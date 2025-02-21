Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: greg pak, silver surfer

Death Of The Silver Surfer by Greg Pak And Sumit Kumar From Marvel

Death Of The Silver Surfer by Greg Pak and Sumit Kumar from Marvel Comics in June 2025

Article Summary Greg Pak and Sumit Kumar's "Death Of The Silver Surfer" launches June 2025 from Marvel Comics.

Cover art by Dike Ruan, with more from Nick Bradshaw, Joe Quesada, Ron Lim, and John Romita Jr.

Speculation about Norrin Radd's end making way for Shalla Bal in connection to upcoming movie.

Created by Jack Kirby, Silver Surfer debuted in "Fantastic Four" #48 in 1966.

Previously, Bleeding Cool reported we would be getting Death Of The Silver Surfer comic book series from Marvel Comics but had little else. Well, after a little bit of digging around, we now have a cover by Dike Ruan. And the creative team of writer Greg Pak and artist Sumit Kumar. A new publication date of the 11th of June. And more covers to come from Nick Bradshaw, Joe Quesada, Ron Lim, Tradd Moore and John Romita Jr.

I previously speculated that it was possible that, ahead of the new Fantastic Four movie, Marvel Comics would be killing off the Norrin Radd Silver Surfer to clear the way for a Shalla Bal Silver Surfer in the comic books, as seems to be coming in the movie. And that it wouldn't be the first time Marvel has moved over one version of a character to reflect the version on the big and small screens. Nick Fury is the most famous, but also notably, the cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy, Eternals and the integration of the cast of Agents Of SHIELD into the comic book line are also quite prominent. But that was just speculation, all I have right now are the facts… Death Of The Silver Surfer by Greg Pak and Sumit Kumar from Marvel Comics in June.

The Silver Surfer was created by Jack Kirby for Fantastic Four #48, published in 1966, the humanoid alien Norrin Radd with metallic skin who can travel through space with the aid of his surfboard-like craft, and serving the planet devourer, Galactus, as his herald and imbued with Galactus' Power Cosmic in return for saving Radd's own home. When his travels took him to Earth, looking for worlds for Galactus to consume, he met the Fantastic Four, who helped him rediscover his nobility of spirit, only for Galactus to exile him there…

