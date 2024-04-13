Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: black panther, july 2024, Solicits, ultimate, ultimates

Marvel Comics' Ultimate Solicitations For July 2024

Marvel Comics has revealed solicitation details for their four Ultimate comics for July 2024, X-Men, Spider-Man, Black Panther and Ultimates.

Marvel Comics has revealed solicitation details for their four Ultimate comic book titles for July, as Black Panther powers up to defeat the Ultimate Moon Knights, Spider-Man and Green Goblin hack their own super-suits, Ultimate X-Men brings new mutants with Surge, and Captain America goes after the Maker's world.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #7

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 7/3

Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto continue to spin the Spidey story of the decade in ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #7. The start of an all-new arc, the issue picks up after Green Goblin and Spider-Man's intense battle with the Kingpin, where they learned they aren't as ready to reshape the world as they hoped. Harry and Peter get to work, while Ben and Jonah work on "the truth"… And problems for their resistance arise when Tony Stark checks in on Peter!

ULTIMATES #2

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 7/10

More shocking secrets of the Ultimate Universe are revealed in Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's ULTIMATES #2. Captain America reckons with the Maker's dismantling of nations…by visiting the White House. Cap's arrival leads to a massive brawl between the villain known as Midas and this young band of freedom fighters, but Midas has been holding a superhuman hostage as a power source! Plus, discover the dark history of what used to be the United States on Earth-6160…

ULTIMATE X-MEN #5

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 7/17

The Ultimate Universe's new generation of mutants face their first enemy in Peach Momoko's ULTIMATE X-MEN #5. Maystorm isn't the only mutant with electric powers – and Noriko Ashida, a.k.a. Surge, is here to make sure she knows it! A fun summer festival turns haunted and dangerous as spirits and surges collide! And, the shadow who has been haunting Armor finally reveals his true face!

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #6

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art by CARLOS NIETO

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 7/24

Black Panther undertakes a daring trial to face Ra and Khonshu in Bryan Hill and guest artist Carlos Nieto's ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #6. While T'Challa has sought to grow his power, so too have the forces of Moon Knight… And with access to a unique new resource, Ra and Khonshu are stronger than ever! How will Wakanda stand in its resistance against the kings of the Upper and Lower Kingdoms? And is T'Challa prepared to bear the consequences of tapping into such dangerous wells of power?

