the most exciting new hero in the Marvel Universe! But she faces a baptism of fire when New York City is engulfed in all the chaos of a super-powered gang war! Then, when someone blackmails her costumed friend, the Black Cat, into a public and blatant crime spree, Jackpot comes to her aid! Can MJ and Felicia get to the bottom of their plot before the Black Cat's rep is ruined forever? And why, suddenly, is much of the Big Apple out to kill Jackpot? Including Felicia?! There's something sinister going on, and it involves a classic Marvel villain with ties to our co-stars! Plus: Find out how the Hellfire Gala will turn MJ's world upside down! Collecting JACKPOT #1, JACKPOT & BLACK CAT #1-4 and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2023) #1 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #31.

152 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95754-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE: BROKEN ARROW TPB

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS with STAN LEE & DON RICO

Penciled by PAOLO VILLANELLI with DON HECK

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Celebrate Sixty Years of the Black Widow and Hawkeye with a bold new chapter in their storied legacy!

In the days when the Black Widow and Hawkeye had no one to trust, they still had each other – even though their paths sometimes diverged. So when Clint Barton is accused of a rogue assassination attempt that puts the United States and Madripoor at odds, a symbiote-equipped Natasha Romanoff thinks nothing of coming to his aid. But as echoes of their past ripple into the present, it will take all their faith in each other – and all the lessons learned along the way – to protect their futures! Also featuring the classic first appearances of Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton as the world's greatest superspy and Earth's mightiest marksman make deadly enemies for Iron Man! Collecting BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE (2024) #1-4 and material from TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #52 and #57.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95748-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECTION: THE HERALD ORDEAL TPB

Volume #8 in the Silver Surfer Epic Collections

Written by RON MARZ, JIM STARLIN, PETER DAVID & ROY THOMAS

Penciled by KEVIN WEST, M.C. WYMAN, RON LIM, TOM MORGAN, KARL ALTSTAETTER, BILL REINHOLD,

KEVIN MAGUIRE & JAMES FRY

Cover by RON LIM

The heralds of Galactus unite to face their former master!

As the Infinity War rages across the Marvel Universe, the Silver Surfer joins Nova, Galactus and Doctor Strange on a cosmic quest! But tired of Nova leading him only to unpopulated planets, the World-Eater takes a new herald who will deliver him the sustenance he seeks! Enter the ruthless Morg! In a bid to save countless lives, the Silver Surfer unites his fellow former heralds – Nova, Firelord, Terrax and a reactivated Gabriel the Air-Walker – to stand against Morg. But one among them will not survive the executioner's ax! Plus: A demonic encounter for the Incredible Hulk leads him to seek the aid of his old ally Doctor Strange – setting the scene for a full-on Defenders reunion with the Surfer and Namor! Collecting SILVER SURFER (1987) #67-75, SILVER SURFER ANNUAL (1988) #5, SILVER SURFER: HOMECOMING and material from INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL (1968) #18, NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER ANNUAL #2 and DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME ANNUAL #2.

456 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95965-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE ETERNALS SAGA TPB

Volume #10 in the Thor Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS, MARK GRUENWALD, RALPH MACCHIO & JO DUFFY

Penciled by KEITH POLLARD, JOHN BUSCEMA, ARVELL JONES, RICARDO VILLAMONTE & KEN LANDGRAF

Cover by KEITH POLLARD

One of the greatest Thor sagas of all time – and a must-have for Marvel fans!

The era of the Eternals is coming, and it may mean death for all humankind! When Thor confronts Odin with questions about Ragnarok, his mother and the threat of the Celestials, the All-Father withholds the truth. A Thunder God must have answers, so Thor sets out on a quest that will bring him face-to-face with the Eternals and the towering Fourth Host of the Celestials! When the dust settles, the secrets of Marvel's gods will be revealed, the true story of Destroyer's creation will be told and gods young and old will die! Also featuring a Marvel adaptation of the classic Der Ring des Nibelungen! Collecting THOR (1966) #281-302 and ANNUAL (1966) #8 and material from MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #24 and #26.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95554-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: SEASONS OF THE WITCH TPB

Volume #13 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by ROGER STERN, JOHN BYRNE, BILL MANTLO & MARK GRUENWALD

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA, AL MILGROM, JOHN BYRNE, BOB BUDIANSKY, BUTCH GUICE,

JOHN ROMITA JR., DAN GREEN & MARK GRUENWALD

Cover by AL MILGROM

The old order changeth once again!

The Avengers welcome the powerful new Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, into their ranks – just in time to witness the trial of Hank Pym, one of their stalwart members! Then, Thanos' fun-loving brother Starfox joins the roster for an adventure to the Inhumans' refuge on the moon and an uncanny team-up with the Fantastic Four that will have lasting repercussions for the Vision! As the Scarlet Witch fears for her synthezoid husband, Doctor Strange seeks her aid on a search for the Darkhold! But will a cash-strapped Spider-Man find gainful employment as the newest Avenger? Super villains cause pandemonium at Project PEGASUS, and Hawkeye goes solo – but when Clint Barton meets Mockingbird, Cupid is the one firing all the arrows! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #227-237 and ANNUAL (1967) #12, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #16, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #256, DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #60 and HAWKEYE (1983) #1-4.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96009-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS – DROIDS & EWOKS TPB

Written by DAVID MANAK, GEORGE CARAGONNE & MORE

Penciled by WARREN KREMER, JOHN ROMITA SR., MARY WILSHIRE, ERNIE COLÓN & MORE

Cover by ERNIE COLÓN

Star Wars' most beloved characters take the spotlight!

The most lovable stars of a galaxy far, far away star in a complete collection of their adorable all-ages adventures! Join Wicket and his Ewok friends Teebo and Princess Kneesaa in their forest home of Endor for colorful capers filled with rainbow bridges and rites of power! And in stories set years before they find a home with the rebels, follow C-3P0 and R2-D2 in their search for a master! The quest will stretch across space and beyond as a crazy chronal crossover sees them meet the Ewoks again for the very first time! Plus: Get a fresh perspective on the epic events of the film that started it all in a tale that could only be called "Star Wars According to the Droids." As Threepio might say, "Oh my!" Collecting EWOKS #1-14, DROIDS #1-8 and EWOKS UK ANNUAL 1989.

536 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95649-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: SHADOWS AND SECRETS TPB

Volume #1 in the Star Wars: Darth Vader Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA & LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

One of the greatest antagonists in all of fiction stars in his first-ever Marvel comic book!

Fresh from a stinging defeat at the hands of the Rebel Alliance, Darth Vader must rise again to reassert the Empire's iron grip on the galaxy. But will his personal desire for vengeance against the young Jedi who destroyed the Death Star distract from Vader's duty to the Emperor? As a fateful quest begins, the Dark Lord of the Sith will face a fresh threat to his power. And as other villains old and new play their parts – from Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt to diabolical debutant Doctor Aphra, as well as the killer droids Triple-Zero and Beetee-One – how long will it be until Vader's dangerous alliances blow up in his face? Join Darth Vader and feel the power of the dark side! Collecting DARTH VADER (2015) #1-12, #1 DIRECTOR'S CUT and ANNUAL #1.

352 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96010-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-GIRL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: KEEPING THE FAITH TPB

Volume #5 in the Spider-Girl Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by TOM DEFALCO, RON FRENZ & PAT OLLIFFE

Penciled by RON FRENZ & PAT OLLIFFE

Cover by RON FRENZ

Spider-Man's daughter goes back in black!

The fearsome foes keep coming as Spider-Girl faces the new Doctor Octopus – and the old Man-Wolf, A.K.A. John Jameson! But as "Mayday" Parker fights to protect NYC from an army of invisible invaders, the Buzz finally discovers her secret identity – or does he?! The Black Tarantula renews his efforts to lure Spider-Girl to the dark side. Could that be why she's donning a black costume of her very own? When her dad did that, it led to the birth of Venom – and it won't be long before the sinister symbiote is back and targeting May's closest friends! To stop this deadly villain may require the aid of the Avengers and the Fantastic Five! Plus: The fury of the Goblin Queen, the machinations of Kaine and the return of Aftershock – and her dad, Electro! Collecting SPIDER-GIRL (1998) #68-84.

384 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95982-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

STARK DISASSEMBLED TPB

Volume #4 in the Iron Man Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by MATT FRACTION & KELLY SUE DECONNICK with STAN LEE, LARRY LIEBER, BOB LAYTON

& DAVID MICHELINIE

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, JAMIE MCKELVIE, KANO, ANDREA MUTTI & JOHN ROMITA JR.

with DON HECK & J.J. BIRCH

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Matt Fraction and Salvador Larroca continue to restore the gleam to Iron Man!

He's outrun Norman Osborn and kept the database of superhuman secret identities safe and secure. But in doing so, Tony Stark has lost just about everything: his armor, his power – even his very mind. Now at his absolute lowest point, it will take Tony's last reservoir of will – and allies including Thor, Captain America, War Machine and Black Widow – to keep him from losing it all! But there's a competitor on the scene for Stark Resilient, Tony's new company – a mother/daughter team with a familiar name and their own armor called Detroit Steel! They've started a deadly game of international intrigue that will bring one of Iron Man's deadliest foes back into the fray, and Tony Stark will find out just what "resilient" really means! Collecting INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2008) #20-33, IRON MAN: REQUIEM, RESCUE #1 and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2010 (IRON MAN/THOR).

488 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95995-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HAWKEYE EPIC COLLECTION: SHAFTED TPB

Volume #4 in the Hawkeye Epic Collections

Written by CHUCK DIXON, TOM DEFALCO, FABIAN NICIEZA, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, MATT FRACTION & NEL YOMTOV

Penciled by SCOTT KOLINS, MARK BAGLEY,

STEFANO RAFFAELE, JOE BENNETT, DAVID FINCH,

MICHAEL LARK, ALEX MALEEV, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, ALAN DAVIS,

JERRY DECAIRE & MORE

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

The death – and rebirth – of Earth's Mightiest Marksman!

Life is tough – but the alternative is worse! In mourning for his ex-wife, Mockingbird, can a reclusive Hawkeye take on the shadowy Secret Empire? Clint clashes with the U.S.Agent, mentors two junior Avengers and soon hits the road for all-action adventures! Prepare for exotic locations, offbeat characters, dubious morals, sleazy motives and a can-do hero who's not afraid to get his hands dirty. But when the Scarlet Witch disassembles the Avengers, Hawkeye is a heartbreaking casualty – though death is not the end! Hawkeye awakens in the altered House of M reality, one of only a few heroes who remember how things should be. But when the world returns to normal, can Clint find a new place in it? Or will he give his mantle to another up-and-coming hero? Collecting HAWKEYE (1994) #1-4, HAWKEYE: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MARKSMAN #1, HAWKEYE (2003) #1-8, AVENGERS (1998) #502, THE PULSE #10, NEW AVENGERS (2004) #26 and #30, YOUNG AVENGERS PRESENTS #6 and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1998) #159-161.

480 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95651-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EXCALIBUR EPIC COLLECTION: DAYS OF FUTURES YET TO COME TPB

Volume #5 in the Excalibur Epic Collections

Written by ALAN DAVIS, SCOTT LOBDELL, EVAN SKOLNICK, RICHARD ASHFORD & MORE

Penciled by ALAN DAVIS, SCOTT KOLINS,

STEVE BUCCELLATO, KEN LASHLEY, TERRY SHOEMAKER,

IAN CHURCHILL, CHRIS MARRINAN & MORE

Phoenix faces her fate!

The Phoenix-powered Rachel Summers is back, fresh from a battle with Galactus! Meanwhile, faces from Captain Britain's past resurface when the Warpies and the RCX return! But dark days lie ahead as the team joins Rachel on a trip to her own timeline: the nightmarish tomorrow of Days of Future Past! The secrets of Widget are revealed, and some surprising faces need help fighting for freedom against the Sentinels! Back in the present, Meggan and Nightcrawler despair as Captain Britain and Cerise are ripped from the team – and the departures don't end there! Rachel holds the key to Brian's return, but is the cost too high to bear? And what – or who – has Brian become? Collecting EXCALIBUR (1988) #59-75 and ANNUAL #1.

520 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95994-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR DOOM BY CANTWELL & LARROCA TPB

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA & CIAN TORMEY

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Marvel's greatest villain stars in his own blockbuster series!

Victor Von Doom is at a crossroads. Wrestling with visions of an entirely different life, the lord of Latveria offers humankind a stark warning about the folly of a trillion-dollar global effort to create the first artificial black hole. But when a catastrophic act of terrorism kills thousands, the prime suspect is…Doom! Left with no homeland, no army and no allies – indeed, nothing at all – will Doctor Doom see his reign come to an abrupt end? Forced to seek out an old "frenemy" for help, Victor will go through hell – literally! And his old foe Mephisto is waiting for him there! Doom will have to battle Taskmaster, M.O.D.O.K., the Blue Marvel and more – but to clear his accursed name, he must embark on a deadly covert mission with unlikely ally Kang the Conqueror! Collecting DOCTOR DOOM (2019) #1-10, KING IN BLACK: IRON MAN/DOCTOR DOOM and material from WAR OF THE REALMS: WAR SCROLLS #3.

272 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95997-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MINI MARVELS: HULK SMASH GN-TPB

Written by PAUL TOBIN, CHRIS GIARRUSSO, AUDREY LOEB & SEAN KELLEY MCKEEVER

Penciled by CHRIS GIARRUSSO

Cover by CHRIS GIARRUSSO

The adorable Hulk grabs the spotlight in more anarchic adventures of pint-sized heroes, from

the pen of master cartoonist, Chris Giarrusso!

Cute, satirical and hilarious – they're the Mini Marvels, back for more all-ages fun! This time, the Hulk has the starring role, whether he's hanging out with Power Pack or going on a date! But when a secret meeting of the junior Illuminati results in a plan to send the Hulk into space to stop him from causing trouble, it'll kick off an interstellar epic and set the "Green Scar" on a savage rampage of riotous revenge! Who will win the World War Hulk, Mini Marvels-style?! And if you think one Hulk is a handful, wait until you meet the Red and Blue Hulks! Plus: Thor makes his glorious return to Midgard, and he doesn't like what he finds! Tony Stark assembles his Iron Avengers! Hawkeye embarks on an epic quest to gain super-powers! And the sinister Skrulls mount a highly conspicuous invasion!

112 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95625-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL-VERSE: CAPTAIN AMERICA GN-TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE, ROGER STERN, BRIAN CLEVINGER & LEN WEIN

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, JOHN BYRNE, GURIHIRU & GIL KANE

Cover by RON LIM

Star-spangled action featuring the most inspirational hero in the Marvel-Verse!

Discover why Steve Rogers is a living legend with some of his most action-packed adventures! First, flash back in time for a thrilling re-examination of Captain America's incomparable origin story! See frail Steve Rogers become a Super-Soldier and thrill to his first mission as the Fighting Avenger of World War II! Plus: The Black Panther and Agent 13 join Cap in battle with one of his greatest foes, Baron Zemo – but is more going on than meets the eye? And Captain America and Spider-Man team up on a mission for S.H.I.E.L.D.! Can the shield-slinger and the web-slinger stop the stony Grey Gargoyle? Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #100 and #255, CAPTAIN AMERICA: FIGHTING AVENGER and MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #13.

112 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96297-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

GWEN STACY: BEYOND AMAZING GN-TPB

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & SEAN RYAN

Penciled by TODD NAUCK & MORE

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Gwen Stacy takes the case!

Gwen Stacy is the top of her class, the daughter of the police captain and, as her friend Harry Osborn calls her, "the beauty queen of Standard High." Not only that, but Gwen's got a science brain, a nose for trouble and a no-quit attitude. So when her father ends up hurt, in the hospital and implicated on corruption charges, Gwen isn't the type to sit on her hands – even if it means crossing the Crimemaster and worse! It's an action-packed adventure from the days before Gwen Stacy met Peter Parker – featuring Norman Osborn, Wilson Fisk, Jean DeWolff, Yuri Watanabe and, yes, Spider-Man! Plus: Marvel's greatest artists depict Gwen in a gallery of incredible variant covers! Collecting GWEN STACY #1-2 and material from GIANT-SIZE GWEN STACY #1.

144 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95456-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

OCTOBER 2024 POSTERS – ON-SALE 10/02/24!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 08/19/24!

SPIDER-MAN: BLACK COSTUME SAGA BY CHARLES VESS POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900911121

STORM #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900911221

VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #3 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900911321

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #3 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900911421

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 09/02/24, ON-SALE 11/06/24

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: NOVEMBER 2024 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: NOVEMBER 2024 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 09/30/24, ON-SALE 12/04/24

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: DECEMBER 2024 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: DECEMBER 2024 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 09/23/24, ON-SALE 11/06/24

MARVEL UNIVERSE NOVEMBER 2024 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE NOVEMBER 2024 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE NOVEMBER 2024 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE NOVEMBER 2024 POSTER D

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW COMIC TITLES THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE SEPTEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED FOR FOIL VARIANTS.

FOC 08/19/24, ON-SALE 10/02/24

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #10 FACSIMILE EDITION

STORM #1

FOC 08/26/24, ON-SALE 10/09/24

BLADE: RED BAND #1

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 09/02/24, ON-SALE 10/02/24

DAREDEVIL #14

DEADPOOL #7

GET FURY #6

GHOST RIDER/ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL #1

IMMORTAL THOR #16

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #6

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #1

STAR WARS: INQUISITORS #4

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #8

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #9

UNCANNY X-MEN #244 FACSIMILE EDITION

VENOM WAR #3

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #3

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #4

X-MEN #5

FOC 09/02/24, ON-SALE 10/16/24

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #1

FOC 09/09/24, ON-SALE 10/09/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #59

CONQUEST 2099 #1

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2

FANTASTIC FOUR #26

MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY #2

PHOENIX #4

SENTINELS #1

SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD #3

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #4

STAR WARS: EWOKS #1

ULTIMATES #5

VENOM #38

VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE #2

X-FORCE #4

FOC 09/09/24, ON-SALE 10/23/24

IRON MAN #1

FOC 09/16/24, ON-SALE 10/16/24

ALIEN: ROMULUS #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #261 FACSIMILE EDITION

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #2

BLOOD HUNTERS #3

CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #4

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #25

MYSTIQUE #1

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN 2 #4

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #2

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #10

UNCANNY X-MEN #4

VENOM WAR: DEADPOOL #2

VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #3

WOLVERINE #2

FOC 09/16/24, ON-SALE 10/23/24

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #3 [POLYBAGGED]

FOC 09/23/24, ON-SALE 10/23/24

AVENGERS #19

CONQUEST 2099 #2

DAZZLER #2

INCREDIBLE HULK #18

SCARLET WITCH #5

SPIDER-BOY #12

SPIDER-SOCIETY #3

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #2

ULTRAMAN X THE AVENGERS #3

VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #3

VENOM WAR: LETHAL PROTECTORS #2

X-FACTOR #3

X-MEN #6

FOC 09/23/24, ON-SALE 10/30/24

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #3

WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND #3 [POLYBAGGED]

FOC 09/30/24, ON-SALE 10/30/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14

CHASM: CURSE OF KAINE #3

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #3

NAMOR #4

NYX #4

PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #3

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #3

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #3

ULTIMATE X-MEN #8

VENOM WAR: FANTASTIC FOUR #1

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #3

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 09/23/24, ON-SALE 11/06/24

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #11 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 09/30/24, ON-SALE 11/13/24

PSYLOCKE #1

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!