Marvel Confirms Death Of The Silver Surfer by Greg Pak & Sumit Kumar

Over a week a go, Bleeding Cool reported we would be getting The Death Of The Silver Surfer comic book series from Marvel Comics but had little else. A week ago, we got a cover by Dike Ruan. And the creative team of writer Greg Pak and artist Sumit Kumar. A new publication date of the 11th of June. And more covers to come from Nick Bradshaw, Joe Quesada, Ron Lim, Tradd Moore and John Romita Jr. And now, Marvel has confirmed it all…

"Written by Greg Pak (Planet Hulk, Darth Vader) and drawn by Sumit Kumar (Web of Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood), the five-issue limited series promises a tragic fate for Norrin Radd as a new enemy that even the Power Cosmic can't overcome rises in might! This new rival will stop at nothing to crush the Sentinel of the Spaceways and his allies, the Fantastic Four. But their earth-shattering battle will come at a cost: what ancient secrets lie in the shadows of Surfer's past? Secrets known only to…Galactus?! "In a world of shades of gray, the story of Norrin Radd lets us find a little silver, and I'm so thrilled to have the chance to tell this story with tremendous creators like Editor Tom Groneman, artist Sumit Kumar, and cover artist Dike Ruan. They're giving this book everything and they're gonna bend your mind in all the best ways," Pak told ComicBook.com.

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #1 – 75960621147000111

Written by GREG PAK

Art by SUMIT KUMAR

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by JOE QUESADA – 75960621147000121

Virgin Variant Cover by JOE QUESADA – 75960621147000122

Foil Variant Cover by RON LIM – 75960621147000131

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW – 75960621147000119

Variant Cover by TRADD MOORE – 75960621147000141

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. – 75960621147000118

On Sale 6/11

