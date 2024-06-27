Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, Male Online, union jack, viz comic

Marvel Comics' Union Jack Vs… Viz Comics' The Male Online?

Cavan Scott and Kev Walker are writing and drawing the British Blood Hunt tie-in Union Jack The Ripper for Marvel Comics.

Article Summary Marvel's Union Jack takes on vampiric foes in Manchester in 'Union Jack The Ripper'.

Cavan Scott pens the tale with vibrant artwork by Kev Walker for the Blood Hunt tie-in.

The comic features satirical elements likening a character to Nigel Farage and Brexit.

'Union Jack The Ripper Blood Hunt #2' combines horror with a dash of political satire.

I am going to suggest that the writer, Cavan Scott, did not like his English literature teacher very much. But also that he's not so keen on UKIP/Brexit Party/Reform political candidate and leader Nigel Farage. This week saw the second issue of the Blood Hunt tie-in comic book series Union Jack The Ripper drawn by Kev Walker and dealing with the current Union Jack, Joe Chapman taking down a vampire uprising in Manchester. And including his former infected member of superhero team, The Union, Winston, otherwise known as Bulldog. Last issue saw Edward Hardcastle, English teacher for 18 years, taken down.

And as Union Jack discovers, there is nothing quite as annoying as an English teacher-turned-vampire.

Especially one who has plenty of Shakespeare monologue committed to memory…

, even if that memory is currently being accessed by a vampire travesty of life…

And all this is just a little over the top for Union Jack.

But it also seems that he has been harbouring some views all this time. Which now have found a way out.

And he starts to rather resemble the Viz Comic character The Male Online by Lee Healey and Barney Farmer.

For Vamprisim read… Brexit?

It is a bit, isn't it?

While Edward's wide mouth does resemble a certain Nigel Farage does he not? Of course, speaking of hate

That's called satire that is. I wonder if anyone else noticed? As his fellow British writer Garth Marenghi is known to say…

UNION JACK THE RIPPER BLOOD HUNT #2

MARVEL COMICS

APR240596

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Kev Walker (CA) Rod Reis

WAR OF BLOOD! JOEY CHAPMAN, Union Jack, is at war with the brood of a certain vampire running amok in Manchester… But who is THE HUNGER? And what ally of Union Jack has fallen prey to his wicked ways?

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 26, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!