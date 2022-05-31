Marvel Comics Execs Respond To Joe Quesada's Exit

We may never know the full details of Joe Quesada and his departure from Marvel Comics in the way that we did from Dan DiDio, but I will ask the questions. We reported on Joe Quesada's announcement that he was leaving Marvel Comics after twenty-five years as an editor or executive there, earlier today, And now fellow Marvel Comics executives have issued the following statements.

Dan Buckley, President, Marvel Entertainment:

"Simply put, Joe is one of the most influential creatives in comics. Everything he has done, from penciling to writing to designing to editing to brainstorming, has been – and will always be – at the highest level. Over the past 30 years, I have considered myself lucky to be his friend and collaborator. And while Joe will always be a part of the Marvel family, we should all be looking forward to what he brings into the world next."

C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief, Marvel:

"As an artist and a storyteller, Joe is second to none in what he's accomplished in the comics industry. From the day I started at Marvel years ago (I became an editor largely due to his encouragement), he's embodied the heart of Marvel and the work we do, and he's taught me and so many others how to do the same. Following in his footsteps is no easy task, as he set the creative bar so high. But he's always gone above and beyond to lend me his ear as a mentor and offer his sage advice when needed. He's someone I can call family, and I know so many on our editorial team feel the same. While Joe's moving on to begin his next big chapter, I'm thrilled we're going to keep working together on a few projects, and he'll never be far from our stories here."

Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios, and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel:

"There are few who know Marvel Comics like Joe, and his countless contributions have helped create characters and stories that will never stop growing and evolving. I'm grateful for his creative leadership and collaboration over the years and wish him nothing but the best for what's next."

The other question we have is… with Joe Quesada and Dan DiDio out of the Big Two, how long before Jim Lee decides to call it a day? Like Quesada, he was also a nineties artist who made it big, published his own comics, was bought out by the Big Two and made a major executive. Might this be a sign of similar change elsewhere? And where will we be able to see Joe Quesada's first movie?