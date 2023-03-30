Marvel Comics, The Morning After The Night Before Yesterday, we all got the news that there were to be changes at Marvel Comics. Three top executives, Ike Perlmutter, John Turitzin and Rob Steffens were dropped.

Yesterday, we all got the news that there were to be changes at Marvel Comics. Three top executives who had been with Marvel for decades, Ike Perlmutter, John Turitzin and Rob Steffens were dropped, as part of a cost-cutting reorganisation within the conglomerate as a whole, and reports that Marvel Comics, as well as their toy and game divisions, would be absorbed within the greater Disney organisation.

A day later, we seem to be getting some clarity. Informed and involved sources close to the action tell me that what we know as Marvel Comics may well be branded as part of Marvel Studios, with Kevin Feige in charge – just as he has been in recent years – but with Dan Buckley managing Marvel Comics and reporting into Feige, also as he has been for years, don't expect many big changes.

There is to be no "dissolution" of Marvel Comics, publishing comic books out of New York, with the current staff. This didn't change when Disney bought Marvel, and it isn't changing now. Words like "redundant" don't reflect the reality of Marvel Comics or their position within Disney, where they are seen as both valuable legacy and a creator of new IP, tested in the comics market, then turning into movies, TV, games and more. But they are not a loss leader, or a funded research company, the publishing division of Marvel Comics continues to make money for Disney in its own right, ironically the kind of thing that Ike Perlmutter made sure of. Marvel remains the largest superhero comics publisher, saw their sales increase during the pandemic, and remained profitable for Disney then and now, and there is no incentive to absorb Marvel within Disney Publishing. Yet.

Much of the Marvel merchandise will be sidelined to Disney, I am told, but Hasbro are deep into a multi-year master deal for toys and statues that won't be threatened by this. While Marvel Games remain a third-party licensor, who work with multiple studios on different titles. Will there be change? Maybe, Disney has been paying the cheques to staff and talent for years, comic creators are familiar with getting a cheque with a mouse on it, those who still get cheques. There may just be greater synergy with Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics and everyone else, especially with the X-Men coming on board to the MCU…

What it will be like six years down the line, we don't know. But right now, for Marvel Comics, it's business as usual. Should be some fun questions to ask them at C2E2 in Chicago from tomorrow. If you're not at Megacon in Orlando today, that is.