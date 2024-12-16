Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: mickey mouse, what if

Marvel & Disney Ask What If Mickey Mouse And Friends Were Avengers?

The next Marvel/Disney crossover sees Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Minnie Mouse and Pluto become the Avengers in a new What If

The next Marvel/Disney crossover sees Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Minnie Mouse and Pluto become the Avengers in a new What If one-shot courtesy of Marvel Italy, by Luca Barbieri and Steve Behling, out in March 2025.

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE AVENGERS #1

Written by LUCA BARBIERI & STEVE BEHLING

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO

Variant Covers by ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO, DAN JURGENS, ADAM KUBERT, PHIL NOTO

AVENGERS, DUCKSGARDIANS & LOKI, OH MY! DONALD DUCK is THOR! MICKEY MOUSE is IRON MAN! GOOFY is THE HULK! MINNIE MOUSE and PLUTO are THE WASP and ANT-MAN! How did these sensational super heroes become the mighty Avengers, and what part does a "cake monster" and GLADSTONE-LOKI play in their origin? Find out in this hilarious mash-up of Marvel's and Disney's greatest characters!On Sale 3/5 "The new comic book follows hit WHAT IF…? one-shots that put classic Disney icons into foundational Marvel Comics storytelling like the recent Marvel & Disney: What If…? Minnie Became Captain Marvel and Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four, on sale next month. Crafted by a trio of acclaimed Disney comic creators—writer Luca Barbieri and Steve Behling along with artist Alessandro Pastrovicchio–MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE AVENGERS #1 will retell Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's legendary Avengers #1. Released in 1963, this groundbreaking issue saw Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, Ant-Man, and the Wasp come together for the first time, combining their power and making comic book history in an epic battle with Loki!"

With covers from Dan Jurgens, Adam Kubert, and Phil Noto. And following up on What If…? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four by Steve Behling, Riccardo Secchi and Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, What If Donald Duck Was Thor? in September also from the Marvel Italia team Steve Behling, Riccardo Secchi and Lorenzo Pastrovicchio and more.

