Marvel's Disney100 Comics Variant Covers Begin Tomorrow So Be Careful Amazing Spider-Man #17 has a Disney100 variant cover, but you might be confused which cover it is, especially if a shop stacks it under 'A'.

The Walt Disney Company is marking its 100th anniversary in 2023, and that includes running variant cover programmes with Marvel Comics for their Disney100 variant cover programme with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more reprising famous comic book covers under the banner of "What If?". And that means switching from the sixties to the nineties and noughties too. And it begins with Amazing Spider-Man #17, out from comic book stores tomorrow. Except some have already found it confusing. One comic store points out that the front and back being so mismatched may make someone wonder what comic book they are picking up… here is the Disney100 cover next to the standard version of Amazing Spider-Man #17. The only mention on the cover of the actual comic book…

Is on the back.

So be careful out there!Who know what comic book you'll end up picking out?

The variant program in honor of Disney100 will celebrate Marvel's past, present, and future through the classic "What If" lens with a fantastic reimagining of Marvel's most classic comic book covers. While the initial trio of these first-of-its-kind art pieces paid homage to the foundational stories of the Marvel Universe, the next set will celebrate some of Marvel's more modern game changing stories! See Disney's iconic characters immersed in pivotal moments of the Marvel mythos including the earth-shattering 90s event Infinity Gauntlet, the debut of the lineup of Earth's Mightiest Heroes that would define the 2000s in New Avengers #1, and the transformative journey Tony Stark went on in the pages of Invincible Iron Man. With 12 covers in total, fans can look forward to a new Disney100 variant cover (also available in Black and White versions) hitting stands each month of 2023 at local comic book shops. The variant covers will be found on select upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man starting with AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 on January 11.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23 DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER by LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO with Colors by CHIARA DI FRANCIA (ARANCIA STUDIO) On Sale 4/5/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER by DONALD SOFFRITTI with Colors by CHIARA DI FRANCIA (ARANCIA STUDIO) On Sale 5/3/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27 DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER by CLAUDIO SCIARRONE with Colors by ENRICO PENNAZZA (ARANCIA STUDIO) On Sale 6/7/23

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: disney, disney100, marvel