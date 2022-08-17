Marvel's Creative Team on Fantastic Four is Ryan North & Iban Coello

Marvel has announced the new creative team on Fantastic Four as Ryan North and Iban Coello. They had previously teased the new team, and Bleeding Cool picked up on Ryan North and that the new project would see the Fantastic Four head west, but got everything else wrong. The issue will also feature two covers by Alex Ross.

Ryan North is a Canadian writer and computer programmer, creator and author of Dinosaur Comics, and has written comics like Adventure Time, Star Trek Lower Decks, Johnny Constantine, Jughead, The Darkhold and The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl. As well as books such as To Be Or Not To Be, Romeo And/Or Juliet, and How To Invent Everything: A Survival Guide for the Stranded Time Traveller. Iban Coello is best known for comics such as Justice League Beyond, Venom, Deadpoolm, Batman Beyond, Spider-Man, Superboy, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Black Knight, X-Men, Thanos and Dark Ages.

To launch this new era of Fantastic Four, North and Coello have landed the team⁠—or, at least, a member or two⁠—in a world of trouble. Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, sending the Thing and his wife Alicia traveling across America to escape it. But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that's been going on since before they were born… That's been going on since before they were born… That's been going on since before they were born… "I had the advantage that Dan Slott's run went super huge," North said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "In the most recent arc, 'The Reckoning War,' they saved not just the universe, but the Multiverse. That made the choice obvious: I'm never going to go as big as Dan did, so let's tell smaller stories about the Fantastic Four. That was my way in." "I want to do these smaller, self-contained stories in the vein of '60s Star Trek, where they go down to a planet, find a weird thing, fix the weird thing, and move on," he added. "Having these four weirdos roll into town where there's a mystery or a problem or some sci-fi thing, solve the problem, and then move on struck me as a very interesting way to position the Fantastic Four and tell stories that would feel fresh and not like a retread of what we've seen before." After the first issue spotlights Ben Grimm and Alicia, Issue #2 will focus on Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic) and Sue Richards (AKA Invisible Woman), while Issue #3 pivots to to Johnny Storm (AKA the Human Torch). But don't worry, True Believers—the series will bring them all back together before long! FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by IBAN COELLO

Covers by ALEX ROSS

On Sale in November