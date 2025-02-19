Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, silver surfer

The Death Of The Silver Surfer From Marvel Comics in June 2025

The Death Of The Silver Surfer is being published by Marvel Comics, in June 2025

Julia Garner cast as Shalla Bal in new Fantastic Four movie, First Steps.

Speculation rises about Silver Surfer's future aligning with movie plot.

Death Of The Silver Surfer series starts on June 4, 2025, with a collection in February 2026.

This summer sees the new Fantastic Four movie, First Steps, with Julia Garner cast as Shalla Bal, the new Silver Surfer. So you may expect that, just as with the Fantastic Four and Galactus, Marvel Comics may be doubling down with plenty of Silver Surfer comic book content. But we get the word that in June, Marvel will be publishing a new series, The Death Of The Silver Surfer. With covers from Ron Lim and Mico Suayan.

Is it possible that, ahead of the new movie, Marvel Comics will be killing off the Norrin Radd Silver Surfer to clear the way for a Shalla Bal Silver Surfer in the comic books, as in the movie? It wouldn't be the first time Marvel has moved over one version of a character to reflect the version on the big and small screens. Nick Fury is the most famous, I suppose. But also notably, the cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy, Eternals and the integration of the cast of Agents Of SHIELD into the comic book line are also quite prominent.

Anyway, that part is all speculation, of course. What I do know is that Marvel Comics will publish The Death Of The Silver Surfer #1 on the 4th of June, 2025, with a collection of the series planned for the 10th of February, 2026.

You can catch up with some of my other Marvel Comics announcement leaks over the last couple of days right here. Some have even been confirmed!

