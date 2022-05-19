Marvel Comics Relaunch Alien #1 in August 2022

Marvel Comics' Alien comic book based on the Ridley Scott directed movie and subsequent franchise gets its twelfth issue in Juen, then an annual in July. And in Marvel's August 2022 solicits and solicitations? A brand new number one. Why? Well, not entirely sure. Still written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, but replacing artist Salvador Larocca with Julius Ohta and apparently launching "a new Alien epic". And tells the story of a colony of synthetic people having their very own settlement away from the eyes of humanity. But possibly not the Aliens…

ALIEN #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by TRAVIS CHAREST • Variant Cover by CARLOS MAGNO

Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON AND JULIUS OHTA LAUNCH A NEW ALIEN EPIC!

MAN, MACHINE, AND THE MOST TERRIFYING CREATURE IN THE UNIVERSE…IT'S AN EXPRESS ELEVATOR TO HELL, AND YOU'RE GONNA WANT TO BE ON IT! A small colony of synths have settled in secret on a backwater moon. When a company of United System soldiers come to them for help retrieving biotechnology on a hostile planet that could be the key to saving humanity, the synths must decide whether the prospect of peace between man and machine is worth the risk of betrayal.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ALIEN #12

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221082

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Marc Aspinall

THE END OF PARADISE!

• Jane and her people have been imprisoned with a group of facehuggers!

• Jane has one last chance to escape, but will her disease be her doom?

PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Jun 01, 2022 SRP: $3.99

ALIEN ANNUAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR221002

(W) Philip Kennedy Johnson (A/CA) Salvador Larroca

• Years before Bloodlines, Weyland-Yutani security chief, Gabriel Cruz, was a company man.

• His devotion to WY came first, no matter what the cost.

• But when the company decides to conduct their first trial run experiment with a Xenomorph, will Cruz stand by and let innocent soldiers die? PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Jul 20, 2022 SRP: $4.99