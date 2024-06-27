Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: , , ,

Marvel Comics' Union Jack Vs… Viz Comics' The Male Online?

Cavan Scott and Kev Walker are writing and drawing the British Blood Hunt tie-in Union Jack The Ripper for Marvel Comics.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Marvel's Union Jack takes on vampiric foes in Manchester in 'Union Jack The Ripper'.
  • Cavan Scott pens the tale with vibrant artwork by Kev Walker for the Blood Hunt tie-in.
  • The comic features satirical elements likening a character to Nigel Farage and Brexit.
  • 'Union Jack The Ripper Blood Hunt #2' combines horror with a dash of political satire.

I am going to suggest that the writer, Cavan Scott, did not like his English literature teacher very much. But also that he's not so keen on UKIP/Brexit Party/Reform political candidate and leader Nigel Farage. This week saw the second issue of the Blood Hunt tie-in comic book series Union Jack The Ripper drawn by Kev Walker and dealing with the current Union Jack, Joe Chapman taking down a vampire uprising in Manchester. And including his former infected member of superhero team, The Union, Winston, otherwise known as Bulldog. Last issue saw Edward Hardcastle, English teacher for 18 years, taken down.

Union Jack Vs... Nigel Farage?

And as Union Jack discovers, there is nothing quite as annoying as an English teacher-turned-vampire.

Union Jack Vs... Nigel Farage?

Especially one who has plenty of Shakespeare monologue committed to memory…

Blood Hunt

, even if that memory is currently being accessed by a vampire travesty of life…

Blood Hunt

And all this is just a little over the top for Union Jack.

Blood Hunt

But it also seems that he has been harbouring some views all this time. Which now have found a way out.

Blood Hunt

And he starts to rather resemble the Viz Comic character The Male Online by Lee Healey and Barney Farmer.

Union Jack Vs... Nigel Farage?

For Vamprisim read… Brexit?

Blood Hunt

It is a bit, isn't it?

Union Jack Vs... Nigel Farage?

While Edward's wide mouth does resemble a certain Nigel Farage does he not? Of course, speaking of hate

Blood Hunt Blood Hunt

That's called satire that is. I wonder if anyone else noticed? As his fellow British writer Garth Marenghi is known to say…

Union Jack Vs... Nigel Farage?

 

UNION JACK THE RIPPER BLOOD HUNT #2
MARVEL COMICS
APR240596
(W) Cavan Scott (A) Kev Walker (CA) Rod Reis
WAR OF BLOOD! JOEY CHAPMAN, Union Jack, is at war with the brood of a certain vampire running amok in Manchester… But who is THE HUNGER? And what ally of Union Jack has fallen prey to his wicked ways?
Rated T+In Shops: Jun 26, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.